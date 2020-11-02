Maxwell Week 9 summary

The Maxwell Ratings will rank the 444 teams of the Georgia High School Association and the Georgia Independent School Association throughout the 2020 season. The ratings are based entirely on historical performance and on field results and do not consider personnel changes on the roster or coaching staffs.
This off season, the Maxwell ratings underwent its most significant overall in its 35-year history. The ratings are not only more accurate, but also now offer offense and defense ratings for each team.
Maxwell GHSA Football Ratings
As this season’s games are played, the Maxwell Ratings will be based on a modified logistic regression of the current football season’s results in combination with each team’s historical performance. More recent games and games against similarly rated opponents carry more weight and the weight of each team’s historical performance diminishes as the team’s season progresses.
The ratings are scaled so that there is a 50% chance in any given year of at least one team eclipsing a rating of 100.00.
A hypothetical score at a neutral location can be calculated between two teams by adding their offensive and defensive ratings. To account for home advantage, adjust the hypothetical scores in favor of the home team by half of the home advantage.
For the current season, the ratings accurately account for the winner of 1320 of 1421 total games including 0 tie(s) (92.89%) and accurately reflect approximately 68.3% of all game scores within 9.38 points and all game margins within 12.11 points.
All data is courtesy of the Georgia High School Football Historians Association.
Home Advantage: 1.80
By Class
|AAAAAAA
|AAAAAA
|Rank
|Team
|Rec
|Rating
|Rank
|Team
|Rec
|Rating
|1
|Lowndes
|6-0
|105.05
|1
|Lee County
|6-1
|97.31
|2
|Grayson
|7-0
|101.03
|2
|Valdosta
|4-2
|91.61
|3
|Colquitt County
|5-0
|100.71
|3
|Buford
|5-1
|85.06
|4
|Norcross
|8-0
|91.07
|4
|Richmond Hill
|7-1
|84.12
|5
|Collins Hill
|6-2
|87.01
|5
|Lovejoy
|6-0
|81.71
|6
|North Cobb
|6-1
|85.08
|6
|Houston County
|5-3
|81.18
|7
|North Gwinnett
|5-3
|84.79
|7
|Carrollton
|4-1
|79.63
|8
|Archer
|4-3
|84.73
|8
|Allatoona
|6-0
|76.64
|9
|Milton
|5-1
|84.36
|9
|Dacula
|4-2
|74.60
|10
|Roswell
|6-0
|83.51
|10
|Westlake
|5-1
|74.54
|11
|Newnan
|7-0
|82.42
|11
|Douglas County
|6-1
|72.90
|12
|East Coweta
|6-1
|82.14
|12
|Northside (Warner Robins)
|3-5
|72.62
|13
|Cherokee
|7-1
|82.00
|13
|River Ridge
|7-0
|72.11
|14
|Parkview
|5-2
|79.90
|14
|Rome
|4-3
|71.76
|15
|Hillgrove
|4-2
|78.99
|15
|Alexander
|5-2
|71.04
|AAAAA
|AAAA
|Rank
|Team
|Rec
|Rating
|Rank
|Team
|Rec
|Rating
|1
|Warner Robins
|5-2
|94.46
|1
|Jefferson
|6-0
|86.98
|2
|Ware County
|6-1
|90.05
|2
|Marist
|5-0
|82.00
|3
|Blessed Trinity
|3-0
|87.14
|3
|Benedictine
|6-2
|76.07
|4
|Coffee
|6-2
|83.90
|4
|Bainbridge
|4-3
|74.62
|5
|Cartersville
|6-1
|80.79
|5
|Flowery Branch
|5-2
|69.02
|6
|Veterans
|4-3
|76.39
|6
|Cedartown
|5-2
|67.98
|7
|Calhoun
|6-2
|75.01
|7
|Stephenson
|4-0
|64.53
|8
|Starr's Mill
|6-1
|72.71
|8
|Hapeville Charter
|1-3
|63.97
|9
|Jones County
|4-3
|72.31
|9
|Carver (Columbus)
|5-0
|63.19
|10
|Wayne County
|3-5
|71.31
|10
|Perry
|3-4
|62.36
|11
|Ola
|6-1
|70.89
|11
|Baldwin
|3-0
|60.68
|12
|St. Pius X
|5-1
|68.38
|12
|Cairo
|1-4
|60.47
|13
|Clarke Central
|6-2
|67.43
|13
|Hardaway
|6-1
|60.05
|14
|Dutchtown
|4-3
|65.88
|14
|Thomas County Central
|3-3
|58.53
|15
|Harris County
|5-2
|65.84
|15
|North Oconee
|3-5
|57.37
|AAA
|AA
|Rank
|Team
|Rec
|Rating
|Rank
|Team
|Rec
|Rating
|1
|Cedar Grove
|4-0
|93.01
|1
|Fitzgerald
|8-0
|81.31
|2
|Oconee County
|7-0
|84.45
|2
|Rabun County
|6-1
|72.17
|3
|Appling County
|7-0
|82.78
|3
|Thomasville
|5-3
|69.95
|4
|Crisp County
|6-1
|80.57
|4
|Callaway
|5-0
|69.59
|5
|Peach County
|5-1
|77.57
|5
|Haralson County
|6-0
|64.36
|6
|Pierce County
|5-1
|76.68
|6
|Bleckley County
|6-2
|60.61
|7
|Greater Atlanta Christian
|6-1
|76.56
|7
|Cook
|5-3
|59.38
|8
|Rockmart
|6-1
|67.56
|8
|Lovett
|5-2
|59.14
|9
|Carver (Atlanta)
|2-4
|67.44
|9
|Northeast
|5-1
|58.77
|10
|Sandy Creek
|2-3
|64.75
|10
|Fannin County
|6-0
|58.47
|11
|Westminster (Atlanta)
|4-2
|64.58
|11
|Washington County
|4-3
|56.50
|12
|Thomson
|6-2
|64.02
|12
|Vidalia
|4-2
|56.27
|13
|Hart County
|2-4
|61.18
|13
|Dodge County
|3-3
|55.84
|14
|White County
|5-2
|61.02
|14
|Putnam County
|7-0
|55.78
|15
|Monroe Area
|6-1
|59.48
|15
|Early County
|4-2
|55.66
|A Public
|A Private
|Rank
|Team
|Rec
|Rating
|Rank
|Team
|Rec
|Rating
|1
|Irwin County
|5-2
|74.69
|1
|Prince Avenue Christian
|7-1
|76.40
|2
|Metter
|7-0
|69.79
|2
|Fellowship Christian
|7-0
|74.08
|3
|Brooks County
|6-1
|68.97
|3
|Eagle's Landing Christian
|4-3
|69.44
|4
|Dublin
|6-1
|64.63
|4
|Athens Academy
|6-1
|68.75
|5
|Turner County
|6-2
|58.36
|5
|Christian Heritage
|6-1
|61.60
|6
|Wilcox County
|6-2
|57.62
|6
|North Cobb Christian
|6-1
|60.33
|7
|Macon County
|6-1
|57.54
|7
|Savannah Christian
|7-1
|58.61
|8
|Clinch County
|4-2
|57.49
|8
|George Walton Academy
|5-1
|57.90
|9
|Washington-Wilkes
|5-0
|57.48
|9
|Wesleyan
|5-2
|57.24
|10
|Chattahoochee County
|6-0
|56.87
|10
|Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg)
|5-2
|55.50
|11
|Commerce
|6-1
|55.14
|11
|Aquinas
|7-1
|52.23
|12
|McIntosh County Academy
|4-3
|53.14
|12
|Calvary Day
|4-4
|51.56
|13
|Pelham
|3-1
|52.52
|13
|Holy Innocents
|3-4
|50.92
|14
|Johnson County
|6-1
|50.58
|14
|Darlington
|5-3
|48.84
|15
|Gordon Lee
|6-1
|47.95
|15
|Stratford Academy
|4-2
|48.29
|GISA AAA
|GISA AA
|Rank
|Team
|Rec
|Rating
|Rank
|Team
|Rec
|Rating
|1
|John Milledge Academy
|5-0
|65.78
|1
|Gatewood School
|6-1
|38.95
|2
|Bulloch Academy
|5-1
|45.14
|2
|Brentwood School
|5-1
|38.22
|3
|Pinewood Christian
|4-2
|43.27
|3
|Southwest Georgia Academy
|6-2
|30.98
|4
|Tiftarea Academy
|4-1
|42.26
|4
|Terrell Academy
|4-3
|28.65
|5
|Frederica Academy
|4-3
|38.30
|5
|Piedmont Academy
|6-1
|26.62
All-Class
Classification rankings are shown in [brackets]. Each team links to its page at the Georgia High School Football Historians Association.
