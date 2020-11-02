X

Maxwell Week 9 summary

High School Sports Blog
By Loren Maxwell

The Maxwell Ratings will rank the 444 teams of the Georgia High School Association and the Georgia Independent School Association throughout the 2020 season. The ratings are based entirely on historical performance and on field results and do not consider personnel changes on the roster or coaching staffs.

This off season, the Maxwell ratings underwent its most significant overall in its 35-year history. The ratings are not only more accurate, but also now offer offense and defense ratings for each team.

Maxwell GHSA Football Ratings

As this season’s games are played, the Maxwell Ratings will be based on a modified logistic regression of the current football season’s results in combination with each team’s historical performance. More recent games and games against similarly rated opponents carry more weight and the weight of each team’s historical performance diminishes as the team’s season progresses.

The ratings are scaled so that there is a 50% chance in any given year of at least one team eclipsing a rating of 100.00.

A hypothetical score at a neutral location can be calculated between two teams by adding their offensive and defensive ratings. To account for home advantage, adjust the hypothetical scores in favor of the home team by half of the home advantage.

For the current season, the ratings accurately account for the winner of 1320 of 1421 total games including 0 tie(s) (92.89%) and accurately reflect approximately 68.3% of all game scores within 9.38 points and all game margins within 12.11 points.

All data is courtesy of the Georgia High School Football Historians Association.

Home Advantage: 1.80

By Class

AAAAAAA AAAAAA
Rank Team Rec Rating Rank Team Rec Rating
1Lowndes6-0105.051Lee County6-197.31
2Grayson7-0101.032Valdosta4-291.61
3Colquitt County5-0100.713Buford5-185.06
4Norcross8-091.074Richmond Hill7-184.12
5Collins Hill6-287.015Lovejoy6-081.71
6North Cobb6-185.086Houston County5-381.18
7North Gwinnett5-384.797Carrollton4-179.63
8Archer4-384.738Allatoona6-076.64
9Milton5-184.369Dacula4-274.60
10Roswell6-083.5110Westlake5-174.54
11Newnan7-082.4211Douglas County6-172.90
12East Coweta6-182.1412Northside (Warner Robins)3-572.62
13Cherokee7-182.0013River Ridge7-072.11
14Parkview5-279.9014Rome4-371.76
15Hillgrove4-278.9915Alexander5-271.04



AAAAA AAAA
Rank Team Rec Rating Rank Team Rec Rating
1Warner Robins5-294.461Jefferson6-086.98
2Ware County6-190.052Marist5-082.00
3Blessed Trinity3-087.143Benedictine6-276.07
4Coffee6-283.904Bainbridge4-374.62
5Cartersville6-180.795Flowery Branch5-269.02
6Veterans4-376.396Cedartown5-267.98
7Calhoun6-275.017Stephenson4-064.53
8Starr's Mill6-172.718Hapeville Charter1-363.97
9Jones County4-372.319Carver (Columbus)5-063.19
10Wayne County3-571.3110Perry3-462.36
11Ola6-170.8911Baldwin3-060.68
12St. Pius X5-168.3812Cairo1-460.47
13Clarke Central6-267.4313Hardaway6-160.05
14Dutchtown4-365.8814Thomas County Central3-358.53
15Harris County5-265.8415North Oconee3-557.37



AAA AA
Rank Team Rec Rating Rank Team Rec Rating
1Cedar Grove4-093.011Fitzgerald8-081.31
2Oconee County7-084.452Rabun County6-172.17
3Appling County7-082.783Thomasville5-369.95
4Crisp County6-180.574Callaway5-069.59
5Peach County5-177.575Haralson County6-064.36
6Pierce County5-176.686Bleckley County6-260.61
7Greater Atlanta Christian6-176.567Cook5-359.38
8Rockmart6-167.568Lovett5-259.14
9Carver (Atlanta)2-467.449Northeast5-158.77
10Sandy Creek2-364.7510Fannin County6-058.47
11Westminster (Atlanta)4-264.5811Washington County4-356.50
12Thomson6-264.0212Vidalia4-256.27
13Hart County2-461.1813Dodge County3-355.84
14White County5-261.0214Putnam County7-055.78
15Monroe Area6-159.4815Early County4-255.66



A Public A Private
Rank Team Rec Rating Rank Team Rec Rating
1Irwin County5-274.691Prince Avenue Christian7-176.40
2Metter7-069.792Fellowship Christian7-074.08
3Brooks County6-168.973Eagle's Landing Christian4-369.44
4Dublin6-164.634Athens Academy6-168.75
5Turner County6-258.365Christian Heritage6-161.60
6Wilcox County6-257.626North Cobb Christian6-160.33
7Macon County6-157.547Savannah Christian7-158.61
8Clinch County4-257.498George Walton Academy5-157.90
9Washington-Wilkes5-057.489Wesleyan5-257.24
10Chattahoochee County6-056.8710Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg)5-255.50
11Commerce6-155.1411Aquinas7-152.23
12McIntosh County Academy4-353.1412Calvary Day4-451.56
13Pelham3-152.5213Holy Innocents3-450.92
14Johnson County6-150.5814Darlington5-348.84
15Gordon Lee6-147.9515Stratford Academy4-248.29



GISA AAA GISA AA
Rank Team Rec Rating Rank Team Rec Rating
1John Milledge Academy5-065.781Gatewood School6-138.95
2Bulloch Academy5-145.142Brentwood School5-138.22
3Pinewood Christian4-243.273Southwest Georgia Academy6-230.98
4Tiftarea Academy4-142.264Terrell Academy4-328.65
5Frederica Academy4-338.305Piedmont Academy6-126.62



All-Class

Classification rankings are shown in [brackets]. Each team links to its page at the Georgia High School Football Historians Association.

