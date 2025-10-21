Omakase Table: A 20-course journey of design and decadence
Omakase Table offers one of Atlanta’s most distinctive dining experiences. Chef Leonard Yu’s 20-course omakase includes standout dishes like uni gohan with chu toro and his signature tamago. The space features illuminated river rocks, two sushi bars, and cocktails crafted with precision making it a destination for design and flavor. Learn more about Omakase Table from the AJC's 50 Best Restaurants of 2025.
Her doctor said ‘forget about motherhood.’ She refused.
Tanika Gray Valbrun, founder of The White Dress Project, shares how a painful diagnosis led her to turn heartbreak into advocacy for fibroid awareness.
Come as you are: Lazy Betty serves comfort with a culinary twist
Lazy Betty's new Midtown location brings modern technique, cozy vibes and unforgettable flavors inspired by family.
Come as you are: Lazy Betty serves comfort with a culinary twist
Lazy Betty’s new Midtown location brings modern technique, cozy vibes and unforgettable flavors inspired by family.
SCAD filmmaker Jeremiah Elias is revolutionizing fashion through dance
Jeremiah Elias innovates through fashion, film and dance. Credits: AJC | @ijeremiahelias,@BETNetworks,@imbabytate/Youtube | SCAD | @cookieekawai/Instagram