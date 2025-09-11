News

'At a loss for words': MTG responds to Charlie Kirk’s fatal shooting

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene reacts to the death of conservative activist Charlie Kirk, saying she is “at a loss for words.”

0:28
AJC | 1 hour ago

Georgia conservatives tighten security after Kirk assassination

Charlie Kirk's shooting death exposes security gaps at political events

Today's Video Headlines

'At a loss for words': MTG responds to Charlie Kirk’s fatal shooting

1h ago

ICE and Georgia police team up: Routine stops become immigration sweep

The Okefenokee Swamp faces a defining moment for global recognition

Etihad Airways plane LOOP

More Videos

AI is going to do more than disrupt jobs. Here's how you can prepare.

Credits: AJC|Prelinger Archives|The World Economic Forum|cottonbro studios, Katrin Bolovtsova, Kelly, João Adão, Vitaly Gariev, Ron Lach, Pressmaster/Pexels

Hundreds gather at CDC to clap out resigning officials

Hundreds of CDC employees and supporters gathered outside the Atlanta headquarters for an emotional clap out, showing support after four top leaders resigned.

FROMfunction toUpperCase() { [native code] } logo

Is Atlanta the Black mecca of higher education?

Atlanta has a legacy as a hub for Black academic excellence. Credits: AJC | Getty | Newspapers.com | AP | The Harvard Crimson, The Library of Congress/YouTube

FROMfunction toUpperCase() { [native code] } logo

'Forever' isn’t just a Netflix show. It’s a cultural statement on Black teenagers.

Netflix's "Forever" showrunner Mara Brock Akil. Credits: AJC | Forever/Netflix | Rotten Tomatoes, Tirirpsroirraw, BETNETWORKS, Still Watching Netflix/YT| OWN/FB