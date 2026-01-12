AJC Varsity Ranking the 100 greatest Georgia high school football finals of all-time Three of the 2025 state championships make the cut. Bainbridge LB Anthony Brooks returns a punt for a touchdown after a Warner Robins punt was deflected off the backside of a player during their class 5A high school championship football game, Tuesday, Dec., 11, 2018, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, in Atlanta. (John Amis for the AJC)

Leading up to the championship games in 2023, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution and Georgia High School Football Daily published a list of the 100 greatest football finals in GHSA history. There have been 24 played since then. The following list has been updated the list with six new games, including three from the 2025 finals played last month at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

The 100 games are ranked on entertainment value and historical significance. Upsets, comebacks and lead changes are favored, but memorable players, teams or incidents can also make a game special. This list was the culmination of more than two years of researching the 369 GHSA finals played from 1947 to 2022. Now, there are now 393 finals completed. All 2,317 scoring plays in finals history were documented, allowing discovery and ability to measure comebacks and other history-making performances. The work was done with support from Georgia High School Football Historians Association founder Loren Maxwell and his computer Maxwell Ratings to develop pregame predictions, retroactive ones when necessary, to identify and quantify the greatest upsets. No. 1: Bainbridge 47, Warner Robins 41 (3OT) (2018 Class 5A) Line: Warner Robins -15 (85% chance of winning). Fifteen scoring plays, three overtimes and one giant upset. Warner Robins had beaten Bainbridge 38-0 in the regular season. Apparently seeking commensurate retribution, Bainbridge bolted to a shocking 21-0 lead at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, scoring on a punt return, an interception return and a halfback pass in 90 seconds late in the first quarter. Bainbridge returned another interception for a touchdown in the third quarter for a 35-7 edge. The lead would not hold. Spurred by Class 5A offensive player of the year Dylan Fromm, Warner Robins scored the next 28 points and had a chance to win on the final play of regulation, but Bainbridge’s Roman Harrison, a defensive end committed to Tennessee, blocked a 27-yard field goal attempt. It took three extra periods to decide it, and the second overtime proved pivotal. Warner Robins made a 20-yard field goal but surprisingly did not accept a roughing-the-kicker penalty that would have given the Demons a first-and-goal at the 2. Warner Robins coach Mike Chastain said later an official mistakenly told him it would be fourth down at the 2, prompting his decision to take the points and decline the penalty. Warner Robins then held Bainbridge to a field goal to send the game to a third overtime. Bainbridge went ahead on quarterback Quayde Hawkins’ 7-yard option keeper. The Bearcats failed the two-point try, which was mandatory after two overtimes, but it wouldn’t matter. Warner Robins had a second-and-2 from the Bainbridge 7 when the Bearcats’ Harrison stuffed an inside run for a loss. Tahari Tate then nailed Fromm for a sack. On fourth-and-10 from the 15, Fromm had another chance but threw incomplete to a well-covered receiver in the end zone, ending the Demons’ bid. This was the longest game in state finals history as measured by overtimes (three) and time (3 hours, 50 minutes). Warner Robins’ 28-point comeback is a state finals record, achieved in vain. According to the Maxwell Ratings’ retroactive calculations, the -14.6 point spread is the third-largest for a winning underdog behind 2015 Westminster’s -15.3 against Blessed Trinity and 2018 Milton’s -19 against Colquitt County. Bainbridge became the third team in GHSA history to win a title after a .500 regular season or worse, joining 1965 West Rome and 1992 Thomas County Central.

No. 2: LaGrange 17, Colquitt County 16 (1991 Class 4A) Line: LaGrange -5 (67% chance of winning). In a victory that gave LaGrange the USA Today national title, Scott Simons kicked a 24-yard field goal with 13 seconds left at the end of an 83-yard drive that survived a do-or-die fourth-and-11. LaGrange entered 14-0 and ranked No. 2 in USA Today. The No. 1 team, Rialto of California, had lost the previous day. The Grangers were tempting the same bad ending. Colquitt County was a three-loss team that had won four road playoff games to make the final, but was playing on its home field for the championship. Colquitt took a 16-14 lead on Sharone Roberts’ 27-yard run with 6:37 left in the third quarter. Walter Harris, a future NFL Pro Bowler, blocked the extra point, which would come in handy in the end. Colquitt County was driving for the knockout blow midway in the fourth quarter, but Harris intercepted a pass at the LaGrange 10. Rodney Hudson, the AJC’s all-classification player of the year, then drove the Grangers into field-goal position, completing four of six passes for 61 yards and scrambling for 14 yards, accounting for 75 of the 83 yards. The fourth-and-11 conversion might have been the greatest single play in LaGrange football history, which has witnessed five state titles. Wrote AJC reporter Matt Winkeljohn: “After taking the snap, Hudson stepped back, scrambled forward, then left, then right, then left, then right and threw a pass that [Russ] Davidson caught with Patrick Mansfield right on top of him, swiping at the ball the whole time.” This is the only GHSA final in the highest classification that featured four lead changes. The game’s score progression was 7-0, 7-7, 7-10, 14-10, 14-16, 17-16.

