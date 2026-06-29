Ossoff invokes Founding Fathers in warning about Trump

Sen. Jon Ossoff, speaking at a campaign rally in Savannah, invoked the Founding Fathers while contrasting their vision for the country with current political divisions. The remarks were part of a broader speech where Ossoff criticized President Donald Trump and framed the 2026 election as a test of democratic principles. The Savannah rally drew more than 1,000 supporters as Ossoff and gubernatorial candidate Keisha Lance Bottoms campaigned together. Credits: Jon Ossoff/YouTube

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