Rank Team Region Rec Rating Sch Str Rank Offense Defense
1 [1]Lowndes1 - AAAAAAA6-0105.0581.324 [2]43.92-13.60
2 [2]Grayson4 - AAAAAAA7-0101.0378.0010 [7]37.54-15.95
3 [3]Colquitt County1 - AAAAAAA5-0100.7170.6630 [18]39.75-13.43
4 [1]Lee County1 - AAAAAA6-197.3163.3071 [17]33.98-15.80
5 [1]Warner Robins1 - AAAAA5-294.4684.072 [1]36.57-10.34
6 [1]Cedar Grove5 - AAA4-093.0166.2452 [5]32.29-13.18
7 [2]Valdosta1 - AAAAAA4-291.6189.491 [1]31.60-12.47
8 [4]Norcross7 - AAAAAAA8-091.0756.36135 [42]34.93-8.60
9 [2]Ware County1 - AAAAA6-190.0576.6514 [2]32.87-9.64
10 [3]Blessed Trinity7 - AAAAA3-087.1471.0428 [5]33.04-6.56
11 [5]Collins Hill8 - AAAAAAA6-287.0177.0012 [8]32.13-7.34
12 [1]Jefferson8 - AAAA6-086.9861.5885 [7]29.57-9.87
13 [6]North Cobb3 - AAAAAAA6-185.0872.3024 [17]30.17-7.37
14 [3]Buford8 - AAAAAA5-185.0664.4261 [12]29.84-7.68
15 [7]North Gwinnett8 - AAAAAAA5-384.7980.166 [4]28.36-8.89
16 [8]Archer7 - AAAAAAA4-384.7369.2837 [23]28.87-8.33
17 [2]Oconee County8 - AAA7-084.4559.4999 [8]27.97-8.94
18 [9]Milton5 - AAAAAAA5-184.3669.7635 [21]28.44-8.39
19 [4]Richmond Hill2 - AAAAAA7-184.1263.8265 [13]33.38-3.20
20 [4]Coffee1 - AAAAA6-283.9065.7956 [7]29.50-6.86
21 [10]Roswell5 - AAAAAAA6-083.5159.02106 [36]30.43-5.54
22 [3]Appling County1 - AAA7-082.7847.80218 [30]28.67-6.57
23 [11]Newnan2 - AAAAAAA7-082.4258.47112 [38]32.51-2.37
24 [12]East Coweta2 - AAAAAAA6-182.1467.8141 [26]30.27-4.33
25 [13]Cherokee5 - AAAAAAA7-182.0068.0840 [25]28.84-5.62
26 [2]Marist6 - AAAA5-082.0051.79172 [22]26.07-8.39
27 [5]Lovejoy4 - AAAAAA6-081.7154.18153 [43]25.86-8.30
28 [1]Fitzgerald1 - AA8-081.3157.32126 [3]27.10-6.67
29 [6]Houston County1 - AAAAAA5-381.1878.089 [2]25.84-7.80
30 [5]Cartersville7 - AAAAA6-180.7962.1180 [12]27.87-5.38
31 [4]Crisp County2 - AAA6-180.5765.1260 [7]25.09-7.93
32 [14]Parkview4 - AAAAAAA5-279.9072.3723 [16]30.11-2.25
33 [7]Carrollton5 - AAAAAA4-179.6366.3649 [7]31.11-0.97
34 [15]Hillgrove3 - AAAAAAA4-278.9975.2415 [10]27.50-3.95
35 [16]Brookwood4 - AAAAAAA6-178.8069.4836 [22]30.90-0.36
36 [5]Peach County2 - AAA5-177.5754.57148 [13]25.69-4.35
37 [6]Pierce County1 - AAA5-176.6858.69109 [10]25.22-3.92
38 [17]Mill Creek8 - AAAAAAA3-476.6680.495 [3]24.12-5.01
39 [8]Allatoona6 - AAAAAA6-076.6447.45223 [51]21.58-7.52
40 [7]Greater Atlanta Christian5 - AAA6-176.5665.5059 [6]25.78-3.25
41 [1]Prince Avenue Christian8 - A Private7-176.4052.84162 [3]30.191.33
42 [6]Veterans1 - AAAAA4-376.3971.5627 [4]22.99-5.86
43 [3]Benedictine3 - AAAA6-276.0763.6168 [6]29.881.35
44 [18]Tift County1 - AAAAAAA2-475.1878.268 [6]24.41-3.22
45 [7]Calhoun7 - AAAAA6-275.0157.74122 [22]25.70-1.77
46 [1]Irwin County2 - A Public5-274.6955.88141 [2]24.26-2.89
47 [4]Bainbridge1 - AAAA4-374.6272.2925 [1]24.82-2.26
48 [9]Dacula8 - AAAAAA4-274.6065.7657 [10]26.43-0.63
49 [10]Westlake4 - AAAAAA5-174.5461.3786 [24]26.87-0.13
50 [2]Fellowship Christian6 - A Private7-074.0836.89349 [29]24.22-2.32
51 [19]Walton3 - AAAAAAA3-474.0674.4117 [12]24.76-1.76
52 [20]McEachern2 - AAAAAAA3-573.8476.7213 [9]25.73-0.57
53 [11]Douglas County5 - AAAAAA6-172.9059.7693 [26]20.56-4.81
54 [21]Newton4 - AAAAAAA3-372.7970.0632 [19]20.24-5.01
55 [8]Starr's Mill2 - AAAAA6-172.7159.9592 [15]19.15-6.02
56 [12]Northside (Warner Robins)1 - AAAAAA3-572.6277.6911 [3]21.38-3.70
57 [9]Jones County4 - AAAAA4-372.3170.4531 [6]26.061.29
58 [2]Rabun County8 - AA6-172.1756.56132 [4]27.943.32
59 [13]River Ridge7 - AAAAAA7-072.1153.02160 [45]25.390.81
60 [22]West Forsyth6 - AAAAAAA4-371.8669.0938 [24]23.29-1.03
61 [14]Rome5 - AAAAAA4-371.7671.0129 [4]20.48-3.74
62 [23]South Gwinnett4 - AAAAAAA5-271.5467.3946 [27]20.79-3.21
63 [24]Gainesville6 - AAAAAAA5-271.4861.9181 [32]25.241.30
64 [10]Wayne County1 - AAAAA3-571.3172.6322 [3]21.32-2.44
65 [25]North Forsyth6 - AAAAAAA6-271.1061.7984 [34]22.74-0.82
66 [15]Alexander5 - AAAAAA5-271.0461.0888 [25]23.19-0.31
67 [26]Camden County1 - AAAAAAA4-470.9882.243 [1]21.70-1.74
68 [11]Ola4 - AAAAA6-170.8957.70123 [23]25.171.82
69 [16]Hughes4 - AAAAAA6-170.8554.38151 [42]22.28-1.03
70 [27]Alpharetta5 - AAAAAAA2-370.6372.7321 [15]22.64-0.45
71 [17]Creekview7 - AAAAAA5-270.5363.1773 [19]18.13-4.86
72 [3]Thomasville1 - AA5-369.9563.9664 [1]22.730.32
73 [2]Metter3 - A Public7-069.7937.65341 [28]20.60-1.65
74 [4]Callaway5 - AA5-069.5954.61147 [5]20.57-1.48
75 [18]Brunswick2 - AAAAAA5-369.4663.6866 [14]21.75-0.18
76 [3]Eagle's Landing Christian2 - A Private4-369.4459.35101 [1]21.990.09
77 [5]Flowery Branch8 - AAAA5-269.0264.0563 [5]24.212.72