|Rank
|Team
|Region
|Rec
|Rating
|Sch Str
|Rank
|Offense
|Defense
|1 [1]
|Lowndes
|1 - AAAAAAA
|6-0
|105.05
|81.32
|4 [2]
|43.92
|-13.60
|2 [2]
|Grayson
|4 - AAAAAAA
|7-0
|101.03
|78.00
|10 [7]
|37.54
|-15.95
|3 [3]
|Colquitt County
|1 - AAAAAAA
|5-0
|100.71
|70.66
|30 [18]
|39.75
|-13.43
|4 [1]
|Lee County
|1 - AAAAAA
|6-1
|97.31
|63.30
|71 [17]
|33.98
|-15.80
|5 [1]
|Warner Robins
|1 - AAAAA
|5-2
|94.46
|84.07
|2 [1]
|36.57
|-10.34
|6 [1]
|Cedar Grove
|5 - AAA
|4-0
|93.01
|66.24
|52 [5]
|32.29
|-13.18
|7 [2]
|Valdosta
|1 - AAAAAA
|4-2
|91.61
|89.49
|1 [1]
|31.60
|-12.47
|8 [4]
|Norcross
|7 - AAAAAAA
|8-0
|91.07
|56.36
|135 [42]
|34.93
|-8.60
|9 [2]
|Ware County
|1 - AAAAA
|6-1
|90.05
|76.65
|14 [2]
|32.87
|-9.64
|10 [3]
|Blessed Trinity
|7 - AAAAA
|3-0
|87.14
|71.04
|28 [5]
|33.04
|-6.56
|11 [5]
|Collins Hill
|8 - AAAAAAA
|6-2
|87.01
|77.00
|12 [8]
|32.13
|-7.34
|12 [1]
|Jefferson
|8 - AAAA
|6-0
|86.98
|61.58
|85 [7]
|29.57
|-9.87
|13 [6]
|North Cobb
|3 - AAAAAAA
|6-1
|85.08
|72.30
|24 [17]
|30.17
|-7.37
|14 [3]
|Buford
|8 - AAAAAA
|5-1
|85.06
|64.42
|61 [12]
|29.84
|-7.68
|15 [7]
|North Gwinnett
|8 - AAAAAAA
|5-3
|84.79
|80.16
|6 [4]
|28.36
|-8.89
|16 [8]
|Archer
|7 - AAAAAAA
|4-3
|84.73
|69.28
|37 [23]
|28.87
|-8.33
|17 [2]
|Oconee County
|8 - AAA
|7-0
|84.45
|59.49
|99 [8]
|27.97
|-8.94
|18 [9]
|Milton
|5 - AAAAAAA
|5-1
|84.36
|69.76
|35 [21]
|28.44
|-8.39
|19 [4]
|Richmond Hill
|2 - AAAAAA
|7-1
|84.12
|63.82
|65 [13]
|33.38
|-3.20
|20 [4]
|Coffee
|1 - AAAAA
|6-2
|83.90
|65.79
|56 [7]
|29.50
|-6.86
|21 [10]
|Roswell
|5 - AAAAAAA
|6-0
|83.51
|59.02
|106 [36]
|30.43
|-5.54
|22 [3]
|Appling County
|1 - AAA
|7-0
|82.78
|47.80
|218 [30]
|28.67
|-6.57
|23 [11]
|Newnan
|2 - AAAAAAA
|7-0
|82.42
|58.47
|112 [38]
|32.51
|-2.37
|24 [12]
|East Coweta
|2 - AAAAAAA
|6-1
|82.14
|67.81
|41 [26]
|30.27
|-4.33
|25 [13]
|Cherokee
|5 - AAAAAAA
|7-1
|82.00
|68.08
|40 [25]
|28.84
|-5.62
|26 [2]
|Marist
|6 - AAAA
|5-0
|82.00
|51.79
|172 [22]
|26.07
|-8.39
|27 [5]
|Lovejoy
|4 - AAAAAA
|6-0
|81.71
|54.18
|153 [43]
|25.86
|-8.30
|28 [1]
|Fitzgerald
|1 - AA
|8-0
|81.31
|57.32
|126 [3]
|27.10
|-6.67
|29 [6]
|Houston County
|1 - AAAAAA
|5-3
|81.18
|78.08
|9 [2]
|25.84
|-7.80
|30 [5]
|Cartersville
|7 - AAAAA
|6-1
|80.79
|62.11
|80 [12]
|27.87
|-5.38
|31 [4]
|Crisp County
|2 - AAA
|6-1
|80.57
|65.12
|60 [7]
|25.09
|-7.93
|32 [14]
|Parkview
|4 - AAAAAAA
|5-2
|79.90
|72.37
|23 [16]
|30.11
|-2.25
|33 [7]
|Carrollton
|5 - AAAAAA
|4-1
|79.63
|66.36
|49 [7]
|31.11
|-0.97
|34 [15]
|Hillgrove
|3 - AAAAAAA
|4-2
|78.99
|75.24
|15 [10]
|27.50
|-3.95
|35 [16]
|Brookwood
|4 - AAAAAAA
|6-1
|78.80
|69.48
|36 [22]
|30.90
|-0.36
|36 [5]
|Peach County
|2 - AAA
|5-1
|77.57
|54.57
|148 [13]
|25.69
|-4.35
|37 [6]
|Pierce County
|1 - AAA
|5-1
|76.68
|58.69
|109 [10]
|25.22
|-3.92
|38 [17]
|Mill Creek
|8 - AAAAAAA
|3-4
|76.66
|80.49
|5 [3]
|24.12
|-5.01
|39 [8]
|Allatoona
|6 - AAAAAA
|6-0
|76.64
|47.45
|223 [51]
|21.58
|-7.52
|40 [7]
|Greater Atlanta Christian
|5 - AAA
|6-1
|76.56
|65.50
|59 [6]
|25.78
|-3.25
|41 [1]
|Prince Avenue Christian
|8 - A Private
|7-1
|76.40
|52.84
|162 [3]
|30.19
|1.33
|42 [6]
|Veterans
|1 - AAAAA
|4-3
|76.39
|71.56
|27 [4]
|22.99
|-5.86
|43 [3]
|Benedictine
|3 - AAAA
|6-2
|76.07
|63.61
|68 [6]
|29.88
|1.35
|44 [18]
|Tift County
|1 - AAAAAAA
|2-4
|75.18
|78.26
|8 [6]
|24.41
|-3.22
|45 [7]
|Calhoun
|7 - AAAAA
|6-2
|75.01
|57.74
|122 [22]
|25.70
|-1.77
|46 [1]
|Irwin County
|2 - A Public
|5-2
|74.69
|55.88
|141 [2]
|24.26
|-2.89
|47 [4]
|Bainbridge
|1 - AAAA
|4-3
|74.62
|72.29
|25 [1]
|24.82
|-2.26
|48 [9]
|Dacula
|8 - AAAAAA
|4-2
|74.60
|65.76
|57 [10]
|26.43
|-0.63
|49 [10]
|Westlake
|4 - AAAAAA
|5-1
|74.54
|61.37
|86 [24]
|26.87
|-0.13
|50 [2]
|Fellowship Christian
|6 - A Private
|7-0
|74.08
|36.89
|349 [29]
|24.22
|-2.32
|51 [19]
|Walton
|3 - AAAAAAA
|3-4
|74.06
|74.41
|17 [12]
|24.76
|-1.76
|52 [20]
|McEachern
|2 - AAAAAAA
|3-5
|73.84
|76.72
|13 [9]
|25.73
|-0.57
|53 [11]
|Douglas County
|5 - AAAAAA
|6-1
|72.90
|59.76
|93 [26]
|20.56
|-4.81
|54 [21]
|Newton
|4 - AAAAAAA
|3-3
|72.79
|70.06
|32 [19]
|20.24
|-5.01
|55 [8]
|Starr's Mill
|2 - AAAAA
|6-1
|72.71
|59.95
|92 [15]
|19.15
|-6.02
|56 [12]
|Northside (Warner Robins)
|1 - AAAAAA
|3-5
|72.62
|77.69
|11 [3]
|21.38
|-3.70
|57 [9]
|Jones County
|4 - AAAAA
|4-3
|72.31
|70.45
|31 [6]
|26.06
|1.29
|58 [2]
|Rabun County
|8 - AA
|6-1
|72.17
|56.56
|132 [4]
|27.94
|3.32
|59 [13]
|River Ridge
|7 - AAAAAA
|7-0
|72.11
|53.02
|160 [45]
|25.39
|0.81
|60 [22]
|West Forsyth
|6 - AAAAAAA
|4-3
|71.86
|69.09
|38 [24]
|23.29
|-1.03
|61 [14]
|Rome
|5 - AAAAAA
|4-3
|71.76
|71.01
|29 [4]
|20.48
|-3.74
|62 [23]
|South Gwinnett
|4 - AAAAAAA
|5-2
|71.54
|67.39
|46 [27]
|20.79
|-3.21
|63 [24]
|Gainesville
|6 - AAAAAAA
|5-2
|71.48
|61.91
|81 [32]
|25.24
|1.30
|64 [10]
|Wayne County
|1 - AAAAA
|3-5
|71.31
|72.63
|22 [3]
|21.32
|-2.44
|65 [25]
|North Forsyth
|6 - AAAAAAA
|6-2
|71.10
|61.79
|84 [34]
|22.74
|-0.82
|66 [15]
|Alexander
|5 - AAAAAA
|5-2
|71.04
|61.08
|88 [25]
|23.19
|-0.31
|67 [26]
|Camden County
|1 - AAAAAAA
|4-4
|70.98
|82.24
|3 [1]
|21.70
|-1.74
|68 [11]
|Ola
|4 - AAAAA
|6-1
|70.89
|57.70
|123 [23]
|25.17
|1.82
|69 [16]
|Hughes
|4 - AAAAAA
|6-1
|70.85
|54.38
|151 [42]
|22.28
|-1.03
|70 [27]
|Alpharetta
|5 - AAAAAAA
|2-3
|70.63
|72.73
|21 [15]
|22.64
|-0.45
|71 [17]
|Creekview
|7 - AAAAAA
|5-2
|70.53
|63.17
|73 [19]
|18.13
|-4.86
|72 [3]
|Thomasville
|1 - AA
|5-3
|69.95
|63.96
|64 [1]
|22.73
|0.32
|73 [2]
|Metter
|3 - A Public
|7-0
|69.79
|37.65
|341 [28]
|20.60
|-1.65
|74 [4]
|Callaway
|5 - AA
|5-0
|69.59
|54.61
|147 [5]
|20.57
|-1.48
|75 [18]
|Brunswick
|2 - AAAAAA
|5-3
|69.46
|63.68
|66 [14]
|21.75
|-0.18
|76 [3]
|Eagle's Landing Christian
|2 - A Private
|4-3
|69.44
|59.35
|101 [1]
|21.99
|0.09
|77 [5]
|Flowery Branch
|8 - AAAA
|5-2
|69.02
|64.05
|63 [5]
|24.21
