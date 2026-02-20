Food & Dining One of Trader Joe’s most popular freezer meals is under recall Over 3 million pounds of frozen chicken fried rice are being pulled nationwide because they could contain glass. Trader Joe’s has 10 locations in Georgia, including nine in metro Atlanta. (Courtesy of Trader Joe's)

Quick FAQ If you’re skimming, here’s what matters most: What’s recalled? Frozen Trader Joe’s Chicken Fried Rice, shipped nationwide and an Ajinomoto-branded fried rice product shipped to Canada

Frozen Trader Joe’s Chicken Fried Rice, shipped nationwide and an Ajinomoto-branded fried rice product shipped to Canada Why? Possible glass contamination

Possible glass contamination How much? About 3.37 million pounds

About 3.37 million pounds Any injuries? None confirmed so far

None confirmed so far What should you do? Don’t eat it. Throw it away or return it

The USDA's Food Safety and Inspection Service announced a recall of Trader Joe's chicken fried rice. (Courtesy of the USDA) Trader Joe’s chicken fried rice is under recall It’s probably time to check your freezer. On Thursday, Feb. 19, the Food Safety and Inspection Service announced that Ajinomoto Foods North America is recalling approximately 3.37 million pounds of frozen chicken fried rice after four consumer reports that the product may contain glass. The recall includes Trader Joe’s Chicken Fried Rice distributed nationwide, a freezer staple for many shoppers. It also includes an Ajinomoto-branded product sold under a different label, distributed only in Canada. Trader Joe’s has 10 locations in Georgia.

According to federal officials, Ajinomoto alerted the FSIS after receiving four consumer complaints that glass had been found in the product. No injuries have been confirmed. Still, the presence of a foreign object like glass is enough to prompt a recall of this size.

How to identify the recalled frozen chicken fried rice The recalled frozen chicken fried rice was sold in 20-ounce bags and shipped to Trader Joe’s stores nationwide. To check if your bag is included, look for: Trader Joe’s Chicken Fried Rice

Best By dates from Sept. 8, 2026, through Nov. 17, 2026

Establishment number P-18356 inside the USDA mark of inspection These products are classified as not ready-to-eat, meaning they need to be fully cooked before eating. FSIS warns, however, that cooking does not remove the risk posed by foreign objects like shards of glass. The FSIS says some of the recalled Trader Joe's frozen chicken fried rice products may still be sitting in home freezers. (Courtesy of the USDA) What to do if you have the affected Trader Joe’s frozen fried rice FSIS says some of the recalled products may still be sitting in home freezers. If you have the affected fried rice: