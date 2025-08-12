Some of the 845 employees who work at Brasfield & Gorrie in metro Atlanta share anonymously why they enjoy working for one of the nation’s largest privately held construction companies and this year’s top large workplace.
‘I love my job because …’
“Every day I get to work on challenging projects. I’m able to make decisions for these projects that not only influence our business today but impact the company.”
“Great people, all pulling in the same direction.”
“Feels like family.”
“I am able to be creative and am encouraged to add my own spin on things.”
“I am able to grow within the company, there is plenty of training, my opinion matters, and the benefits are great.”
“I am absolutely in the right spot for me - my boss is amazing and makes sure we are all taken care of equally, everyone is uplifting and encouraging. It is truly the best place to work; never want to go anywhere else.”
“I enjoy my teammates and working together for a common goal. Brasfield & Gorrie supports me as we navigate difficult situations in the construction process daily.”
“I am challenged to do really hard things with great people. Our industry is tough but when you are a part of an amazing team, it becomes fun. It may be hard, but it’s worth it. I love what we do but more than that I love our people.”
“I love my job because I feel like a better person every day when I leave work than when I came in that day. Our company will always put our employees first as people and want us to succeed in every aspect of life. Brasfield & Gorrie treats people right and that starts with its employees.”
“My hours are flexible, and I am trusted to perform my job with minimal management.”
“The character and integrity of those I work with as well as that of our company’s leadership.”
“I enjoy what I do on a daily basis, and I feel like my contribution to Brasfield & Gorrie in a support role is recognized and appreciated just as much as the teams who are building buildings. I’m proud to answer when anyone asks where I work because I feel blessed to have the opportunity to work for such an amazing company that cares about their people first.”
“I primarily love my job because I love the people I work with. I feel that Brasfield & Gorrie exists not just to build cool buildings (which is also super fun and rewarding), but to build up excellent people and communities. It sounds like I drank the Kool-Aid, but I believe it.”