|2.72
|78 [3]
|Brooks County
|2 - A Public
|6-1
|68.97
|56.93
|129 [1]
|22.90
|1.46
|79 [4]
|Athens Academy
|8 - A Private
|6-1
|68.75
|47.70
|219 [8]
|19.80
|-1.41
|80 [19]
|Kell
|6 - AAAAAA
|4-2
|68.68
|52.99
|161 [46]
|26.17
|5.03
|81 [12]
|St. Pius X
|5 - AAAAA
|5-1
|68.38
|54.29
|152 [28]
|24.05
|3.21
|82 [28]
|Denmark
|6 - AAAAAAA
|3-3
|68.33
|65.82
|55 [31]
|19.70
|-1.09
|83 [20]
|Sprayberry
|6 - AAAAAA
|4-3
|68.20
|58.11
|117 [35]
|24.72
|4.06
|84 [6]
|Cedartown
|7 - AAAA
|5-2
|67.98
|53.64
|156 [18]
|19.15
|-1.30
|85 [8]
|Rockmart
|6 - AAA
|6-1
|67.56
|44.86
|250 [35]
|24.73
|4.71
|86 [9]
|Carver (Atlanta)
|5 - AAA
|2-4
|67.44
|73.82
|18 [1]
|22.43
|2.53
|87 [13]
|Clarke Central
|8 - AAAAA
|6-2
|67.43
|57.95
|120 [21]
|22.19
|2.29
|88 [21]
|Lanier
|8 - AAAAAA
|4-2
|67.32
|63.12
|74 [20]
|22.20
|2.43
|89 [29]
|Harrison
|3 - AAAAAAA
|1-4
|67.11
|72.85
|20 [14]
|19.47
|-0.11
|90 [30]
|Marietta
|3 - AAAAAAA
|2-5
|66.42
|69.95
|34 [20]
|23.74
|4.86
|91 [31]
|South Forsyth
|6 - AAAAAAA
|4-2
|65.98
|58.82
|108 [37]
|22.46
|4.02
|92 [14]
|Dutchtown
|4 - AAAAA
|4-3
|65.88
|58.62
|110 [17]
|17.00
|-1.35
|93 [15]
|Harris County
|2 - AAAAA
|5-2
|65.84
|58.25
|114 [19]
|18.82
|0.51
|94 [1]
|John Milledge Academy
|GISA 4 - AAA
|5-0
|65.78
|40.52
|301 [1]
|20.23
|1.99
|95 [22]
|Tucker
|4 - AAAAAA
|2-1
|65.17
|62.47
|77 [22]
|20.29
|2.66
|96 [10]
|Sandy Creek
|5 - AAA
|2-3
|64.75
|67.72
|42 [2]
|17.83
|0.61
|97 [4]
|Dublin
|4 - A Public
|6-1
|64.63
|41.83
|287 [17]
|22.71
|5.62
|98 [11]
|Westminster (Atlanta)
|5 - AAA
|4-2
|64.58
|58.86
|107 [9]
|17.95
|0.90
|99 [7]
|Stephenson
|6 - AAAA
|4-0
|64.53
|48.12
|209 [27]
|15.87
|-1.12
|100 [32]
|Forsyth Central
|6 - AAAAAAA
|3-3
|64.44
|66.12
|53 [29]
|19.42
|2.52
|101 [5]
|Haralson County
|5 - AA
|6-0
|64.36
|42.45
|277 [26]
|20.68
|3.86
|102 [12]
|Thomson
|4 - AAA
|6-2
|64.02
|50.86
|182 [21]
|21.39
|4.91
|103 [8]
|Hapeville Charter
|6 - AAAA
|1-3
|63.97
|72.02
|26 [2]
|18.95
|2.52
|104 [23]
|Glynn Academy
|2 - AAAAAA
|5-3
|63.82
|56.13
|140 [37]
|19.75
|3.47
|105 [9]
|Carver (Columbus)
|2 - AAAA
|5-0
|63.19
|19.56
|426 [54]
|21.39
|5.74
|106 [10]
|Perry
|4 - AAAA
|3-4
|62.36
|61.10
|87 [8]
|18.38
|3.56
|107 [16]
|Eastside
|8 - AAAAA
|5-2
|61.90
|47.40
|224 [38]
|18.93
|4.57
|108 [17]
|Creekside
|3 - AAAAA
|3-2
|61.84
|56.73
|130 [24]
|16.49
|2.19
|109 [24]
|East Paulding
|5 - AAAAAA
|4-3
|61.71
|59.18
|104 [31]
|19.49
|5.32
|110 [5]
|Christian Heritage
|7 - A Private
|6-1
|61.60
|42.50
|276 [17]
|20.96
|6.90
|111 [33]
|Mountain View
|8 - AAAAAAA
|1-6
|61.26
|74.60
|16 [11]
|19.13
|5.41
|112 [13]
|Hart County
|8 - AAA
|2-4
|61.18
|67.57
|43 [3]
|20.33
|6.68
|113 [14]
|White County
|7 - AAA
|5-2
|61.02
|49.18
|203 [26]
|20.94
|7.47
|114 [25]
|Johns Creek
|7 - AAAAAA
|3-3
|60.90
|63.49
|69 [16]
|16.36
|3.00
|115 [11]
|Baldwin
|4 - AAAA
|3-0
|60.68
|48.11
|210 [28]
|19.42
|6.28
|116 [6]
|Bleckley County
|3 - AA
|6-2
|60.61
|50.58
|188 [11]
|19.68
|6.60
|117 [34]
|North Paulding
|3 - AAAAAAA
|1-6
|60.56
|72.88
|19 [13]
|20.28
|7.27
|118 [12]
|Cairo
|1 - AAAA
|1-4
|60.47
|67.49
|44 [4]
|17.26
|4.33
|119 [26]
|South Paulding
|5 - AAAAAA
|3-4
|60.33
|63.61
|67 [15]
|17.55
|4.76
|120 [6]
|North Cobb Christian
|7 - A Private
|6-1
|60.33
|41.71
|289 [18]
|19.40
|6.61
|121 [18]
|Woodward Academy
|3 - AAAAA
|3-3
|60.19
|54.76
|146 [27]
|17.73
|5.08
|122 [13]
|Hardaway
|2 - AAAA
|6-1
|60.05
|32.34
|386 [50]
|17.48
|4.96
|123 [15]
|Monroe Area
|8 - AAA
|6-1
|59.48
|45.15
|248 [34]
|17.21
|5.26
|124 [7]
|Cook
|1 - AA
|5-3
|59.38
|50.85
|183 [10]
|16.24
|4.40
|125 [16]
|Burke County
|4 - AAA
|2-3
|59.19
|53.29
|159 [14]
|19.14
|7.49
|126 [8]
|Lovett
|6 - AA
|5-2
|59.14
|44.84
|252 [22]
|15.54
|3.94
|127 [19]
|Woodland (Stockbridge)
|4 - AAAAA
|6-1
|58.99
|42.22
|282 [48]
|17.71
|6.26
|128 [17]
|Richmond Academy
|4 - AAA
|7-1
|58.90
|43.45
|269 [39]
|16.17
|4.81
|129 [27]
|Dalton
|5 - AAAAAA
|1-5
|58.85
|66.24
|50 [8]
|18.01
|6.70
|130 [28]
|Cambridge
|7 - AAAAAA
|3-4
|58.82
|59.75
|95 [28]
|18.00
|6.72
|131 [9]
|Northeast
|3 - AA
|5-1
|58.77
|46.88
|228 [17]
|18.58
|7.35
|132 [29]
|Riverwood
|7 - AAAAAA
|3-3
|58.63
|51.53
|176 [48]
|17.11
|6.03
|133 [7]
|Savannah Christian
|3 - A Private
|7-1
|58.61
|42.53
|275 [16]
|17.03
|5.96
|134 [14]
|Thomas County Central
|1 - AAAA
|3-3
|58.53
|54.45
|150 [17]
|17.98
|6.99
|135 [35]
|Woodstock
|5 - AAAAAAA
|2-5
|58.47
|67.02
|47 [28]
|18.23
|7.30
|136 [10]
|Fannin County
|7 - AA
|6-0
|58.47
|32.96
|377 [42]
|19.24
|8.31
|137 [5]
|Turner County
|2 - A Public
|6-2
|58.36
|47.53
|221 [7]
|16.74
|5.92
|138 [36]
|Pebblebrook
|2 - AAAAAAA
|6-2
|58.35
|50.61
|187 [44]
|17.25
|6.44
|139 [20]
|Union Grove
|4 - AAAAA
|3-4
|58.26
|56.20
|137 [25]
|19.42
|8.70
|140 [21]
|Cass
|7 - AAAAA
|6-2
|58.18
|53.86
|154 [29]
|14.81
|4.17
|141 [30]
|Habersham Central
|8 - AAAAAA
|4-4
|58.11
|59.71
|96 [29]
|17.15
|6.58
|142 [18]
|Central (Macon)
|2 - AAA
|5-1
|58.00
|49.96
|195 [23]
|16.99
|6.52
|143 [31]
|Shiloh
|8 - AAAAAA
|2-5
|57.92
|66.24
|51 [9]
|17.25
|6.87
|144 [8]
|George Walton Academy
|8 - A Private
|5-1
|57.90
|47.85
|217 [7]
|16.33
|5.97
|145 [37]
|Peachtree Ridge
|8 - AAAAAAA
|3-2
|57.80
|59.42
|100 [35]
|18.24
|7.98
|146 [22]
|Griffin
|2 - AAAAA
|4-4
|57.79
|61.79
|83 [13]
|16.90
|6.64
|147 [6]
|Wilcox County
|4 - A Public
|6-2
|57.62
|46.17
|239 [10]
|16.54
|6.45
|148 [38]
|Lambert
|6 - AAAAAAA
|4-4
|57.58
|57.59
|125 [39]
|18.01
|7.97
|149 [7]
|Macon County
|5 - A Public
|6-1
|57.54
|38.10
|335 [26]
|16.38
|6.38
|150 [8]
|Clinch County
|2 - A Public
|4-2
|57.49
|48.52
|206 [4]
|16.36
|6.41
|151 [9]
|Washington-Wilkes
|8 - A Public
|5-0
|57.48
|31.73
|389 [45]
|17.73
|7.78
|152 [23]
|Northgate
|2 - AAAAA
|3-4
|57.44
|59.35
|102 [16]
|18.20
|8.30
|153 [15]
|North Oconee
|8 - AAAA
|3-5
|57.37
|58.24
|115 [13]
|19.01
|9.19