No. 3: Grayson 23, Roswell 20 (OT) (2016 Class 7A) Line: Grayson -8 (71% chance of winning). It was the most star-studded championship game in state history to that point, perhaps still. Roswell had nine seniors who would sign with Power 5 Conference teams. Grayson had eight. Roswell quarterback Malik Willis and safety Xavier McKinney, now in the NFL, had led the Hornets to a 14-0 record and the No. 2 state ranking. But Grayson — 13-1 and ranked No. 1 — was the favorite. The Rams’ only loss came against Florida-based football factory IMG Academy in the opener. Grayson had multiple top-five national rankings. They also had four transfers from fellow Gwinnett County schools, each an ESPN 300 player, making Grayson a controversial if not villainous team to its rivals. The game lived up to its billing. Grayson managed just 71 yards over the first three quarters but took its first lead, 20-13, with 1:04 remaining in regulation when Chase Brice threw a 35-yard TD pass to Jaquavius Lane. The pair then hooked up for a critical two-point conversion pass. Five minutes earlier, Brice had hit Lane for a 62-yard TD pass to get Grayson within 13-12, but the extra point was blocked. Now trailing by seven with 64 seconds left, Roswell showed its mettle, driving 70 yards on seven plays. On the final play of regulation, Willis hit Kentrell Barber with a 20-yard TD pass. In overtime, Grayson’s Will Van Pamelen made a 25-yarder for a 23-20 lead. Roswell’s Turner Barckhoff, who had been good from 47 and 29 yards earlier in the game, missed from 32. That was the final play of the last high school game in the Georgia Dome, home of the GHSA finals from 2008 to 2016. Grayson finished No. 4 in MaxPreps’ Xcellent national rankings. Roswell was No. 11. Grayson’s Jeff Herron, in his lone Grayson season, became the first coach in history to win state titles at three Georgia schools (Oconee County and Camden County were the others). No. 4: Thomas County Central 14, Thomasville 12 (1993 Class 3A) Line: Thomas County Central -1 (55% chance of winning). They are crosstown rivals, just 3.5 miles apart. The game was played at Thomas County Central’s Jacket Stadium, packed with 11,500 fans. Those without seats were allowed on the sidelines and behind the end zones. No legal spot of grass went unclaimed. The goal-line stand they witnessed was one for the ages. Training 14-10 with 7:37 left, Thomasville set forth on a drive from Central’s 35. On 10 plays, the Bulldogs arrived first-and-goal at the 5. Thomasville’s Danny Jones, who played at Central the season before, ran to the 1. Nic Davis then charged into Central’s line. Thomasville quarterback Kevin Thompson signaled touchdown. Many Thomasville fans believe he got his torso and the ball over the goal line, but officials placed the ball two inches short. On third down, Central pushed Thomasville back almost to the 2 (see Thomasville’s third-and-inches play at the 25:00 mark). After a timeout, Thomasville tried again. Jones took an option pitchout. It never had a chance. Central coach Ed Pilcher gambled that Thomasville would run the play, and his players keyed on it. Central cornerback Corey Clark tackled Jones for a 4-yard loss with 2:03 left. Central took a safety on a punt with 7 seconds left, effectively ending it. Three seasons before, the GHSA expanded the state playoffs to 16 teams in each class, making it possible for archrivals from the same region or city to meet up for the championship. This was the first of its kind, and still the best. No. 5: Athens 26, Valdosta 26 (1969 Class 3A) Line: Valdosta -14 (90% chance of winning). Electing to receive, Athens took the opening kickoff and drove 81 yards in six plays, becoming only the second team to score on Valdosta that season and the first to lead the Wildcats in any game in more than two years. A reigning national champion with a 12-0 record and 11 shutouts, Valdosta was just that good, especially at Cleveland Field, where it hadn’t lost a playoff game since 1950. And the game’s rousing start — with Athens star Andy Johnson leading the charge — soon was superseded by what happened in the middle and the end. On the last play of the first half, Johnson took off on a 68-yard TD run. Valdosta overcame those insults and led 26-18 in the closing minutes. With 1:10 left, the ‘Cats lost a fumble at the Athens 26. Athens coach Weyman Sellers called on a trick play on third-and-7, and Johnson hit Gary Travis on a tackle-eligible pass play for 43 yards to the Valdosta 28. On the next play, Sellers tried his luck again, this time on the other side to tackle Rand Lambert, who was