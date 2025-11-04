The AJC's 2025 Politically Georgia Candidate Forum lineup is announced

Leroy Chapman, the editor-in-chief of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, welcomes voters to an exclusive live experience featuring the "Politically Georgia" podcast team and candidates running for governor of Georgia in 2026. This drawing of names will be the order in which each candidate will speak with the AJC's Greg Bluestein, Tia Mitchell or Patricia Murphy. This event required candidates to meet a 2% threshold in an AJC poll. Lt. Gov. Burt Jones was invited to the event and did meet that threshold, but declined to attend, citing a prior commitment. The "Politically Georgia" team will guide the evening’s discussions, as both Republican and Democratic candidates take the stage to make their case as the next governor of the state. Follow live updates on AJC.com and the AJC app to catch the livestreamed event from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 5, 2025.

1:32