|154 [9]
|Wesleyan
|5 - A Private
|5-2
|57.24
|49.88
|197 [5]
|15.38
|5.69
|155 [32]
|Statesboro
|2 - AAAAAA
|2-5
|56.89
|65.59
|58 [11]
|16.08
|6.73
|156 [10]
|Chattahoochee County
|5 - A Public
|6-0
|56.87
|32.59
|383 [42]
|12.30
|2.98
|157 [19]
|Dawson County
|7 - AAA
|4-3
|56.71
|50.79
|184 [22]
|19.20
|10.02
|158 [16]
|West Laurens
|4 - AAAA
|3-4
|56.71
|57.68
|124 [14]
|13.70
|4.53
|159 [11]
|Washington County
|3 - AA
|4-3
|56.50
|50.07
|194 [13]
|15.21
|6.24
|160 [24]
|Jonesboro
|3 - AAAAA
|5-0
|56.37
|36.19
|353 [56]
|12.59
|3.76
|161 [12]
|Vidalia
|2 - AA
|4-2
|56.27
|45.67
|243 [20]
|15.95
|7.21
|162 [39]
|Etowah
|5 - AAAAAAA
|0-7
|56.24
|78.39
|7 [5]
|13.97
|5.27
|163 [17]
|Westside (Macon)
|4 - AAAA
|2-3
|56.09
|54.99
|145 [16]
|14.93
|6.38
|164 [20]
|Stephens County
|8 - AAA
|4-3
|55.94
|52.46
|165 [16]
|15.86
|7.45
|165 [33]
|Sequoyah
|7 - AAAAAA
|2-5
|55.88
|62.52
|76 [21]
|16.00
|7.66
|166 [13]
|Dodge County
|3 - AA
|3-3
|55.84
|49.53
|200 [14]
|15.78
|7.48
|167 [14]
|Putnam County
|4 - AA
|7-0
|55.78
|28.31
|405 [48]
|14.55
|6.32
|168 [34]
|Evans
|3 - AAAAAA
|5-2
|55.72
|38.63
|327 [56]
|14.48
|6.29
|169 [15]
|Early County
|1 - AA
|4-2
|55.66
|51.01
|180 [9]
|16.52
|8.41
|170 [10]
|Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg)
|4 - A Private
|5-2
|55.50
|46.57
|232 [11]
|13.28
|5.32
|171 [25]
|Stockbridge
|4 - AAAAA
|2-5
|55.50
|62.68
|75 [10]
|17.21
|9.25
|172 [16]
|Temple
|5 - AA
|5-3
|55.47
|51.36
|177 [8]
|14.82
|6.88
|173 [26]
|Decatur
|5 - AAAAA
|4-0
|55.37
|42.36
|279 [46]
|14.77
|6.94
|174 [18]
|Cedar Shoals
|8 - AAAA
|1-5
|55.34
|69.97
|33 [3]
|12.36
|4.56
|175 [27]
|Southwest DeKalb
|5 - AAAAA
|3-2
|55.28
|50.20
|190 [34]
|13.40
|5.66
|176 [19]
|New Hampstead
|3 - AAAA
|4-0
|55.28
|25.06
|414 [53]
|15.26
|7.51
|177 [28]
|New Manchester
|6 - AAAAA
|4-3
|55.21
|52.76
|163 [30]
|15.23
|7.56
|178 [17]
|Jeff Davis
|2 - AA
|6-1
|55.19
|38.26
|331 [37]
|15.75
|8.10
|179 [11]
|Commerce
|8 - A Public
|6-1
|55.14
|33.41
|375 [39]
|18.13
|10.53
|180 [29]
|Loganville
|8 - AAAAA
|3-4
|55.13
|51.68
|173 [31]
|13.18
|5.59
|181 [20]
|Central (Carrollton)
|7 - AAAA
|4-2
|55.08
|50.14
|193 [24]
|16.97
|9.42
|182 [21]
|Islands
|3 - AAAA
|4-0
|54.85
|29.87
|400 [52]
|15.02
|7.71
|183 [18]
|Pace Academy
|6 - AA
|4-2
|54.73
|42.78
|273 [25]
|12.56
|5.37
|184 [19]
|Swainsboro
|2 - AA
|4-3
|54.41
|53.83
|155 [6]
|13.08
|6.21
|185 [20]
|Jefferson County
|4 - AA
|4-2
|54.13
|33.98
|371 [41]
|12.95
|6.35
|186 [35]
|Pope
|6 - AAAAAA
|3-3
|53.98
|55.55
|144 [40]
|14.37
|7.93
|187 [36]
|Paulding County
|5 - AAAAAA
|3-4
|53.88
|62.14
|79 [23]
|13.47
|7.13
|188 [21]
|Bremen
|5 - AA
|4-3
|53.57
|50.20
|191 [12]
|15.72
|9.69
|189 [21]
|Franklin County
|8 - AAA
|6-1
|53.50
|35.93
|355 [52]
|14.64
|8.68
|190 [12]
|McIntosh County Academy
|3 - A Public
|4-3
|53.14
|46.93
|227 [8]
|14.00
|8.40
|191 [22]
|Northwest Whitfield
|7 - AAAA
|5-2
|52.88
|44.38
|259 [32]
|16.01
|10.67
|192 [22]
|Upson-Lee
|2 - AAA
|4-3
|52.87
|49.32
|202 [25]
|16.63
|11.30
|193 [40]
|Meadowcreek
|7 - AAAAAAA
|3-5
|52.86
|61.88
|82 [33]
|18.42
|13.09
|194 [23]
|Jenkins
|3 - AAAA
|2-2
|52.64
|34.61
|363 [45]
|12.70
|7.59
|195 [22]
|Toombs County
|2 - AA
|5-2
|52.59
|45.28
|246 [21]
|14.24
|9.18
|196 [13]
|Pelham
|1 - A Public
|3-1
|52.52
|33.35
|376 [40]
|14.02
|9.04
|197 [37]
|Winder-Barrow
|8 - AAAAAA
|2-4
|52.41
|59.03
|105 [32]
|14.40
|9.53
|198 [11]
|Aquinas
|3 - A Private
|7-1
|52.23
|34.34
|365 [32]
|16.63
|11.93
|199 [38]
|North Atlanta
|4 - AAAAAA
|2-3
|52.22
|53.40
|158 [44]
|11.56
|6.88
|200 [30]
|Hiram
|7 - AAAAA
|1-7
|52.12
|64.27
|62 [8]
|16.03
|11.45
|201 [24]
|Arabia Mountain
|6 - AAAA
|2-3
|51.96
|59.67
|97 [11]
|12.73
|8.31
|202 [12]
|Calvary Day
|3 - A Private
|4-4
|51.56
|51.64
|174 [4]
|13.31
|9.28
|203 [25]
|Troup
|2 - AAAA
|4-3
|51.42
|37.14
|346 [42]
|13.29
|9.41
|204 [31]
|Greenbrier
|8 - AAAAA
|5-2
|51.25
|44.82
|254 [42]
|14.36
|10.65
|205 [23]
|North Murray
|6 - AAA
|4-2
|51.12
|43.09
|270 [40]
|14.69
|11.11
|206 [23]
|Heard County
|5 - AA
|4-3
|50.95
|51.90
|170 [7]
|15.23
|11.81
|207 [39]
|Heritage (Conyers)
|3 - AAAAAA †
|2-1
|50.93
|44.88
|249 [54]
|12.12
|8.72
|208 [13]
|Holy Innocents
|5 - A Private
|3-4
|50.92
|49.84
|199 [6]
|13.33
|9.95
|209 [24]
|Morgan County
|4 - AAA
|3-4
|50.80
|49.35
|201 [24]
|9.73
|6.46
|210 [25]
|Cherokee Bluff
|7 - AAA
|7-0
|50.80
|17.39
|430 [57]
|12.88
|9.62
|211 [26]
|Mays
|6 - AAAA
|3-5
|50.60
|52.04
|167 [20]
|14.99
|11.93
|212 [14]
|Johnson County
|4 - A Public
|6-1
|50.58
|35.08
|359 [33]
|10.54
|7.50
|213 [40]
|Central Gwinnett
|8 - AAAAAA
|1-6
|50.52
|68.10
|39 [5]
|14.07
|11.09
|214 [27]
|Howard
|4 - AAAA
|2-3
|50.27
|56.44
|134 [15]
|13.05
|10.32
|215 [26]
|Adairsville
|6 - AAA
|5-2
|50.26
|38.74
|325 [50]
|12.78
|10.06
|216 [27]
|Jackson
|2 - AAA
|3-3
|50.23
|52.74
|164 [15]
|14.41
|11.72
|217 [28]
|Westover
|1 - AAAA
|1-2
|50.15
|50.65
|186 [23]
|11.79
|9.18
|218 [32]
|Lithia Springs
|6 - AAAAA
|2-5
|49.96
|63.34
|70 [9]
|13.54
|11.12
|219 [29]
|Riverdale
|5 - AAAA
|3-2
|49.75
|39.09
|321 [40]
|12.07
|9.85
|220 [24]
|Worth County
|1 - AA
|3-5
|49.59
|57.79
|121 [2]
|13.82
|11.77
|221 [41]
|Kennesaw Mountain
|6 - AAAAAA
|2-5
|49.57
|55.56
|143 [39]
|13.39
|11.36
|222 [28]
|Douglass
|5 - AAA
|0-5
|49.46
|66.55
|48 [4]
|11.04
|9.11
|223 [25]
|Pepperell
|7 - AA
|3-4
|49.46
|48.62
|205 [15]
|13.34
|11.42
|224 [33]
|Chapel Hill
|6 - AAAAA
|5-3
|49.43
|44.47
|257 [43]
|13.06
|11.16
|225 [29]
|Mary Persons
|2 - AAA
|3-4
|49.41
|51.34
|178 [20]
|13.40
|11.54
|226 [34]
|Whitewater
|2 - AAAAA
|3-4
|49.06
|49.89
|196 [35]
|11.26
|9.74
|227 [14]
|Darlington
|7 - A Private
|5-3
|48.84
|39.33
|315 [22]
|12.45
|11.15
|228 [42]
|Chattahoochee
|7 - AAAAAA
|2-4
|48.72
|55.88
|142 [38]
|14.22
|13.04
|229 [30]
|Windsor Forest
|3 - AAA
|3-1
|48.62
|39.11
