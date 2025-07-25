“They’re a part of our history,” Millard said in a news release, explaining that the Tennessee River Valley is the most biodiverse area for freshwater mussels in the world. “For as long as humans have inhabited this area, people have relied on mussels in one way or another. I’m sure even people today have stories of their parents or grandparents using mussels for various things throughout the years.”

If mussels aren’t a big enough flex for you, the aquarium’s latest arrival is already melting hearts on social media: a new penguin chick, hatched May 29 at the Penguin’s Rock exhibit.

The baby Gentoo penguin was first introduced to aquarium visitors just in time for July 4 this year and has been making a reputation for itself ever since.

“The chick is very vocal,” assistant curator of forests Loribeth Lee said in a news release. “There’s a lot of noise, and it’s not hesitant to yell and scream and try to slap with its flippers.”

Daily scheduled gallery programming is also back at the aquarium, including opportunities for guests to watch the penguins be fed every morning and afternoon. Other programs allow visitors to discuss insects with experts at the Butterfly Garden, chat with the divers who help maintain the aquarium about their trade and speak with educators at the Delta County gallery about swamp life. You can also watch divers feed river giants, and pet stingrays and sturgeons.

For the latest programming schedule, visit tnaqua.org/plan-a-visit/programs.

Otters, turtles and butterflies

The Tennessee Aquarium is split into two major parts: River Journey and Ocean Journey. The River Journey section houses seven galleries of animals, ranging from River Giants to River Otter Falls. Once visitors are done checking out the freshwater offerings, they can visit Ocean Journey to see six more galleries, including the Secret Reef, which is home to sea turtles and sand tiger sharks. While you’re there, be sure to visit the a butterfly garden. For information on all the galleries and every animal available to see, visit tnaqua.org/explore.

There’s a refreshment center near the River Journey Gift Shop for when visitors get hungry. Patrons can also get food and drinks at the aquarium’s IMAX 3D theater concession stand before catching a nature documentary.

Places to stay

Out of its bevy of hotel options, Chattanooga’s most fascinating place to stay may be the Hotel Chalet at the Choo Choo. To celebrate the history of trains, the hotel transformed 25 refurbished carriages from the ‘20s and ‘60s into rooms. The best part? The hotel is less than a 2-mile drive from the aquarium.

If it sounds like sleeping in a train carriage would derail your vacation, the Tennessee Aquarium has partnerships with several nearby hotels. The Edwin Hotel is one of the closest — roughly a quarter mile, while The Read House is also close by, less than a mile, and features a timeless ‘20s aesthetic.

For the full list of partnering hotels, visit tnaqua.org/plan-a-visit/hotels.

Tennessee Aquarium

One Broad St., Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402

1-800-262-0695

10 a.m.-7 p.m. (last entry at 5 p.m.) Sunday-Friday; 9 a.m.-8 p.m. (last entry at 6 p.m.) Saturday

Admission is $39.95 for adults and $29.95 for children 5-17. Children under 5 get in free. Memberships are also available, ranging from $135 to $275. For tickets, visit tnaqua.org/plan-a-visit.