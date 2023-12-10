Kennesaw State improves to 7-3

Kennesaw State’s Terrell Burden scored 20 points to lead five Owls in double figures as KSU picked up its first road victory of the season Saturday, beating South Carolina Upstate 84-77 in Spartanburg, S.C.

With their third straight win, the Owls are off to the best start in school history at 7-3, while also collecting their sixth straight win in the series with the Spartans.

Burden punished USC Upstate with drive after drive into the paint. He finished the night 9-of-12 from the floor, while also adding game-highs in both assists (six) and steals (five).

Kennesaw State hit a season-high 51.8% (29-of-56) from the floor, and was also 9-of-21 from 3-point distance (42.9%). The Owls limited Upstate to just 34.3% shooting (23-67).

Kennesaw State plays at Presbyterian on Saturday.