wide open for a 28-yard touchdown with 25 seconds remaining. This was the first season that two-point conversions were legal. Johnson passed to Gray Sellers, the coach’s son, who made a leaping catch in the end zone for the tie, leaving the teams as co-champions, tied 26-26. Johnson finished with 109 yards rushing and 156 passing. He went on to star at Georgia and played seven seasons in the NFL. Given a 9.7% chance to beat Valdosta in the Maxwell Ratings’ retroactive odds, Athens is the second-most unlikely champion of all time behind 2018 Milton. No. 6: Westminster 38, Blessed Trinity 31 (2015 Class 3A) Line: Blessed Trinity -15 (87% chance of winning). Judged by Maxwell’s point spreads, Westminster’s victory was the biggest upset in state finals history to that point, surpassed by Milton’s 2018 win over Colquitt County. Westminster became the first team to win a state title after trailing by 15 points in the fourth quarter. That’s still the standard. Blessed Trinity had beaten the Wildcats 24-10 two months earlier, and Westminster found itself down 24-9 to start the period and 31-17 with 6:25 left, but scored two touchdowns in regulation and another in overtime to pull it out. The first fourth-quarter score came at the end of an 11-play, 80-yard drive. Then with 3:37 left, Westminster’s Watson Jackson recovered an onside kick at the Blessed Trinity 21. Westminster scored a play later on Zay Malcome’s 21-yard run for the tie. Malcome scored again in overtime. The game ended when Milton Shelton — a two-way starter who rushed for 254 yards on 37 carries — lost a fumble into the end zone after a 9-yard gain. Westminster’s Blake Gillikin, now in the NFL with the Arizona Cardinals, made field goals of 32, 53 and 21 yards, was 6-for-6 on touchbacks and punted three times for a 61.7-yard average, putting two inside the 20-yard line. And he executed the critical onside kick. In claiming its first title since 1978, Westminster became the first team to win five playoff games away from home in one postseason. The last one came in the Georgia Dome, nine miles from campus. No. 7: Lanier (Macon) 15, Marist 14 (1948 Class 2A) Line: Marist -7 (77% chance of winning). One wonders why the GHSA would allow ties and co-champions to exist for nearly six decades. This would help explain it. For the second consecutive season, the Class 2A final was tied after regulation. The year before, in 1947, Lanier beat Richmond Academy 7-6 on the GHSA’s penetration rule, getting its seventh point because the Poets had the most penetrations inside their opponent’s 30-yard line. In 1948, Lanier and Marist were tied 13-13 late in the fourth quarter. Marist, located in Midtown Atlanta in those days and known as the Cadets, probably would have won with just one more first down, or perhaps simply by taking a knee. Instead, Lanier forced and recovered a fumble at midfield and drove inside the 3-yard line in the final minute as Marist’s Chappell Rhino made a TD-saving tackle. Lanier then struck at Marist’s goal four times. The Poets got no farther than the 1, and the game ended. Marist’s Shorty Doyal, the most famous Georgia high school football coach of his day, believed Marist had won with this epic goal-line stand as Marist led 6-3 in penetrations. But the GHSA had changed its rules that offseason, adding two more tiebreaker points — one for most total yards, one for most first downs. Claiming this was the first he’d heard of it, Doyal was “indignant,” the Atlanta Journal reported. Doyal and Lanier coach Selby Buck rushed to the press box to hover over nervous statisticians, who counted and recounted the yards and first downs. A crowd of more than 8,000 at Atlanta’s Grady Stadium waited 30 minutes for the verdict. Penetrations went to Marist, 6-3. First downs went to Lanier, 10-6. Total yards went to ... Lanier, 225-212. The Poets were awarded the victory, 15-14. Doyal protested the outcome to the GHSA but lost, as the tiebreaker was spelled out in the GHSA’s new bylaws, but the controversy ultimately persuaded the GHSA to let ties stand starting in 1949. The new rule endured 58 years through nine ties and 18 co-champions. Lanier would remain a state power for three more decades but wouldn’t win another state title. The Macon school closed in 1970. Marist — so dependent on Doyal that it didn’t field a varsity team the season after he retired in 1953 — would lose in five more state finals before breaking through in 1989 under coach Alan Chadwick. Lanier and Marist entered the 1948 championship game undefeated. They played each other in the regular season. Naturally, they tied, 7-7.

