“Partnering with the Atlanta Braves for the 2025 All-Star Legacy initiative is more than a collaboration — it’s a shared commitment to helping local communities through access and innovation,” said April Brown, senior vice president of social responsibility for Major League Baseball. “This year’s Legacy initiative reflects the core values of MLB Together, delivering enduring impact through ongoing commitments to youth empowerment, veteran support, and inclusive programming —while honoring the Braves’ deep-rooted dedication to the greater Atlanta community.”

The key to the initiatives is maintaining the connection to baseball in the Atlanta community through and beyond the All-Star festivities through partnerships and investments.

“The mission of the Atlanta Braves Foundation is to build community through baseball, and we want the legacy of All-Star Week in Atlanta to leave an impact on this community that can extend for generations,” said Danielle Bedasse, vice president of community affairs and executive director of the Atlanta Braves Foundation.

“Working with Major League Baseball and our incredible corporate and community partners, we want to invest in projects across the Metro Atlanta area that reflect our organization’s heart for service and the desire to increase access to our sport, provide for the underserved in our community, and meet the needs of those who protect us all.”

Here are some highlights of the 2025 All-Star Legacy projects: