Why people still reenact the Civil War 160 years later
Why are people still reliving the Civil War — 160 years later? In Sandersville, Georgia, Civil War reenactors say they’re preserving history — but their work sits at the center of ongoing debates about Southern identity, race and how America remembers its past. The AJC's Koralie Barrau spent a day with longtime organizer Stacy Williford and Frederick Douglass reenactor John H. Anderson Jr. about why they do this, what it means to them and how they respond to criticism around Confederate symbolism and the Confederate flag. Their perspectives reveal why this history is still being debated today — and why it’s not as simple as it seems. Watch the full Southern identity episode of "Curiosities of the South" now on the AJC's YouTube channel — and subscribe for more in-depth stories shaping the region. Credits: AJC | Getty | New York Public Library
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The hard work behind Jayda Cheaves' success story
Jayda Cheaves says her success stems from more than a decade of entrepreneurship, consistency and hard work starting at age 16.
Jayda Cheaves reveals the mindset shift behind her business success
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Who really put Confederate monuments across the South?
Credits: AJC | Getty Images | N2SReports / YouTube | WXIA-TV | Library of Congress | New York Public Library | Virginia Commonwealth University