No. 8: Buford 28, Carrollton 21 (2025 Class 6A) Line: Carrollton -8 (72% chance of winning). The stakes have never been bigger for a Georgia high school football game. Buford was ranked No. 1 in five national polls. Carrollton was ranked No. 1 in two. No Georgia team had won a consensus national title since LaGrange in 1991. The game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium produced the suspense one would expect in a clash of titans, with neither team gaining more than a seven-point advantage. The fourth quarter was full of excitement, with four of the game’s seven touchdowns. Buford took a 21-14 lead with 9:34 left after an 80-play drive, but Carrollton tied the game on Jahmir Harris’ 23-yard fumble return forced on Georgia signee Zykie Helton’s sack. The crucial moment occurred with 2:37 left, when Tyriq Green, an AJC Super 11 pick signed with Georgia, scored on an 82-yard run to break the 21-21 tie. It was the longest game-winning fourth-quarter play in state finals history. Green scored an earlier touchdown on a 19-yard run, set up a field goal with a 50-yard run and had four solo tackles in the secondary, a performance that helped win for him the AJC’s all-classification player of the year award. Buford, a team of nine Power 4 Conference signees, finished ranked No. 1 in eight of 10 commonly recognized national polls, including USA, the longest-running active one. Carrollton finished as the consensus No. 6 team. No. 9: North Gwinnett 19, Colquitt County 17 (2017 Class 7A) Line: North Gwinnett -5 (64% chance of winning). North Gwinnett won its first state title in its 57th season of football with the strangest and most desperate last-minute drive in state finals history. The Bulldogs took a 16-10 lead midway through the fourth quarter on Cameron Butler’s 1-yard run. Colquitt County answered with a 12-play, five-minute drive capped by Steven Krajewski’s 13-yard touchdown pass to Josh Hadley for a 17-16 lead with 49 seconds remaining. North Gwinnett then scurried 59 yards — 35 on four Colquitt County penalties — and lined up for a 38-yard field goal on an untimed final play to end the game. Cameron Clark, who had missed an extra point that left North Gwinnett trailing 17-16, calmly kicked it through for the win. It remains the only winning points scored on the final play of a regulation game in finals history. Colquitt County had won four straight playoff road games as a No. 3 seed to reach the finals. The championship game would have been in neutral Mercedes-Benz Stadium, but a snowstorm postponed the game a week, and it was played at North Gwinnett, the higher seed. No. 10: Buford 34, Lee County 31 (OT) (2020 Class 6A) Line: Tossup. All you’d want in a title game - No. 1 vs. No. 2, South Georgia vs. North Georgia, no clear favorite, seven ties or lead changes, overtime. Trailing 31-24 with 1:58 left, No. 2 Buford drove 65 yards in nine plays to send the game to overtime, kicked a field goal on its OT possession and forced and recovered a fumble at the 3-yard line to win at Georgia State’s Center Parc Stadium. Lee County had a first-and-goal at the 4 on the final play, but star RB Caleb McDowell, who would sign with South Carolina, was stripped of the ball by Buford safety Jake Pope, who would sign with Alabama. Defensive tackle River Wilson recovered, ending the game. Buford’s winning field goal, a 26-yarder, was made by Alejandro Mata, who had been Lee County’s JV kicker two seasons prior. Buford’s tying touchdown was a 16-yard pass from Ashton Daniels to future Alabama WR Isaiah Bond, who also had a 53-yard TD reception in the first half. Daniels, who would sign with Stanford in 2022, had led a game-winning drive the previous season in the finals to beat Warner Robins. He came off