Maxwell 2025 season summary | Buford, TCC, Carrollton top teams in state

AJC Varsity The Maxwell Ratings are based on the current season’s results in combination with each team’s historical performance.
The Maxwell Ratings have been updated ahead of the Georgia high school football state title games. (Jason Getz/AJC 2024)
By Loren Maxwell 46 minutes ago
Throughout the 2025 Georgia high school football season, the Maxwell Ratings will rank the 459 teams of the Georgia High School Association, the Georgia Independent Athletic Association and the Georgia Association of Private & Parochial Schools. The ratings are based entirely on historical performance and on-field results. The ratings do not consider personnel changes on the roster or coaching staffs.
Maxwell GHSA football ratings
As this season’s games are played, the Maxwell Ratings will be based on a modified logistic regression of the current football season’s results in combination with each team’s historical performance. More recent games and games against similarly rated opponents carry more weight, and the weight of each team’s historical performance diminishes as the team’s season progresses.
A hypothetical score at a neutral location can be calculated between two teams by adding their offensive and defensive ratings. To account for home advantage, adjust the hypothetical scores in favor of the home team by half the home advantage.
For the current season, the ratings accurately account for the winner of 2,327 of 2,492 total games including 0 tie(s) (93.38%) and accurately reflect approximately 68.3% of all game scores within 9.81 points and all game margins within 12.85 points.
Home advantage: 1.04
By class All-class
Rank
Team
Region
Rec
Rating
Sch Str
Rank
Offense
Defense
1 [1] Buford 8-AAAAAA 15-0 107.14 70.54 6 [6] 45.06 -25.12
2 [1] Thomas County Central 2-AAAAA 15-0 105.56 61.80 37 [9] 50.07 -18.53
3 [2] Carrollton 2-AAAAAA 14-1 104.68 71.91 4 [4] 49.25 -18.47
4 [1] Creekside 4-AAAA 15-0 97.42 47.73 149 [32] 45.67 -14.79
5 [3] Grayson 4-AAAAAA 12-1 96.78 66.76 14 [13] 40.66 -19.17
6 [2] Gainesville 7-AAAAA 12-3 91.47 64.63 23 [4] 38.95 -15.56
7 [4] North Gwinnett 7-AAAAAA 12-2 91.25 66.56 15 [14] 37.54 -16.76
8 [3] Roswell 7-AAAAA 12-2 90.21 61.98 35 [8] 44.37 -8.88
9 [4] Hughes 3-AAAAA 12-1 88.84 58.18 55 [14] 41.81 -10.08
10 [5] Douglas County 2-AAAAAA 9-4 87.39 74.87 2 [2] 37.24 -13.20
11 [1] Sandy Creek 2-AAA 15-0 87.23 56.01 75 [8] 37.51 -12.77
12 [6] Lowndes 1-AAAAAA 10-2 87.03 69.26 9 [9] 37.25 -12.83
13 [7] Valdosta 1-AAAAAA 12-2 85.42 65.83 18 [16] 38.61 -9.86
14 [8] Colquitt County 1-AAAAAA 9-3 83.67 75.89 1 [1] 35.59 -11.12
15 [5] Rome 5-AAAAA 11-3 83.64 66.33 16 [2] 37.28 -9.41
16 [2] Benedictine 1-AAAA 11-3 83.62 65.14 20 [1] 36.85 -9.81
17 [9] McEachern 3-AAAAAA 10-1 83.21 54.03 91 [46] 34.25 -12.01
18 [6] Houston County 2-AAAAA 10-2 79.32 63.96 26 [5] 34.57 -7.79
19 [1] Hebron Christian 8-AA # 12-1 79.29 56.38 70 [1] 35.79 -6.54
20 [3] Marist 5-AAAA 12-2 78.84 49.81 121 [21] 31.78 -10.10
21 [1] Carver (Columbus) 1-AA 15-0 78.56 32.28 316 [33] 30.89 -10.72
22 [10] Newton 4-AAAAAA 8-4 78.36 63.97 25 [20] 34.26 -7.13
23 [7] Lee County 2-AAAAA 8-4 76.88 68.00 13 [1] 34.24 -5.68
24 [11] Brookwood 7-AAAAAA 9-3 76.38 60.49 39 [27] 32.84 -6.59
25 [8] Milton 7-AAAAA 8-4 76.19 58.58 48 [13] 31.09 -8.14
26 [9] Sequoyah 6-AAAAA 11-2 76.00 56.31 72 [17] 32.36 -6.69
27 [4] North Oconee 8-AAAA 12-1 75.95 53.23 96 [13] 30.28 -8.72
28 [5] Cartersville 7-AAAA 12-1 75.87 50.45 116 [19] 34.82 -4.10
29 [12] Harrison 3-AAAAAA 10-2 75.66 54.57 85 [43] 33.85 -4.86
30 [6] Kell 6-AAAA 11-3 75.43 62.19 33 [2] 30.26 -8.22
31 [7] Central (Carrollton) 3-AAAA 12-1 75.07 50.12 119 [20] 34.52 -3.60
32 [2] Jefferson 8-AAA 13-2 74.64 57.04 65 [6] 29.43 -8.25
33 [10] Jackson County 8-AAAAA 11-2 74.40 49.67 125 [32] 29.66 -7.78
34 [13] North Cobb 5-AAAAAA 8-4 74.30 64.41 24 [19] 31.19 -6.15
35 [14] Mill Creek 8-AAAAAA 7-4 74.29 63.49 27 [21] 31.47 -5.87
36 [11] Woodward Academy 4-AAAAA 10-3 72.79 55.14 79 [20] 28.02 -7.81
37 [15] Hillgrove 3-AAAAAA 9-3 72.38 50.41 118 [51] 28.54 -6.88
38 [3] LaGrange 2-AAA 11-3 72.30 58.26 52 [4] 29.39 -5.95
39 [16] West Forsyth 6-AAAAAA 10-3 72.12 59.60 42 [29] 31.06 -4.11
40 [17] Walton 5-AAAAAA 7-6 71.97 68.96 12 [12] 30.35 -4.66
41 [4] Troup 2-AAA 10-2 71.57 54.05 90 [9] 31.76 -2.85
42 [2] Calvary Day 3-AAA # 12-2 71.35 38.19 255 [10] 29.25 -5.14
43 [18] North Paulding 5-AAAAAA 8-3 70.83 62.08 34 [25] 30.38 -3.49
44 [19] Richmond Hill 1-AAAAAA 6-5 70.74 69.02 11 [11] 27.61 -6.18
45 [20] Archer 4-AAAAAA 6-5 70.06 64.95 21 [17] 30.16 -2.94
46 [21] Marietta 5-AAAAAA 5-6 69.75 69.23 10 [10] 29.34 -3.45
47 [22] Collins Hill 8-AAAAAA 6-5 69.55 62.52 30 [23] 25.29 -7.31
48 [5] Jenkins 3-AAA 11-2 68.93 42.10 215 [33] 30.72 -1.26
49 [6] West Laurens 4-AAA 13-1 68.77 42.88 209 [29] 26.70 -5.11
50 [23] Peachtree Ridge 7-AAAAAA 7-4 68.38 58.26 51 [30] 28.19 -3.23
51 [2] Sumter County 1-AA 12-2 68.38 33.16 307 [32] 27.25 -4.17
52 [1] Toombs County 3-A Division I 13-2 68.33 43.41 203 [3] 26.69 -4.68
53 [3] Fellowship Christian 5-A Division I # 10-2 68.19 44.32 194 [6] 26.77 -4.47
54 [12] Newnan 3-AAAAA 9-3 67.74 52.82 101 [25] 30.86 0.08
55 [24] Westlake 2-AAAAAA 4-7 67.54 70.12 7 [7] 28.90 -1.68
56 [8] Southwest DeKalb 5-AAAA 9-3 67.46 44.34 193 [45] 26.28 -4.22
57 [9] Cambridge 6-AAAA 9-3 67.25 51.84 107 [17] 29.38 -0.92
58 [25] Camden County 1-AAAAAA 6-4 66.75 74.20 3 [3] 27.92 -1.87
59 [13] Sprayberry 6-AAAAA 9-2 66.75 49.22 130 [34] 29.22 -0.57
60 [2] Worth County 1-A Division I 15-0 66.57 36.35 275 [15] 27.03 -2.58
61 [10] Blessed Trinity 6-AAAA 7-5 66.45 58.39 50 [5] 24.97 -4.52
62 [11] Ware County 1-AAAA 9-3 66.15 58.13 57 [6] 28.10 -1.10
63 [7] North Hall 6-AAA 11-1 65.58 41.96 219 [36] 30.21 1.58
64 [26] Norcross 7-AAAAAA 6-5 65.38 62.31 31 [24] 25.02 -3.41
65 [3] Carver (Atlanta) 5-AA 12-1 65.16 40.18 238 [14] 27.04 -1.17
66 [14] Lovejoy 3-AAAAA 8-3 65.06 50.85 112 [27] 25.25 -2.86
67 [8] Cairo 1-AAA 10-3 64.99 56.27 73 [7] 26.42 -1.62
68 [12] Cass 7-AAAA 9-3 64.49 49.58 127 [22] 25.11 -2.43
69 [27] Denmark 6-AAAAAA 7-4 64.41 56.73 68 [38] 23.32 -4.14
70 [4] Hapeville Charter 5-AA 10-5 64.26 51.34 109 [4] 22.61 -4.70
71 [9] Douglass 5-AAA 9-4 64.25 53.40 94 [10] 22.00 -5.30
72 [13] Lithonia 5-AAAA 10-3 64.18 42.97 208 [48] 24.97 -2.26
73 [15] New Manchester 5-AAAAA 8-2 63.52 44.02 198 [56] 24.44 -2.13
74 [28] East Coweta 2-AAAAAA 4-8 63.48 69.73 8 [8] 27.76 1.23
75 [29] South Gwinnett 4-AAAAAA 5-6 63.44 66.27 17 [15] 21.49 -4.99
76 [10] Stephenson 5-AAA 11-2 62.72 47.05 159 [20] 26.33 0.57
77 [11] Calhoun 7-AAA 9-3 62.45 47.06 158 [19] 25.26 -0.23
78 [12] Peach County 1-AAA 10-2 61.89 46.85 161 [21] 26.87 1.94
79 [16] East Paulding 5-AAAAA 6-5 61.68 56.32 71 [16] 24.48 -0.25
80 [17] Northgate 3-AAAAA 8-3 61.08 49.11 131 [35] 21.65 -2.47
81 [30] Lambert 6-AAAAAA 6-5 61.05 58.25 53 [31] 27.03 2.94
82 [3] Thomasville 1-A Division I 8-4 60.31 45.85 172 [1] 26.45 3.10
83 [5] Morgan County 2-AA 12-1 59.40 35.61 282 [24] 27.97 5.52
84 [6] Burke County 4-AA 11-3 59.39 35.18 288 [27] 25.32 2.89
85 [14] Eastside 8-AAAA 6-5 59.37 52.36 102 [14] 22.95 0.54
86 [18] Brunswick 1-AAAAA 9-3 59.24 47.14 156 [41] 25.25 2.96
87 [13] Monroe Area 8-AAA 9-3 59.22 44.23 195 [25] 22.80 0.53
88 [31] Tift County 1-AAAAAA 3-7 59.10 71.32 5 [5] 25.65 3.51
89 [19] Seckinger 7-AAAAA 6-5 59.05 49.76 122 [30] 23.14 1.04
90 [15] Stockbridge 2-AAAA 8-3 59.05 46.02 168 [36] 25.18 3.10
91 [4] Prince Avenue Christian 8-AA # 8-4 58.91 47.82 148 [4] 25.31 3.36
92 [20] Villa Rica 5-AAAAA 6-6 58.82 62.26 32 [7] 21.82 -0.04
93 [21] River Ridge 6-AAAAA 7-3 58.74 49.99 120 [29] 19.68 -2.10
94 [32] Parkview 7-AAAAAA 4-6 58.73 60.42 40 [28] 26.35 4.57
95 [1] Bowdon 7-A Division II 13-2 58.51 34.74 296 [2] 25.06 3.51
96 [33] North Forsyth 6-AAAAAA 6-5 58.36 58.16 56 [32] 20.83 -0.58
97 [16] Ola 2-AAAA 8-3 58.26 47.00 160 [35] 20.59 -0.72
98 [4] Heard County 6-A Division I 13-1 58.25 35.30 285 [19] 24.79 3.49
99 [14] North Clayton 5-AAA 8-3 58.14 43.08 204 [27] 26.18 4.99
100 [17] Warner Robins 1-AAAA 7-5 57.88 56.70 69 [10] 23.33 2.40
101 [34] North Atlanta 6-AAAAAA 5-5 57.74 54.39 87 [44] 22.14 1.35
102 [22] Coffee 2-AAAAA 4-7 57.74 65.55 19 [3] 22.24 1.45
103 [18] Tucker 5-AAAA 6-5 57.43 45.94 171 [37] 23.61 3.14
104 [5] Greater Atlanta Christian 6-AAA # 10-3 57.37 44.87 186 [5] 24.21 3.80
105 [35] Dacula 8-AAAAAA 5-6 57.37 58.11 58 [33] 25.46 5.05
106 [23] Lanier 7-AAAAA 5-5 57.33 53.09 98 [23] 21.45 1.08
107 [7] Rockmart 7-AA 11-2 57.32 37.64 260 [20] 24.90 4.53
108 [15] Westside (Augusta) 4-AAA 10-2 57.32 37.22 264 [49] 21.10 0.74
109 [36] Wheeler 5-AAAAAA 3-7 57.24 64.64 22 [18] 23.55 3.26
110 [2] Lincoln County 8-A Division II 14-1 56.92 29.17 334 [11] 23.59 3.62
111 [19] Jonesboro 3-AAAA 6-5 56.66 48.12 143 [29] 20.80 1.10
112 [20] Flowery Branch 8-AAAA 7-4 56.47 52.19 104 [15] 23.86 4.35
113 [21] Griffin 3-AAAA 7-4 56.43 48.63 136 [26] 22.04 2.57
114 [22] Locust Grove 2-AAAA 9-2 56.30 43.08 205 [47] 20.34 0.99
115 [8] Thomson 4-AA 9-4 56.03 35.81 280 [23] 21.25 2.18
116 [5] Fitzgerald 1-A Division I 9-4 55.95 41.25 227 [5] 20.18 1.18
117 [24] Creekview 6-AAAAA 5-6 55.90 56.26 74 [18] 21.19 2.25
118 [16] Whitewater 2-AAA 5-6 55.75 58.24 54 [5] 26.01 7.21
119 [6] Savannah Christian 3-A Division I # 7-5 55.66 48.45 140 [3] 23.79 5.08
120 [23] Perry 1-AAAA 4-7 55.52 59.54 44 [3] 20.59 2.02
121 [17] Mary Persons 2-AAA 5-5 55.43 49.72 124 [15] 21.85 3.37
122 [18] Harlem 4-AAA 9-3 55.30 41.69 221 [37] 19.83 1.48
123 [9] Appling County 3-AA 8-4 55.25 44.82 188 [8] 22.35 4.05
124 [6] Northeast 2-A Division I 10-3 54.67 36.70 271 [14] 17.45 -0.26
125 [24] M.L. King 4-AAAA 10-2 54.18 35.96 279 [58] 20.95 3.73
126 [25] Effingham County 1-AAAAA 8-3 54.10 46.10 167 [47] 24.02 6.88
127 [7] Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg) 2-AAA # 5-7 53.79 54.55 86 [2] 22.19 5.36
128 [26] Shiloh 4-AAAAA 6-5 53.65 48.83 133 [36] 18.76 2.07
129 [19] Oconee County 8-AAA 7-5 53.10 50.70 114 [14] 18.99 2.85
130 [25] Hampton 2-AAAA 7-4 52.73 47.26 153 [33] 20.07 4.29
131 [7] Swainsboro 3-A Division I 9-3 52.71 44.58 189 [2] 20.34 4.59
132 [37] Duluth 7-AAAAAA 4-6 52.69 55.20 78 [40] 21.37 5.63
133 [10] Callaway 2-AA 8-4 52.20 41.16 230 [11] 18.45 3.21
134 [8] Holy Innocents 5-AA # 8-4 51.80 37.67 259 [11] 19.07 4.23
135 [9] Athens Academy 8-A Division I # 10-2 51.79 35.32 284 [13] 22.82 7.99
136 [20] Cherokee Bluff 8-AAA 6-5 51.30 44.90 183 [23] 20.81 6.47
137 [10] Whitefield Academy 5-A Division I # 9-3 51.12 33.54 303 [14] 20.75 6.59
138 [11] Pierce County 3-AA 9-3 51.09 38.21 254 [18] 19.38 5.25
139 [1] John Milledge Academy GIAA District 6-AAAA-AAA 11-1 50.89 25.56 348 [3] 19.20 5.26
140 [26] Jones County 2-AAAA 6-4 50.83 44.54 190 [44] 19.44 5.57
141 [21] Richmond Academy 4-AAA 5-6 50.78 46.01 169 [22] 19.30 5.48
142 [38] Rockdale County 4-AAAAAA 5-4 50.71 50.93 111 [49] 21.23 7.48
143 [22] Upson-Lee 2-AAA 5-5 50.65 51.20 110 [13] 16.32 2.63
144 [27] Glynn Academy 1-AAAAA 6-5 50.30 47.47 152 [39] 19.57 6.23
145 [8] Bleckley County 2-A Division I 9-3 50.20 33.71 301 [23] 20.49 7.24
146 [28] Statesboro 1-AAAAA 8-4 49.78 45.49 175 [50] 19.68 6.86
147 [23] Westover 1-AAA 6-4 49.72 48.02 145 [17] 18.68 5.92
148 [29] Habersham Central 8-AAAAA 7-4 49.42 42.28 213 [59] 18.19 5.73
149 [12] Stephens County 8-AA 6-6 49.40 53.94 92 [2] 18.64 6.20
150 [30] Woodstock 6-AAAAA 6-5 49.30 49.66 126 [33] 16.79 4.44
151 [13] Columbia 6-AA 5-7 49.27 54.68 82 [1] 17.08 4.76
152 [9] Dublin 2-A Division I 9-3 49.25 35.07 290 [20] 17.13 4.84
153 [27] Madison County 8-AAAA 6-4 49.13 48.51 138 [27] 20.43 8.25
154 [31] South Paulding 5-AAAAA 4-6 48.77 57.08 64 [15] 21.26 9.45
155 [14] North Murray 7-AA 10-2 48.39 38.38 251 [16] 16.72 5.28
156 [39] Grovetown 4-AAAAAA 4-6 48.31 55.13 80 [41] 16.91 5.56
157 [15] Franklin County 8-AA 7-4 48.22 37.79 258 [19] 16.11 4.84
158 [40] Central Gwinnett 8-AAAAAA 4-5 48.07 50.84 113 [50] 16.17 5.06
159 [28] Hiram 7-AAAA 5-6 47.93 51.88 106 [16] 18.21 7.24
160 [24] Pickens 6-AAA 7-4 47.87 41.30 226 [40] 18.25 7.34
161 [29] Mays 4-AAAA 5-6 47.85 48.68 135 [25] 14.15 3.26
162 [16] Crisp County 3-AA 4-7 47.70 48.69 134 [5] 16.89 6.15
163 [17] Laney 4-AA 8-4 47.50 29.00 335 [37] 17.49 6.95
164 [32] Clarke Central 8-AAAAA 6-6 47.43 50.44 117 [28] 17.68 7.20
165 [30] Eagle's Landing 2-AAAA 6-4 47.18 45.00 182 [42] 17.55 7.32
166 [41] Etowah 5-AAAAAA 3-7 47.16 57.22 60 [35] 20.23 10.03
167 [25] Lumpkin County 6-AAA 6-5 47.13 42.98 207 [28] 17.33 7.16
168 [10] Pepperell 6-A Division I 9-5 46.67 39.10 248 [8] 17.88 8.17
169 [11] Aquinas 4-AAA # 7-5 46.52 40.26 235 [9] 17.47 7.91
170 [31] East Forsyth 8-AAAA 6-5 46.43 49.43 128 [23] 13.97 4.50
171 [12] Wesleyan 5-A Division I # 8-4 46.08 33.32 304 [15] 16.15 7.03
172 [26] Northwest Whitfield 7-AAA 7-4 46.03 36.54 273 [50] 18.86 9.78
173 [27] Spalding 2-AAA 2-8 45.98 60.39 41 [1] 12.55 3.53
174 [3] Clinch County 2-A Division II 13-1 45.62 27.60 341 [13] 15.08 6.42
175 [11] Lamar County 4-A Division I 10-1 45.47 24.80 358 [36] 11.29 2.78
176 [28] Heritage (Ringgold) 7-AAA 7-4 45.45 40.72 232 [41] 15.89 7.40
177 [42] Cherokee 5-AAAAAA 1-9 45.20 61.91 36 [26] 18.26 10.02
178 [32] St. Pius X 5-AAAA 6-4 45.17 38.71 250 [55] 15.92 7.70
179 [12] Gordon Lee 7-A Division I 11-2 45.12 23.88 367 [37] 15.24 7.08
180 [13] Rabun County 8-A Division I 10-3 44.70 33.11 308 [26] 16.98 9.23
181 [33] Dutchtown 3-AAAAA 3-7 44.52 55.30 77 [19] 14.65 7.09
182 [33] New Hampstead 1-AAAA 2-8 44.48 57.17 62 [7] 15.69 8.16
183 [18] Hart County 8-AA 3-8 44.38 53.08 99 [3] 13.80 6.38
184 [34] Lassiter 6-AAAAA 5-5 44.33 43.96 199 [57] 18.25 10.88
185 [14] Jeff Davis 1-A Division I 7-4 43.99 37.19 265 [12] 15.38 8.34
186 [43] Alpharetta 6-AAAAAA 2-8 43.82 57.15 63 [37] 14.85 7.99
187 [34] Centennial 6-AAAA 7-5 43.24 40.17 240 [52] 16.22 9.94
188 [44] Campbell 3-AAAAAA 6-4 43.24 44.89 184 [55] 13.52 7.24
189 [29] Long County 3-AAA 7-4 43.23 34.53 297 [55] 19.65 13.37
190 [15] Jasper County 4-A Division I 10-2 43.13 22.87 372 [39] 14.37 8.19
191 [35] McIntosh 3-AAAAA 3-7 43.13 54.58 83 [21] 13.34 7.16
192 [30] Mount Zion (Jonesboro) 5-AAA 4-7 43.01 44.44 192 [24] 15.13 9.07
193 [31] Baldwin 4-AAA 4-6 42.94 43.42 202 [26] 17.61 11.63
194 [35] Walnut Grove 8-AAAA 5-5 42.94 43.49 201 [46] 14.34 8.36
195 [32] Monroe 1-AAA 3-7 42.93 52.04 105 [11] 14.40 8.43
196 [33] Luella 5-AAA 4-6 42.91 47.50 151 [18] 13.53 7.57
197 [36] Northside (Warner Robins) 2-AAAAA 1-9 42.89 63.08 28 [6] 11.57 5.63
198 [13] Lovett 5-AA # 6-5 42.52 41.16 229 [8] 10.44 4.87
199 [4] Brooks County 2-A Division II 7-6 42.36 39.43 246 [1] 11.49 6.09
200 [37] Decatur 4-AAAAA 4-6 42.31 46.50 162 [43] 11.98 6.62
201 [5] Wheeler County 4-A Division II 12-1 42.16 20.86 384 [31] 16.58 11.38
202 [45] Paulding County 3-AAAAAA 4-7 42.12 53.55 93 [47] 15.26 10.10
203 [19] Lakeview Ft. Oglethorpe 7-AA 7-4 42.00 34.78 295 [30] 16.02 10.98
204 [38] Dunwoody 4-AAAAA 5-6 41.98 45.08 181 [53] 14.04 9.02
205 [39] Veterans 2-AAAAA 2-8 41.97 61.56 38 [10] 15.43 10.41
206 [20] East Jackson 8-AA 5-6 41.88 46.48 163 [6] 15.72 10.80
207 [36] Dalton 7-AAAA 3-8 41.77 54.26 88 [12] 18.32 13.50
208 [2] Stratford Academy GIAA District 6-AAAA-AAA 11-2 41.76 24.66 360 [5] 14.81 10.00
209 [37] Allatoona 7-AAAA 3-7 41.73 48.03 144 [30] 14.44 9.67
210 [34] Gilmer 7-AAA 6-5 41.67 39.71 243 [45] 15.78 11.07
211 [14] Landmark Christian 5-A Division I # 9-3 41.63 22.16 378 [22] 14.10 9.43
212 [35] Southeast Bulloch 3-AAA 5-5 41.52 35.11 289 [54] 14.01 9.45
213 [6] Screven County 3-A Division II 12-1 41.16 20.08 389 [35] 12.37 8.17
214 [21] Miller Grove 6-AA 9-3 41.01 28.20 338 [39] 12.34 8.28
215 [38] McDonough 2-AAAA 3-7 41.00 47.14 155 [34] 11.74 7.69
216 [3] Deerfield-Windsor GIAA District 3-AAAA-AAA 12-1 40.99 17.68 397 [14] 11.18 7.14
217 [36] Liberty County 3-AAA 7-4 40.87 36.49 274 [51] 11.04 7.12
218 [37] Cedar Grove 5-AAA 5-6 40.69 48.59 137 [16] 13.73 9.99
219 [16] Dodge County 2-A Division I 7-4 40.32 32.14 319 [30] 14.72 11.36
220 [38] Dawson County 6-AAA 4-6 40.21 37.62 261 [47] 13.00 9.75
221 [22] Cook 3-AA 5-6 40.09 42.02 217 [10] 12.60 9.46
222 [7] Early County 1-A Division II 10-4 40.00 26.19 347 [17] 11.93 8.88
223 [1] Brentwood School GIAA District 4-AA-A 12-1 39.82 9.52 426 [5] 15.70 12.84
224 [40] South Effingham 1-AAAAA 4-6 39.66 46.32 164 [44] 11.27 8.57
225 [23] Jackson 2-AA 4-7 39.38 39.45 245 [15] 13.58 11.16
226 [41] Winder-Barrow 8-AAAAA 4-7 39.36 43.03 206 [58] 16.78 14.37
227 [39] Starr's Mill 3-AAAA 3-8 39.23 50.62 115 [18] 11.36 9.09
228 [17] Haralson County 6-A Division I 7-4 39.16 29.78 332 [34] 12.56 10.36
229 [8] Johnson County 5-A Division II 11-1 39.13 12.45 417 [47] 13.45 11.27
230 [18] Elbert County 8-A Division I 5-7 39.00 38.17 256 [10] 11.13 9.08
231 [40] Maynard Jackson 4-AAAA 7-4 38.95 36.65 272 [57] 12.18 10.19
232 [42] Chamblee 4-AAAAA 4-7 38.76 47.89 147 [38] 13.04 11.23
233 [19] Social Circle 4-A Division I 7-5 38.72 32.34 315 [28] 15.42 13.66
234 [43] Kennesaw Mountain 5-AAAAA 2-8 38.51 52.27 103 [26] 16.38 14.82
235 [44] Lithia Springs 5-AAAAA 2-8 38.35 59.47 45 [12] 12.72 11.33
236 [45] Alexander 5-AAAAA 2-8 38.25 53.37 95 [22] 12.95 11.66
237 [41] Westminster (Atlanta) 6-AAAA 2-8 38.14 56.83 67 [9] 13.05 11.86
238 [4] Brookstone GIAA District 5-AAAA-AAA 10-3 37.86 28.12 339 [2] 10.70 9.79
239 [20] Bremen 6-A Division I 5-6 37.53 32.09 320 [31] 10.01 9.44
240 [24] KIPP Atlanta Collegiate 5-AA 5-6 37.31 40.24 236 [13] 11.87 11.52
241 [42] Wayne County 1-AAAA 1-9 37.29 59.43 46 [4] 12.12 11.79
242 [39] Beach 3-AAA 5-5 37.21 37.44 263 [48] 11.26 11.00
243 [43] Harris County 3-AAAA 4-6 36.87 49.26 129 [24] 9.95 10.04
244 [46] Evans 1-AAAAA 3-7 36.74 45.76 173 [49] 11.76 11.98
245 [40] East Hall 8-AAA 3-7 36.67 40.18 239 [43] 16.88 17.17
246 [41] Adairsville 7-AAA 4-6 36.60 42.00 218 [35] 11.54 11.90
247 [5] First Presbyterian GIAA District 6-AAAA-AAA 8-4 36.51 23.98 366 [6] 10.63 11.08
248 [25] Ringgold 7-AA 6-5 36.23 34.98 293 [29] 11.81 12.54
249 [15] Christian Heritage 7-A Division I # 7-4 36.06 26.97 343 [19] 12.66 13.55
250 [42] Dougherty 1-AAA 2-9 35.80 51.54 108 [12] 13.25 14.41
251 [43] Bainbridge 1-AAA 1-9 35.64 58.40 49 [3] 10.11 11.43
252 [21] Washington County 2-A Division I 5-6 35.16 34.94 294 [22] 10.79 12.58
253 [44] White County 6-AAA 3-7 35.15 42.06 216 [34] 9.55 11.35
254 [9] Emanuel County Institute 3-A Division II 8-4 35.13 24.41 361 [21] 11.47 13.30
255 [22] Oglethorpe County 8-A Division I 6-5 35.00 33.62 302 [24] 9.77 11.72
256 [26] Sonoraville 7-AA 5-6 34.84 36.71 270 [22] 13.75 15.86
257 [27] Spencer 1-AA 6-5 34.57 28.97 336 [38] 10.85 13.24
258 [47] Bradwell Institute 1-AAAAA 2-7 34.48 44.05 197 [55] 14.38 16.86
259 [10] Wilcox County 4-A Division II 7-4 34.05 25.13 351 [19] 11.04 13.95
260 [48] Greenbrier 1-AAAAA 2-8 33.88 45.97 170 [48] 10.73 13.81
261 [16] Mount Vernon 5-A Division I # 6-6 33.67 31.54 325 [17] 10.42 13.71
262 [46] Forsyth Central 6-AAAAAA 1-9 33.67 53.16 97 [48] 11.06 14.35
263 [47] Heritage (Conyers) 4-AAAAAA 1-9 33.48 57.55 59 [34] 12.33 15.81
264 [44] Eagle's Landing Christian 2-AAAA 2-8 33.18 45.76 174 [38] 11.51 15.29
265 [23] Putnam County 4-A Division I 5-6 33.15 32.99 309 [27] 9.58 13.39
266 [24] Bacon County 1-A Division I 5-6 33.11 38.03 257 [11] 9.79 13.63
267 [48] Pebblebrook 3-AAAAAA 3-7 32.65 47.70 150 [54] 9.25 13.56
