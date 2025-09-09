Most people associate summer with vacations at the beach, but a coastal getaway in the fall offers plenty of unique charms. The kids are back in school, the temperatures have started to cool, the crowds have thinned out and the prices have dropped. What’s not to love? Whether you’re traveling solo, coupled up or looking for adventure, here are eight beach destinations beckoning travelers this season.
Hilton Head Island, South Carolina
Pinch your toes in the sand while dancing to live music and sipping big beachy cocktails at Hilton Head’s thatched-roof, open-air Tiki Hut, a go-to spot for casual fun since 1977. Fresh off a major upgrade and expansion, the legendary establishment landed at the No. 3 spot on the USA Today 10Best list of “best beach bars in the U.S.” for 2025. With a beachfront stage on Coligny Beach — one of the island’s public access beaches — the live music goes down seven days a week between 10 a.m. and 10 p.m., with three different acts taking the stage each day. The Tiki Hut is part of the Beach House Hilton Head Island, a boutique resort that recently received a $13 million renovation. Especially enticing as cooler temperatures prevail is the reimagined pool deck with hot tub, heated pool, private cabanas and a fire pit area. When hunger strikes, order up some surf and turf from the hotel restaurant, The Porch, which provides poolside service. Coligny Plaza, considered the island’s “downtown” with its plentiful shopping and dining options, is a short walk away.
Beach House Hilton Head Island. $167 and up. 1 S. Forest Beach Drive, Hilton Head, South Carolina. 855-474-2882, beachhousehhi.com.
Krabi, Thailand
At Tubkaek Beach, a peaceful, milelong crescent of white sand lined with palm trees along the Andaman Coast of tropical southern Thailand, Banyan Tree Krabi bills itself as a “well-being sanctuary.” The resort brand’s holistic approach to a wellness stay goes beyond spa treatments. Its 72 suites and villas are designed for sleep enhancement and come with private pools. The Ways of Well package ($539 and up, three-night minimum) includes accommodations, yoga and meditation sessions, nutritional meals and snacks, hydrotherapy sessions and body treatments in the spa, among other perks. Adjacent to the property, the steep and challenging 4.6-mile out-and-back Dragon Crest Nature Trail (also called Ngon Nak Nature Trail) is consistently rated as one of the best in the region for its stunning views of the surrounding mountain peaks and islands of the Andaman Sea from the summit of Dragon Crest Mountain.
Banyan Tree Krabi. $393 and up. 279 Moo 3 Tambon Nongtalay, Amphoe Muang, Krabi. +66 75 811 888, banyantree.com.
Seaview, Washington
Affordable, artsy and retro, Sou’wester Lodge and Vintage Trailer Resort in Seaview, Washington, beckons creative souls to its woodsy coastal retreat a short walk from a remote section of driftwood-strewn beach with nothing in between but trees. Guests stay in lodge rooms, cabins or vintage trailers that also house art galleries and artist studios. There’s even a bus that’s been converted into a theater space. A signature offering of the resort are its weeklong artist residencies and three-night miniresidencies. You don’t have to be a professional or career artist to apply — anyone looking to focus on their craft, be it music, painting, ceramics, writing and more, is welcome. Or, just come as a regular guest to enjoy the creative atmosphere in a relaxed setting on the rugged coast of southern Washington, where there’s a good chance of having a long stretch of sand to yourself in fall. Live music and arts and crafts workshops take place year-round.
Sou’wester Lodge and Vintage Trailer Resort. $98 and up lodging. Artist residencies $200-$575. 3728 J Place, Seaview, Washington. 360-642-2542, souwesterlodge.com.
Ocracoke, North Carolina
Solo travelers looking for a low-key beach getaway on uncrowded sands will find it on one of the most remote islands of the Outer Banks, Ocracoke Island, 20 miles off the mainland. Accessible by ferry, most people get around the historic village on foot, bicycle or golf cart. Blackbeard’s Lodge — named after the famous pirate who hid out on and died on the island — provides bike and golf cart rentals to guests and is within walking distance of the shopping and dining options in the village around Silver Lake Harbor on Pamlico Sound. It’s a short bike ride to the undeveloped beach, protected as part of the Cape Hatteras National Seashore. Fall might be too chilly for swimming, but the pristine coastal environment is sublime for beachcombing. It’s also a good time for kayaking on the sound. Rent a kayak or take a guided eco-tour with Ride the Wind Surf and Kayak ($20 and up, surfocracoke.com). Don’t miss exploring the nature trails and the beach at Springer’s Point Preserve near the Ocracoke Lighthouse, one of the oldest lighthouses in the nation, built in 1823.
