Democrats hope voters will deliver change in Public Service Commission race

The ‘Politically Georgia’ team dives into races across the state.
Stickers lay on a table inside a polling place, Nov. 5, 2024, in Atlanta. (Brynn Anderson/AJC)
By
31 minutes ago

It’s Election Day across the country, with a few key battles in Georgia.

On Tuesday’s episode of the “Politically Georgia” podcast, Atlanta Journal-Constitution journalists Greg Bluestein and Patricia Murphy talk about the Public Service Commission race.

They are joined by former Georgia U.S. Rep. Tom Graves, a Republican who sits on the Nuclear Matters Advocacy Council, which promotes nuclear energy.

Then, AJC City Hall reporter Riley Bunch joins us to talk about Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens’ reelection bid.

Bunch also provides insights into the competitive race for Atlanta City Council president.

Have a question or comment for the show? Call or text the 24-hour “Politically Georgia” podcast hotline at 770-810-5297. We’ll play back your question and answer it during our next Monday mailbag segment. You can also email your questions to politicallygeorgia@ajc.com.

Listen and subscribe to our podcast for free at Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you listen to podcasts.

About the Author

Natalie Mendenhall is an award-winning producer for the "Politically Georgia" podcast. She also steps in front of the mic, creating compelling segments for the show. Before joining the AJC, the Chicago native worked as a senior producer at Georgia Public Broadcasting.