268 [45] Hephzibah 4-AAA 3-7 32.47 41.66 222 [38] 10.29 14.78
269 [45] Cedar Shoals 8-AAAA 0-10 32.24 54.57 84 [11] 6.14 10.87
270 [46] Northside (Columbus) 3-AAAA 2-8 32.15 48.36 141 [28] 12.32 17.12
271 [49] Pope 6-AAAAA 1-9 32.03 52.97 100 [24] 9.95 14.88
272 [49] Mountain View 8-AAAAAA 1-9 31.99 62.64 29 [22] 12.02 16.98
273 [50] Lakeside (Evans) 1-AAAAA 1-9 31.85 45.16 179 [52] 9.34 14.45
274 [50] South Forsyth 6-AAAAAA 2-8 31.81 48.19 142 [53] 11.04 16.18
275 [6] George Walton Academy GIAA District 4-AAAA-AAA 11-1 31.66 4.23 442 [26] 7.96 13.26
276 [7] Frederica Academy GIAA District 2-AAAA-AAA 8-4 31.60 20.23 388 [11] 7.98 13.34
277 [28] Westside (Macon) 2-AA 3-8 31.55 44.87 185 [7] 9.09 14.50
278 [17] Savannah Country Day 3-A Division I # 4-7 31.23 43.94 200 [7] 8.11 13.84
279 [8] Westfield School GIAA District 5-AAAA-AAA 8-4 31.20 23.70 368 [7] 8.44 14.19
280 [25] ACE Charter 2-A Division I 5-6 31.16 33.28 305 [25] 9.72 15.52
281 [47] Druid Hills 5-AAAA 4-6 31.04 39.77 242 [53] 7.10 13.02
282 [26] Berrien 1-A Division I 4-8 30.96 39.56 244 [7] 9.66 15.66
283 [48] Woodland (Stockbridge) 2-AAAA 3-7 30.88 44.84 187 [43] 6.87 12.94
284 [46] Chestatee 6-AAA 3-7 30.82 40.07 241 [44] 11.33 17.46
285 [11] Hawkinsville 4-A Division II 9-3 30.56 20.83 385 [32] 8.33 14.73
286 [27] Commerce 8-A Division I 2-8 30.47 36.96 268 [13] 9.05 15.54
287 [12] Charlton County 2-A Division II 6-6 30.12 29.99 331 [9] 12.84 19.68
288 [49] Cedartown 7-AAAA 2-8 29.37 45.11 180 [41] 7.42 15.01
289 [9] Valwood School GIAA District 3-AAAA-AAA 6-4 29.30 18.49 396 [13] 10.49 18.15
290 [10] Bulloch Academy GIAA District 2-AAAA-AAA 8-3 29.15 17.43 398 [15] 10.23 18.04
291 [51] Arabia Mountain 4-AAAAA 3-7 28.95 44.22 196 [54] 8.47 16.48
292 [50] Pace Academy 4-AAAA 3-7 28.33 39.42 247 [54] 3.72 12.35
293 [29] Pike County 2-AA 4-6 28.17 35.36 283 [25] 7.40 16.18
294 [13] Manchester 7-A Division II 4-6 28.12 32.26 317 [7] 9.48 18.32
295 [14] Mount Zion (Carroll) 7-A Division II 8-4 27.98 22.43 374 [26] 6.47 15.45
296 [30] Coahulla Creek 7-AA 3-7 27.51 34.44 298 [31] 6.60 16.05
297 [47] LaFayette 7-AAA 4-6 27.51 34.35 299 [56] 5.46 14.91
298 [18] North Cobb Christian 7-AA # 4-7 27.47 31.60 324 [16] 10.85 20.33
299 [15] Warren County 8-A Division II 6-6 27.33 29.71 333 [10] 4.93 14.56
300 [16] Atkinson County 2-A Division II † 8-1 27.28 -2.03 452 [57] 11.43 21.11
301 [17] Jenkins County 3-A Division II 8-5 27.06 24.14 362 [22] 7.92 17.82
302 [31] Union County 7-AA 3-7 26.96 35.00 292 [28] 6.42 16.42
303 [52] Lakeside (Atlanta) 4-AAAAA 3-7 26.74 36.96 267 [61] 7.79 18.00
304 [28] Temple 6-A Division I 5-6 26.74 32.21 318 [29] 8.87 19.09
305 [11] St. Anne-Pacelli GIAA District 5-AAAA-AAA 6-6 26.74 24.87 357 [4] 6.50 16.72
306 [29] East Laurens 2-A Division I 3-8 26.66 36.09 278 [18] 4.38 14.68
307 [18] Seminole County 1-A Division II 8-2 26.64 13.53 413 [44] 7.65 17.96
308 [19] King's Ridge Christian 5-A Division I # 8-4 26.33 16.52 403 [23] 6.29 16.92
309 [32] Columbus 1-AA 7-4 26.20 23.52 370 [45] 3.82 14.58
310 [19] Metter 3-A Division II 5-5 25.65 24.05 364 [24] 4.27 15.58
311 [51] Meadowcreek 7-AAAAAA 1-8 25.52 57.21 61 [36] 6.58 18.02
312 [12] Strong Rock Christian GIAA District 5-AAAA-AAA 6-5 25.31 16.69 402 [16] 6.86 18.51
313 [20] Darlington 6-A Division I # 3-8 25.24 36.80 269 [12] 9.35 21.07
314 [51] Woodland (Cartersville) 7-AAAA 2-8 25.00 41.65 223 [49] 7.20 19.15
315 [52] Union Grove 2-AAAA 0-10 24.85 48.01 146 [31] 4.73 16.84
316 [53] Banneker 3-AAAAA 2-8 24.52 48.47 139 [37] 3.12 15.55
317 [48] Howard 4-AAA 2-8 24.49 40.37 234 [42] 9.11 21.57
318 [54] Riverwood 6-AAAAA 1-9 24.31 47.17 154 [40] 2.57 15.21
319 [53] Midtown 4-AAAA 3-7 24.20 37.58 262 [56] 3.21 15.97
320 [20] Taylor County 6-A Division II 7-4 23.89 12.16 418 [48] 4.56 17.63
321 [33] Redan 6-AA 4-7 23.81 35.25 287 [26] 5.17 18.31
322 [2] Southwest Georgia Academy GIAA District 3-AA-A 9-4 23.64 10.82 423 [3] 4.95 18.27
323 [52] Chapel Hill 2-AAAAAA 1-9 23.62 55.00 81 [42] 1.99 15.33
324 [21] Treutlen 4-A Division II 6-5 23.29 21.64 381 [29] 2.67 16.34
325 [21] Mount Paran Christian 5-A Division I # 5-6 23.21 25.36 350 [20] 5.93 19.67
326 [53] South Cobb 3-AAAAAA 2-8 23.17 42.33 212 [56] 3.75 17.53
327 [30] Southwest 2-A Division I 3-7 22.95 32.03 321 [32] 4.50 18.51
328 [31] Vidalia 3-A Division I 1-9 22.93 41.25 228 [6] 4.12 18.15
329 [22] Washington-Wilkes 8-A Division II 5-7 22.83 30.60 327 [8] 5.98 20.10
330 [23] Bryan County 3-A Division II 5-5 22.67 22.74 373 [25] 3.76 18.04
331 [32] Fannin County 7-A Division I 5-6 22.57 26.25 346 [35] 4.72 19.10
332 [34] Tattnall County 3-AA 2-8 22.52 38.22 253 [17] 5.74 20.18
333 [55] Loganville 8-AAAAA 1-9 22.45 45.44 176 [51] -0.17 14.33
334 [24] McIntosh County Academy 3-A Division II 5-6 22.26 22.35 375 [27] 2.25 16.95
335 [25] Trion 7-A Division II 4-7 22.23 28.40 337 [12] 4.49 19.21