|320 [48]
|8.70
|7.63
|230 [35]
|Tri-Cities
|3 - AAAAA
|4-2
|48.30
|37.81
|339 [55]
|11.93
|11.17
|231 [15]
|Stratford Academy
|1 - A Private
|4-2
|48.29
|44.13
|263 [15]
|11.05
|10.31
|232 [31]
|North Hall
|7 - AAA
|5-3
|48.17
|39.24
|318 [47]
|13.91
|13.28
|233 [26]
|Washington
|6 - AA
|5-2
|48.13
|30.37
|396 [47]
|12.86
|12.27
|234 [15]
|Gordon Lee
|6 - A Public
|6-1
|47.95
|31.97
|388 [44]
|13.44
|13.02
|235 [27]
|South Atlanta
|6 - AA
|4-3
|47.90
|46.49
|234 [18]
|10.65
|10.29
|236 [16]
|Whitefield Academy
|2 - A Private
|4-3
|47.83
|44.78
|255 [14]
|11.18
|10.89
|237 [41]
|Duluth
|7 - AAAAAAA
|5-2
|47.81
|36.36
|351 [45]
|13.02
|12.75
|238 [16]
|Taylor County
|5 - A Public
|5-2
|47.69
|29.76
|401 [47]
|14.78
|14.62
|239 [30]
|Heritage (Ringgold)
|7 - AAAA
|4-4
|47.58
|49.01
|204 [26]
|10.04
|10.00
|240 [17]
|Mount Vernon Presbyterian
|5 - A Private
|5-3
|47.50
|39.92
|309 [20]
|13.63
|13.67
|241 [36]
|Banneker
|3 - AAAAA
|1-4
|47.43
|62.34
|78 [11]
|11.40
|11.51
|242 [18]
|First Presbyterian
|1 - A Private
|4-3
|47.36
|39.75
|310 [21]
|10.63
|10.80
|243 [17]
|Marion County
|5 - A Public
|3-3
|47.22
|45.61
|244 [12]
|10.22
|10.54
|244 [32]
|Liberty County
|3 - AAA
|2-2
|46.68
|45.56
|245 [33]
|9.89
|10.75
|245 [43]
|Wheeler
|6 - AAAAAA
|2-5
|46.61
|56.14
|139 [36]
|9.68
|10.61
|246 [31]
|Luella
|5 - AAAA
|6-2
|46.38
|36.91
|347 [43]
|9.52
|10.68
|247 [37]
|Locust Grove
|4 - AAAAA
|3-4
|46.27
|50.97
|181 [32]
|10.43
|11.69
|248 [33]
|Ringgold
|6 - AAA
|4-3
|46.15
|42.13
|284 [42]
|11.66
|13.04
|249 [18]
|Lanier County
|2 - A Public
|3-3
|46.15
|48.13
|208 [5]
|9.22
|10.60
|250 [19]
|Hebron Christian
|5 - A Private
|2-5
|46.01
|56.65
|131 [2]
|9.12
|10.65
|251 [32]
|Miller Grove
|6 - AAAA
|2-3
|45.86
|44.41
|258 [31]
|7.46
|9.13
|252 [38]
|M.L. King
|5 - AAAAA
|1-4
|45.83
|58.31
|113 [18]
|9.42
|11.13
|253 [19]
|Mitchell County
|1 - A Public
|2-3
|45.75
|44.83
|253 [13]
|13.85
|15.64
|254 [20]
|Bowdon
|6 - A Public
|3-4
|45.35
|46.69
|231 [9]
|9.23
|11.42
|255 [33]
|LaGrange
|2 - AAAA
|5-2
|45.20
|32.61
|382 [48]
|12.03
|14.37
|256 [2]
|Bulloch Academy
|GISA 2 - AAA
|5-1
|45.14
|29.90
|399 [6]
|10.72
|13.12
|257 [39]
|Villa Rica
|6 - AAAAA
|4-4
|44.91
|39.61
|312 [51]
|11.16
|13.79
|258 [21]
|Emanuel County Institute
|3 - A Public
|3-3
|44.80
|42.95
|272 [14]
|8.35
|11.09
|259 [44]
|Alcovy
|3 - AAAAAA
|1-5
|44.76
|58.18
|116 [34]
|12.11
|14.89
|260 [40]
|Walnut Grove
|8 - AAAAA
|3-4
|44.48
|43.94
|267 [45]
|8.06
|11.11
|261 [34]
|Southeast Bulloch
|3 - AAA
|4-2
|44.39
|38.95
|323 [49]
|8.40
|11.55
|262 [41]
|Lithonia
|5 - AAAAA
|1-4
|44.03
|56.20
|138 [26]
|9.80
|13.31
|263 [22]
|Schley County
|5 - A Public
|4-3
|43.80
|41.73
|288 [18]
|6.73
|10.48
|264 [42]
|Maynard Jackson
|6 - AAAAA
|1-6
|43.62
|58.00
|119 [20]
|8.14
|12.06
|265 [34]
|Madison County
|8 - AAAA
|2-5
|43.56
|49.85
|198 [25]
|8.19
|12.16
|266 [43]
|Jackson County
|8 - AAAAA
|3-4
|43.34
|43.99
|264 [44]
|8.44
|12.64
|267 [3]
|Pinewood Christian
|GISA 2 - AAA
|4-2
|43.27
|29.93
|398 [5]
|12.14
|16.40
|268 [28]
|Elbert County
|8 - AA
|2-4
|43.26
|48.01
|213 [16]
|9.04
|13.32
|269 [20]
|Mount Pisgah Christian
|6 - A Private
|4-3
|43.04
|38.81
|324 [24]
|10.88
|15.38
|270 [42]
|Campbell
|2 - AAAAAAA
|2-6
|42.96
|57.08
|128 [40]
|7.06
|11.64
|271 [35]
|LaFayette
|6 - AAA
|4-3
|42.72
|39.50
|314 [45]
|11.00
|15.82
|272 [35]
|Monroe
|1 - AAAA
|0-3
|42.59
|59.26
|103 [12]
|8.56
|13.51
|273 [23]
|Charlton County
|2 - A Public
|3-3
|42.58
|40.96
|297 [21]
|9.45
|14.41
|274 [4]
|Tiftarea Academy
|GISA 3 - AAA
|4-1
|42.26
|38.66
|326 [3]
|9.32
|14.60
|275 [24]
|Atkinson County
|2 - A Public
|3-5
|42.13
|51.30
|179 [3]
|9.50
|14.91
|276 [29]
|Model
|7 - AA
|4-3
|42.04
|40.30
|303 [33]
|6.10
|11.59
|277 [36]
|Harlem
|4 - AAA
|2-5
|41.99
|46.73
|230 [31]
|9.97
|15.52
|278 [25]
|Lincoln County
|8 - A Public
|4-2
|41.99
|38.40
|328 [24]
|8.35
|13.90
|279 [21]
|Savannah Country Day
|3 - A Private
|3-3
|41.91
|46.18
|238 [13]
|10.66
|16.29
|280 [43]
|Discovery
|7 - AAAAAAA
|2-5
|41.89
|56.24
|136 [43]
|8.65
|14.30
|281 [37]
|Salem
|5 - AAA †
|1-2
|41.77
|57.16
|127 [12]
|9.08
|14.84
|282 [45]
|Rockdale County
|3 - AAAAAA †
|0-2
|41.72
|46.35
|235 [53]
|8.34
|14.16
|283 [30]
|Columbia
|6 - AA
|3-1
|41.24
|26.30
|410 [50]
|6.31
|12.61
|284 [26]
|Hancock Central
|7 - A Public
|3-0
|40.90
|21.24
|421 [51]
|8.13
|14.77
|285 [38]
|Americus-Sumter
|2 - AAA
|0-6
|40.89
|58.05
|118 [11]
|6.53
|13.18
|286 [36]
|Spalding
|4 - AAAA
|2-5
|40.85
|51.96
|169 [21]
|6.46
|13.15
|287 [46]
|Bradwell Institute
|2 - AAAAAA
|0-5
|40.49
|59.64
|98 [30]
|8.28
|15.33
|288 [22]
|Mount de Sales
|1 - A Private
|3-4
|40.44
|47.20
|226 [10]
|7.24
|14.34
|289 [31]
|Bacon County
|2 - AA
|4-4
|40.37
|36.26
|352 [39]
|8.01
|15.18
|290 [37]
|Fayette County
|5 - AAAA
|5-2
|40.33
|32.37
|385 [49]
|6.28
|13.49
|291 [47]
|Lassiter
|6 - AAAAAA
|2-6
|40.22
|50.16
|192 [50]
|6.57
|13.89
|292 [32]
|Lamar County
|3 - AA
|3-5
|39.95
|40.60
|299 [31]
|7.43
|15.01
|293 [27]
|B.E.S.T. Academy
|6 - A Public
|3-2
|39.95
|38.16
|334 [25]
|6.85
|14.44
|294 [44]
|Woodland (Cartersville)
|7 - AAAAA
|3-2
|39.94
|38.19
|333 [54]
|6.80
|14.40
|295 [48]
|South Effingham
|2 - AAAAAA
|0-7
|39.93
|67.43
|45 [6]
|7.47
|15.08
|296 [38]
|Ridgeland
|7 - AAAA
|1-6
|39.67
|60.84
|90 [10]
|8.18
|16.05
|297 [33]
|Union County
|8 - AA
|3-3
|39.59
|39.97
|308 [34]
|6.95
|14.90
|298 [23]
|Pacelli
|4 - A Private
|5-1
|39.44
|27.66
|408 [37]
|5.23
|13.33
|299 [28]
|Screven County
|3 - A Public
|4-3
|38.96
|36.06
|354 [30]
|7.76
|16.34
|300 [1]
|Gatewood School
|GISA 1 - AA
|6-1
|38.95
|25.48
|413 [3]
|4.57
|13.16
|301 [45]
|Eagle's Landing
|4 - AAAAA
|0-7
|38.85
|60.05
|91 [14]
|4.84
|13.53
|302 [46]
|Northside (Columbus)
|2 - AAAAA
|4-4
|38.79
|38.39
|329 [53]
|8.04
|16.79
|303 [49]
|Effingham County
