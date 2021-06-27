ajc logo
Dream fall to 5-9 with loss to Liberty

Chennedy Carter, right, scored 23 but the Dream lost. AP file photo
Chennedy Carter, right, scored 23 but the Dream lost. AP file photo

State Sports Report
By The Associated Press
14 minutes ago

Sami Whitcomb and Betnijah Laney had 28 points each to help the New York Liberty beat the Dream 99-78 on Saturday night in College Park.

Chennedy Carter had 23 points, Cheyenne Parker added 14 points and Courtney Williams scored 12 for the Dream.

Whitcomb made 7 of 12 from 3-point range and tied her career high with 22 points in the first half before setting a personal best after the break.

Laney had 19 points in the second half, Michaela Onyenwere finished with 18 points and Sabrina Ionescu had 10 points, six rebounds and eight assists, making her first start since missing a few games with an ankle injury.

The Liberty (8-8) never trailed and pulled away with nine straight points for a 58-46 lead in the third quarter.

The Dream (5-9) cut the deficit to four, but the Liberty scored seven straight to end the quarter and led by double digits throughout the fourth.