78 [3]Brooks County2 - A Public6-168.9756.93129 [1]22.901.46
79 [4]Athens Academy8 - A Private6-168.7547.70219 [8]19.80-1.41
80 [19]Kell6 - AAAAAA4-268.6852.99161 [46]26.175.03
81 [12]St. Pius X5 - AAAAA5-168.3854.29152 [28]24.053.21
82 [28]Denmark6 - AAAAAAA3-368.3365.8255 [31]19.70-1.09
83 [20]Sprayberry6 - AAAAAA4-368.2058.11117 [35]24.724.06
84 [6]Cedartown7 - AAAA5-267.9853.64156 [18]19.15-1.30
85 [8]Rockmart6 - AAA6-167.5644.86250 [35]24.734.71
86 [9]Carver (Atlanta)5 - AAA2-467.4473.8218 [1]22.432.53
87 [13]Clarke Central8 - AAAAA6-267.4357.95120 [21]22.192.29
88 [21]Lanier8 - AAAAAA4-267.3263.1274 [20]22.202.43
89 [29]Harrison3 - AAAAAAA1-467.1172.8520 [14]19.47-0.11
90 [30]Marietta3 - AAAAAAA2-566.4269.9534 [20]23.744.86
91 [31]South Forsyth6 - AAAAAAA4-265.9858.82108 [37]22.464.02
92 [14]Dutchtown4 - AAAAA4-365.8858.62110 [17]17.00-1.35
93 [15]Harris County2 - AAAAA5-265.8458.25114 [19]18.820.51
94 [1]John Milledge AcademyGISA 4 - AAA5-065.7840.52301 [1]20.231.99
95 [22]Tucker4 - AAAAAA2-165.1762.4777 [22]20.292.66
96 [10]Sandy Creek5 - AAA2-364.7567.7242 [2]17.830.61
97 [4]Dublin4 - A Public6-164.6341.83287 [17]22.715.62
98 [11]Westminster (Atlanta)5 - AAA4-264.5858.86107 [9]17.950.90
99 [7]Stephenson6 - AAAA4-064.5348.12209 [27]15.87-1.12
100 [32]Forsyth Central6 - AAAAAAA3-364.4466.1253 [29]19.422.52
101 [5]Haralson County5 - AA6-064.3642.45277 [26]20.683.86
102 [12]Thomson4 - AAA6-264.0250.86182 [21]21.394.91
103 [8]Hapeville Charter6 - AAAA1-363.9772.0226 [2]18.952.52
104 [23]Glynn Academy2 - AAAAAA5-363.8256.13140 [37]19.753.47
105 [9]Carver (Columbus)2 - AAAA5-063.1919.56426 [54]21.395.74
106 [10]Perry4 - AAAA3-462.3661.1087 [8]18.383.56
107 [16]Eastside8 - AAAAA5-261.9047.40224 [38]18.934.57
108 [17]Creekside3 - AAAAA3-261.8456.73130 [24]16.492.19
109 [24]East Paulding5 - AAAAAA4-361.7159.18104 [31]19.495.32
110 [5]Christian Heritage7 - A Private6-161.6042.50276 [17]20.966.90
111 [33]Mountain View8 - AAAAAAA1-661.2674.6016 [11]19.135.41
112 [13]Hart County8 - AAA2-461.1867.5743 [3]20.336.68
113 [14]White County7 - AAA5-261.0249.18203 [26]20.947.47
114 [25]Johns Creek7 - AAAAAA3-360.9063.4969 [16]16.363.00
115 [11]Baldwin4 - AAAA3-060.6848.11210 [28]19.426.28
116 [6]Bleckley County3 - AA6-260.6150.58188 [11]19.686.60
117 [34]North Paulding3 - AAAAAAA1-660.5672.8819 [13]20.287.27
118 [12]Cairo1 - AAAA1-460.4767.4944 [4]17.264.33
119 [26]South Paulding5 - AAAAAA3-460.3363.6167 [15]17.554.76
120 [6]North Cobb Christian7 - A Private6-160.3341.71289 [18]19.406.61
121 [18]Woodward Academy3 - AAAAA3-360.1954.76146 [27]17.735.08
122 [13]Hardaway2 - AAAA6-160.0532.34386 [50]17.484.96
123 [15]Monroe Area8 - AAA6-159.4845.15248 [34]17.215.26
124 [7]Cook1 - AA5-359.3850.85183 [10]16.244.40
125 [16]Burke County4 - AAA2-359.1953.29159 [14]19.147.49
126 [8]Lovett6 - AA5-259.1444.84252 [22]15.543.94
127 [19]Woodland (Stockbridge)4 - AAAAA6-158.9942.22282 [48]17.716.26
128 [17]Richmond Academy4 - AAA7-158.9043.45269 [39]16.174.81
129 [27]Dalton5 - AAAAAA1-558.8566.2450 [8]18.016.70
130 [28]Cambridge7 - AAAAAA3-458.8259.7595 [28]18.006.72
131 [9]Northeast3 - AA5-158.7746.88228 [17]18.587.35
132 [29]Riverwood7 - AAAAAA3-358.6351.53176 [48]17.116.03
133 [7]Savannah Christian3 - A Private7-158.6142.53275 [16]17.035.96
134 [14]Thomas County Central1 - AAAA3-358.5354.45150 [17]17.986.99
135 [35]Woodstock5 - AAAAAAA2-558.4767.0247 [28]18.237.30
136 [10]Fannin County7 - AA6-058.4732.96377 [42]19.248.31
137 [5]Turner County2 - A Public6-258.3647.53221 [7]16.745.92
138 [36]Pebblebrook2 - AAAAAAA6-258.3550.61187 [44]17.256.44
139 [20]Union Grove4 - AAAAA3-458.2656.20137 [25]19.428.70
140 [21]Cass7 - AAAAA6-258.1853.86154 [29]14.814.17
141 [30]Habersham Central8 - AAAAAA4-458.1159.7196 [29]17.156.58
142 [18]Central (Macon)2 - AAA5-158.0049.96195 [23]16.996.52
143 [31]Shiloh8 - AAAAAA2-557.9266.2451 [9]17.256.87
144 [8]George Walton Academy8 - A Private5-157.9047.85217 [7]16.335.97
145 [37]Peachtree Ridge8 - AAAAAAA3-257.8059.42100 [35]18.247.98
146 [22]Griffin2 - AAAAA4-457.7961.7983 [13]16.906.64
147 [6]Wilcox County4 - A Public6-257.6246.17239 [10]16.546.45
148 [38]Lambert6 - AAAAAAA4-457.5857.59125 [39]18.017.97
149 [7]Macon County5 - A Public6-157.5438.10335 [26]16.386.38
150 [8]Clinch County2 - A Public4-257.4948.52206 [4]16.366.41
151 [9]Washington-Wilkes8 - A Public5-057.4831.73389 [45]17.737.78
152 [23]Northgate2 - AAAAA3-457.4459.35102 [16]18.208.30
