AJC Celebrating Nurses honoree Angela Edgar

2026 Celebrating Nurses honoree Angela Edgar was a teenager when she first saw the power of nursing. Four decades later, Edgar has built a career defined by steadiness and compassion. Colleagues at Northside Hospital Cherokee say she is a quiet, respected nursing leader.

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AJC | 21 minutes ago
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