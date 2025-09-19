As fall settles along the South Carolina coast and the salt marshes take on a golden glow, Kiawah Island leans into its Southern roots. On Saturday, Oct. 18, Garden & Gun brings the BBQ, Bluegrass & Bourbon Festival back to Kiawah’s Freshfields Village. The celebration is open to the public and free to attend, offering visitors an easy way to experience Kiawah’s flavor and charm.

Freshfields’ boutiques, restaurants and galleries will shift gears for the day as The Village Green becomes a stage filled with the sounds of banjos and fiddles, the smoke of oak-fired pits and the clink of bourbon poured over ice.

The food lineup alone makes the trip worthwhile: James Beard Award winner Rodney Scott’s Whole Hog BBQ joins Charleston favorites Southern Roots Smokehouse and Swig & Swine BBQ to showcase Carolina barbecue traditions side by side. From pulled pork to saucy ribs and smoked chicken, the plates reflect the region’s range, with sides like collard greens, mac-and-cheese, and cornbread rounding out the spread.