the bench both times and was 17-of-22 passing for 192 yards in this one. Lee County led in total yards 398-390. The seven ties or lead changes were the second-most in state finals history to that point. The record was eight (2016 ELCA vs. Fellowship Christian). The state title was Buford’s 13th. No. 11: Calhoun 27, Buford 24 (OT) (2011 Class 2A) Line: Buford -13 (82% chance of winning). Calhoun found sweet redemption in the Georgia Dome after losing three consecutive finals to Buford and won its first state title since 1952. Calhoun let a 24-10 lead get away in the final two minutes but rediscovered itself in overtime to deny Buford of what would have been the Wolves’ fifth straight title. It was the fifth-biggest upset in state finals history — Buford was on a 72-2 run — based on the Maxwell Ratings’ projected margin of victory. Trailing by 14, the No. 1-ranked Wolves cut No. 2 Calhoun’s lead to 24-17 on Sam Clay’s 24-yard TD pass to Paris Head. Buford failed to recover an onside kick but called three timeouts to save time for a Calhoun punt. The snap was misplayed, and Buford’s Dillon Lee would recovered it and ran 40 yards to tie the game with 39 seconds left. In overtime, Buford lost a fumble on its first play when Calhoun’s Hunter Knight made a hit on Buford’s Andre Johnson. Calhoun elected to try the winning field goal on first down, and Adam Griffith, who would go on to kick at Alabama, was good from 32 yards. He had made field goals of 46 and 37 yards in the fourth quarter. Calhoun’s Taylor Lamb, nephew of coach Hal Lamb, was 16-of-34 passing for 196 yards and rushed for 73 yards, accounting for 89% of his team’s total yards. Hal Lamb became the fifth to win GHSA state championships as player and head coach. He played on Commerce’s 1981 championship team. Lamb and Ray Lamb (1965-66 Warren County, 1981 Commerce) were the second father and son to win Georgia state championships as coaches after Chip Walker (2009-10 Sandy Creek) and Rodney Walker (1984 West Rome). No. 12: Washington County 22, Americus 21 (1996 Class 2A) Line: Washington County -5 (65% chance of winning). In a game between 14-0 teams ranked No. 1 and No. 2, Washington County became the first team in state finals history to rally from a 21-point deficit to win — and scored the winning points on a trick play. No other state champion has rallied from more than 15 points down. This game was getting late when Americus, the home team, took a 21-0 lead on Fabian Walker’s 5-yard pass to John Wilson midway through the third quarter. Walker was 6-for-6 passing for 75 yards on the drive. A sophomore, Walker was playing his first season of organized football. He’d go on to become Georgia’s all-time leading passer, the first to surpass 8,000 career yards. Walker later threw a 45-yard TD pass to Wilson, who had 1,257 yards receiving that season, the most in Georgia in 25 years. Americus got its other touchdown when Kris Simpson intercepted a highly pressured Terrence Edwards in Washington County’s end zone. But Edwards, a junior, would have the last word. He drove his team 87 yards and scored on a 29-yard scramble to cut the lead to 21-7 with 1:25 left in the third. Americus fumbled the ensuing kickoff, and Reid Bethea recovered. Washington County scored in five plays, Edwards scoring from the 4, making it 21-14 with 11:53 left. After an Americus three-and-out, Washington County and Edwards went to work again, going 69 yards on eight plays. Edwards hit Keith Reeves with a 14-yard TD pass with 6:55 left. Edwards lined up to hold for the extra point, his usual role, but this time, he took the snap and ran with it, going around left end untouched for a 22-21 lead. Americus hadn’t threatened since the middle of the third quarter and would not again.

