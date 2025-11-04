Small crowds, few problems as Georgians go to the polls

In Cobb County, the Mount Bethel Church precinct opened 35 minutes late because of poll worker error, according to Robert Sinners, spokesman for the Georgia secretary of state. In Coffee County, the Ambrose Community Center precinct opened 40 minutes late because some voting equipment had not been properly programmed.
Sinners said a Bartow County precinct also had opened late, but details were not immediately available.
Georgia voters are selecting two Public Service Commissioners in races that have become a referendum on rising power bills. Elsewhere, voters are deciding a slew of municipal elections in Atlanta and elsewhere.
Polls are open until 7 p.m. In Atlanta, polls will remain open until 8 p.m. However, voters who arrive after 7 must cast provisional ballots and cannot vote in the Public Service Commission race.
David Wickert writes about the state budget, finance and voting issues. Previously, he covered local government and politics in Gwinnett and Fulton counties. Before moving to Atlanta, he worked at newspapers in Illinois, Tennessee, Virginia and Washington.
