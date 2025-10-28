Aria is a Buckhead fine dining gem where elegance feels like home

Aria in Buckhead blends fine dining with Southern hospitality in a setting that feels like home. Tucked inside a converted house surrounded by high-rises, this Atlanta favorite has been crafting thoughtful, farm-to-table dishes since 2000. From Hamachi sashimi to Georgia peach and blackberry cobbler, every plate reflects 25 years of culinary excellence, gracious service, a deep respect for local ingredients and a timeless escape where elegance and warmth come together beautifully. Learn more about Aria from the AJC's 50 Best Restaurants of 2025.

1:12