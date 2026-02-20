opinion In Georgia, Trump was on message — until he wasn’t ‘They cheat like dogs!’ The president’s speech on the economy veers into 2020, fake news and false claims. President Donald Trump speaks during his rally at Coosa Steel service center on Thursday, Feb. 19, 2026, in Rome. It was Trump’s first visit to Georgia since his reelection. (Arvin Temkar/AJC)

It’s hard to say why President Donald Trump won’t just take the win. He came to Rome on Thursday to deliver a speech on the economy, where he was quickly lauded by officials on stage as something between the greatest president in our lifetimes or the greatest president in the history of everything, ever.

“Beside me is the greatest president in our country’s history,” said Clay Fuller, the Republican who Trump has endorsed to replace former U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene in the upcoming special election in the 14th District. Fuller followed other glowing remarks from Ambassador Herschel Walker; Lt. Gov. Burt Jones, who has Trump’s endorsement for governor; and U.S. Rep. Mike Collins, who does not have his endorsement for his challenge to U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff. RELATED Biggest boast? Shrewdest move? Highlights from Trump’s Georgia visit. Andrew Saville, the president of the Coosa Steele facility that hosted Trump in Rome, praised the president as a business owner benefiting from the 50% steel tariffs that the president has imposed. “You did it. You’re making America great again,” Saville said. “You’re making all of these guys more in their wages and we couldn’t be more than happy to call you ‘Mr. President.’”

When the president was on stage and speaking from the teleprompter, he stayed safely on message, well inside the lines of the White House political team’s new plan for him, focused on the economy and affordability ahead of the 2026 midterm elections.

“Under the last administration, every economic policy punished American workers and businesses like this one, rewarding those who outsource to foreign nations,” Trump read. “Under the Trump administration, our policy is the exact opposite.” 1 / 26 Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC President Donald Trump walks out to speak at Coosa Steel service center in Rome on Thursday, Feb. 19, 2026. It is Trump’s first visit to Georgia since his reelection. (Arvin Temkar/AJC) But off the teleprompter, the president veered into made-up accusations, wild tangents and the one subject he just can’t let go — the 2020 elections in Georgia. Between introducing U.S. Treasurer Brandon Beach and Georgia Agriculture Commissioner Tyler Harper, Trump asked if everyone in the audience had seen the FBI raid of the Fulton County election hub. “They’re trying to stop anybody from looking at the ballots,” Trump said of Fulton County leaders. “You know why? Because they cheated like dogs.”

While he was talking up his own tariffs, the president hammered the U.S. Supreme Court for hearing a challenge to the legality of tariffs without congressional approval. RELATED Georgia quarterback Gunner Stockton meets with President Donald Trump “To think I have to be in the United States Supreme Court for many, many months waiting for its decision on tariffs,” Trump said. “Without tariffs, this country would be in such trouble right now.” At one point, he trailed from tariffs to transgender sports and voter ID laws. “This is like men playing in women’s sports, transgender for everybody. And I have a new one to add, voter ID,” he said. “The Democrats don’t want to give us voter ID because they want to cheat.” Even when Trump was talking about the economy, the intended topic of the speech, he claimed he’d solved inflation and called the entire concept of affordability a media “con job.”