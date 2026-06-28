Politics Bottoms, Ossoff campaign in Savannah, take aim at Trump Georgia’s top two Democratic candidates now know who they will face in November and are battling their Republican opponents together. Democratic nominee for governor Keisha Lance Bottoms (left) and U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff campaign in Savannah on Saturday, June 27, 2026. (Sarah Peacock for the AJC)

By Jim Halley 6 minutes ago Share

SAVANNAH — U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff, running for reelection, and Democratic nominee for governor Keisha Lance Bottoms held their first major political rally here since voters determined their Republican opponents earlier this month. They spent most of their time talking about President Donald Trump. More than 1,000 people crowded into a muggy Kehoe Iron Works at Trustees’ Garden for the Saturday rally. Some used campaign signs to fan themselves. Ossoff opened his speech by spending more than three minutes deriding Trump for what he said were problems with the war in Iran, the Lincoln Memorial reflecting pool and inflation. Ossoff called his opponent, U.S. Rep. Mike Collins, a Trump puppet.

“They doubled health insurance premiums for more than a million Georgians and threw more than 300,000 Georgians off of their health insurance altogether,” Ossoff said. U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff gets the crowd going at a campaign rally with Keisha Lance Bottoms on Saturday, June 27, 2026, in Savannah. (Sarah Peacock for the AJC) He also reiterated comments he made earlier this month that Collins “is a bigot and an antisemite under federal investigation for the illegal misuse of tax dollars, widely known as a man of poor character, who lacks the judgment and integrity to serve in the United States Senate.” Bottoms, the former Atlanta mayor looking to become Georgia’s first Black woman governor, was more than six minutes into her speech before bringing up her November opponent.

“Let me tell you about the guy on the other side, the gazillionaire, Rick Jackson,” she said. “Now, don’t get me wrong, there is absolutely nothing wrong with doing well in Georgia. This is a state where people work hard, build businesses, and become very successful. But here’s the difference: While I spent my career serving the people of Georgia as a judge and a mayor, Rick Jackson has profited from them. Rick built his empire with more than $1 billion in no-bid contracts.”

Keisha Lance Bottoms poses for a selfie with constituents at a rally on Saturday, June 27, 2026, in Savannah. (Sarah Peacock for the AJC) Several Savannah politicians attended the rally, including Mayor Van Johnson, who hugged Bottoms after her speech. One of the event’s major themes was the lack of affordable healthcare. It’s an issue that struck a chord with at least one attendee, Denise Billue, a teacher at Putnam County Elementary School in Eatonton. Billue said she reached out to Ossoff’s office when her significant other, Duane Board, developed ALS. “He worked for the federal government and was getting the runaround, and I reached out to Sen. Ossoff’s office,” she said. “He made a couple of phone calls and made it happen for us, with Duane going to the Shepherd Center and finally getting the proper medical care that he needed. One of his last requests before he passed away is he asked me if I would support Ossoff.” Georgia’s U.S. Senate race is seen as a key contest for both parties. The Republicans hold a 53-47 edge in the Senate, and Ossoff is the only Democratic incumbent running in 2026 from a state that Trump won in 2024.