336 [26] Mitchell County 1-A Division II 5-5 21.90 18.58 395 [37] 6.36 21.42
337 [35] South Atlanta 6-AA 3-8 21.87 31.80 322 [34] 1.67 16.75
338 [33] McNair 4-A Division I 3-8 21.55 31.77 323 [33] 4.37 19.78
339 [36] Therrell 5-AA 1-9 21.02 44.48 191 [9] 1.80 17.74
340 [49] Windsor Forest 3-AAA 4-6 20.81 32.83 310 [57] 3.74 19.89
341 [56] Apalachee 8-AAAAA 2-8 20.78 41.87 220 [60] 2.02 18.20
342 [27] Telfair County 4-A Division II 3-7 19.81 26.61 344 [15] 1.87 19.02
343 [13] Pinewood Christian GIAA District 2-AAAA-AAA 5-7 19.41 22.22 377 [9] 2.71 20.25
344 [14] Calvary Christian GIAA District 5-AAAA-AAA 6-6 19.15 14.97 406 [17] 2.53 20.34
345 [54] Mundy's Mill 3-AAAA 0-10 19.03 57.02 66 [8] 2.07 19.99
346 [50] Ridgeland 7-AAA 2-8 18.97 32.47 312 [58] 2.59 20.58
347 [28] Turner County 2-A Division II 2-7 18.88 32.37 314 [6] 2.56 20.63
348 [34] Model 6-A Division I 2-8 18.67 36.29 277 [17] 5.24 23.52
349 [51] Riverdale 5-AAA 2-8 18.62 38.36 252 [46] -1.65 16.69
350 [57] Alcovy 8-AAAAA 1-9 18.61 47.12 157 [42] 3.90 22.25
351 [29] Schley County 6-A Division II 7-5 18.30 12.67 415 [45] 2.78 21.43
352 [3] Robert Toombs Academy GIAA District 3-AA-A 7-5 17.95 11.35 420 [1] 2.50 21.50
353 [37] Rutland 2-AA 0-10 17.92 40.54 233 [12] -0.49 18.55
354 [38] Shaw 1-AA 3-7 17.75 27.93 340 [40] 1.56 20.77
355 [58] Morrow 3-AAAAA 1-9 17.42 49.72 123 [31] 1.04 20.57
356 [52] West Hall 8-AAA 2-8 17.13 42.28 214 [32] 1.50 21.33
357 [54] Osborne 3-AAAAAA 1-9 17.08 48.88 132 [52] 3.39 23.26
358 [35] Jefferson County 2-A Division I 2-8 17.08 35.04 291 [21] 0.35 20.23
359 [30] Macon County 6-A Division II 5-6 17.03 15.59 404 [39] 2.15 22.08
360 [53] Fayette County 2-AAA 0-10 17.02 59.37 47 [2] 2.45 22.38
361 [59] Tri-Cities 4-AAAAA 0-10 16.91 46.31 165 [45] 0.41 20.45
362 [36] Gordon Central 7-A Division I 7-4 16.81 14.61 409 [46] 1.35 21.50
363 [15] Bethlehem Christian GIAA District 4-AAAA-AAA 7-4 16.76 13.47 414 [19] 1.50 21.70
364 [16] Tiftarea Academy GIAA District 3-AAAA-AAA 4-6 16.24 21.93 379 [10] -0.06 20.66
365 [31] Randolph-Clay 1-A Division II 4-5-1 15.63 16.91 400 [38] 3.11 24.44
366 [32] Portal 3-A Division II 4-6 15.36 18.72 394 [36] 3.90 25.49
367 [4] Southland Academy GIAA District 3-AA-A 7-5 15.08 11.29 421 [2] 1.66 23.53
368 [33] Wilkinson County 5-A Division II 4-7 15.05 21.22 383 [30] 4.70 26.61
369 [5] Briarwood Academy GIAA District 4-AA-A 9-3 14.94 6.57 436 [9] 1.87 23.88
370 [55] Northview 5-AAAA 2-8 14.12 41.09 231 [50] 0.68 23.52
371 [60] Chattahoochee 7-AAAAA 2-8 13.56 46.27 166 [46] 2.09 25.49
372 [37] Chattooga 7-A Division I 3-7 13.22 21.31 382 [41] -0.11 23.63
373 [34] Lanier County 2-A Division II 2-9 12.87 27.52 342 [14] 1.73 25.82
374 [55] Discovery 8-AAAAAA 0-9 12.84 54.24 89 [45] 0.51 24.63
375 [54] Johnson (Savannah) 3-AAA 2-8 12.64 35.29 286 [53] 0.21 24.53
376 [6] Edmund Burke Academy GIAA District 4-AA-A 7-5 12.16 7.66 430 [7] -4.41 20.38
377 [35] Towns County 8-A Division II † 7-3 12.15 1.61 446 [55] 0.92 25.72
378 [56] Berkmar 7-AAAAAA 0-10 12.09 55.63 76 [39] -0.76 24.11
379 [39] Murray County 7-AA 2-8 11.94 31.14 326 [35] -3.62 21.40
380 [38] Dade County 7-A Division I 2-8 11.81 21.75 380 [40] -2.11 23.03
381 [17] Loganville Christian GIAA District 4-AAAA-AAA 7-4 11.80 9.10 427 [21] 0.03 25.18
382 [56] Forest Park 4-AAAA 2-7 11.58 32.68 311 [59] -2.14 23.24
383 [39] Towers 4-A Division I 4-7 11.40 23.33 371 [38] -2.04 23.52
384 [36] Irwin County 2-A Division II 1-9 11.13 34.12 300 [3] -2.79 23.04
385 [37] Greene County 8-A Division II 2-9 11.07 32.40 313 [5] 3.31 29.20
386 [38] Miller County 1-A Division II 3-7 10.94 20.79 386 [33] 0.50 26.52
387 [22] Providence Christian 8-A Division I # 2-9 10.81 30.30 329 [18] -1.61 24.54
388 [40] Washington 5-AA 2-8 10.74 37.08 266 [21] -5.83 20.39
389 [57] North Springs 5-AAAA 1-9 10.48 45.42 177 [39] -4.57 21.90
390 [39] Dooly County 4-A Division II 1-8 10.41 33.23 306 [4] -3.13 23.42
391 [40] Greenville 7-A Division II 3-7 8.99 20.71 387 [34] -0.68 27.29
392 [41] Crawford County 6-A Division II 4-6 8.60 7.16 433 [51] -0.71 27.64
393 [41] Salem 6-AA 3-7 8.35 25.06 353 [41] 0.85 29.45
394 [40] Banks County 8-A Division I 0-10 8.32 38.82 249 [9] -1.34 27.30
395 [55] Islands 3-AAA 1-9 7.93 35.72 281 [52] -3.39 25.63
396 [41] Coosa 7-A Division I 3-7 7.75 17.18 399 [45] -2.18 27.03
397 [18] Piedmont Academy GIAA District 4-AAAA-AAA 7-5 7.38 6.76 435 [23] -4.87 24.71
398 [42] Lake Oconee Academy 8-A Division II 2-8 6.57 22.34 376 [28] -9.90 20.49
399 [42] Brantley County 1-A Division I 0-10 6.27 41.58 224 [4] -6.57 24.11
400 [19] Lakeview Academy GIAA District 4-AAAA-AAA 5-6 5.92 6.07 437 [24] -3.85 27.19
401 [43] Savannah 3-A Division II 1-8 5.68 24.09 363 [23] -6.02 25.25
402 [43] Mount Bethel Christian 5-A Division I † 8-1 5.47 1.67 445 [47] -4.91 26.58
403 [44] Georgia Military Prep 5-A Division II 4-7 4.72 14.73 408 [41] -5.41 26.83
