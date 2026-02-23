State Sports Report

Georgia State football adds Alabama, Clemson as future opponents

The Panthers will play at Clemson in 2027, and will open the 2028 season at Alabama.
Georgia State will play at Clemson on Sept. 25, 2027, and will open the 2028 season at Alabama on Sept. 2. (Jason Allen/AJC)
By Stan Awtrey
12 minutes ago

Georgia State has added games with a pair of big-time Power Four opponents to its future nonconference schedule.

The Panthers will play at Clemson on Sept. 25, 2027, and will open the 2028 season at Alabama on Sept. 2.

It will be the third time Georgia State has faced Alabama (2010 and 2013) and its second game against Clemson (2014).

GSU has faced 18 Power Four opponents since it established a program in 2010. The Panthers are 2-18 all-time against Power Four teams. The wins were 38-30 in Knoxville against Tennessee in 2019 and 36-32 against Vanderbilt in Atlanta in 2024.

Georgia State was originally scheduled to play Georgia Tech in 2026, but the Yellow Jackets opted to pay a cancellation fee and find another opponent. Georgia Tech beat GSU 35-12 in 2024 at Bobby Dodd Stadium in Georgia State coach Dell McGee’s debut.

Georgia State also added nonconference games for 2027, hosting Gardner-Webb on Sept. 4 and UAB on Sept. 18 and playing at East Carolina on Sept. 25. The Panthers have nonconference came in 2026 against North Carolina A&T, at Kennesaw State, at UCF and against Northern Illinois.

About the Author

Stan Awtrey has been covering sports for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution since 1977. He currently writes about high school sports, Georgia State University athletics and golf.

