Inside the Port of Savannah: The fastest-growing port in the United States
If you live in the Southeast the package you ordered last week raced through one of the fastest growing ports here in Savannah Georgia. In the Port of Savannah, massive ships unload containers every six seconds—moving goods from ocean to rail in less than a day. It's location and expansion is fueling explosive growth, putting it on track to rival the nation’s busiest hubs. But as automation looms, the real question is: who gets left behind in the race to keep up? Credits: AJC | Georgia Ports Authority | 11Alive | WTOC | Beyond the build | What the ship | Adam Van Brimmer / AJC | Bloomberg | Digital Freight Alliance Network | WJCL | Coastal Plain Reader
Jayda Cheaves reveals the mindset shift behind her business success
Jayda Cheaves shares how tuning out criticism and focusing on supporters, opportunities and growth helped shape her career.
Who really put Confederate monuments across the South?
Credits: AJC | Getty Images | N2SReports / YouTube | WXIA-TV | Library of Congress | New York Public Library | Virginia Commonwealth University
Jayda Cheaves on the importance of knowing yourself as a young woman
Entrepreneur Jayda Cheaves discusses why self-awareness is essential for young women navigating success, relationships and personal growth.
Stone Mountain remains at the center of Georgia’s Confederate history debate
Credits: AJC | Getty Images | N2SReports / YouTube | WXIA-TV | Getty Images | Library of Congress | New York Public Library | Virginia Commonwealth University