153 [15]North Oconee8 - AAAA3-557.3758.24115 [13]19.019.19
154 [9]Wesleyan5 - A Private5-257.2449.88197 [5]15.385.69
155 [32]Statesboro2 - AAAAAA2-556.8965.5958 [11]16.086.73
156 [10]Chattahoochee County5 - A Public6-056.8732.59383 [42]12.302.98
157 [19]Dawson County7 - AAA4-356.7150.79184 [22]19.2010.02
158 [16]West Laurens4 - AAAA3-456.7157.68124 [14]13.704.53
159 [11]Washington County3 - AA4-356.5050.07194 [13]15.216.24
160 [24]Jonesboro3 - AAAAA5-056.3736.19353 [56]12.593.76
161 [12]Vidalia2 - AA4-256.2745.67243 [20]15.957.21
162 [39]Etowah5 - AAAAAAA0-756.2478.397 [5]13.975.27
163 [17]Westside (Macon)4 - AAAA2-356.0954.99145 [16]14.936.38
164 [20]Stephens County8 - AAA4-355.9452.46165 [16]15.867.45
165 [33]Sequoyah7 - AAAAAA2-555.8862.5276 [21]16.007.66
166 [13]Dodge County3 - AA3-355.8449.53200 [14]15.787.48
167 [14]Putnam County4 - AA7-055.7828.31405 [48]14.556.32
168 [34]Evans3 - AAAAAA5-255.7238.63327 [56]14.486.29
169 [15]Early County1 - AA4-255.6651.01180 [9]16.528.41
170 [10]Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg)4 - A Private5-255.5046.57232 [11]13.285.32
171 [25]Stockbridge4 - AAAAA2-555.5062.6875 [10]17.219.25
172 [16]Temple5 - AA5-355.4751.36177 [8]14.826.88
173 [26]Decatur5 - AAAAA4-055.3742.36279 [46]14.776.94
174 [18]Cedar Shoals8 - AAAA1-555.3469.9733 [3]12.364.56
175 [27]Southwest DeKalb5 - AAAAA3-255.2850.20190 [34]13.405.66
176 [19]New Hampstead3 - AAAA4-055.2825.06414 [53]15.267.51
177 [28]New Manchester6 - AAAAA4-355.2152.76163 [30]15.237.56
178 [17]Jeff Davis2 - AA6-155.1938.26331 [37]15.758.10
179 [11]Commerce8 - A Public6-155.1433.41375 [39]18.1310.53
180 [29]Loganville8 - AAAAA3-455.1351.68173 [31]13.185.59
181 [20]Central (Carrollton)7 - AAAA4-255.0850.14193 [24]16.979.42
182 [21]Islands3 - AAAA4-054.8529.87400 [52]15.027.71
183 [18]Pace Academy6 - AA4-254.7342.78273 [25]12.565.37
184 [19]Swainsboro2 - AA4-354.4153.83155 [6]13.086.21
185 [20]Jefferson County4 - AA4-254.1333.98371 [41]12.956.35
186 [35]Pope6 - AAAAAA3-353.9855.55144 [40]14.377.93
187 [36]Paulding County5 - AAAAAA3-453.8862.1479 [23]13.477.13
188 [21]Bremen5 - AA4-353.5750.20191 [12]15.729.69
189 [21]Franklin County8 - AAA6-153.5035.93355 [52]14.648.68
190 [12]McIntosh County Academy3 - A Public4-353.1446.93227 [8]14.008.40
191 [22]Northwest Whitfield7 - AAAA5-252.8844.38259 [32]16.0110.67
192 [22]Upson-Lee2 - AAA4-352.8749.32202 [25]16.6311.30
193 [40]Meadowcreek7 - AAAAAAA3-552.8661.8882 [33]18.4213.09
194 [23]Jenkins3 - AAAA2-252.6434.61363 [45]12.707.59
195 [22]Toombs County2 - AA5-252.5945.28246 [21]14.249.18
196 [13]Pelham1 - A Public3-152.5233.35376 [40]14.029.04
197 [37]Winder-Barrow8 - AAAAAA2-452.4159.03105 [32]14.409.53
198 [11]Aquinas3 - A Private7-152.2334.34365 [32]16.6311.93
199 [38]North Atlanta4 - AAAAAA2-352.2253.40158 [44]11.566.88
200 [30]Hiram7 - AAAAA1-752.1264.2762 [8]16.0311.45
201 [24]Arabia Mountain6 - AAAA2-351.9659.6797 [11]12.738.31
202 [12]Calvary Day3 - A Private4-451.5651.64174 [4]13.319.28
203 [25]Troup2 - AAAA4-351.4237.14346 [42]13.299.41
204 [31]Greenbrier8 - AAAAA5-251.2544.82254 [42]14.3610.65
205 [23]North Murray6 - AAA4-251.1243.09270 [40]14.6911.11
206 [23]Heard County5 - AA4-350.9551.90170 [7]15.2311.81
207 [39]Heritage (Conyers)3 - AAAAAA †2-150.9344.88249 [54]12.128.72
208 [13]Holy Innocents5 - A Private3-450.9249.84199 [6]13.339.95
209 [24]Morgan County4 - AAA3-450.8049.35201 [24]9.736.46
210 [25]Cherokee Bluff7 - AAA7-050.8017.39430 [57]12.889.62
211 [26]Mays6 - AAAA3-550.6052.04167 [20]14.9911.93
212 [14]Johnson County4 - A Public6-150.5835.08359 [33]10.547.50
213 [40]Central Gwinnett8 - AAAAAA1-650.5268.1039 [5]14.0711.09
214 [27]Howard4 - AAAA2-350.2756.44134 [15]13.0510.32
215 [26]Adairsville6 - AAA5-250.2638.74325 [50]12.7810.06
216 [27]Jackson2 - AAA3-350.2352.74164 [15]14.4111.72
217 [28]Westover1 - AAAA1-250.1550.65186 [23]11.799.18
218 [32]Lithia Springs6 - AAAAA2-549.9663.3470 [9]13.5411.12
219 [29]Riverdale5 - AAAA3-249.7539.09321 [40]12.079.85
220 [24]Worth County1 - AA3-549.5957.79121 [2]13.8211.77
221 [41]Kennesaw Mountain6 - AAAAAA2-549.5755.56143 [39]13.3911.36
222 [28]Douglass5 - AAA0-549.4666.5548 [4]11.049.11
223 [25]Pepperell7 - AA3-449.4648.62205 [15]13.3411.42
224 [33]Chapel Hill6 - AAAAA5-349.4344.47257 [43]13.0611.16
225 [29]Mary Persons2 - AAA3-449.4151.34178 [20]13.4011.54
226 [34]Whitewater2 - AAAAA3-449.0649.89196 [35]11.269.74
227 [14]Darlington7 - A Private5-348.8439.33315 [22]12.4511.15
