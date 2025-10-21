News

Omakase Table: A 20-course journey of design and decadence

Omakase Table offers one of Atlanta’s most distinctive dining experiences. Chef Leonard Yu’s 20-course omakase includes standout dishes like uni gohan with chu toro and his signature tamago. The space features illuminated river rocks, two sushi bars, and cocktails crafted with precision making it a destination for design and flavor. Learn more about Omakase Table from the AJC's 50 Best Restaurants of 2025.

AJC Unveils “The Atlanta 50,” A Must-Try Guide to Metro Atlanta’s Unique Dining Experiences

Behind the scenes: A Q&A about the making of the Atlanta 50

Southern trail ride traditions honor the legacy of Black cowboy culture

24m ago

Angela Denise Davis wants Black queer freedom statewide

Her doctor said ‘forget about motherhood.’ She refused.

Tanika Gray Valbrun, founder of The White Dress Project, shares how a painful diagnosis led her to turn heartbreak into advocacy for fibroid awareness.

Come as you are: Lazy Betty serves comfort with a culinary twist

Lazy Betty's new Midtown location brings modern technique, cozy vibes and unforgettable flavors inspired by family.

SCAD filmmaker Jeremiah Elias is revolutionizing fashion through dance

Jeremiah Elias innovates through fashion, film and dance. Credits: AJC | @ijeremiahelias,@BETNetworks,@imbabytate/Youtube | SCAD | @cookieekawai/Instagram