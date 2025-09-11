Cruise ships these days are truly massive. Just this year, Royal Caribbean unveiled the Star of the Seas family vacation cruise liner. With a capacity of 5,610 passengers, the vessel has a “population” larger than many small towns. But bigger isn’t always better. Smaller ships can offer the same luxury but with more adventures to explore.

According to the Cruise Lines International Association’s 2025 State of the Cruise Industry Report, more than 70% of cruise ships sailing right now and scheduled to sail are small to midsize.

Around 34% of them host fewer than 1,000 guests each — about a fifth of what behemoths like the Star of the Seas carry. Windstar Cruises’ Star Seeker, for instance, will embark for the first time this year, and it holds only 224 guests. Aurora Expeditions’ Douglas Mawson was built this year, too, and has only 86 cabins.

These ships, and many others, are part of a trend in cruise vacationing — highly catered adventure seeking. Smaller ships can reach smaller ports, allowing passengers to visit different vacation spots than larger liners can offer. Some feature more amenities per passenger, too, focusing on more high-end luxury experiences that massive family-oriented vessels don’t. Interest in exploration among cruise liner enthusiasts has also greatly increased over the years, and exploratory cruise liners are taking advantage.

According to the 2025 State of the Cruise Industry Report, total passengers participating in expedition/exploration cruises increased 22% from 2023 to 2024. From 2019 to 2029, the Cruise Lines International Association anticipates the global capacity for such cruise experiences to balloon by 150%.

In short, cruises are not just for family vacationers interested in Caribbean hot spots anymore. Smaller cruise liners are unlocking an entirely new way to travel.

If you’re looking for a unique and adventurous cruise — or to be pampered in ultra luxury — we have three cruise vacation suggestions for you.