No. 13: Greenville 12, Clinch County 10 (1980 Class A) Line: Greenville -10 (83% chance of winning). Call it the “Hail Mary” game. “With no timeouts, we just had to throw it up and pray,” Greenville’s Dwight Hochstetler said. What led up to the greatest ending in state finals history made the moment only more improbable. Clinch County took a 10-0 lead on a field goal with 10:43 left. Only two teams had come back from 10-point deficits in the fourth quarter to win state championships (1949 Decatur, 1952 Calhoun), and neither of those trailed by so much inside of three minutes to go. Greenville finally hit pay dirt on Kenneth Bolton’s 5-yard TD pass to Darryl Ogletree with 2:15 remaining to make it 10-6. Greenville got the ball back at its 17 with 1:24 left but had no timeouts. Ogletree — who rushed for 165 yards in the game, 2,585 on the season — threw a halfback pass to tight end Melvin Robertson for 36 yards to Clinch County’s 42. With the clock rolling under 20 seconds, Greenville rushed to the line and tried the play again, this time with Robertson in the end zone. According to the AJC, two Clinch County defenders tipped the ball, but Robertson caught it on his back for the score with 10 seconds left. It would be hard to argue against that being the greatest single play in state finals history. Greenville, in its fourth varsity season, had its first state title. No. 14: Bowdon 35, Lincoln County 31 (2025 Class A Division II) Line: Lincoln County -4 (66% chance of winning). Bowdon won its fourth consecutive state title in a game that blew away the state finals record for lead changes with seven. No previous final produced more than four. It was won with a dramatic play that only a few quarterbacks would have been athletic enough to make. Joshua Hopkins, pressured hard and sprinting right out of the pocket on third-and-14, threw a 27-yard pass to Berkley Perkins in the end zone with 2:34 left for the winning score. The touchdown ended a nine-play, 80-yard drive. Lincoln County had rallied from down 28-17 in the fourth quarter and took a 31-28 lead on Kelby Glaze’s 84-yard run with 5:34 left. Lincoln County had a final chance and drove to the Bowdon 10 with 9 seconds left; it completed a pass to the 3 on second down but had no timeouts, and time ran out. “I am glad there weren’t 5 more seconds on the clock or there might have been eight lead changes,” Bowdon coach Rich Fendley quipped. Besides Hopkins’ dramatic TD pass, which represented the seventh lead change, the game’s biggest play was Josh Chandler’s 3-yard run for a 28-17 Bowdon lead with 4:32 left in the third quarter. Officials originally ruled Chandler fumbled and Lincoln County recovered in the end zone. The call was overturned on video review, which the GHSA first allowed in 2023. For history’s sake, Bowdon became the fourth school in history to win four consecutive state titles, joining West Rome (1982-85), Buford (2007-10) and Eagle’s Landing Christian (2015-19). Kaiden Prothro, an AJC Super 11 pick who signed with Georgia, extended his GHSA record for career TD receptions to 66 with a 20-yard catch in the second quarter that was the record-breaking fifth lead change. The game’s score progression, with asterisks showing lead changes, was 0-3, 7-3*, 7-10*, 14-10*, 14-17*, 21-17*, 28-17, 28-25, 28-31*, 35-31*. No. 15: Pierce County 48, Rockmart 45 (3OT) (2023 Class 2A) Line: Pierce County -1 (56% chance of winning). There were 13 touchdowns scored, each tying the game or putting one team ahead, in this 3-hour, 32-minute final that prompted the GHSA to amend its overtime rules for sake of mercy. No team ever led by more than seven points. Rockmart’s 45 points are the most by a losing team in finals history. The game ended with Pierce County quarterback Caden McGatha, the Class 2A offensive player of the year, scoring on a 1-yard run in the third overtime. Pierce County held Rockmart to a field goal just before. The touchdown was McGatha’s 53rd carry (a state finals record), his 244th rushing yard and his fourth touchdown. He also passed for 131 yards and two touchdowns and ran or passed on 61 of Pierce County’s 64 plays. Rockmart’s biggest regret was the failure to score after having a first-and-goal from the 7 with 4:05 left in the third quarter. But on second down from the 3, a bad snap resulted in a lost fumble 29 yards behind the line. Rockmart was denied what would have been its first championship since 1950. Pierce won its second title in four seasons. Pierce also won in overtime in 2020, beating Oconee County. This was the 11th overtime game in finals history and the second three-overtime game after 2018 Bainbridge vs. Warner Robins. In the offseason, the GHSA changed how overtime works. Starting with the second overtime, teams now must attempt two-point conversions after touchdowns. With third and subsequent overtimes, each team gets only one play, worth two points, from the 3-yard line. No. 16: Milton 14, Colquitt County 13 (2018 Class 7A) Line: Colquitt County -19 (91% chance of winning). Milton pulled off what the Maxwell Ratings compute as the