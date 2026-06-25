Delta flight attendants allege harassment by instructor, raising concerns about company culture
Four current and former Delta flight attendants say a longtime instructor sexually harassed them, alleging a pattern of inappropriate touching during training sessions. Their accounts also describe a culture at the airline’s training center that they say made reporting misconduct difficult, particularly when it involved a superior. All four ultimately brought their allegations to human resources, though they feared retaliation and were unaware of anonymous reporting options. Delta says it investigated the claims and found them unsubstantiated, and denied the allegations. Read the full investigation at AJC.com. Credits:Miguel Martinez, Hyosub Shin/AJC | Felix Uribe Jr. for the AJC | Courtesy of Mirayah McFarlin
Who really put Confederate monuments across the South?
Credits: AJC | Getty Images | N2SReports / YouTube | WXIA-TV | Library of Congress | New York Public Library | Virginia Commonwealth University
Jayda Cheaves on the importance of knowing yourself as a young woman
Entrepreneur Jayda Cheaves discusses why self-awareness is essential for young women navigating success, relationships and personal growth.
Stone Mountain remains at the center of Georgia’s Confederate history debate
Credits: AJC | Getty Images | N2SReports / YouTube | WXIA-TV | Getty Images | Library of Congress | New York Public Library | Virginia Commonwealth University
What killed thousands of fish in Atlanta?
Thousands of dead fish are under investigation. Credits: AJC | Chattahoochee Riverkeeper | Getty Images | City of Atlanta Department of Watershed Management