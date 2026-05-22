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AJC Celebrating Nurses honoree Tamika Johnson
Charge nurse Tamika Johnson creates meal support program for families at the bedside of their loved ones.20m ago
AJC Celebrating Nurses honoree Shirley Ifill
For Ifill, nursing is more than a career. It's a continuation of everything she's lived through — and everything she's learned.20m ago
AJC Celebrating Nurses honoree Maggie Henson
Diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes at age 2, Maggie Henson understands firsthand the fear and uncertainty that can come with a new diagnosis.20m ago
AJC Celebrating Nurses honoree Jennifer Fleenor
After decades helping patients, nurse clinician Jennifer Fleenor adds a leadership role that helps to make Northside nurses better and happier.21m ago