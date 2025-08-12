AJC Top Workplaces
AJC Top Workplaces

LocumTenens.com honored for polices, practices promoting a more inclusive work environment

The company has established recruiting policies to provide apprenticeship opportunities to underrepresented and marginalized individuals.
LocumTenens.com's offices in Alpharetta's Jackson Healthcare campus.

Credit: Energage

Credit: Energage

LocumTenens.com's offices in Alpharetta's Jackson Healthcare campus.
By Nancy Badertscher
1 hour ago

Rated 8th in Top Workplace’s Large Company category, Alpharetta-based recruiting service LocumTenens.com also took home this year’s 404Ward Business Impact Award.

The award honors Atlanta companies that lead with equity and drive lasting impact.

On behalf of its partner, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, employee engagement platform Energage sought to examine the initiatives companies are implementing to drive real, measurable progress. Not just in who they hire but in how they lead, how they listen and how they show up.

All 2025 Top Workplace winners were sent an additional questionnaire to share company practices in recruiting and hiring, compensation and benefits, professional development, employee involvement and more.

Each participating company was given a score by Energage based on its responses.

LocumTenens.com has established recruiting policies to provide apprenticeship opportunities to underrepresented and marginalized individuals within the local community. The company also has partnerships with organizations focused on internship opportunities for these same two groups. These include historically Black colleges, such as Spelman, Morehouse, and Clark Atlanta.

Additionally, the company has policies in place to ensure that employees with disabilities are paid at the same rate as those without disabilities in comparable roles. Also in place are policies requiring both an internal and external pay equity audit every three years.

The 404Ward Business Impact Award celebrates LocumTenens.com as a workplace that’s helping move Atlanta forward by moving people forward.

About the Author

Nancy Badertscher
More Stories

Keep Reading

Colin Creel (right), headmaster of Cornerstone Christian Academy in Peachtree Corners talks with woodworking teacher Jennifer Julius. PHIL SKINNER FOR THE ATLANTA JOURNAL-CONSTITUTION

Credit: Phil Skinner

Special awards honor outstanding leadership, efforts to improve balance

The 14 special awards focus on individual elements that set companies apart in employees’ minds.

1h ago

AJC selects 2025 Top Workplaces

For the 15th year, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution has partnered with employee survey company Energage to honor the best places to work in Greater Atlanta.

1h ago

AJC proud to honor region’s Top Workplaces for 15th year

Atlanta is a beacon for businesses and workers in the South and the entire United States.

1h ago

The Latest

AJC Top Workplaces 2025 logo

Credit: Energage

Rounding out the top 5 large businesses

1h ago

Workers worry for economy, but keep faith in employers

1h ago

15 newcomers join ranks of Atlanta’s top large workplaces

1h ago

Featured

FBI Special Agent Paul Brown speaks about the details of the shooting near the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention during a news conference at GBI headquarters on Tuesday. Also pictured is GBI Director Chris Hosey (left). (Jason Getz / AJC)

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

CDC shooting aftermath: Here’s what we know

Investigators release more details Tuesday about shooting at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Feel like your Georgia Power bill is high this summer? Here’s why.

Georgia Power customers are voicing shock and anger at the costly bills some say they have received this summer.

Can Trump take over Atlanta police? Not really, experts say

Trump says he's taking over the D.C. police, but the District of Columbia operates differently from other American cities, including Atlanta.