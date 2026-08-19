Which U.S. cities have the most surveillance cameras?

Atlanta has more surveillance cameras per person than any other U.S. city, according to an analysis of camera data. Washington, D.C., Philadelphia, San Francisco and Denver round out the top five most surveilled cities. Atlanta has roughly one camera for every eight residents, while China has an estimated one camera for every two people. Watch the full “Flock Safety” episode on the AJC’s YouTube channel. Credits: AJC | Getty Images | Comparitech

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