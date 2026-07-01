Same Civil War, different story: How textbooks rewrote slavery and Lincoln
What every kid learns about the Civil War has depended on their ZIP code. For generations, American students were taught drastically different versions of the Civil War based on where they lived. Comparing Northern and Southern textbooks shows how the same events — and figures like Abraham Lincoln — were framed in opposite ways. Southern textbooks often downplayed slavery, emphasized “states’ rights” and portrayed Lincoln negatively. Northern textbooks, meanwhile, framed slavery as a moral wrong and cast Lincoln as a hero. These narratives shaped how generations understood race, power, and American history — and the debate isn’t over. Today, fights over curriculum, book bans and how slavery and racism are taught in schools are still playing out. Watch the full Southern identity episode of "Curiosities of the South" now on the AJC YouTube channel — and subscribe for more in-depth stories shaping the region. Credits: AJC | PBS | Atlanta News First | WPLG | 11Alive | Getty | St Louis Post Dispatch | Daviess County Public Library | Tennessee State Library and Archives | HathiTrust | Library of Congress | New York Public Library | The Texas Tribune | NBC News
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