228 [42]Chattahoochee7 - AAAAAA2-448.7255.88142 [38]14.2213.04
229 [30]Windsor Forest3 - AAA3-148.6239.11320 [48]8.707.63
230 [35]Tri-Cities3 - AAAAA4-248.3037.81339 [55]11.9311.17
231 [15]Stratford Academy1 - A Private4-248.2944.13263 [15]11.0510.31
232 [31]North Hall7 - AAA5-348.1739.24318 [47]13.9113.28
233 [26]Washington6 - AA5-248.1330.37396 [47]12.8612.27
234 [15]Gordon Lee6 - A Public6-147.9531.97388 [44]13.4413.02
235 [27]South Atlanta6 - AA4-347.9046.49234 [18]10.6510.29
236 [16]Whitefield Academy2 - A Private4-347.8344.78255 [14]11.1810.89
237 [41]Duluth7 - AAAAAAA5-247.8136.36351 [45]13.0212.75
238 [16]Taylor County5 - A Public5-247.6929.76401 [47]14.7814.62
239 [30]Heritage (Ringgold)7 - AAAA4-447.5849.01204 [26]10.0410.00
240 [17]Mount Vernon Presbyterian5 - A Private5-347.5039.92309 [20]13.6313.67
241 [36]Banneker3 - AAAAA1-447.4362.3478 [11]11.4011.51
242 [18]First Presbyterian1 - A Private4-347.3639.75310 [21]10.6310.80
243 [17]Marion County5 - A Public3-347.2245.61244 [12]10.2210.54
244 [32]Liberty County3 - AAA2-246.6845.56245 [33]9.8910.75
245 [43]Wheeler6 - AAAAAA2-546.6156.14139 [36]9.6810.61
246 [31]Luella5 - AAAA6-246.3836.91347 [43]9.5210.68
247 [37]Locust Grove4 - AAAAA3-446.2750.97181 [32]10.4311.69
248 [33]Ringgold6 - AAA4-346.1542.13284 [42]11.6613.04
249 [18]Lanier County2 - A Public3-346.1548.13208 [5]9.2210.60
250 [19]Hebron Christian5 - A Private2-546.0156.65131 [2]9.1210.65
251 [32]Miller Grove6 - AAAA2-345.8644.41258 [31]7.469.13
252 [38]M.L. King5 - AAAAA1-445.8358.31113 [18]9.4211.13
253 [19]Mitchell County1 - A Public2-345.7544.83253 [13]13.8515.64
254 [20]Bowdon6 - A Public3-445.3546.69231 [9]9.2311.42
255 [33]LaGrange2 - AAAA5-245.2032.61382 [48]12.0314.37
256 [2]Bulloch AcademyGISA 2 - AAA5-145.1429.90399 [6]10.7213.12
257 [39]Villa Rica6 - AAAAA4-444.9139.61312 [51]11.1613.79
258 [21]Emanuel County Institute3 - A Public3-344.8042.95272 [14]8.3511.09
259 [44]Alcovy3 - AAAAAA1-544.7658.18116 [34]12.1114.89
260 [40]Walnut Grove8 - AAAAA3-444.4843.94267 [45]8.0611.11
261 [34]Southeast Bulloch3 - AAA4-244.3938.95323 [49]8.4011.55
262 [41]Lithonia5 - AAAAA1-444.0356.20138 [26]9.8013.31
263 [22]Schley County5 - A Public4-343.8041.73288 [18]6.7310.48
264 [42]Maynard Jackson6 - AAAAA1-643.6258.00119 [20]8.1412.06
265 [34]Madison County8 - AAAA2-543.5649.85198 [25]8.1912.16
266 [43]Jackson County8 - AAAAA3-443.3443.99264 [44]8.4412.64
267 [3]Pinewood ChristianGISA 2 - AAA4-243.2729.93398 [5]12.1416.40
268 [28]Elbert County8 - AA2-443.2648.01213 [16]9.0413.32
269 [20]Mount Pisgah Christian6 - A Private4-343.0438.81324 [24]10.8815.38
270 [42]Campbell2 - AAAAAAA2-642.9657.08128 [40]7.0611.64
271 [35]LaFayette6 - AAA4-342.7239.50314 [45]11.0015.82
272 [35]Monroe1 - AAAA0-342.5959.26103 [12]8.5613.51
273 [23]Charlton County2 - A Public3-342.5840.96297 [21]9.4514.41
274 [4]Tiftarea AcademyGISA 3 - AAA4-142.2638.66326 [3]9.3214.60
275 [24]Atkinson County2 - A Public3-542.1351.30179 [3]9.5014.91
276 [29]Model7 - AA4-342.0440.30303 [33]6.1011.59
277 [36]Harlem4 - AAA2-541.9946.73230 [31]9.9715.52
278 [25]Lincoln County8 - A Public4-241.9938.40328 [24]8.3513.90
279 [21]Savannah Country Day3 - A Private3-341.9146.18238 [13]10.6616.29
280 [43]Discovery7 - AAAAAAA2-541.8956.24136 [43]8.6514.30
281 [37]Salem5 - AAA †1-241.7757.16127 [12]9.0814.84
282 [45]Rockdale County3 - AAAAAA †0-241.7246.35235 [53]8.3414.16
283 [30]Columbia6 - AA3-141.2426.30410 [50]6.3112.61
284 [26]Hancock Central7 - A Public3-040.9021.24421 [51]8.1314.77
285 [38]Americus-Sumter2 - AAA0-640.8958.05118 [11]6.5313.18
286 [36]Spalding4 - AAAA2-540.8551.96169 [21]6.4613.15
287 [46]Bradwell Institute2 - AAAAAA0-540.4959.6498 [30]8.2815.33
288 [22]Mount de Sales1 - A Private3-440.4447.20226 [10]7.2414.34
289 [31]Bacon County2 - AA4-440.3736.26352 [39]8.0115.18
290 [37]Fayette County5 - AAAA5-240.3332.37385 [49]6.2813.49
291 [47]Lassiter6 - AAAAAA2-640.2250.16192 [50]6.5713.89
292 [32]Lamar County3 - AA3-539.9540.60299 [31]7.4315.01
293 [27]B.E.S.T. Academy6 - A Public3-239.9538.16334 [25]6.8514.44
294 [44]Woodland (Cartersville)7 - AAAAA3-239.9438.19333 [54]6.8014.40
295 [48]South Effingham2 - AAAAAA0-739.9367.4345 [6]7.4715.08
296 [38]Ridgeland7 - AAAA1-639.6760.8490 [10]8.1816.05
297 [33]Union County8 - AA3-339.5939.97308 [34]6.9514.90
298 [23]Pacelli4 - A Private5-139.4427.66408 [37]5.2313.33
299 [28]Screven County3 - A Public4-338.9636.06354 [30]7.7616.34
300 [1]Gatewood SchoolGISA 1 - AA6-138.9525.48413 [3]4.5713.16