Blackbeard’s Lodge. $149 and up. 111 Back Road, Ocracoke, North Carolina. 800-892-5314, blackbeardslodge.com.
St. Barts
In the French West Indies, the island of Saint-Barthélemy (St. Barts) is known as a tropical playground offering next-level service at small ultraluxe hotel properties where accommodations come in the form of beachfront villas and cottages. For couples in search of such indulgence, Hotel Manapany opens for the season Oct. 29. Travel + Leisure has named Manapany one of the “best beach hotels to get married at around the world,” citing its private beach and “exclusive ambiance.” Guests of the solar-powered, plastic-free eco-resort can dine on Antillean specialties at the on-site restaurant, sip local rums at the bar and relax with a treatment at the spa. The Manapany Love Story package includes a welcome bottle of Champagne, private dinner on the spa deck and a couples’ massage.
Hotel Manapany. $982 and up. Anse des Cayes, 97133 Saint-Barthélemy. +590 590 27 66 55, hotelmanapany-stbarth.com.
Ponce Inlet, Florida
For a beach-centered group vacation at an unhurried pace, the peninsula town of Ponce Inlet provides the laid-back antidote to Florida’s resort destinations. Part of the Daytona Beach area, this low-rise community has no hotels or resorts, only rental houses and condos and plenty of appeal with a wide range of activities and waterside dining options. Some of the coast’s best surfing swells are found on the beach next to the jetty. For shore fishing, head to the inlet beach, a rare dog-friendly strand inside Lighthouse Point Park. At Ponce Inlet Lighthouse, the state’s tallest, climb to the top for panoramic views of the coast and get a dose of history in the museum below. Next door, the Marine Science Center reopened in June after a $4.2-million renovation. This environmental learning center wows visitors in up-close experiences with marine life.
Daytona Beach Area CVB Visitor Center. 1801 W. International Speedway Blvd., Daytona Beach, Florida. 386-255-0415, daytonabeach.com.
Newport Beach, California
This Southern California beach town is supported by a vibrant harbor — the largest recreational harbor on the West Coast — and an upscale waterfront district. And in the fall, it is a good place to take a whale-watching cruise. Whale migration routes run through the Channel Islands just offshore for multiple species, and fall is prime time to spot blue and finback whales breeching. Numerous companies offer whale-watching tours including Newport Landing ($38 and up, newportwhales.com). You’re also likely to see sea lions, large pods of dolphins and other marine life, too. General sightseeing and sunset cruises are popular in the autumn months through operators like The Fun Zone Boat Company ($20 and up, funzoneboats.com) providing tours of the harbor and the coastline. There aren’t any hotels directly on Balboa Peninsula — the main beach area in Newport Beach — so check out the stylish retro beachfront cottages ($53 and up, crystalcove.org) in the Historic District of Crystal Cove State Park 3 miles to the south.
Visit Newport Beach. 800-942-6278, visitnewportbeach.com.
Roatán, Honduras
The largest island of the Honduras Bay Islands archipelago in the western Caribbean, Roatán sits on the Mesoamerican Reef, the world’s second-largest barrier reef system. It’s a popular scuba diving and snorkeling site, especially on the western end of the island at West Bay. For certified divers, local outfitter West Bay Divers offers packages ($50 and up, westbaydivers.com) including night dives, plus courses for beginners and snorkeling tours. The shop has a satellite location at the Kimpton Grand Roatán Resort on West Bay Beach, where guests can learn the basics of scuba diving in the resort’s pool before heading out to explore the colorful coral reef and marvel at the diversity of marine life. Relax on land after your underwater adventures at one of the hotel’s four restaurants and in its full-service spa.
Kimpton Grand Roatán Resort. $400 and up. West Bay Beach, Bay Islands, Roatán. 504-9462-8223, grandroatanresortandspa.com.
