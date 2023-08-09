RECIPES: Zucchini, the bumper crop that keeps on giving

Thomas Roy once played a street preacher in the film “12 Monkeys,” starring Bruce Willis. But that’s not the Pennsylvania actor’s biggest claim to fame.

During the height of summer, his name tends to pop up across the internet as the one who designated Aug. 8 as National Sneak Some Zucchini Onto Your Neighbor’s Porch Day, one of the 80-plus wacky observances he and his wife Ruth have created and copyrighted to use as material for his morning radio talk show.

Atlanta cookbook author Cynthia Graubart is well aware of the love-hate relationship gardeners have with the overly prolific plants, and the many creative ploys they share amongst themselves for pawning off the excess before they grow to the size of baseball bats.

As a cook, however, she’s happy to open her kitchen to those unwanted extras. This was especially true while developing recipes for “Zucchini Love: 43 Garden-Fresh Recipes for Salads, Soups, Breads, Lasagnas, Stir-Fries, and More” (Storey, $14.99), the latest in her series of produce-focused cookbooks which have also covered tomatoes, blackberries and strawberries.

For about six months, hauling 5 to 10 pounds of zucchini from the supermarket each week became her ritual. A gardener friend who knew about her project planted her zucchini early and kept it safe from frost so Graubart would have zucchini blossoms for recipe-testing. (Fried and battered Pimento-Stuffed Zucchini Flowers made the cut.)

“Believe it or not, we never tire of it,” she says of herself and her husband, Cliff. “I love how zucchini is a switch-hitter — it plays on both the sweet and the savory sides of the menu.”

Size determines the preparation. The smallest and tenderest (6 ounces or less) are best for pickling and eating raw; the largest, toughest of the bunch (more than a pound) are most suited to shredding and folding into batters or slicing super-thin and layering in casseroles. Standard medium-size zucchini offer the most possibilities: roast, grill, bake, air-fry, stir-fry, puree into soup or toss in salads.

Any zucchini that can’t be consumed within a few days can be grated and stored in 1-cup portions in resealable freezer bags, Graubart says. Dry the thawed zucchini with clean dish towels and you’ve got the makings for muffins, cakes, breads, fritters or fillings for potstickers.

“I’m having so much fun introducing people to zucchini’s fabulous versatility,” she says. “Give me a chance and I can turn anyone into a zucchini lover!”

RECIPES

Before you resort to dumping bags of excess zucchini on unsuspecting neighbors’ doorsteps, try these recipes for a smoky, sweet and savory grilled salad; a tangy chilled zoodle salad; a zesty baked vegetable casserole and a decadent pound cake. These, and nearly 40 additional zucchini-forward recipes, can be found in “Zucchini Love,” the latest cookbook by Atlanta author Cynthia Graubart.

Grilled Zucchini and Peach Salad with Mint

Zucchini and peaches both take exceptionally well to a little smoke — and to each other — as this simple yet stunning composed salad demonstrates. If fresh peaches are not available, Graubart suggests grilling a slice of watermelon alongside the zucchini instead.

Note: For nutritional calculations, the salt included is defined as 1/16 teaspoon.

Recipes reprinted with permission from Cynthia Graubart’s “Zucchini Love: 43 Garden-Fresh Recipes for Salads, Soups, Breads, Lasagnas, Stir-Fries, and More” (Storey, $14.99).

Zoodle Corn Salad with Buttermilk Dressing

If you don’t have a spiralizer to make “zoodles,” don’t despair. Pre-spiralized zucchini can be found in most supermarket produce sections. It makes a great low-cal, low-carb, gluten-free substitute for hot and cold pasta dishes. Its springy texture lends itself particularly well to this refreshing salad that can easily be turned into a one-dish meal by topping it with grilled shrimp or chicken. Be sure to prepare the salad at least an hour before serving so it has time to chill. The buttermilk dressing recipe yields 2 cups. You will only need 1/2 cup to toss on the zoodle corn salad, which leaves plenty to use throughout the week. The dressing will keep up to 1 week when stored in an airtight container in the refrigerator.

Zucchini, Corn, and Red Pepper Casserole

This colorful casserole can be served for breakfast, lunch or dinner, making it a terrific buffet or potluck offering. You can assemble it the day before and hold it in the refrigerator until baking. Or freeze the casserole after baking for up to 3 months. The zucchini slices are boiled and dried to prevent the casserole from turning watery.

Zucchini Ricotta Pound Cake

Enriched with both butter and ricotta cheese, this moist, zucchini-flecked cake has a taste and texture that’s something of a cross between a cheesecake and an old-fashioned pound cake. It makes a heavenly base for berries, sliced peaches or any summer fruits, a scoop of ice cream, or all of the above. It’s even better sliced and toasted under the broiler or tossed on the grill long enough to acquire some grill marks. Leftovers are great for breakfast.