biggest upset in state finals history. Colquitt County was 14-0 and ranked No. 1 in Class 7A while holding several top-five national rankings, one as high as No. 2. The Packers had won state titles in 2014 and 2015, and through the semifinals, this had been the most dominant team in program history. In the game played at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Milton’s Josh Edwards scored on an 11-yard run on a fourth-and-1 play with 11:47 left for a 14-10 lead. Colquitt later drove 45 yards and had a first-and-goal at the Milton 10 but settled for a 24-yard field goal by all-state kicker Ryan Fitzgerald, now working for the Carolina Panthers. Colquitt had one more possession but failed to cross midfield. Both teams had 34-yard field-goal attempts blocked in the second quarter. Colquitt was held to 239 yards of total offense. Milton linebacker Jordan Davis had three tackles for 16 yards in losses. Milton, at No. 8, was the lowest-ranked team ever to beat a No. 1-ranked team in the finals of the highest class. It was the first state title for Milton, which began varsity football in 1950. Milton, from north Fulton County, was the first school outside of Gwinnett County or Region 1 to win a state-title game in the highest class since Southwest DeKalb in 1995. (Roswell of Fulton shared a state title in 2006 when it tied Peachtree Ridge.) In the preseason, Milton’s odds of winning the state title given its recent and distant football history were 1,073-to-1, according to the Maxwell Ratings. This would be the final Colquitt County game for coach Rush Propst, who would be fired in March for a variety of alleged misconduct that he denied. No. 17: Mill Creek 70, Carrollton 35 (2022 Class 7A) Line: Mill Creek -1 (56.6% chance of winning). With nearly two minutes left until halftime and Mill Creek leading 48-28, it was already the eighth-highest-scoring game in GHSA finals history. It would finish on top with 14 points to spare. During one astounding 55-second stretch in the first quarter, the teams scored five touchdowns. Not done yet, they scored two more within 14 seconds of each other early in the second quarter. Until this game, there had been only 60 scoring plays of 80 yards or longer in finals history. These teams did it five times in 3 minutes and 30 seconds across the first and second quarters. Special teams got in on the act too, as Mill Creek became the first team in finals history to return a blocked field goal for a touchdown (Jamal Anderson, 88 yards) and the second — first since 2009 Camden County — to score two special teams touchdowns in a final (Anderson’s score, plus Makhail Wood’s 96-yard kickoff return). Mill Creek never trailed and ended all doubt with a nine-play, 80-yard TD drive after Carrollton had gotten within 49-35 in the third quarter. Mill Creek’s Cam Robinson rushed for 252 yards, the most in finals history for a player in the highest class. Carrollton’s Julian “JuJu” Lewis, a freshman, passed for a state-finals record 531 yards. Mill Creek’s Caleb Downs, who would sign with Alabama as the state’s consensus No. 1 recruit and become the unanimous state player of the year, scored touchdowns on three short runs. Mill Creek finished with 597 yards. Carrollton had 531. It was Mill Creek’s first state title.

No. 18: Southwest Atlanta 21, Americus 7 (1973 Class 2A) Line: Tossup. Southwest became the first all-African American team to win a GHSA championship in a game far more suspenseful than its score suggested. After three scoreless quarters, Americus took a 7-0 lead with 10:07 left on John Jordan’s 11-yard pass to Charlie Austin. With about six minutes left, Americus lined up at the Southwest 1-yard line, poised to finish it before its home crowd. But Kent Mason, a linebacker, redirected momentum, to put it lightly, when he intercepted a pass in the end zone and returned it more than 100 yards to the Americus 1. Quarterback Tony Flanagan, the Class 2A Back of the Year, scored a play later. There was a bad snap on the extra point, but holder Gerald Glover retrieved it and threw to Flanagan for two points and an 8-7 lead with 5:35 left. From there, Americus disintegrated. Southwest intercepted two more passes over 3½ minutes, the first at the Americus 5 and leading to another short Flanagan TD run, the last returned 51 yards by Randy Smith for a 21-7 lead. Flanagan passed for more than 2,000 yards that season, a rare feat in those days, and his 30 TD passes were a state record. He would lead Southwest’s basketball team to a state title that winter. He went on to play both sports at Georgia, where he became the school’s first African American to play quarterback. Mason and defensive end Reggie Wilkes played at Georgia Tech and in the NFL as tackles. No Atlanta Public Schools football team has won a state title, or been so revered, since this one. No. 19: Sandy Creek 21, Cedar Grove 17 (2022 Class 3A) Line: Cedar Grove -10 (75.4% chance of winning). It will be remembered as the game that prodded the GHSA to adopt instant replay to review officials calls. Sandy Creek’s Travis Franklin scored the