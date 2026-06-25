Delta flight attendants allege harassment by instructor, raising concerns about company culture

Four current and former Delta flight attendants say a longtime instructor sexually harassed them, alleging a pattern of inappropriate touching during training sessions. Their accounts also describe a culture at the airline’s training center that they say made reporting misconduct difficult, particularly when it involved a superior. All four ultimately brought their allegations to human resources, though they feared retaliation and were unaware of anonymous reporting options. Delta says it investigated the claims and found them unsubstantiated, and denied the allegations. Read the full investigation at AJC.com. Credits:Miguel Martinez, Hyosub Shin/AJC | Felix Uribe Jr. for the AJC | Courtesy of Mirayah McFarlin

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