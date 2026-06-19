Southern accents are fading across the South. Here's why.

When you think of the South and Georgia, you inevitably think about that Georgia Southern drawl. But is this vernacular disappearing? The AJC's Fraser Jones breaks down what researchers from the University of Georgia and Georgia Tech have learned about the potential fate of the classic Southern accent. Watch the full Southern identity episode of "Curiosities of the South" now on the AJC YouTube channel — and subscribe for more in-depth stories shaping the region. Credits: AJC | Reddit

1:00