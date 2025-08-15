Having a diverse and inclusive culture has been a driving force of the company’s success for more than 30 years. Employees receive a wide range of benefits, including support with temporary needs from the company’s Helping Hands program.

IOA employees are actively involved in philanthropy. The company hosts an annual Outreach Week, during which each team member can use two hours to participate in community nonprofit work. The Gainesville office supports the “From Hunger to Hope” organization.

IOA came in 10th among Large Top Workplaces.

Walker & Dunlop, LLC

Walker & Dunlop is a third-generation family real estate investment company founded in 1937 and based in Bethesda, Maryland. Its Atlanta office has 97 employees. It competes with the world’s largest finance services companies and is one of the largest providers of commercial real estate finance.

Ending homelessness in the U.S. is the focus of the company’s charitable giving. Employees are given opportunities to give back to the community in a meaningful way. Among employee perks are free at-home virtual workout programs, wellness challenges and the flexibility to work out during the day.

The company has long-term diversity, equity and inclusion goals and continues to make investments to implement them.

Walker & Dunlop came in 16th.

Wingate Companies

For nearly six decades, the property management company has built, transformed and managed quality residences across the nation. Based in the Boston area, Wingate currently owns or operates around 21,000 apartments in 17 states. There are 74 employees in its metro Atlanta office.

In 1995, Wingate Companies founded Operation P.E.A.C.E. in Atlanta as an after-school enrichment project run by local college students. Over the years, it has evolved into a comprehensive program serving both children and adults.

The property management firm has a “HATE HAS NO HOME HERE” campaign to show its dedication to diversity, equity, and inclusion.

Wingate was 35th among Large Top Workplaces.

Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers

Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers is one of America’s fastest-growing restaurant companies, with more than 900 restaurants in 42 states and five countries, with over 50 new restaurants under construction. There are six metro Atlanta locations and 306 employees.

The company invests in its crew members with tuition reimbursement, education benefits and a program that rewards and trains the top restaurant leaders.

Restaurant workers are offered a comprehensive benefits package, flexible hours and schedules, paid holidays and vacation time, free crew gear, and fun and casual workspaces.

Raising Cane’s came in at No. 39.

Bridge Investment Group

Bridge Investment Group is a global alternative investment manager with headquarters in Utah. The firm has five offices and 252 employees in the metro Atlanta area.

Employees are encouraged to donate to charitable causes, and the company will match 100% of monetary donations up to $1,000 per employee annually. Key priorities for support include access to housing and community building, environmental sustainability, child welfare and education.

Company benefits include personalized professional development plans, tuition reimbursement, mentorship programs, succession planning and comprehensive health insurance.

Bridge Investment Group was 53rd among Large Top Workplaces.

Full list of newcomers in the large workplace category

10. Insurance Office of America/insurance consultants and brokers.

16. Walker & Dunlop, LLC/real estate investment

18. ConstructConnect/vertical industry software products and services

21. Peach State Truck Centers/motor vehicle dealership

22. Place Services, Inc./construction

33. Mansfield Oil/distribution, logistics and freight

35. Wingate Companies/property management

39. Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers/restaurant

42. Freeman/hospitality, entertainment, recreation and travel

44. Waterton/property management

47. The RMR Group/real estate investment

49. Bozzuto/real estate

52. EisnerAmper/certified public accountants and consultants

53. Bridge Investment Group/real estate investment

54. Fifth Third Bank/banking