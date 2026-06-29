Ossoff invokes Founding Fathers in warning about Trump
Sen. Jon Ossoff, speaking at a campaign rally in Savannah, invoked the Founding Fathers while contrasting their vision for the country with current political divisions. The remarks were part of a broader speech where Ossoff criticized President Donald Trump and framed the 2026 election as a test of democratic principles. The Savannah rally drew more than 1,000 supporters as Ossoff and gubernatorial candidate Keisha Lance Bottoms campaigned together. Credits: Jon Ossoff/YouTube
The hard work behind Jayda Cheaves' success story
Jayda Cheaves says her success stems from more than a decade of entrepreneurship, consistency and hard work starting at age 16.
Jayda Cheaves reveals the mindset shift behind her business success
Jayda Cheaves shares how tuning out criticism and focusing on supporters, opportunities and growth helped shape her career.
Who really put Confederate monuments across the South?
Credits: AJC | Getty Images | N2SReports / YouTube | WXIA-TV | Library of Congress | New York Public Library | Virginia Commonwealth University
Jayda Cheaves on the importance of knowing yourself as a young woman
Entrepreneur Jayda Cheaves discusses why self-awareness is essential for young women navigating success, relationships and personal growth.