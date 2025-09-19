Travel
Travel

Celebrate fall in the Lowcountry with bluegrass, bourbon and barbecue

Garden & Gun festival brings Rodney Scott and Charleston favorites to Kiawah Island this October
A past Garden & Gun event showcasing the magazine’s signature blend of Southern culture, live music and community gathering. (Cameron Wilder/Garden & Gun)

Credit: Cameron Wilder

Credit: Cameron Wilder

A past Garden & Gun event showcasing the magazine’s signature blend of Southern culture, live music and community gathering. (Cameron Wilder/Garden & Gun)
By
47 minutes ago

As fall settles along the South Carolina coast and the salt marshes take on a golden glow, Kiawah Island leans into its Southern roots. On Saturday, Oct. 18, Garden & Gun brings the BBQ, Bluegrass & Bourbon Festival back to Kiawah’s Freshfields Village. The celebration is open to the public and free to attend, offering visitors an easy way to experience Kiawah’s flavor and charm.

Freshfields’ boutiques, restaurants and galleries will shift gears for the day as The Village Green becomes a stage filled with the sounds of banjos and fiddles, the smoke of oak-fired pits and the clink of bourbon poured over ice.

The food lineup alone makes the trip worthwhile: James Beard Award winner Rodney Scott’s Whole Hog BBQ joins Charleston favorites Southern Roots Smokehouse and Swig & Swine BBQ to showcase Carolina barbecue traditions side by side. From pulled pork to saucy ribs and smoked chicken, the plates reflect the region’s range, with sides like collard greens, mac-and-cheese, and cornbread rounding out the spread.

ExploreFall Travel: Beach getaways for romance, water sports, wellness and more

To pair with the barbecue, Charleston’s High Wire Distilling will be mixing seasonal bourbon cocktails. Known for experimenting with heritage grains and small-batch spirits, the distillery has become a leader in the Southern craft scene. Festival goers can also stop by Kiawah Spirits for a bourbon tasting, or opt for wine and local beer from FortyEight – Wine Bar & Kitchen.

In the afternoon, live music is the star. Low Country outfit The Bluestone Ramblers, joined by opener Tai Ray, will headline with an upbeat set of bluegrass that invites picnics on the lawn and children dancing at the stage’s edge. It’s the kind of easy rhythm that pairs seamlessly with barbecue plates and bourbon pours.

The location itself is part of the appeal. Just 45 minutes from downtown Charleston, Kiawah Island is known for its beaches, maritime forests and quiet marshland views. Freshfields Village, perched at the crossroads of Kiawah, Seabrook and Johns Islands, is open to all — making it an accessible entry point for those curious to explore Kiawah without a resort reservation.

Visitors who want to linger can check into the Andell Inn, the boutique hotel just steps away from the Village, offering preferred rates for festival goers. With its marsh views, pool deck and inviting common spaces, it’s an easy base for a weekend escape.

BBQ, Bluegrass & Bourbon Festival

Saturday, Oct. 18.

Free.

165 Village Green Lane, Kiawah Island, South Carolina

freshfieldsvillage.com

About the Author

Avery Newmark covers travel, wellness, events and trending news for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. With a dual background in film production and journalism, Avery came to the AJC after working as a video editor. She enjoys film photography and live music in her free time. Reach her at avery.newmark@ajc.com.

More Stories

Keep Reading

Smorgasburg Atlanta announced more than 40 vendors for its first season, including Mexican restaurant El Ponce (food on left) and viral pizza restaurant Phew's Pies (food on right). Image credits (left to right): Chris Hunt for the AJC; handout courtesy of Smorgasburg Atlanta; handout courtesy of Drew Amandolia.

Credit: Handout

Smorgasburg Atlanta announces 40 vendors for 1st season — and more from metro Atlanta’s dining scene

Two Falcons offensive linemen introduced a new food item available at the stadium, Beltline Kevin announced the next Rreal Tacos opening and more from Atlanta dining scene.

15 family-friendly things to do in metro Atlanta this weekend

From Atlanta History Center's Fall Fest with 4-H to an Hispanic Heritage Month event in Acworth, here are 15 family-friendly doings in metro Atlanta for Sept. 19-21.

Side Saddle brings wine, food and fun to southeast Atlanta neighborhood

With a passionate, flexible group behind it, Side Saddle seems like a horse worth betting on.

The Latest

Expect a good dose of local culture along with your food and drinks at the Caribbean Food and Wine Festival in Turks and Caicos Islands Nov. 5–9. (Courtesy of Caribbean Food and Wine Festival)

Credit: Caribbean Food and Wine Festival

Fall Travel: Immerse yourself in culture at these 8 festive celebrations

47m ago

5 travel-worthy Southern museums for music lovers

47m ago

Walt Disney World’s high-end offerings multiply the magical moments for those willing to splurge

Featured

Julian Conley listens during opening statements in his trial at Fulton County Superior Court in Atlanta on Wednesday, Sept. 17, 2025. The 25-year-old is accused of fatally shooting 8-year-old Secoriea Turner in July 2020. (Abbey Cutrer/AJC)

Credit: abbey.cutrer@ajc.com

Police abandoned area where 8-year-old was shot, detective testifies

The testimony came as trial began for Julian Conley, the man accused of fatally shooting the child near the burned-down Wendy’s where Rayshard Brooks was killed weeks earlier.

Emory giving free tuition to students from families making under $200,000

Starting next academic year, Emory University will be tuition-free for undergraduates whose families earn less than $200,000, a move that could help hundreds of students.

Weekend Predictions: Another winning weekend for Falcons, Georgia Tech?

Weekend Predictions is off to a hot start. But will wins by the Atlanta Falcons, Georgia Tech and Georgia State keep this streak alive?