404 [7] Flint River Academy GIAA District 1-AA-A 6-3 4.38 -1.52 451 [14] -2.76 29.81
405 [45] Chattahoochee County 6-A Division II 5-6 4.29 5.01 439 [53] -5.30 27.36
406 [1] Lanier Christian GAPPS Region 1-AA 9-3 3.87 -6.37 455 [1] -7.92 25.17
407 [42] Butler 4-AA 2-9 3.52 30.47 328 [36] -6.32 27.12
408 [23] Mount Pisgah Christian 5-A Division I # 3-8 3.40 24.05 365 [21] -8.14 25.41
409 [46] Montgomery County 4-A Division II 1-9 3.18 25.36 349 [18] -3.57 30.20
410 [47] Baconton Charter 1-A Division II † 4-5 3.07 2.32 444 [54] -8.71 25.17
411 [8] Gatewood School GIAA District 4-AA-A 4-8 2.30 7.10 434 [8] -7.08 27.58
412 [9] Trinity Christian (Dublin) GIAA District 3-AA-A 5-6 1.64 8.80 428 [6] -6.27 29.04
413 [20] Mount de Sales GIAA District 6-AAAA-AAA 2-8 1.48 19.58 391 [12] -5.97 29.51
414 [48] Glascock County 5-A Division II 3-8 1.23 13.54 412 [43] -4.42 31.30
415 [21] Terrell Academy GIAA District 3-AAAA-AAA 4-7 0.77 10.77 424 [20] -4.64 31.55
416 [58] Drew 4-AAAA 0-10 0.58 40.24 237 [51] -3.49 32.88
417 [22] Athens Christian GIAA District 4-AAAA-AAA 4-6 0.41 4.95 440 [25] -9.06 27.49
418 [56] Cross Creek 4-AAA 1-9 0.16 42.69 210 [30] -9.17 27.62
419 [49] Pelham 1-A Division II 1-9 -1.02 26.28 345 [16] -7.67 30.31
420 [44] Central (Macon) 2-A Division I 0-10 -1.17 36.32 276 [16] -7.28 30.84
421 [59] Southeast Whitfield 7-AAAA † 2-8 -1.45 11.97 419 [60] -7.23 31.18
422 [10] Central Fellowship Christian GIAA District 1-AA-A 5-6 -1.63 0.59 448 [12] -9.06 29.53
423 [57] Groves 3-AAA 0-10 -1.66 41.33 225 [39] -3.62 35.00
424 [43] Kendrick 1-AA 4-6 -2.08 16.74 401 [46] -9.68 29.36
425 [50] Hancock Central 5-A Division II 3-7 -2.81 8.04 429 [49] -6.70 33.07
426 [51] Claxton 3-A Division II 0-10 -4.07 24.66 359 [20] -10.87 30.15
427 [58] Johnson (Gainesville) 6-AAA 0-10 -4.37 42.62 211 [31] -6.05 35.28
428 [44] Hardaway 1-AA 1-9 -5.03 24.93 355 [43] -10.53 31.45
429 [60] Clarkston 5-AAAA 0-10 -5.18 45.37 178 [40] -10.59 31.55
430 [23] Riverside Prep GIAA District 4-AAAA-AAA 3-7 -5.28 0.16 449 [27] -8.78 33.45
431 [59] Stone Mountain 5-AAA † 1-9 -6.27 25.06 352 [59] -10.07 33.15
432 [24] Tattnall Square GIAA District 6-AAAA-AAA 0-10 -6.76 30.05 330 [1] -15.40 28.31
433 [11] Windsor Academy GIAA District 1-AA-A 4-8 -6.84 -0.01 450 [13] -9.44 34.35
434 [25] St. Andrew's School GIAA District 2-AAAA-AAA 3-7 -7.05 13.91 410 [18] -7.18 36.82
435 [2] Creekside Christian GAPPS Region 1-AA 7-5 -7.85 -12.64 457 [3] -9.97 34.84
436 [12] Thomas Jefferson GIAA District 4-AA-A 1-10 -8.29 10.40 425 [4] -10.67 34.58
437 [45] Armuchee 7-A Division I 0-9 -9.98 18.98 393 [44] -12.64 34.30
438 [26] Brookwood School GIAA District 3-AAAA-AAA 1-9 -10.10 23.60 369 [8] -12.33 34.73
439 [45] Josey 4-AA 2-8 -11.04 14.99 405 [47] -12.97 35.03
440 [52] Terrell County 1-A Division II 1-8 -11.11 14.90 407 [40] -14.42 33.65
441 [53] Marion County 6-A Division II 1-9 -11.19 12.64 416 [46] -7.63 40.52
442 [46] B.E.S.T. Academy 5-A Division I 1-9 -11.43 19.16 392 [43] -16.64 31.74
443 [13] Rock Springs Christian GIAA District 1-AA-A 5-4 -11.89 -15.38 459 [15] -14.98 33.87
444 [14] Augusta Prep GIAA District 4-AA-A 2-9 -12.32 3.95 443 [11] -14.53 34.75
445 [27] King's Academy GIAA District 4-AAAA-AAA 1-9 -12.54 7.23 432 [22] -10.47 39.03
446 [61] Johns Creek 7-AAAAA 0-10 -12.72 59.57 43 [11] -14.11 35.57
447 [54] Pataula Charter 1-A Division II † 3-5 -13.78 -3.95 453 [58] -15.26 35.48
448 [47] Utopian Academy 4-A Division I 1-9 -14.78 19.62 390 [42] -16.10 35.64
449 [3] Cherokee Christian GAPPS Region 1-AA 4-6 -14.83 -10.70 456 [2] -10.17 41.62
450 [24] Walker 5-A Division I # 2-8 -17.00 10.91 422 [24] -14.46 39.49
451 [55] Twiggs County 5-A Division II 0-10 -17.44 13.82 411 [42] -11.84 42.56
452 [56] Calhoun County 1-A Division II † 1-7 -18.27 5.02 438 [52] -15.68 39.55
453 [15] Heritage (Newnan) GIAA District 1-AA-A 1-10 -19.19 4.25 441 [10] -10.93 45.22
454 [46] Glenn Hills 4-AA 0-10 -28.26 24.98 354 [42] -21.66 43.56
455 [57] Southwest Georgia STEM 1-A Division II † 2-7 -29.71 0.82 447 [56] -19.14 47.52
456 [47] Jordan 1-AA 0-10 -33.22 24.91 356 [44] -18.98 51.20
457 [58] Central (Talbotton) 6-A Division II 0-8 -38.80 7.31 431 [50] -29.47 46.29
458 [61] Cross Keys 5-AAAA † 1-9 -44.43 -5.68 454 [61] -33.00 48.38
459 [4] Skipstone Academy GAPPS Region 1-AA 0-8 -48.71 -15.03 458 [4] -28.89 56.78
† - Plays a nonregion schedule / # - Qualifies for the smaller private school playoffs
Regions
Each region is shown with its “Competitive Rating,” which is the mode of the Extreme Value Type I Distribution (i.e., the Gumbel minimum distribution) applied to the ratings. This calculation favors regions with large numbers of highly rated teams. The “Average Rating” is the rating required to win 50% of all games against the region’s teams in an infinite round robin competition.
