Inside Jeffrey Epstein’s private jet, left untouched in South Georgia for nearly a decade
A private jet once owned by Jeffrey Epstein sits parked at an airfield in Brunswick, Georgia. The converted Boeing 727 — often referred to as the "Lolita Express" — has remained there since 2016. Inside, paperwork bearing the names of Epstein and longtime associate Ghislaine Maxwell, monogrammed items and flight materials remain scattered throughout the aging aircraft. Contributor Jaide Garcia follows AJC reporter Adam Van Brimmer inside the plane, which now sits largely untouched on the inside while the exterior slowly deteriorates in the humid South Georgia climate. Credits: Department of Justice | airport-data.com
Eva Marcille on revisiting 'America’s Next Top Model' in new Netflix docuseries
Credits: AJC | "Reality Check: Inside America’s Next Top Model"/Netflix | "America’s Next Top Model"/UPN | Miguel Martinez/AJC | Getty Images
How the AJC picks the best-dressed lawmakers under the Gold Dome
Every year, Georgia lawmakers hope to land on Maya's Best-Dressed list. Credits: Alyssa Pointer, Hyosub Shin, Arvin Temkar, Natrice Miller/AJC
A world record attempt turns into a MARTA reality check
Three men raced all 38 MARTA stations chasing a Guinness record. Credits & Sources: AJC | Joabe Barbosa | Sara Gregory/AJC
McBath presses Noem on treatment of Georgia amputee in ICE detention
Rep. Lucy McBath questioned Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem over the reported treatment of a Georgia man who has been in ICE custody. Credits: AJC | AP