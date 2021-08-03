ajc logo
Tokyo Olympic Extra in today’s ePaper: Simone Biles Beaming

Simone Biles, of the United States, reacts after performing on the balance beam during the artistic gymnastics women's apparatus final at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)
Simone Biles, of the United States, reacts after performing on the balance beam during the artistic gymnastics women's apparatus final at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

Credit: Gregory Bull

By AJC sports
27 minutes ago

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution ePaper on Tuesday includes a mid-morning update with supplemental coverage of the Summer Olympics.

Look for photos and coverage from the overnight Olympic competition, plus a look at 5 things to watch on Tuesday and Wednesday.

You can also find more coverage on the sports page of AJC.com and in print and ePaper editions on Wednesday.

For Subscribers: In Tuesday’s ePaper, you’ll find four full pages of Summer Olympics coverage, including the latest medal counts and results. In addition to coverage from Tokyo, this will include our continuing look back at key moments of the 1996 Atlanta Olympics.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution plans expanded ePaper Extra editions for every day of the Summer Games. Visit our ePaper each morning for the latest from Tokyo. The Summer Games end Aug. 8.

Tokyo Olympic Extra in today's ePaper: Simone Biles Beaming
Tokyo Olympic Extra in today’s ePaper: Simone Biles Beaming (The Atlanta Journal-Constitution / AJC ePaper)