301 [45]Eagle's Landing4 - AAAAA0-738.8560.0591 [14]4.8413.53
302 [46]Northside (Columbus)2 - AAAAA4-438.7938.39329 [53]8.0416.79
303 [49]Effingham County2 - AAAAAA2-538.7654.45149 [41]4.2112.99
304 [29]Montgomery County4 - A Public4-338.7335.29358 [32]7.6516.46
305 [24]Strong Rock Christian1 - A Private4-338.6932.93379 [34]6.4715.32
306 [30]Telfair County4 - A Public4-438.6137.97336 [27]6.5915.52
307 [31]Manchester5 - A Public3-538.5640.01307 [22]4.2213.20
308 [47]Mundy's Mill3 - AAAAA3-438.4746.79229 [39]8.8417.90
309 [50]Centennial7 - AAAAAA0-638.3163.2772 [18]6.5715.80
310 [39]Hephzibah4 - AAA2-338.3137.62342 [51]7.9717.20
311 [5]Frederica AcademyGISA 2 - AAA4-338.3029.30403 [7]5.3214.56
312 [2]Brentwood SchoolGISA 1 - AA5-138.2214.08433 [6]8.2617.57
313 [39]East Hall8 - AAAA4-238.1932.66381 [47]9.4118.76
314 [32]Claxton3 - A Public2-438.1345.85241 [11]6.7416.16
315 [48]Apalachee8 - AAAAA1-637.8048.02211 [36]8.5818.32
316 [40]Dougherty1 - AAAA0-337.7561.0489 [9]5.2815.06
317 [51]Morrow4 - AAAAAA1-437.7458.59111 [33]5.9915.79
318 [49]Northview5 - AAAAA2-437.4545.74242 [40]8.2618.35
319 [52]Lakeside (Evans)3 - AAAAAA1-637.4252.27166 [47]5.4415.57
320 [33]Wheeler County4 - A Public5-337.2834.23367 [37]9.9420.21
321 [40]Redan5 - AAA2-336.5851.57175 [19]7.7618.73
322 [34]Dooly County4 - A Public1-335.1047.59220 [6]3.9916.43
323 [25]Brookstone4 - A Private3-435.1035.36357 [31]5.5918.03
324 [6]Creekside ChristianGISA 4 - AAA4-134.8917.18431 [12]6.0618.71
325 [34]KIPP Atlanta Collegiate6 - AA2-234.7131.37390 [44]5.8118.64
326 [7]Brookwood SchoolGISA 3 - AAA5-234.6627.97407 [8]6.8319.71
327 [26]Athens Christian8 - A Private4-334.6232.07387 [35]5.4618.38
328 [27]Mount Paran Christian7 - A Private0-634.2946.32236 [12]2.1015.35
329 [41]Pickens7 - AAAA2-434.2043.62268 [36]3.8217.16
330 [35]Westside (Augusta)4 - AA5-333.9325.49412 [51]2.3315.94
331 [41]Gilmer7 - AAA3-433.9234.70362 [53]2.1015.72
332 [28]Tattnall Square1 - A Private3-433.9034.24366 [33]3.0816.72
333 [35]Warren County7 - A Public4-233.7924.31416 [49]3.1816.94
334 [42]Shaw2 - AAAA1-633.7047.39225 [30]3.1116.95
335 [43]Mount Zion (Jonesboro)5 - AAAA0-433.4053.48157 [19]3.1217.26
336 [36]Chattooga7 - AA2-433.3637.45343 [38]3.9618.14
337 [42]Sonoraville6 - AAA2-533.0343.99265 [38]6.4320.94
338 [8]Westfield SchoolGISA 4 - AAA4-1-132.9022.40419 [10]6.3120.94
339 [50]Drew3 - AAAAA1-632.6050.74185 [33]-1.8213.12
340 [43]Lakeview-Ft. Oglethorpe6 - AAA1-632.4048.02212 [28]3.8418.98
341 [37]East Laurens2 - AA3-332.1430.87392 [45]3.6519.04
342 [36]Mount Zion (Carroll)6 - A Public6-132.0520.14423 [52]4.7120.20
343 [44]Hampton5 - AAAA2-531.9347.96215 [29]2.6718.28
344 [44]Johnson (Savannah)3 - AAA2-231.8731.30391 [56]3.3419.00
345 [53]South Cobb6 - AAAAAA0-731.5759.7694 [27]5.7321.69
346 [38]Monticello3 - AA2-531.5742.39278 [27]4.3320.30
347 [45]Rutland4 - AAAA1-531.5344.37260 [33]3.4619.47
348 [45]Murray County6 - AAA3-531.1739.25317 [46]4.2020.57
349 [3]Southwest Georgia AcademyGISA 2 - AA6-230.9813.27435 [8]8.0424.60
350 [46]West Hall7 - AAA2-629.9640.58300 [44]0.8118.38
351 [47]Beach3 - AAA1-329.8944.86251 [36]2.3119.97
352 [37]Miller County1 - A Public2-529.8634.39364 [36]1.1618.84
353 [54]Grovetown3 - AAAAAA1-629.5046.50233 [52]1.0119.04
354 [38]Hawkinsville4 - A Public2-529.4035.63356 [31]1.1219.26
355 [39]Social Circle8 - A Public2-529.3942.67274 [15]3.9722.12
356 [40]Trion6 - A Public2-529.2132.58384 [43]3.5621.89
357 [39]Gordon Central7 - AA2-529.0241.19294 [29]0.6219.13
358 [51]Grady6 - AAAAA1-728.9942.16283 [49]0.3518.90
359 [40]Berrien1 - AA2-628.9346.23237 [19]4.4323.04
360 [41]Therrell6 - AA1-628.9044.71256 [23]4.7423.38
361 [48]East Jackson8 - AAA1-528.7452.01168 [17]6.6925.49
362 [4]Terrell AcademyGISA 2 - AA4-328.6533.92372 [1]-0.0418.85
363 [29]Lakeview Academy6 - A Private3-328.5729.34402 [36]1.0420.01
364 [52]McIntosh2 - AAAAA0-828.5647.87216 [37]4.3023.28
365 [42]Dade County7 - AA2-528.4639.01322 [35]3.6822.75
366 [46]Columbus2 - AAAA2-528.0936.91348 [44]6.2225.67
367 [30]Deerfield-Windsor1 - A Private2-527.7638.23332 [25]2.4122.19
368 [53]Stone Mountain5 - AAAAA1-427.6240.21304 [50]3.5623.48
369 [31]King's Ridge Christian6 - A Private2-327.5637.97337 [26]-1.2918.69
370 [54]Chamblee5 - AAAAA †3-127.3123.83417 [57]0.3420.57
371 [5]Piedmont AcademyGISA 1 - AA6-126.625.35441 [11]2.1023.02
372 [43]Laney4 - AA3-426.6228.13406 [49]-3.1417.78
373 [49]Coahulla Creek6 - AAA1-626.5444.22262 [37]-2.7718.23
