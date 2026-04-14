Business Data center pitch highlights divide in changing SW Atlanta neighborhoods In contentious meeting, community group votes to deny Digital Realty’s proposed project near West End MARTA station. Zachary Perry, parliamentarian for Neighborhood Planning Unit V, counts votes at the Georgia State Convocation Center on Monday, April 13, 2026, to recommend against a city of Atlanta change that would allow a data center to be built in Adair Park. (Ben Gray for the AJC)

By Zachary Hansen 53 minutes ago Share

A collection of Atlanta neighborhoods voted Monday night to formally oppose a controversial data center proposal near the West End MARTA station and Beltline. But the vote result doesn’t tell the full story. Beneath the surface lies a divided cluster of neighborhoods grappling with rapid change and renewed development interest after decades of neglect.

RELATED Atlanta banned data centers in most of the city. One is trying anyway. The tally of the vote by Neighborhood Planning Unit V was 105-87 against endorsing legislation that would make the data center project by Digital Realty possible. The $500 million plan aims to develop a polluted and vacant film production park in Adair Park, located near the border of Mechanicsville. It’s the first project vying to get an exemption from Atlanta’s new ban on data centers within a half-mile of train stations and the Beltline. The divide sends a cloudy message to the Atlanta City Council, which will have the final say on whether to exempt the property from its data center bans. Matt Garbett, land use chair for Adair Park, opposes the project and told the crowd at Georgia State University’s basketball arena that mixed-use development would better complement the nearby MARTA station. “It’s really about the opportunity cost of allowing this land to be developed,” he said.

Leaders from abutting neighborhoods, however, had a different plea.

David Holder, chair of the Mechanicsville Neighborhood Association, said residents who live near Digital Realty’s proposal support the promised investment. He specifically pointed to those living in the GE Tower apartment homes, the most dense housing development near the project site. They “would experience the tangible effects of this development daily,” Holder said, referencing the project’s jobs and tax revenue potential. “The community is in support of it.” Caitlin Barringer, Neighborhood Planning Unit V chair, dabs a tear following a contentious, three-hour meeting Monday, April 13, 2026, at the Georgia State Convocation Center. Members of NPU-V voted to recommend against a city of Atlanta change that would allow a data center to be built in Adair Park. (Ben Gray for the AJC) RELATED A guide to Atlanta’s NPU system After the count was tallied, NPU-V Chair Caitlin Barringer emphasized, “We are only a recommending body.” The council tends to rely on NPU votes to gauge community support and rarely bucks those recommendations. However, the council last year approved a plan to redevelop Amsterdam Walk despite its NPU voting 77% against it. “This has not been finalized. We are waiting for your community feedback on this,” Eshé Collins, one of the council members sponsoring the legislation that would make Digital Realty’s proposal possible, said before the vote.

Project details Digital Realty proposed its project in 2024 just after the City Council implemented its ban. Councilman Antonio Lewis sponsored the legislation, but he withdrew it after garnering sharp pushback — including from Mayor Andre Dickens. This aerial photo from March shows the site of a planned Atlanta data center site at 713 Ralph David Abernathy Blvd. near the West End MARTA station in Atlanta. The city banned data centers near transit and the Beltline, but this one is trying to get an exemption. (Hyosub Shin/AJC) Lewis and Collins revived the proposal last fall. Lewis argued the renewed effort includes guardrails and restrictions. Digital Realty’s proposal is to build a 282,000-square-foot facility it calls a data exchange to amplify the capabilities of downtown facilities called carrier hotels. It would have an electrical capacity of 30 megawatts — enough power for nearly 23,000 homes — and would be joined by about 35,000 square feet of retail space. Andrew Alves, Digital Realty’s senior vice president of acquisitions, speaks during a town hall with Neighborhood Planning Unit V and Digital Realty at Dunbar Elementary School on Thursday, March 19, 2026. The town hall was to discuss a planned data center in Atlanta. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)

Adair Park was historically white before the white flight of the mid-1900s, while Pittsburgh is one of Atlanta’s most storied Black communities founded by formerly enslaved people. The neighborhoods are in various stages of gentrification, spurred by the Beltline. Those tensions boiled beneath the surface during the NPU-V vote. It’s a dynamic in historically Black neighborhoods that Lewis mentioned to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, saying some longtime residents were more likely to support the investment after being overlooked for generations. Members of NPU-V vote to recommend against a city of Atlanta change that would allow a data center to be built in Adair Park. The vote came during a long and contentious meeting at the Georgia State Convocation Center on Monday, April 13, 2026. (Ben Gray for the AJC) Drew Owen, chair of the Adair Park neighborhood, said his neighborhood isn’t alone in its opposition. He said the West End, Oakland City and Capitol View neighborhoods also signaled their opposition to Digital Realty’s project, along with neighboring NPU-T. Johnny Floyd, a longtime Pittsburgh resident and former neighborhood president, countered that drumming up unrelated opposition outside of NPU-V only serves to dilute the opinions of those most affected.