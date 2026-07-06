How Hollywood helped glorify the South's racial past
One of Disney's most popular attractions was based on a movie the company has spent decades distancing itself from. But "Song of the South" is just one example of how Hollywood helped popularize a romanticized version of the Old South. In this episode of Southern Identity, AJC producer Koralie Barrau explores the origins of the "Lost Cause" myth a narrative created after the Civil War that portrayed the Confederacy as noble, minimized the role of slavery and reshaped how generations of Americans understood Southern history. From The Birth of a Nation to "Gone With the Wind" and "Song of the South", these films helped bring that story to millions. Watch the full episode on the AJC YouTube channel. Credits: AJC | CBS Boston | CNN | Getty Images | The Splash Mountain Channel | The Walt Disney Company | Warner Bros Entertainment | Daily Richmond Whig | The Times-Picayune | St. Louis Post-Dispatch | The Virginian Pilot
Same Civil War, different story: How textbooks rewrote slavery and Lincoln
Credits: AJC|PBS|ANF|WPLG|11Alive|Getty|STL Post Disp.|Daviess Co. Pub. Libr.|TN State Libr. and Arch.|HathiTrust|Libr. of Cong.|NY Pub. Libr.|The TX Trib.|NBCN
Bodycam footage shows Georgia police traffic stop leading to ICE arrests
Body camera footage shows Georgia police pulling over a work van and contacting ICE. Credits: AJC|Jefferson PD|Mario Guevara, Luis Estrada Telemundo Atlanta/FB
Why people still reenact the Civil War 160 years later
Civil War reenactors say they’re preserving history, but their work is central to debates about Southern identity. Credit: AJC | Getty | New York Public Library
Ossoff invokes Founding Fathers in warning about Trump
Sen. Jon Ossoff invoked the Founding Fathers while contrasting their vision for the country with current political divisions. Credits: Jon Ossoff/YouTube