Braves, MLB to add more than $4 million to All-Star Legacy initiative

Since its inception in 1997, nearly $120 million has been contributed to host communities through the midsummer classic program.
The new sensory room at Truist Park will be a welcome addition to fans with neurodivergent or other sensory needs. (Courtesy of Atlanta Braves)

By AJC Sports
1 hour ago

Even beyond the 2025 MLB All-Star Game, Major League Baseball, along with the Atlanta Braves and the Atlanta Braves Foundation, are looking to leave a lasting impression on the local community following the big event at Truist Park in July.

The groups, along with Braves community partners, are combining to invest more than $4 million into community projects for baseball and softball opportunities for youth, as well as support for veterans and sustainable food and farming to underserved communities.

Since the 1997 All-Star Game, MLB and the respective host cities have contributed almost $120 million to local communities, and the 95th edition, at Truist Park on July 10-15, will feature several events leading up to the marquee matchup on Tuesday, July 15, will commemorate the projects.

“Partnering with the Atlanta Braves for the 2025 All-Star Legacy initiative is more than a collaboration — it’s a shared commitment to helping local communities through access and innovation,” said April Brown, senior vice president of social responsibility for Major League Baseball. “This year’s Legacy initiative reflects the core values of MLB Together, delivering enduring impact through ongoing commitments to youth empowerment, veteran support, and inclusive programming —while honoring the Braves’ deep-rooted dedication to the greater Atlanta community.”

The key to the initiatives is maintaining the connection to baseball in the Atlanta community through and beyond the All-Star festivities through partnerships and investments.

A new, innovative farm, garden and orchard at the Leila Valley apartment site in southeast Atlanta will provide a seven-acre project that will produce tens of thousands of pounds of fresh produce.

“The mission of the Atlanta Braves Foundation is to build community through baseball, and we want the legacy of All-Star Week in Atlanta to leave an impact on this community that can extend for generations,” said Danielle Bedasse, vice president of community affairs and executive director of the Atlanta Braves Foundation.

“Working with Major League Baseball and our incredible corporate and community partners, we want to invest in projects across the Metro Atlanta area that reflect our organization’s heart for service and the desire to increase access to our sport, provide for the underserved in our community, and meet the needs of those who protect us all.”

Here are some highlights of the 2025 All-Star Legacy projects:

  • Rhyne Softball Complex field renovation: Create an elevated experience at Rhyne Park in Cobb County. The new project will include three new turf fields for year-round use, a batting cage, renovated fencing, painting and windscreens.
  • Camp Southern Ground Warrior fitness trailer: A partnership with Grammy Award-winner Zac Brown, along with MLB, the Braves and Camp Southern Ground will create a Braves-themed mobile fitness trailer at the retreat facility in Fayetteville. With customized programs that promote physical and mental wellness, the new mobile facility will help create a sense of community among veterans in their transition to civilian life.
  • Sensory space at Truist Park: The Braves and MLB are developing a sensory space at the home ballpark that will be open to fans with neurodivergent and sensory needs.
  • Leila Valley Community Farm volunteer event: In a partnership with Food Well Alliance and Atlanta Housing, the Braves and MLB will develop a farm, garden and orchard at the Leila Valley apartment in southeast Atlanta. Upon completion, the seven-acre farm will provide tens of thousands of pounds of fresh produce annually.
  • Boys & Girls Club of Metro Atlanta Barksdale Field renovation: The Braves and MLB will help revitalize the Barksdale Club Baseball Field, located at the A.R. Gus Boys & Girls Club. The project also will install security fencing, repair the dugout and scoreboard and add irrigation and light systems.