374 [50]Pike County2 - AAA0-626.1651.81171 [18]1.5222.90
375 [44]Coosa7 - AA3-425.8432.73380 [43]0.0421.74
376 [41]Terrell County1 - A Public3-225.4811.84436 [58]-2.2119.85
377 [44]Berkmar7 - AAAAAAA1-625.4256.52133 [41]1.4523.56
378 [32]Loganville Christian8 - A Private2-425.0236.46350 [30]-1.3121.21
379 [47]Chestatee8 - AAAA0-724.9243.95266 [35]3.5326.15
380 [48]McDonough5 - AAAA1-624.6840.99296 [39]-2.0120.85
381 [45]Banks County8 - AA1-623.8441.84286 [28]-3.5220.18
382 [9]Valwood SchoolGISA 3 - AAA2-523.5739.68311 [2]1.3525.32
383 [46]Southwest3 - AA1-523.2340.84298 [30]0.7325.04
384 [42]Seminole County1 - A Public3-423.2127.01409 [48]-2.2422.08
385 [43]Treutlen4 - A Public1-623.1541.22293 [20]-0.4123.97
386 [47]Towers6 - AA1-322.9538.38330 [36]-2.5422.05
387 [48]Oglethorpe County4 - AA2-522.8234.11369 [40]-2.1522.57
388 [44]Jenkins County3 - A Public2-522.6035.01361 [35]-4.4820.46
389 [51]Brantley County1 - AAA1-722.4846.11240 [32]-2.2522.81
390 [33]Landmark Christian2 - A Private1-722.4040.10306 [19]-0.8224.32
391 [52]Tattnall County1 - AAA0-722.3648.29207 [27]-0.3724.81
392 [6]Briarwood AcademyGISA 4 - AA3-3-122.0513.77434 [7]-1.9423.55
393 [55]Osborne6 - AAAAAA1-621.6350.47189 [49]-1.0924.82
394 [45]Dunwoody7 - AAAAAAA0-521.3366.0154 [30]-3.5722.64
395 [10]Southland AcademyGISA 3 - AAA1-620.8330.48395 [4]-5.7820.93
396 [45]Georgia Military College7 - A Public5-319.9419.16427 [55]-3.2624.34
397 [46]Greenville5 - A Public1-619.4041.35291 [19]1.3029.44
398 [56]Lakeside (Atlanta)4 - AAAAAA †0-518.4240.11305 [55]-4.1524.97
399 [34]Providence Christian5 - A Private0-718.2147.51222 [9]-0.4728.86
400 [47]Wilkinson County7 - A Public1-418.0637.30344 [29]-5.9123.56
401 [49]Butler4 - AA2-417.8024.90415 [52]-6.2023.54
402 [7]Thomas JeffersonGISA 4 - AA6-217.779.76439 [10]-6.0623.71
403 [53]Savannah3 - AAA1-416.6434.15368 [54]-4.5526.35
404 [35]Walker7 - A Private1-716.6339.11319 [23]-5.4925.43
405 [49]Jordan2 - AAAA2-516.2030.33397 [51]-3.8227.52
406 [36]Heritage School4 - A Private0-715.9537.72340 [28]-6.5725.02
407 [50]Josey4 - AA1-514.8830.60394 [46]-4.2628.40
408 [50]Druid Hills6 - AAAA0-314.3844.35261 [34]-5.6727.49
409 [48]Towns County8 - A Public2-414.1221.44420 [50]-6.1127.31
410 [51]Southeast Whitfield7 - AAAA1-613.8233.71373 [46]-3.5730.15
411 [52]North Clayton5 - AAAA0-813.6041.22292 [38]-6.7727.17
412 [49]Armuchee6 - A Public2-313.5919.99424 [53]-10.0523.91
413 [55]Forest Park3 - AAAAA0-712.9842.32280 [47]-3.3831.18
414 [50]Portal3 - A Public0-712.5639.33316 [23]-6.3228.66
415 [54]Long County1 - AAA0-811.9941.05295 [43]-6.6828.87
416 [8]Edmund Burke AcademyGISA 4 - AA2-510.8820.71422 [5]-4.8031.86
417 [37]St. Francis6 - A Private1-510.5537.93338 [27]-5.1731.82
418 [51]Greene County8 - A Public1-510.0034.11370 [38]-7.6229.92
419 [9]Memorial DayGISA 2 - AA2-58.0829.15404 [2]-6.8232.63
420 [55]Cross Creek4 - AAA0-87.8147.98214 [29]-11.5528.18
421 [53]Spencer2 - AAAA1-77.2737.26345 [41]-11.5928.68
422 [56]North Springs6 - AAAAA0-77.1339.55313 [52]-7.9232.49
423 [52]ACE Charter7 - A Public2-46.3819.12428 [56]-7.7833.38
424 [11]Bethlehem Christian AcademyGISA 4 - AAA1-56.2218.91429 [11]-7.2934.03
425 [51]McNair6 - AA0-55.2240.35302 [32]-11.9330.38
426 [56]Groves3 - AAA0-55.0942.26281 [41]-11.9330.52
427 [12]St. Andrew's SchoolGISA 2 - AAA2-3-13.807.43440 [13]-18.6825.06
428 [52]Glenn Hills4 - AA0-63.0543.04271 [24]-9.1635.33
429 [53]Randolph-Clay1 - A Public1-62.1530.66393 [46]-11.1034.29
430 [57]Johnson (Gainesville)8 - AAAAA0-81.4645.20247 [41]-9.7236.36
431 [54]Baconton Charter1 - A Public †1-41.1719.70425 [54]-12.7933.58
432 [55]Bryan County3 - A Public0-5-0.0732.93378 [41]-8.8538.75
433 [56]Central (Talbotton)5 - A Public0-6-1.4942.11285 [16]-12.9036.13
434 [13]Trinity Christian (Dublin)GISA 2 - AAA0-6-2.7025.62411 [9]-12.2937.94
435 [57]Glascock County7 - A Public †3-6-2.7410.71437 [59]-13.1437.14
436 [54]Kendrick2 - AAAA0-7-4.5741.64290 [37]-11.7340.38
437 [58]Crawford County7 - A Public0-8-6.3135.07360 [34]-14.0739.77
438 [57]Lumpkin County7 - AAA0-7-6.9233.56374 [55]-14.9339.53
439 [59]Calhoun County1 - A Public0-3-8.6416.95432 [57]-17.1139.07
440 [60]Pataula Charter1 - A Public †3-5-9.80-0.27443 [61]-21.8235.52
441 [10]Augusta PrepGISA 4 - AA3-5-13.0910.05438 [9]-17.1543.47
442 [11]Robert Toombs AcademyGISA 2 - AA0-5-18.9423.48418 [4]-12.2854.20
443 [58]Cross Keys5 - AAAAA †1-2-38.48-9.80444 [58]-22.1363.88
444 [61]GSIC7 - A Public †0-4-42.922.07442 [60]-35.5954.86