Rank
Region
Teams
Comp Rating
Avg Rating
1 2-AAAAAA 5 82.40 69.34
2 1-AAAAAA 6 80.66 75.45
3 2-AAAAA 6 79.17 67.39
4 4-AAAAAA 7 73.16 63.02
5 8-AAAAAA 7 71.86 57.32
6 7-AAAAA 7 70.52 53.58
7 7-AAAAAA 8 67.92 56.30
8 5-AAAAAA 7 67.73 62.35
9 2-AAA 8 65.84 56.99
10 6-AAAA 5 65.31 58.10
11 1-AAAA 6 65.27 57.49
12 3-AAAAA 8 62.95 51.54
13 5-AAAAA 8 62.00 53.94
14 8-AA 4 60.84 45.97
15 3-AAAAAA 8 60.75 48.69
16 6-AAAAAA 8 59.74 52.87
17 6-AAAAA 8 59.07 50.92
18 8-AAAA 7 58.70 51.79
19 8-AAA 6 57.53 48.68
20 1-AAA 6 54.54 48.49
21 3-A Division I 3 54.42 47.99
22 3-AAAA 7 54.22 45.06
23 4-AAAA 8 53.17 37.88
24 7-AAAA 7 51.69 46.59
25 1-A Division I 7 51.67 42.45
26 5-AA 5 51.29 39.70
27 2-AAAA 10 51.16 45.43
28 4-AAA 8 51.05 41.53
29 5-AAA 7 50.98 47.19
30 6-AAA 7 49.02 37.48
31 8-AAAAA 7 48.97 38.92
32 5-AAAA 9 48.94 40.39
33 4-AAAAA 8 48.87 40.26
34 3-AA 5 48.56 43.33
35 1-AAAAA 9 48.47 43.34
36 7-AAA 7 46.45 39.81
37 3-AAA 9 46.21 30.16
38 2-AA 6 45.77 38.10
39 6-A Division I 6 42.77 37.84
40 7-AA 8 41.36 35.65
41 1-AA 8 40.97 23.14
42 2-A Division I 10 40.57 32.63
43 8-A Division I 5 38.97 31.50
44 4-AA 6 38.04 21.19
45 7-A Division II 5 37.95 29.17
46 5-A Division I 1 37.36 -11.43
47 6-AA 5 36.28 28.87
48 GIAA District 6-AAAA-AAA 5 35.85 24.78
49 4-A Division I 7 34.81 25.52
50 2-A Division II 6 33.95 26.83
51 8-A Division II 5 32.45 24.94
52 GIAA District 5-AAAA-AAA 5 31.34 28.05
53 4-A Division II 7 29.74 23.35
54 3-A Division II 9 27.69 21.21
55 7-A Division I 7 26.02 15.33
56 GIAA District 2-AAAA-AAA 4 25.31 18.28
57 GIAA District 3-AAAA-AAA 5 24.90 15.44
58 GIAA District 3-AA-A 4 18.33 14.58
59 GIAA District 4-AA-A 6 17.52 8.10
60 5-A Division II 6 16.01 6.65
61 1-A Division II 7 14.36 14.71
62 GIAA District 4-AAAA-AAA 8 13.73 7.01
63 6-A Division II 7 12.10 3.16
64 GIAA District 1-AA-A 5 -2.51 -7.04
65 GAPPS Region 1-AA 4 -7.46 -16.88 Least likely results
These are the least likely results of the season using the ratings above. Each row shows the game data, the difference in the teams after accounting for the home advantage, the expected winning percentage of the favored team and the likelihood of the on-field result.
Date
Favorite
Underdog
Score
Diff
Prob
Likelihood
09/26 Warner Robins Wayne County 10 - 32 19.55 91.7% 0.096
09/12 Cherokee Bluff Banks County 24 - 21 41.94 99.4% 0.121
09/12 Fitzgerald Brooks County 3 - 21 14.64 85.8% 0.169
09/12 Monroe Area Walnut Grove 14 - 24 17.33 89.4% 0.172
10/24 West Forsyth North Atlanta 17 - 31 15.42 86.9% 0.174
09/26 Douglas County Columbia 6 - 0 39.16 99.2% 0.209
09/05 North Hall East Hall 51 - 49 27.87 96.9% 0.215
08/22 Jones County Woodland (Stockbridge) 16 - 20 18.91 91.1% 0.215
10/24 Locust Grove Union Grove 18 - 14 32.50 98.2% 0.216
09/19 Sequoyah River Ridge 21 - 28 16.22 88.0% 0.217
08/29 West Forsyth Parkview 45 - 59 12.34 82.0% 0.226
11/14 Lamar County Berrien 0 - 7 15.55 87.1% 0.227
09/05 Glynn Academy Bradwell Institute 28 - 35 14.78 86.0% 0.240
10/31 Newnan McIntosh 42 - 41 23.57 94.8% 0.243
11/14 Locust Grove Centennial 21 - 28 14.11 85.0% 0.251 Highest-rated matchups
These are the highest-rated matchups of the season using the ratings above. The game rating is the rating required to win 50% of all games in an infinite round robin competition against the expected rating of the loser of the game, which favors games with highly rated and closely matched opponents. These may change as the season progresses. Each row shows the game rating, the game data, the difference in the teams after accounting for the home advantage and the expected winning percentage of the favored team.
Game Rating
Date
Team
Opponent
Score
Diff
Prob
105.72 12/16 Buford Carrollton 28 - 21 2.46 57.5%
99.02 11/28 Carrollton Grayson 34 - 14 8.94 75.0%
94.74 09/12 Carrollton Gainesville 43 - 21 12.17 81.7%
93.58 12/17 Thomas County Central Gainesville 62 - 21 14.09 85.0%
93.34 12/05 Carrollton North Gwinnett 48 - 21 14.46 85.5%
92.14 12/11 Thomas County Central Roswell 49 - 28 16.39 88.2%
91.99 09/05 Buford Roswell 65 - 21 17.97 90.1%
91.20 10/24 Gainesville Roswell 35 - 37 2.30 57.0%
90.60 12/05 Gainesville Hughes 40 - 32 1.58 54.9%
89.14 10/31 Carrollton Douglas County 55 - 22 18.32 90.5%
88.89 09/12 Buford Douglas County 34 - 26 20.78 92.8%
88.89 11/28 Buford Douglas County 30 - 15 20.78 92.8%
88.87 08/16 North Gwinnett Douglas County 7 - 21 3.86 61.6%
88.84 11/21 North Gwinnett Lowndes 29 - 17 5.27 65.6%
88.45 09/05 Hughes Douglas County 44 - 31 2.49 57.6%