Elections Small crowds, few problems as Georgians go to the polls Voters will elect two members of the Public Service Commission, along with local offices. Patrick Raber (center) assists voters in casting their ballots inside the Buckhead Library voting precinct on Tuesday, Nov. 4, 2025 (Ben Hendren for the AJC)

Georgia voters experienced few problems Tuesday morning as they headed to the polls for a variety of local and state races. The secretary of state’s office reported about 250,000 voters had cast ballots Tuesday as of late morning. Another 640,000 voted early or absentee — about 8% of Georgia’s registered voters.

RELATED Election Day coverage from Metro Atlanta A few polling places opened late. In Cobb County, the Mount Bethel Church precinct opened 35 minutes late because of poll worker error, according to Robert Sinners, spokesman for the Georgia secretary of state. In Coffee County, the Ambrose Community Center precinct opened 40 minutes late because some voting equipment had not been properly programmed. Sinners said a Bartow County precinct also had opened late, but details were not immediately available. Georgia voters are selecting two Public Service Commissioners in races that have become a referendum on rising power bills. Elsewhere, voters are deciding a slew of municipal elections in Atlanta and elsewhere.