† - Plays a non-region schedule

Regions

Each region is shown with its “Competitive Rating,” which is the mode of the Extreme Value Type I Distribution (i.e., the Gumbel minimum distribution) applied to the ratings. This calculation favors regions with large numbers of highly rated teams. The “Average Rating” is the rating required to win 50% of all games against the region’s teams in an infinite round robin competition.

Rank Region Teams Comp Rating Avg Rating
11 - AAAAAAA495.6887.98
21 - AAAAAA490.3385.68
31 - AAAAA587.6883.22
44 - AAAAAAA587.1480.81
58 - AAAAAAA579.4873.50
65 - AAAAAAA678.2072.54
73 - AAAAAAA676.4072.04
82 - AAAAAAA575.1767.94
97 - AAAAA673.7965.53
105 - AAAAAA871.1766.26
115 - AAA770.7164.63
128 - AAAAAA769.8963.71
136 - AAAAAAA769.8367.25
144 - AAAAAA667.0263.70
158 - AAA665.5157.22
161 - AA665.4857.47
173 - AAAA465.4659.71
187 - AAAAAAA765.2052.16
192 - AAAAAA764.7956.21
204 - AAAAA864.0358.37
218 - AAAA763.6153.63
227 - AAAAAA863.5257.99
232 - AAA863.1754.46
245 - AA562.7358.79
256 - AAAA762.6253.33
268 - A Private562.5052.54
272 - A Public761.9055.77
281 - AAAA660.3254.02
292 - AAAAA760.2052.88
306 - AAAAAA959.7950.79
311 - AAA558.7343.26
324 - AAAA756.1451.21
332 - A Private356.0146.55
348 - AA454.2944.71
353 - A Private454.2251.08
364 - AAA753.8945.86
378 - AAAAA853.6745.35
383 - AA753.1746.64
392 - AA652.6348.50
407 - A Private552.4844.34
417 - AAAA752.3344.46
423 - AAAAA852.0444.77
435 - A Private549.9143.98
446 - AAA948.9942.33
457 - AAA748.6939.09
464 - A Public948.5241.68
476 - A Private548.1436.76
485 - AAAAA747.9547.71
493 - AAAAAA447.7341.85
505 - A Public847.3938.70
516 - AAAAA746.5439.89
526 - AA945.7838.10
53GISA 4 - AAA445.6834.95
543 - A Public845.4934.99
552 - AAAA944.4033.39
567 - AA744.3638.09
578 - A Public643.8834.69
584 - A Private443.4936.50
591 - A Private642.9239.41
606 - A Public640.2734.68
615 - AAAA739.9034.30
623 - AAA739.0931.88
63GISA 1 - AA337.9034.60
644 - AA837.6928.63
65GISA 2 - AAA535.7625.56
66GISA 3 - AAA435.0230.33
671 - A Public729.1124.33
68GISA 2 - AA422.2112.19
697 - A Public619.9418.79
70GISA 4 - AA415.769.40

Least Likely Results

These are the least likely results of the season using the ratings above. These may change as the season progresses. Each row shows the game data, the difference in the teams after accounting for the home advantage, the expected winning percentage of the favored team, and the likelihood of the on-field result.

Date Favorite Underdog Score Diff Prob Likelihood
09/18LovejoyEagle's Landing12 - 644.6699.5%0.173
10/30LowndesTift County17 - 1331.6897.8%0.230
09/25FitzgeraldJefferson County14 - 1225.3895.4%0.252
10/09Clinch CountyCharlton County14 - 1816.7288.0%0.258
09/25Central (Macon)Howard20 - 379.5375.7%0.278
10/02Jefferson CountyButler22 - 1438.1398.9%0.280
10/16Douglas CountyPaulding County20 - 2217.2388.6%0.281
09/17DenmarkShiloh0 - 712.2181.1%0.294
09/25BowdonHeritage School14 - 927.6096.4%0.300
10/16White CountyNorth Hall31 - 3414.6585.1%0.305
10/30LanierHabersham Central15 - 367.4070.7%0.313
10/02CreeksideDrew14 - 731.0497.6%0.319
09/25Peachtree RidgeCentennial35 - 3221.2992.7%0.326
09/18Atkinson CountyTerrell County20 - 1818.4590.0%0.342
09/18Jeff DavisBrantley County14 - 630.9197.5%0.350

Highest Rated Matchups

These are the highest rated matchups of the season using the ratings above. The game rating is the rating required to win 50% of all games in an infinite round robin competition against the expected rating of the loser of the game, which favors games with highly rated and closely matched opponents. These may change as the season progresses. Each row shows the game rating, the game data, the difference in the teams after accounting for the home advantage, and the expected winning percentage of the favored team.

Game Rating Date Team Opponent Score Diff Prob
103.5911/06LowndesColquitt County - 2.5457.5%
99.6309/25LowndesLee County38 - 139.5475.7%
96.1510/09Lee CountyWarner Robins27 - 74.6663.5%
95.7310/09LowndesValdosta33 - 2111.6580.0%
93.9509/25Colquitt CountyValdosta24 - 1010.9078.6%
93.9009/04Warner RobinsValdosta25 - 281.0553.1%
93.7911/13Lee CountyValdosta - 7.5171.0%
92.0510/30Warner RobinsWare County22 - 196.2167.7%
89.0909/18GraysonCollins Hill28 - 715.8386.8%
88.7209/25GraysonArcher26 - 714.5084.9%
88.3709/05LowndesArcher35 - 2118.5290.1%
88.2610/02Cedar GroveMilton14 - 76.8469.3%
87.0609/11Warner RobinsArcher42 - 711.5279.8%
86.9711/20NorcrossArcher - 8.1472.5%
86.3310/30Collins HillNorth Gwinnett42 - 214.0261.7%

