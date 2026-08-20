Two rescued beluga whales settle into new home at Georgia Aquarium
Two rescued beluga whales have a new home at Georgia Aquarium. Balor and Zephyr traveled from a shuttered aquatic park in Ontario, Canada, as part of a larger effort to relocate 30 belugas. After arriving in Atlanta, the two males were introduced to the aquarium’s four female belugas and quickly began swimming, exploring and interacting with their new pod. Credits: AJC | Getty Images | ABC News | CBS News | U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service
This city trusted Flock Safety. Now residents are sounding the alarm.
Founded in Atlanta, Flock Safety has deployed over 120,000 cameras nationwide. Credits: AJC|City of Dunwoody|Flock Safety|Georgia Department of Transportation
Who has the best banana pudding in Atlanta? We tried the top 5.
The AJC tried Atlanta’s top 5 banana puddings. Community Q BBQ took the crown, but do you agree with our pick?
What is Flock Safety and why are its cameras everywhere?
Atlanta-based Flock Safety has built one of the nation's largest license plate reader networks used by police. Credits: AJC | City of Dunwoody | Flock Safety
Atlanta paid former city clerk nearly $1 million. Where did the work go?
Foris Webb III was paid nearly $1 million. Why? Credits: AJC | Atlanta City Council | Getty | ATLCouncil / IG | ATLCouncil / YT | Miguel Martinez / AJC