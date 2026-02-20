Food & Dining

One of Trader Joe’s most popular freezer meals is under recall

Over 3 million pounds of frozen chicken fried rice are being pulled nationwide because they could contain glass.
Trader Joe’s has 10 locations in Georgia, including nine in metro Atlanta. (Courtesy of Trader Joe's)
The USDA's Food Safety and Inspection Service announced a recall of Trader Joe's chicken fried rice. (Courtesy of the USDA)
Trader Joe’s chicken fried rice is under recall

It’s probably time to check your freezer.

On Thursday, Feb. 19, the Food Safety and Inspection Service announced that Ajinomoto Foods North America is recalling approximately 3.37 million pounds of frozen chicken fried rice after four consumer reports that the product may contain glass.

The recall includes Trader Joe’s Chicken Fried Rice distributed nationwide, a freezer staple for many shoppers. It also includes an Ajinomoto-branded product sold under a different label, distributed only in Canada. Trader Joe’s has 10 locations in Georgia.

What triggered the Trader Joe’s frozen fried rice recall?

According to federal officials, Ajinomoto alerted the FSIS after receiving four consumer complaints that glass had been found in the product. No injuries have been confirmed. Still, the presence of a foreign object like glass is enough to prompt a recall of this size.

How to identify the recalled frozen chicken fried rice

The recalled frozen chicken fried rice was sold in 20-ounce bags and shipped to Trader Joe’s stores nationwide. To check if your bag is included, look for:

These products are classified as not ready-to-eat, meaning they need to be fully cooked before eating. FSIS warns, however, that cooking does not remove the risk posed by foreign objects like shards of glass.

The FSIS says some of the recalled Trader Joe's frozen chicken fried rice products may still be sitting in home freezers. (Courtesy of the USDA)
What to do if you have the affected Trader Joe’s frozen fried rice

FSIS says some of the recalled products may still be sitting in home freezers. If you have the affected fried rice:

Anyone who believes they may have been injured after consuming the product should contact a health care provider.

Where do I get more information about the Trader Joe’s fried rice recall?

FSIS will conduct recall effectiveness checks to make sure all retailers involved have been notified and that the product is no longer on store shelves. Retail distribution lists will be posted as they become available.

Consumers with questions can email Ajinomoto Foods North America Consumer Affairs at customercare@ajinomotofoods.com or call 855-742-5011.

Food safety questions can also be directed to the USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline. Reach them at 888-674-6854.

Monti Carlo is the AJC's Senior Editor of Food & Dining and a Telly Award-winning TV host, cookbook author and special events chef. She covers culinary culture, spotlighting the people redefining Southern food today. Her cookbook, Spanglish, a love letter to bicultural Puerto Rican cooking, publishes May 19, 2026. Email her at monti.carlo@ajc.com