|2 - AAAAAA
|2-5
|38.76
|54.45
|149 [41]
|4.21
|12.99
|304 [29]
|Montgomery County
|4 - A Public
|4-3
|38.73
|35.29
|358 [32]
|7.65
|16.46
|305 [24]
|Strong Rock Christian
|1 - A Private
|4-3
|38.69
|32.93
|379 [34]
|6.47
|15.32
|306 [30]
|Telfair County
|4 - A Public
|4-4
|38.61
|37.97
|336 [27]
|6.59
|15.52
|307 [31]
|Manchester
|5 - A Public
|3-5
|38.56
|40.01
|307 [22]
|4.22
|13.20
|308 [47]
|Mundy's Mill
|3 - AAAAA
|3-4
|38.47
|46.79
|229 [39]
|8.84
|17.90
|309 [50]
|Centennial
|7 - AAAAAA
|0-6
|38.31
|63.27
|72 [18]
|6.57
|15.80
|310 [39]
|Hephzibah
|4 - AAA
|2-3
|38.31
|37.62
|342 [51]
|7.97
|17.20
|311 [5]
|Frederica Academy
|GISA 2 - AAA
|4-3
|38.30
|29.30
|403 [7]
|5.32
|14.56
|312 [2]
|Brentwood School
|GISA 1 - AA
|5-1
|38.22
|14.08
|433 [6]
|8.26
|17.57
|313 [39]
|East Hall
|8 - AAAA
|4-2
|38.19
|32.66
|381 [47]
|9.41
|18.76
|314 [32]
|Claxton
|3 - A Public
|2-4
|38.13
|45.85
|241 [11]
|6.74
|16.16
|315 [48]
|Apalachee
|8 - AAAAA
|1-6
|37.80
|48.02
|211 [36]
|8.58
|18.32
|316 [40]
|Dougherty
|1 - AAAA
|0-3
|37.75
|61.04
|89 [9]
|5.28
|15.06
|317 [51]
|Morrow
|4 - AAAAAA
|1-4
|37.74
|58.59
|111 [33]
|5.99
|15.79
|318 [49]
|Northview
|5 - AAAAA
|2-4
|37.45
|45.74
|242 [40]
|8.26
|18.35
|319 [52]
|Lakeside (Evans)
|3 - AAAAAA
|1-6
|37.42
|52.27
|166 [47]
|5.44
|15.57
|320 [33]
|Wheeler County
|4 - A Public
|5-3
|37.28
|34.23
|367 [37]
|9.94
|20.21
|321 [40]
|Redan
|5 - AAA
|2-3
|36.58
|51.57
|175 [19]
|7.76
|18.73
|322 [34]
|Dooly County
|4 - A Public
|1-3
|35.10
|47.59
|220 [6]
|3.99
|16.43
|323 [25]
|Brookstone
|4 - A Private
|3-4
|35.10
|35.36
|357 [31]
|5.59
|18.03
|324 [6]
|Creekside Christian
|GISA 4 - AAA
|4-1
|34.89
|17.18
|431 [12]
|6.06
|18.71
|325 [34]
|KIPP Atlanta Collegiate
|6 - AA
|2-2
|34.71
|31.37
|390 [44]
|5.81
|18.64
|326 [7]
|Brookwood School
|GISA 3 - AAA
|5-2
|34.66
|27.97
|407 [8]
|6.83
|19.71
|327 [26]
|Athens Christian
|8 - A Private
|4-3
|34.62
|32.07
|387 [35]
|5.46
|18.38
|328 [27]
|Mount Paran Christian
|7 - A Private
|0-6
|34.29
|46.32
|236 [12]
|2.10
|15.35
|329 [41]
|Pickens
|7 - AAAA
|2-4
|34.20
|43.62
|268 [36]
|3.82
|17.16
|330 [35]
|Westside (Augusta)
|4 - AA
|5-3
|33.93
|25.49
|412 [51]
|2.33
|15.94
|331 [41]
|Gilmer
|7 - AAA
|3-4
|33.92
|34.70
|362 [53]
|2.10
|15.72
|332 [28]
|Tattnall Square
|1 - A Private
|3-4
|33.90
|34.24
|366 [33]
|3.08
|16.72
|333 [35]
|Warren County
|7 - A Public
|4-2
|33.79
|24.31
|416 [49]
|3.18
|16.94
|334 [42]
|Shaw
|2 - AAAA
|1-6
|33.70
|47.39
|225 [30]
|3.11
|16.95
|335 [43]
|Mount Zion (Jonesboro)
|5 - AAAA
|0-4
|33.40
|53.48
|157 [19]
|3.12
|17.26
|336 [36]
|Chattooga
|7 - AA
|2-4
|33.36
|37.45
|343 [38]
|3.96
|18.14
|337 [42]
|Sonoraville
|6 - AAA
|2-5
|33.03
|43.99
|265 [38]
|6.43
|20.94
|338 [8]
|Westfield School
|GISA 4 - AAA
|4-1-1
|32.90
|22.40
|419 [10]
|6.31
|20.94
|339 [50]
|Drew
|3 - AAAAA
|1-6
|32.60
|50.74
|185 [33]
|-1.82
|13.12
|340 [43]
|Lakeview-Ft. Oglethorpe
|6 - AAA
|1-6
|32.40
|48.02
|212 [28]
|3.84
|18.98
|341 [37]
|East Laurens
|2 - AA
|3-3
|32.14
|30.87
|392 [45]
|3.65
|19.04
|342 [36]
|Mount Zion (Carroll)
|6 - A Public
|6-1
|32.05
|20.14
|423 [52]
|4.71
|20.20
|343 [44]
|Hampton
|5 - AAAA
|2-5
|31.93
|47.96
|215 [29]
|2.67
|18.28
|344 [44]
|Johnson (Savannah)
|3 - AAA
|2-2
|31.87
|31.30
|391 [56]
|3.34
|19.00
|345 [53]
|South Cobb
|6 - AAAAAA
|0-7
|31.57
|59.76
|94 [27]
|5.73
|21.69
|346 [38]
|Monticello
|3 - AA
|2-5
|31.57
|42.39
|278 [27]
|4.33
|20.30
|347 [45]
|Rutland
|4 - AAAA
|1-5
|31.53
|44.37
|260 [33]
|3.46
|19.47
|348 [45]
|Murray County
|6 - AAA
|3-5
|31.17
|39.25
|317 [46]
|4.20
|20.57
|349 [3]
|Southwest Georgia Academy
|GISA 2 - AA
|6-2
|30.98
|13.27
|435 [8]
|8.04
|24.60
|350 [46]
|West Hall
|7 - AAA
|2-6
|29.96
|40.58
|300 [44]
|0.81
|18.38
|351 [47]
|Beach
|3 - AAA
|1-3
|29.89
|44.86
|251 [36]
|2.31
|19.97
|352 [37]
|Miller County
|1 - A Public
|2-5
|29.86
|34.39
|364 [36]
|1.16
|18.84
|353 [54]
|Grovetown
|3 - AAAAAA
|1-6
|29.50
|46.50
|233 [52]
|1.01
|19.04
|354 [38]
|Hawkinsville
|4 - A Public
|2-5
|29.40
|35.63
|356 [31]
|1.12
|19.26
|355 [39]
|Social Circle
|8 - A Public
|2-5
|29.39
|42.67
|274 [15]
|3.97
|22.12
|356 [40]
|Trion
|6 - A Public
|2-5
|29.21
|32.58
|384 [43]
|3.56
|21.89
|357 [39]
|Gordon Central
|7 - AA
|2-5
|29.02
|41.19
|294 [29]
|0.62
|19.13
|358 [51]
|Grady
|6 - AAAAA
|1-7
|28.99
|42.16
|283 [49]
|0.35
|18.90
|359 [40]
|Berrien
|1 - AA
|2-6
|28.93
|46.23
|237 [19]
|4.43
|23.04
|360 [41]
|Therrell
|6 - AA
|1-6
|28.90
|44.71
|256 [23]
|4.74
|23.38
|361 [48]
|East Jackson
|8 - AAA
|1-5
|28.74
|52.01
|168 [17]
|6.69
|25.49
|362 [4]
|Terrell Academy
|GISA 2 - AA
|4-3
|28.65
|33.92
|372 [1]
|-0.04
|18.85
|363 [29]
|Lakeview Academy
|6 - A Private
|3-3
|28.57
|29.34
|402 [36]
|1.04
|20.01
|364 [52]
|McIntosh
|2 - AAAAA
|0-8
|28.56
|47.87
|216 [37]
|4.30
|23.28
|365 [42]
|Dade County
|7 - AA
|2-5
|28.46
|39.01
|322 [35]
|3.68
|22.75
|366 [46]
|Columbus
|2 - AAAA
|2-5
|28.09
|36.91
|348 [44]
|6.22
|25.67
|367 [30]
|Deerfield-Windsor
|1 - A Private
|2-5
|27.76
|38.23
|332 [25]
|2.41
|22.19
|368 [53]
|Stone Mountain
|5 - AAAAA
|1-4
|27.62
|40.21
|304 [50]
|3.56
|23.48
|369 [31]
|King's Ridge Christian
|6 - A Private
|2-3
|27.56
|37.97
|337 [26]
|-1.29
|18.69
|370 [54]
|Chamblee
|5 - AAAAA †
|3-1
|27.31
|23.83
|417 [57]
|0.34
|20.57
|371 [5]
|Piedmont Academy
|GISA 1 - AA
|6-1
|26.62
|5.35
|441 [11]
|2.10
|23.02
|372 [43]
|Laney
|4 - AA
|3-4
|26.62
|28.13
|406 [49]
|-3.14
|17.78
|373 [49]
|Coahulla Creek
|6 - AAA
|1-6
|26.54
|44.22
|262 [37]
|-2.77
|18.23
|374 [50]
|Pike County
|2 - AAA
|0-6
|26.16
|51.81
|171 [18]
|1.52
|22.90
|375 [44]
|Coosa
|7 - AA
|3-4
|25.84
|32.73
|380 [43]
|0.04
|21.74
|376 [41]
|Terrell County
|1 - A Public
|3-2
|25.48
|11.84
|436 [58]
|-2.21
|19.85
|377 [44]
|Berkmar
|7 - AAAAAAA
|1-6
|25.42
|56.52
|133 [41]
|1.45
|23.56
