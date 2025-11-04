Democrats hope voters will deliver change in Public Service Commission race

Stickers lay on a table inside a polling place, Nov. 5, 2024, in Atlanta. (Brynn Anderson/AJC)

The ‘Politically Georgia’ team dives into races across the state.

On Tuesday’s episode of the “Politically Georgia” podcast, Atlanta Journal-Constitution journalists Greg Bluestein and Patricia Murphy talk about the Public Service Commission race.

It’s Election Day across the country, with a few key battles in Georgia.

They are joined by former Georgia U.S. Rep. Tom Graves, a Republican who sits on the Nuclear Matters Advocacy Council, which promotes nuclear energy.

Then, AJC City Hall reporter Riley Bunch joins us to talk about Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens’ reelection bid.

Bunch also provides insights into the competitive race for Atlanta City Council president.