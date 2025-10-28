Aria is a Buckhead fine dining gem where elegance feels like home
Aria in Buckhead blends fine dining with Southern hospitality in a setting that feels like home. Tucked inside a converted house surrounded by high-rises, this Atlanta favorite has been crafting thoughtful, farm-to-table dishes since 2000. From Hamachi sashimi to Georgia peach and blackberry cobbler, every plate reflects 25 years of culinary excellence, gracious service, a deep respect for local ingredients and a timeless escape where elegance and warmth come together beautifully. Learn more about Aria from the AJC's 50 Best Restaurants of 2025.
Southern trail ride traditions honor the legacy of Black cowboy culture
For generations, Southern communities have ridden miles through wooded trails, celebrating a rich equestrian tradition. Credits: AJC|Getty|Beyoncé,803Fresh/YT
Angela Denise Davis wants Black queer freedom statewide
In this "It's UATL" podcast interview, Angela Denise Davis talks about Atlanta’s Black queer legacy and why its influence must reach beyond the city.
The art of the famous Kimball House martini
At Decatur’s Kimball House, French-inspired dishes meet Southern roots — with fresh oysters and a signature martini that define Atlanta dining.
Arthur Blank announces $50 million HBCU scholarship initiative
Arthur Blank’s $50 million HBCU scholarship fund aims to help financially struggling students graduate. Credit: Arthur M. Blank Family Foundation