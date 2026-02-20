Trump pushes debunked Fulton County ballot claims in Georgia visit

It's been nearly six years since the 2020 election, but President Trump continues to keep it in the spotlight, especially in Georgia. At a rally in Rome, Trump told his supporters that “crooked ballots were taken” and claimed Democrats are “fighting like hell” to prevent anyone from seeing Fulton County’s 2020 election ballots. Earlier in the day, he repeated debunked fraud claims while pushing for voter ID and limits on mail voting. Questions about Fulton County’s 2020 ballots have lingered for years. Multiple state investigations and audits have long found the 2020 election results to be accurate, with no evidence that ballot issues affected the outcome. Trump's comments come weeks after the FBI executed a raid of the Fulton County elections hub, seizing hundreds of boxes of ballots and related materials. The affidavit supporting the search warrant cited allegations that state investigators had previously examined and largely dismissed, often attributing the concerns to misunderstandings of election procedures rather than evidence of fraud. Credits: The White House / YouTube

0:43