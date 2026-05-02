Georgia’s data center boom requires a strategy, not just hoping for the best

Two Georgia Tech assistant professors say this growth isn’t just a tech story anymore; it’s a story about power, water, land use and household costs. (Jonathan Reyes/AJC)

Peach State deserves rigor when deciding how - and how fast - to build the infrastructure shaping its future.

Peach State deserves rigor when deciding how - and how fast - to build the infrastructure shaping its future.

By Ahmed Saeed and Josiah Hester – For The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

By Ahmed Saeed and Josiah Hester – For The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

This growth isn’t just a tech story anymore; it’s a story about power, water, land use and household costs.

In Georgia, data centers are becoming as common as peach orchards. What was once obscure digital infrastructure has turned into one of the state’s most consequential public debates — drawing residents to town halls, lawmakers to the Capitol and communities to the polls.

We’re not outsiders. As Georgia Tech researchers studying data centers and sustainable computing, we train the engineers designing these systems — and we believe AI and cloud computing have real promise.

But the impacts of data centers are immediate and local. Without proactive, evidence-based oversight, Georgia risks repeating mistakes seen in other states: locking in expensive grid expansions, stressing water systems and shifting long-term costs onto residents.

That risk is no longer theoretical. Georgia Power, with Public Service Commission approval, is planning roughly $16 billion in new generation — around 10 gigawatts, largely for future data centers.

That’s more than double the output of the Vogtle nuclear plant, raising the risk of overbuilding for demand that may not materialize.