|378 [32]
|Loganville Christian
|8 - A Private
|2-4
|25.02
|36.46
|350 [30]
|-1.31
|21.21
|379 [47]
|Chestatee
|8 - AAAA
|0-7
|24.92
|43.95
|266 [35]
|3.53
|26.15
|380 [48]
|McDonough
|5 - AAAA
|1-6
|24.68
|40.99
|296 [39]
|-2.01
|20.85
|381 [45]
|Banks County
|8 - AA
|1-6
|23.84
|41.84
|286 [28]
|-3.52
|20.18
|382 [9]
|Valwood School
|GISA 3 - AAA
|2-5
|23.57
|39.68
|311 [2]
|1.35
|25.32
|383 [46]
|Southwest
|3 - AA
|1-5
|23.23
|40.84
|298 [30]
|0.73
|25.04
|384 [42]
|Seminole County
|1 - A Public
|3-4
|23.21
|27.01
|409 [48]
|-2.24
|22.08
|385 [43]
|Treutlen
|4 - A Public
|1-6
|23.15
|41.22
|293 [20]
|-0.41
|23.97
|386 [47]
|Towers
|6 - AA
|1-3
|22.95
|38.38
|330 [36]
|-2.54
|22.05
|387 [48]
|Oglethorpe County
|4 - AA
|2-5
|22.82
|34.11
|369 [40]
|-2.15
|22.57
|388 [44]
|Jenkins County
|3 - A Public
|2-5
|22.60
|35.01
|361 [35]
|-4.48
|20.46
|389 [51]
|Brantley County
|1 - AAA
|1-7
|22.48
|46.11
|240 [32]
|-2.25
|22.81
|390 [33]
|Landmark Christian
|2 - A Private
|1-7
|22.40
|40.10
|306 [19]
|-0.82
|24.32
|391 [52]
|Tattnall County
|1 - AAA
|0-7
|22.36
|48.29
|207 [27]
|-0.37
|24.81
|392 [6]
|Briarwood Academy
|GISA 4 - AA
|3-3-1
|22.05
|13.77
|434 [7]
|-1.94
|23.55
|393 [55]
|Osborne
|6 - AAAAAA
|1-6
|21.63
|50.47
|189 [49]
|-1.09
|24.82
|394 [45]
|Dunwoody
|7 - AAAAAAA
|0-5
|21.33
|66.01
|54 [30]
|-3.57
|22.64
|395 [10]
|Southland Academy
|GISA 3 - AAA
|1-6
|20.83
|30.48
|395 [4]
|-5.78
|20.93
|396 [45]
|Georgia Military College
|7 - A Public
|5-3
|19.94
|19.16
|427 [55]
|-3.26
|24.34
|397 [46]
|Greenville
|5 - A Public
|1-6
|19.40
|41.35
|291 [19]
|1.30
|29.44
|398 [56]
|Lakeside (Atlanta)
|4 - AAAAAA †
|0-5
|18.42
|40.11
|305 [55]
|-4.15
|24.97
|399 [34]
|Providence Christian
|5 - A Private
|0-7
|18.21
|47.51
|222 [9]
|-0.47
|28.86
|400 [47]
|Wilkinson County
|7 - A Public
|1-4
|18.06
|37.30
|344 [29]
|-5.91
|23.56
|401 [49]
|Butler
|4 - AA
|2-4
|17.80
|24.90
|415 [52]
|-6.20
|23.54
|402 [7]
|Thomas Jefferson
|GISA 4 - AA
|6-2
|17.77
|9.76
|439 [10]
|-6.06
|23.71
|403 [53]
|Savannah
|3 - AAA
|1-4
|16.64
|34.15
|368 [54]
|-4.55
|26.35
|404 [35]
|Walker
|7 - A Private
|1-7
|16.63
|39.11
|319 [23]
|-5.49
|25.43
|405 [49]
|Jordan
|2 - AAAA
|2-5
|16.20
|30.33
|397 [51]
|-3.82
|27.52
|406 [36]
|Heritage School
|4 - A Private
|0-7
|15.95
|37.72
|340 [28]
|-6.57
|25.02
|407 [50]
|Josey
|4 - AA
|1-5
|14.88
|30.60
|394 [46]
|-4.26
|28.40
|408 [50]
|Druid Hills
|6 - AAAA
|0-3
|14.38
|44.35
|261 [34]
|-5.67
|27.49
|409 [48]
|Towns County
|8 - A Public
|2-4
|14.12
|21.44
|420 [50]
|-6.11
|27.31
|410 [51]
|Southeast Whitfield
|7 - AAAA
|1-6
|13.82
|33.71
|373 [46]
|-3.57
|30.15
|411 [52]
|North Clayton
|5 - AAAA
|0-8
|13.60
|41.22
|292 [38]
|-6.77
|27.17
|412 [49]
|Armuchee
|6 - A Public
|2-3
|13.59
|19.99
|424 [53]
|-10.05
|23.91
|413 [55]
|Forest Park
|3 - AAAAA
|0-7
|12.98
|42.32
|280 [47]
|-3.38
|31.18
|414 [50]
|Portal
|3 - A Public
|0-7
|12.56
|39.33
|316 [23]
|-6.32
|28.66
|415 [54]
|Long County
|1 - AAA
|0-8
|11.99
|41.05
|295 [43]
|-6.68
|28.87
|416 [8]
|Edmund Burke Academy
|GISA 4 - AA
|2-5
|10.88
|20.71
|422 [5]
|-4.80
|31.86
|417 [37]
|St. Francis
|6 - A Private
|1-5
|10.55
|37.93
|338 [27]
|-5.17
|31.82
|418 [51]
|Greene County
|8 - A Public
|1-5
|10.00
|34.11
|370 [38]
|-7.62
|29.92
|419 [9]
|Memorial Day
|GISA 2 - AA
|2-5
|8.08
|29.15
|404 [2]
|-6.82
|32.63
|420 [55]
|Cross Creek
|4 - AAA
|0-8
|7.81
|47.98
|214 [29]
|-11.55
|28.18
|421 [53]
|Spencer
|2 - AAAA
|1-7
|7.27
|37.26
|345 [41]
|-11.59
|28.68
|422 [56]
|North Springs
|6 - AAAAA
|0-7
|7.13
|39.55
|313 [52]
|-7.92
|32.49
|423 [52]
|ACE Charter
|7 - A Public
|2-4
|6.38
|19.12
|428 [56]
|-7.78
|33.38
|424 [11]
|Bethlehem Christian Academy
|GISA 4 - AAA
|1-5
|6.22
|18.91
|429 [11]
|-7.29
|34.03
|425 [51]
|McNair
|6 - AA
|0-5
|5.22
|40.35
|302 [32]
|-11.93
|30.38
|426 [56]
|Groves
|3 - AAA
|0-5
|5.09
|42.26
|281 [41]
|-11.93
|30.52
|427 [12]
|St. Andrew's School
|GISA 2 - AAA
|2-3-1
|3.80
|7.43
|440 [13]
|-18.68
|25.06
|428 [52]
|Glenn Hills
|4 - AA
|0-6
|3.05
|43.04
|271 [24]
|-9.16
|35.33
|429 [53]
|Randolph-Clay
|1 - A Public
|1-6
|2.15
|30.66
|393 [46]
|-11.10
|34.29
|430 [57]
|Johnson (Gainesville)
|8 - AAAAA
|0-8
|1.46
|45.20
|247 [41]
|-9.72
|36.36
|431 [54]
|Baconton Charter
|1 - A Public †
|1-4
|1.17
|19.70
|425 [54]
|-12.79
|33.58
|432 [55]
|Bryan County
|3 - A Public
|0-5
|-0.07
|32.93
|378 [41]
|-8.85
|38.75
|433 [56]
|Central (Talbotton)
|5 - A Public
|0-6
|-1.49
|42.11
|285 [16]
|-12.90
|36.13
|434 [13]
|Trinity Christian (Dublin)
|GISA 2 - AAA
|0-6
|-2.70
|25.62
|411 [9]
|-12.29
|37.94
|435 [57]
|Glascock County
|7 - A Public †
|3-6
|-2.74
|10.71
|437 [59]
|-13.14
|37.14
|436 [54]
|Kendrick
|2 - AAAA
|0-7
|-4.57
|41.64
|290 [37]
|-11.73
|40.38
|437 [58]
|Crawford County
|7 - A Public
|0-8
|-6.31
|35.07
|360 [34]
|-14.07
|39.77
|438 [57]
|Lumpkin County
|7 - AAA
|0-7
|-6.92
|33.56
|374 [55]
|-14.93
|39.53
|439 [59]
|Calhoun County
|1 - A Public
|0-3
|-8.64
|16.95
|432 [57]
|-17.11
|39.07
|440 [60]
|Pataula Charter
|1 - A Public †
|3-5
|-9.80
|-0.27
|443 [61]
|-21.82
|35.52
|441 [10]
|Augusta Prep
|GISA 4 - AA
|3-5
|-13.09
|10.05
|438 [9]
|-17.15
|43.47
|442 [11]
|Robert Toombs Academy
|GISA 2 - AA
|0-5
|-18.94
|23.48
|418 [4]
|-12.28
|54.20
|443 [58]
|Cross Keys
|5 - AAAAA †
|1-2
|-38.48
|-9.80
|444 [58]
|-22.13
|63.88
|444 [61]
|GSIC
|7 - A Public †
|0-4
|-42.92
|2.07
|442 [60]
|-35.59
|54.86
† - Plays a non-region schedule
Regions
Each region is shown with its “Competitive Rating,” which is the mode of the Extreme Value Type I Distribution (i.e., the Gumbel minimum distribution) applied to the ratings. This calculation favors regions with large numbers of highly rated teams. The “Average Rating” is the rating required to win 50% of all games against the region’s teams in an infinite round robin competition.
