As fall settles along the South Carolina coast and the salt marshes take on a golden glow, Kiawah Island leans into its Southern roots. On Saturday, Oct. 18, Garden & Gun brings the BBQ, Bluegrass & Bourbon Festival back to Kiawah’s Freshfields Village. The celebration is open to the public and free to attend, offering visitors an easy way to experience Kiawah’s flavor and charm.
Freshfields’ boutiques, restaurants and galleries will shift gears for the day as The Village Green becomes a stage filled with the sounds of banjos and fiddles, the smoke of oak-fired pits and the clink of bourbon poured over ice.
The food lineup alone makes the trip worthwhile: James Beard Award winner Rodney Scott’s Whole Hog BBQ joins Charleston favorites Southern Roots Smokehouse and Swig & Swine BBQ to showcase Carolina barbecue traditions side by side. From pulled pork to saucy ribs and smoked chicken, the plates reflect the region’s range, with sides like collard greens, mac-and-cheese, and cornbread rounding out the spread.
To pair with the barbecue, Charleston’s High Wire Distilling will be mixing seasonal bourbon cocktails. Known for experimenting with heritage grains and small-batch spirits, the distillery has become a leader in the Southern craft scene. Festival goers can also stop by Kiawah Spirits for a bourbon tasting, or opt for wine and local beer from FortyEight – Wine Bar & Kitchen.
In the afternoon, live music is the star. Low Country outfit The Bluestone Ramblers, joined by opener Tai Ray, will headline with an upbeat set of bluegrass that invites picnics on the lawn and children dancing at the stage’s edge. It’s the kind of easy rhythm that pairs seamlessly with barbecue plates and bourbon pours.
The location itself is part of the appeal. Just 45 minutes from downtown Charleston, Kiawah Island is known for its beaches, maritime forests and quiet marshland views. Freshfields Village, perched at the crossroads of Kiawah, Seabrook and Johns Islands, is open to all — making it an accessible entry point for those curious to explore Kiawah without a resort reservation.
Visitors who want to linger can check into the Andell Inn, the boutique hotel just steps away from the Village, offering preferred rates for festival goers. With its marsh views, pool deck and inviting common spaces, it’s an easy base for a weekend escape.
BBQ, Bluegrass & Bourbon Festival
Saturday, Oct. 18.
Free.
165 Village Green Lane, Kiawah Island, South Carolina
