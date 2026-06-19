Southern accents are fading across the South. Here's why.
When you think of the South and Georgia, you inevitably think about that Georgia Southern drawl. But is this vernacular disappearing? The AJC's Fraser Jones breaks down what researchers from the University of Georgia and Georgia Tech have learned about the potential fate of the classic Southern accent. Watch the full Southern identity episode of "Curiosities of the South" now on the AJC YouTube channel — and subscribe for more in-depth stories shaping the region. Credits: AJC | Reddit
Where does the South actually begin?
What makes a place “Southern?" Credits: AJC | Getty | Library of Congress | JeetsVids | Kelly | Robert Davis Productions | Prelinger Archives | Subway Takes
Is MARTA safe? What riders across Atlanta say.
We visited three different MARTA stations to hear directly from Atlantans about safety concerns.
Is Atlanta the soccer capital of America? The city making its World Cup case.
Is Atlanta the soccer capital of America? AJC producer Jaide Garcia examines the city's case ahead of the World Cup.
Jade Novah: From viral Rihanna cover to Atlanta music star
Jade Novah turned viral videos into an entertainment career that couldn’t be ignored. Credits: Keith Lovely Jr., Ron Williams/AJC|@JadeNovah/YT|Jade Novah|Getty