|Rank
|Region
|Teams
|Comp Rating
|Avg Rating
|1
|1 - AAAAAAA
|4
|95.68
|87.98
|2
|1 - AAAAAA
|4
|90.33
|85.68
|3
|1 - AAAAA
|5
|87.68
|83.22
|4
|4 - AAAAAAA
|5
|87.14
|80.81
|5
|8 - AAAAAAA
|5
|79.48
|73.50
|6
|5 - AAAAAAA
|6
|78.20
|72.54
|7
|3 - AAAAAAA
|6
|76.40
|72.04
|8
|2 - AAAAAAA
|5
|75.17
|67.94
|9
|7 - AAAAA
|6
|73.79
|65.53
|10
|5 - AAAAAA
|8
|71.17
|66.26
|11
|5 - AAA
|7
|70.71
|64.63
|12
|8 - AAAAAA
|7
|69.89
|63.71
|13
|6 - AAAAAAA
|7
|69.83
|67.25
|14
|4 - AAAAAA
|6
|67.02
|63.70
|15
|8 - AAA
|6
|65.51
|57.22
|16
|1 - AA
|6
|65.48
|57.47
|17
|3 - AAAA
|4
|65.46
|59.71
|18
|7 - AAAAAAA
|7
|65.20
|52.16
|19
|2 - AAAAAA
|7
|64.79
|56.21
|20
|4 - AAAAA
|8
|64.03
|58.37
|21
|8 - AAAA
|7
|63.61
|53.63
|22
|7 - AAAAAA
|8
|63.52
|57.99
|23
|2 - AAA
|8
|63.17
|54.46
|24
|5 - AA
|5
|62.73
|58.79
|25
|6 - AAAA
|7
|62.62
|53.33
|26
|8 - A Private
|5
|62.50
|52.54
|27
|2 - A Public
|7
|61.90
|55.77
|28
|1 - AAAA
|6
|60.32
|54.02
|29
|2 - AAAAA
|7
|60.20
|52.88
|30
|6 - AAAAAA
|9
|59.79
|50.79
|31
|1 - AAA
|5
|58.73
|43.26
|32
|4 - AAAA
|7
|56.14
|51.21
|33
|2 - A Private
|3
|56.01
|46.55
|34
|8 - AA
|4
|54.29
|44.71
|35
|3 - A Private
|4
|54.22
|51.08
|36
|4 - AAA
|7
|53.89
|45.86
|37
|8 - AAAAA
|8
|53.67
|45.35
|38
|3 - AA
|7
|53.17
|46.64
|39
|2 - AA
|6
|52.63
|48.50
|40
|7 - A Private
|5
|52.48
|44.34
|41
|7 - AAAA
|7
|52.33
|44.46
|42
|3 - AAAAA
|8
|52.04
|44.77
|43
|5 - A Private
|5
|49.91
|43.98
|44
|6 - AAA
|9
|48.99
|42.33
|45
|7 - AAA
|7
|48.69
|39.09
|46
|4 - A Public
|9
|48.52
|41.68
|47
|6 - A Private
|5
|48.14
|36.76
|48
|5 - AAAAA
|7
|47.95
|47.71
|49
|3 - AAAAAA
|4
|47.73
|41.85
|50
|5 - A Public
|8
|47.39
|38.70
|51
|6 - AAAAA
|7
|46.54
|39.89
|52
|6 - AA
|9
|45.78
|38.10
|53
|GISA 4 - AAA
|4
|45.68
|34.95
|54
|3 - A Public
|8
|45.49
|34.99
|55
|2 - AAAA
|9
|44.40
|33.39
|56
|7 - AA
|7
|44.36
|38.09
|57
|8 - A Public
|6
|43.88
|34.69
|58
|4 - A Private
|4
|43.49
|36.50
|59
|1 - A Private
|6
|42.92
|39.41
|60
|6 - A Public
|6
|40.27
|34.68
|61
|5 - AAAA
|7
|39.90
|34.30
|62
|3 - AAA
|7
|39.09
|31.88
|63
|GISA 1 - AA
|3
|37.90
|34.60
|64
|4 - AA
|8
|37.69
|28.63
|65
|GISA 2 - AAA
|5
|35.76
|25.56
|66
|GISA 3 - AAA
|4
|35.02
|30.33
|67
|1 - A Public
|7
|29.11
|24.33
|68
|GISA 2 - AA
|4
|22.21
|12.19
|69
|7 - A Public
|6
|19.94
|18.79
|70
|GISA 4 - AA
|4
|15.76
|9.40
Least Likely Results
These are the least likely results of the season using the ratings above. These may change as the season progresses. Each row shows the game data, the difference in the teams after accounting for the home advantage, the expected winning percentage of the favored team, and the likelihood of the on-field result.
|Date
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Score
|Diff
|Prob
|Likelihood
|09/18
|Lovejoy
|Eagle's Landing
|12 - 6
|44.66
|99.5%
|0.173
|10/30
|Lowndes
|Tift County
|17 - 13
|31.68
|97.8%
|0.230
|09/25
|Fitzgerald
|Jefferson County
|14 - 12
|25.38
|95.4%
|0.252
|10/09
|Clinch County
|Charlton County
|14 - 18
|16.72
|88.0%
|0.258
|09/25
|Central (Macon)
|Howard
|20 - 37
|9.53
|75.7%
|0.278
|10/02
|Jefferson County
|Butler
|22 - 14
|38.13
|98.9%
|0.280
|10/16
|Douglas County
|Paulding County
|20 - 22
|17.23
|88.6%
|0.281
|09/17
|Denmark
|Shiloh
|0 - 7
|12.21
|81.1%
|0.294
|09/25
|Bowdon
|Heritage School
|14 - 9
|27.60
|96.4%
|0.300
|10/16
|White County
|North Hall
|31 - 34
|14.65
|85.1%
|0.305
|10/30
|Lanier
|Habersham Central
|15 - 36
|7.40
|70.7%
|0.313
|10/02
|Creekside
|Drew
|14 - 7
|31.04
|97.6%
|0.319
|09/25
|Peachtree Ridge
|Centennial
|35 - 32
|21.29
|92.7%
|0.326
|09/18
|Atkinson County
|Terrell County
|20 - 18
|18.45
|90.0%
|0.342
|09/18
|Jeff Davis
|Brantley County
|14 - 6
|30.91
|97.5%
|0.350
Highest Rated Matchups
These are the highest rated matchups of the season using the ratings above. The game rating is the rating required to win 50% of all games in an infinite round robin competition against the expected rating of the loser of the game, which favors games with highly rated and closely matched opponents. These may change as the season progresses. Each row shows the game rating, the game data, the difference in the teams after accounting for the home advantage, and the expected winning percentage of the favored team.
|Game Rating
|Date
|Team
|Opponent
|Score
|Diff
|Prob
|103.59
|11/06
|Lowndes
|Colquitt County
|-
|2.54
|57.5%
|99.63
|09/25
|Lowndes
|Lee County
|38 - 13
|9.54
|75.7%
|96.15
|10/09
|Lee County
|Warner Robins
|27 - 7
|4.66
|63.5%
|95.73
|10/09
|Lowndes
|Valdosta
|33 - 21
|11.65
|80.0%
|93.95
|09/25
|Colquitt County
|Valdosta
|24 - 10
|10.90
|78.6%
|93.90
|09/04
|Warner Robins
|Valdosta
|25 - 28
|1.05
|53.1%
|93.79
|11/13
|Lee County
|Valdosta
|-
|7.51
|71.0%
|92.05
|10/30
|Warner Robins
|Ware County
|22 - 19
|6.21
|67.7%
|89.09
|09/18
|Grayson
|Collins Hill
|28 - 7
|15.83
|86.8%
|88.72
|09/25
|Grayson
|Archer
|26 - 7
|14.50
|84.9%
|88.37
|09/05
|Lowndes
|Archer
|35 - 21
|18.52
|90.1%
|88.26
|10/02
|Cedar Grove
|Milton
|14 - 7
|6.84
|69.3%
|87.06
|09/11
|Warner Robins
|Archer
|42 - 7
|11.52
|79.8%
|86.97
|11/20
|Norcross
|Archer
|-
|8.14
|72.5%
|86.33
|10/30
|Collins Hill
|North Gwinnett
|42 - 21
|4.02
|61.7%
