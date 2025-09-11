'At a loss for words': MTG responds to Charlie Kirk’s fatal shooting
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene reacts to the death of conservative activist Charlie Kirk, saying she is “at a loss for words.”
AI is going to do more than disrupt jobs. Here's how you can prepare.
Credits: AJC|Prelinger Archives|The World Economic Forum|cottonbro studios, Katrin Bolovtsova, Kelly, João Adão, Vitaly Gariev, Ron Lach, Pressmaster/Pexels
Hundreds gather at CDC to clap out resigning officials
Hundreds of CDC employees and supporters gathered outside the Atlanta headquarters for an emotional clap out, showing support after four top leaders resigned.
Is Atlanta the Black mecca of higher education?
Atlanta has a legacy as a hub for Black academic excellence. Credits: AJC | Getty | Newspapers.com | AP | The Harvard Crimson, The Library of Congress/YouTube
'Forever' isn’t just a Netflix show. It’s a cultural statement on Black teenagers.
Netflix's "Forever" showrunner Mara Brock Akil. Credits: AJC | Forever/Netflix | Rotten Tomatoes, Tirirpsroirraw, BETNETWORKS, Still Watching Netflix/YT| OWN/FB