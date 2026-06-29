Inside the Port of Savannah: The fastest-growing port in the United States

If you live in the Southeast the package you ordered last week raced through one of the fastest growing ports here in Savannah Georgia. In the Port of Savannah, massive ships unload containers every six seconds—moving goods from ocean to rail in less than a day. It's location and expansion is fueling explosive growth, putting it on track to rival the nation’s busiest hubs. But as automation looms, the real question is: who gets left behind in the race to keep up? Credits: AJC | Georgia Ports Authority | 11Alive | WTOC | Beyond the build | What the ship | Adam Van Brimmer / AJC | Bloomberg | Digital Freight Alliance Network | WJCL | Coastal Plain Reader

1:58