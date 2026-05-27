Georgia’s bitcoin rush is turning into an AI gold mine

Why is Georgia a global hot spot for bitcoin mining — and what happens when that boom shifts to AI? After China’s 2021 crypto crackdown, the U.S., especially Georgia and Texas, became a leader in cryptocurrency mining, powered by cheap energy and pro-crypto laws. Now, with nearly 95% of bitcoin already mined, companies are rapidly pivoting to AI data centers, driving a new tech and infrastructure boom across the South. In Dalton, Georgia, once defined by its massive carpet industry, this shift toward AI and data centers could reshape jobs, energy use and the local economy all over again. So what does it mean for the future of the region? Watch the full episode of "Curiosities of the South" now on the AJC YouTube channel — and subscribe for more in-depth stories shaping the South. Credits: AJC | 13WMAZ | Getty | BBC | CBRE | CBS | Clean Spark | CNA | CNBC | Fox Business | KVUE | NBC | PBS | WSB-TV | SinoCrypto / X | CryptoPanda94, DiscoverCrypto_, FrancisDhunAI, Unchained, ZHumphries / YouTube

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