Ian Anderson, great for Braves before skid, declares: ‘I know I can still do it’

Anderson arrived at spring training and declared that he’s ready to be the pitcher who dominated the Astros on that magical night. It’s the kind of thing you typically hear from an old veteran trying to regain his form, not a 26-year-old with 52 career starts. But it’s fitting for Anderson to feel that way because he was good as soon as he made it to the majors, but has been effective only occasionally since 2021.

Explore More AJC coverage of the Atlanta Braves

There’s also the reality that the Braves moved on as Anderson made his way back from Tommy John surgery at Triple-A Gwinnett last season. He’s in a business that judges players on what they’ve done lately and plays for a winning organization that can’t afford to wait.

“We have a standard here that we need to meet, and if you’re not (doing it), they can find other people,” Anderson said. “That’s a credit to everything that they’ve done and the success that we’ve had, that kind of how the culture’s been built here. We all know what par is and what where we need to be at.

“So, yeah, it’s about just getting back to that level, and I know I have it. I know it’s in me. I feel like I’m back to that level.”

If so, then the Braves rotation figures to be at least as good as it was last season. Chris Sale and Spencer Strider will be the top two pitchers once the later returns from elbow surgery. Two starters from 2024, Max Fried and Charlie Morton, signed elsewhere as free agents. Spencer Schwellenbach was good as a rookie, but Anderson is among the many recent Braves pitchers who’ve shown how hard it can be to sustain early success.

Anderson is competing to fill out the rotation in spring training. Manager Brian Snitker said performance in spring games will have a bearing on the decision. Anderson is out of minor-league options, so he must be placed on waivers if the Braves don’t include him on the big-league roster coming out of camp.

Anderson said he looks forward to winning a job.

“Compete feeling healthy, something that I haven’t done in a long time,” Anderson said of his mindset. “I know I can still do it. Just got to prove to other people that I can do it.”

It didn’t take long for Anderson, the third pick in the 2016 MLB draft, to show he has big-league talent. In his MLB debut Aug. 26, 2020, Anderson held the Yankees to a run with one hit and six strikeouts. Anderson finished the 2020 season with a 1.95 ERA over six starts. He made 24 starts in 2021 with a 3.58 ERA, then complied a 1.59 ERA in six postseason starts.

But Anderson’s 2022 season was a struggle from the beginning. The Braves gave Anderson plenty of time to sort himself out before finally sending him to Triple-A Gwinnett in August. Anderson didn’t have as much leeway when he showed up for 2023 spring training. He lasted only two weeks in big-league camp before the Braves optioned him to Gwinnett.

Anderson underwent elbow surgery a month later. He was on a rehabilitation throwing program to begin last year before making 10 starts for Triple-A Gwinnett with a 3.96 ERA over 52⅓ innings. The results weren’t great, but Anderson said he benefited from the process.

“I think those innings that I was able to get last year, I’ll be looking back on those come the middle of this year and understand I didn’t realize how valuable they were,” Anderson said.

Anderson arrived at spring training this year after a normal offseason throwing program. During his second live batting practice session Wednesday, Anderson faced Braves regulars Michael Harris II, Matt Olson, Marcell Ozuna and Austin Riley. Anderson’s fastball was clocked unofficially at 92 mph, which is a tick below his average velocity during official games in 2021 (94.6 mph) and 2022 (94 mph).

Anderson’s early results in MLB were great, but what most impressed me about him then was his poise. He never seemed bothered by pressure situations or rattled when things didn’t go his way. Anderson said he has those traits still, even though his career trajectory has taken a downturn.

“I think it’s probably even more prevalent now, just because it was not easy,” he said. “It’s been tough. I think it’s going to be that much sweeter when I step on the mound at Truist.”

In the meantime, Anderson has video proof of the pitcher he used to be.

“That’s always going to be kind of a part of who I am, so you know, I have no problem going back and watching those,” Anderson said. “It gives you something to strive for.”