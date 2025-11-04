Elections

Small crowds, few problems as Georgians go to the polls

Voters will elect two members of the Public Service Commission, along with local offices.
Patrick Raber (center) assists voters in casting their ballots inside the Buckhead Library voting precinct on Tuesday, Nov. 4, 2025 (Ben Hendren for the AJC)
Patrick Raber (center) assists voters in casting their ballots inside the Buckhead Library voting precinct on Tuesday, Nov. 4, 2025 (Ben Hendren for the AJC)
By
1 hour ago

Georgia voters experienced few problems Tuesday morning as they headed to the polls for a variety of local and state races.

The secretary of state’s office reported about 250,000 voters had cast ballots Tuesday as of late morning. Another 640,000 voted early or absentee — about 8% of Georgia’s registered voters.

RELATED
Election Day coverage from Metro Atlanta

A few polling places opened late.

In Cobb County, the Mount Bethel Church precinct opened 35 minutes late because of poll worker error, according to Robert Sinners, spokesman for the Georgia secretary of state. In Coffee County, the Ambrose Community Center precinct opened 40 minutes late because some voting equipment had not been properly programmed.

Sinners said a Bartow County precinct also had opened late, but details were not immediately available.

Georgia voters are selecting two Public Service Commissioners in races that have become a referendum on rising power bills. Elsewhere, voters are deciding a slew of municipal elections in Atlanta and elsewhere.

Polls are open until 7 p.m. In Atlanta, polls will remain open until 8 p.m. However, voters who arrive after 7 must cast provisional ballots and cannot vote in the Public Service Commission race.

About the Author

David Wickert writes about the state budget, finance and voting issues. Previously, he covered local government and politics in Gwinnett and Fulton counties. Before moving to Atlanta, he worked at newspapers in Illinois, Tennessee, Virginia and Washington.

More Stories

The Latest

General Election Day,

Election Day polls have opened; light turnout early in metro Atlanta

Georgia State Election Board member raises money online for legal defense

Trump’s Justice Department requests Fulton County’s 2020 election records

Keep Reading

Judge rules Atlanta polls will remain open until 8 p.m.

A.M. ATL: Decision time

Featured

Fatal arrest of Eurie Martin by deputies amounts to murder.

A last request: He asked for water but ended up in a deadly arrest.

How two obscure races became a referendum on Georgia Power bills

Spelman College, CAU get $38 million donations from philanthropist MacKenzie Scott