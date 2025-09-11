Cruise ships these days are truly massive. Just this year, Royal Caribbean unveiled the Star of the Seas family vacation cruise liner. With a capacity of 5,610 passengers, the vessel has a “population” larger than many small towns. But bigger isn’t always better. Smaller ships can offer the same luxury but with more adventures to explore.
The rise of small and midsize ships
According to the Cruise Lines International Association’s 2025 State of the Cruise Industry Report, more than 70% of cruise ships sailing right now and scheduled to sail are small to midsize.
Around 34% of them host fewer than 1,000 guests each — about a fifth of what behemoths like the Star of the Seas carry. Windstar Cruises’ Star Seeker, for instance, will embark for the first time this year, and it holds only 224 guests. Aurora Expeditions’ Douglas Mawson was built this year, too, and has only 86 cabins.
These ships, and many others, are part of a trend in cruise vacationing — highly catered adventure seeking. Smaller ships can reach smaller ports, allowing passengers to visit different vacation spots than larger liners can offer. Some feature more amenities per passenger, too, focusing on more high-end luxury experiences that massive family-oriented vessels don’t. Interest in exploration among cruise liner enthusiasts has also greatly increased over the years, and exploratory cruise liners are taking advantage.
According to the 2025 State of the Cruise Industry Report, total passengers participating in expedition/exploration cruises increased 22% from 2023 to 2024. From 2019 to 2029, the Cruise Lines International Association anticipates the global capacity for such cruise experiences to balloon by 150%.
In short, cruises are not just for family vacationers interested in Caribbean hot spots anymore. Smaller cruise liners are unlocking an entirely new way to travel.
If you’re looking for a unique and adventurous cruise — or to be pampered in ultra luxury — we have three cruise vacation suggestions for you.
One of 2025’s top small-ship cruises
Antarctica, South America, Chilean Fjords — Travel + Leisure’s top reader pick for 2025’s small-ship ocean cruise lines goes all over the world. The travel news outlet’s annual World’s Best Awards survey featured more than 180,000 participants this year, and the voters deemed Viking Cruises as 2025’s big winner. It wasn’t the first time either.
“Viking’s two 189-cabin expedition ships launched onto the scene in 2022 and were quickly a reader favorite, topping our World’s Best Awards in the small-ship category for a third year in a row,” Travel + Leisure’s Fran Golden reported.
“Readers like that these small ships deliver the comforts of the larger Viking ships, plus surprises such as a hidden speakeasy. A lot of fans wrote about the real science done on board and on shore and the in-depth knowledge the line’s lecturers and other experts deliver.”
Small-ship cruise enthusiasts looking for the most flexibility in terms of both vacation destinations and price points will want to check out Viking Cruises’ highly lauded ocean voyages at vikingcruises.com/oceans. For more intimate and unique travel experiences though, there are some other interesting cruise companies to consider.
Indulge your inner explorer with a micro cruise
Secret Atlas is a little different from your average cruise company. “By explorers, for explorers,” it offers small groups the opportunity for adventure in the world’s polar regions. These are trips dedicated to providing a sense of wonder and discovery rather than pampered luxury or go-to vacation hot spots.
“There’s always been a part of me that craves to go where few have ventured,” Secret Atlas cofounder Michele D’Agostino explained.
“Inspired by the heroic explorers of the past, I want to share real expeditions with our guests. Adventures that satisfy our craving to discover a world far bigger than the one we encounter daily — and explore it with appreciation and time.”
Secret Atlas calls its exploration experiences “micro cruises,” which venture out to Svalbard, Antarctica, Greenland and the island of South Georgia. Micro is right. Its near dozen ships hold anywhere from eight to 42 guests, making for significantly more intimate outings than your average cruise experience.
To start planning your next big adventure, visit secretatlas.com/expeditions.
A luxury hotel experience on the high seas
For maximum pampering, consider booking a stay aboard the Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection. Ranging from 149 to 226 suites, the yachts Evrima, Ilma and Luminara are smaller cruise ships. Featuring Michelin-starred chefs, private terraces for each suite, several restaurants, lounges and spas, these yachts make up for their smaller sizes with high-end luxury. The cruises even come with suite ambassadors to “anticipate your every need from the moment you embark,” according to its website.
The ships cover quite a lot of sea, as well, with cruises stretching out to Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Baltic, the Caribbean, Asia, Alaska and the South Pacific.
To get started, visit ritzcarltonyachtcollection.com/plan-your-voyage.
