Omakase Table: A 20-course journey of design and decadence

Omakase Table offers one of Atlanta’s most distinctive dining experiences. Chef Leonard Yu’s 20-course omakase includes standout dishes like uni gohan with chu toro and his signature tamago. The space features illuminated river rocks, two sushi bars, and cocktails crafted with precision making it a destination for design and flavor. Learn more about Omakase Table from the AJC's 50 Best Restaurants of 2025.

1:26