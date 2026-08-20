Two rescued beluga whales settle into new home at Georgia Aquarium

Two rescued beluga whales have a new home at Georgia Aquarium. Balor and Zephyr traveled from a shuttered aquatic park in Ontario, Canada, as part of a larger effort to relocate 30 belugas. After arriving in Atlanta, the two males were introduced to the aquarium’s four female belugas and quickly began swimming, exploring and interacting with their new pod. Credits: AJC | Getty Images | ABC News | CBS News | U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service

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