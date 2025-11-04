News

The AJC's 2025 Politically Georgia Candidate Forum lineup is announced

Leroy Chapman, the editor-in-chief of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, welcomes voters to an exclusive live experience featuring the "Politically Georgia" podcast team and candidates running for governor of Georgia in 2026. This drawing of names will be the order in which each candidate will speak with the AJC's Greg Bluestein, Tia Mitchell or Patricia Murphy. This event required candidates to meet a 2% threshold in an AJC poll. Lt. Gov. Burt Jones was invited to the event and did meet that threshold, but declined to attend, citing a prior commitment. The "Politically Georgia" team will guide the evening’s discussions, as both Republican and Democratic candidates take the stage to make their case as the next governor of the state. Follow live updates on AJC.com and the AJC app to catch the livestreamed event from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 5, 2025.

AJC

Small crowds, few problems as Georgians go to the polls

Democrats hope voters will deliver change in Public Service Commission race

Marjorie Taylor Greene’s GOP criticism fuels speculation about her future

Fine food, chill mood: Little Bear is Atlanta's no-fuss food haven

Atlanta leaders past and present speak out against DEI rollbacks

ICE is recruiting with $50K bonuses. Local police can't compete.

D’Angelo's timeless music made an impact on Black culture

The passing of neo-soul icon D’Angelo sent shockwaves through the music world, leaving a profound void in Black music and culture.

The racial history behind MARTA’s limited reach in Atlanta

MARTA's development and history has been defined by race. Credits: AJC | Georgia State University | MARTA | National Archives | Ernie Suggs / AJC

How the Hawks’ 'OnlyFans' ad became a slam dunk for engagement

In this episode of "It’s UATL", Hawks Chief Marketing Officer Melissa Proctor shares how a viral “OnlyFans” parody became a bold win for the team.

Can MARTA innovate fast enough for a growing Atlanta?

AJC|Getty|GSU Libr.|@radiokristen;@chardonier1988;@parmesean.rodriguez/TT|The Boring Co.|Zeam|Joby Avi.| CBSNY|Amtrak|ANF|WMATA|MARTA|ATL Beltline|UrbATL|Clever