Inside Jeffrey Epstein’s private jet, left untouched in South Georgia for nearly a decade

A private jet once owned by Jeffrey Epstein sits parked at an airfield in Brunswick, Georgia. The converted Boeing 727 — often referred to as the "Lolita Express" — has remained there since 2016. Inside, paperwork bearing the names of Epstein and longtime associate Ghislaine Maxwell, monogrammed items and flight materials remain scattered throughout the aging aircraft. Contributor Jaide Garcia follows AJC reporter Adam Van Brimmer inside the plane, which now sits largely untouched on the inside while the exterior slowly deteriorates in the humid South Georgia climate. Credits: Department of Justice | airport-data.com

2:21