All 2025 Top Workplace winners were sent an additional questionnaire to share company practices in recruiting and hiring, compensation and benefits, professional development, employee involvement and more.

Each participating company was given a score by Energage based on its responses.

LocumTenens.com has established recruiting policies to provide apprenticeship opportunities to underrepresented and marginalized individuals within the local community. The company also has partnerships with organizations focused on internship opportunities for these same two groups. These include historically Black colleges, such as Spelman, Morehouse, and Clark Atlanta.

Additionally, the company has policies in place to ensure that employees with disabilities are paid at the same rate as those without disabilities in comparable roles. Also in place are policies requiring both an internal and external pay equity audit every three years.

The 404Ward Business Impact Award celebrates LocumTenens.com as a workplace that’s helping move Atlanta forward by moving people forward.