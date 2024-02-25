4 best beaches in Puerto Rico for hikers, private vibes and more

Its sunbaked landscape can help turn any vacation from party-centric to romantic. Here are four of the best beaches for those wanting a private vibe, a good hike, lots of activities and the perfect sunset.

Playa Escondida

Perfect for private vibes.

Known as the hidden beach of the island, Playa Escondida is about a 25-minute hike from the Seven Seas Beach through a mangrove forest. The secluded area is best enjoyed just lounging around while taking in the scenery. It’s an ideal spot for grabbing the perfect selfie but not for swimming. Puerto Rican authorities strongly discourage swimming at this beach, known for very strong and dangerous riptides.

Domes Beach

Top choice for sunset chasers.

Sunsets on the beach are not only romantic but also very calming. Almost any beach can make for the ideal sunset destination, but there’s one in particular many deem the most worthy in Rincón. Next to the Punta Higüero Lighthouse, Domes Beach is the top spot for various surfing competitions and has the best view of the Caribbean sunset.

Crash Boat

The best for activities.

This beach in Aguadilla offers a variety of amenities and activities locals and tourists gravitate toward. If you’re looking to surf, go boating, scuba diving, swimming, snorkeling or fishing, this is the best beach for you. It also has a playground for all ages just a few steps from the water — helping increase its appeal to families.

Survival Beach

Best for hikers.

If you’re up for a good hike, check the tidal times before lacing up your boots and heading to Survival Beach in Aguadilla. This beach has woodlands, hills, water, and plenty of environmental attractions along the way, and takes roughly 15-20 minutes to complete. If taking this trek seems like a great idea, be mindful there are no amenities at this stretch of sand, so be prepared to bring water, food and a first aid kit.