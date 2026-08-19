Atlanta police find missing sisters in locked trailer

Body-worn camera footage released by the Atlanta Police Department captures the moment officers found two missing sisters after their mother reported they had not been returned by a babysitter. Investigators located 42-year-old Lakesha Brown at a property on Sylvan Road, where officers used bolt cutters to open a locked trailer and found 4-year-old Zola Cooper and 11-month-old Norah Cooper with Brown before reuniting them with their mother. Brown was taken into custody and faces kidnapping and child cruelty charges. Credits: Atlanta Police Department

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AJC | 44 minutes ago

2 missing girls kidnapped by babysitter found safe, Atlanta police say

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Atlanta police find missing sisters in locked trailer

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