winning touchdown on a 1-yard run with 50 seconds left, and Kaleb Cost intercepted a long pass at the Sandy Creek 31 to clinch the victory. Video indicated that Franklin’s run came up far short of the goal line. The play took place on third down, so Sandy Creek would have had another shot at the touchdown or a tying field goal, but video of the play and criticism of the call went viral. Just days later, multiple GHSA Board of Trustees members said the GHSA would take a serious look at allowing replay in light of the controversy. Rules at the time prevented officials from using any video evidence to assist in calls. While Cedar Grove fans felt the call cost their team the game, Sandy Creek’s supporters felt slighted also. This was a remarkable upset. Cedar Grove was ranked No. 1 and going for its fifth state title in seven seasons and had beaten Sandy Creek 49-34 in the regular season. Sandy Creek led 314-254 in total yards and held Cedar Grove’s vaunted passing offense to a 6-of-17 showing for just 33 yards. Sandy Creek’s winning drive, which covered 70 yards in 12 plays, came after Cedar Grove took a 17-14 lead. The key play was quarterback Geimere Latimer’s riveting 23-yard run on a fourth-and-22 that moved the ball to the Cedar Grove 21. Four plays later, Sandy Creek was on the Cedar Grove 1 poised to make history. Franklin’s touchdown is one of only seven last-minute game-winning touchdowns in GHSA finals history. It’s easily the most controversial and significant. No. 20: Buford 31, Calhoun 24 (OT) (2010 Class 2A) Line: Calhoun -3 (58% chance of winning). Buford won the first overtime game ever played in the state finals and captured its fourth consecutive title, tying a record set by West Rome from 1982 to 1985. It looked as if it might be easy after Buford’s Ryan Dillard returned a fumble 57 yards for a touchdown and a 14-0 lead in the first quarter. Buford led 24-7 in the third quarter, but Calhoun scored 17 points to tie, the final ones coming on a 45-yard field goal by Adam Griffith with 10 seconds left. In overtime, Dominique Swope ran for a 9-yard score on Buford’s possession. Calhoun had a third-and-3 at the 8 when Buford’s Kurt Freitag tagged Calhoun’s 1,500-yard rusher, Dustin Christian, for a 7-yard loss. Calhoun threw incomplete into the end zone on fourth down. Freitag, who would sign with Alabama, also caught a TD pass as a tight end. Calhoun became the first school since Adairsville (1969-72) to lose three straight state finals. All of Calhoun’s losses were to Buford. No. 21: Norcross 21, Lovejoy 14 (2012 Class 6A) Line: Norcross -8 (72% chance of winning). Norcross rallied from a 14-3 deficit in the fourth quarter and won its first state title in its 56th season of varsity football. The victory — one of the seven biggest fourth-quarter comebacks in state finals history — came with a sterling performance by future NFL star Alvin Kamara, who scored on a 61-yard reception and a 10-yard run in the final five minutes and rushed for 119 yards on 33 carries. Kamara’s 61-yarder, thrown by quarterback Joseph Wilbur, came on a third-and-19 with Norcross trailing 14-9 and less than five minutes to go. Myles Autry caught an 11-yard TD pass to cut the lead to 14-9 with 7:17 to play. Norcross coach Keith Maloof joined George Maloof to become the third father-and-son pair to win state titles. (The others are Hal and Ray Lamb and Chip and Rodney Walker.) Kamara would be named the AJC’s all-classification player of the year, beating out Gainesville’s Deshaun Watson. Norcross, which finished 15-0, became the sixth team in finals history to win a championship after trailing by 10 or more points in the fourth quarter. Only one (2015 Westminster) has done it since then. No. 22: Calhoun 10, Peach County 6 (2017 Class 3A) Line: Peach County -8 (71.1% chance of winning). It had a controversial late call, or two. On fourth-and-8 with 3:33 remaining, and Calhoun leading 10-6, Peach County quarterback Antonio Gilbert threw what appeared to be a 21-yard TD pass to Noah Whittington, who caught the ball at the Calhoun 5-yard line and stretched out for the goal line. The ball popped loose when it hit the ground. Instead of a go-ahead touchdown or first-and-goal, the play was ruled an incomplete pass, giving Calhoun possession. Other video called into question whether Whittington went out of bounds prior to the catch, which, if he was not forced, could have resulted in a 15-yard penalty and replay of the down. Three other calls involving potential or actual turnovers were questionable, two that went against Calhoun, one leading to Peach County’s first field goal. After the controversy on the goal line, Peach County forced a three-and-out and got another possession, but Calhoun’s Brice Craig came up with a 15-yard sack — Calhoun’s fifth sack of the game — to help nail down the victory. Calhoun held Peach County, a team that had averaged 45.7 points per game, to 170 total yards and scored the game’s only touchdown on Brannon Spector’s 45-yard interception return. Peach County supporters didn’t go silently. Fort Valley held a parade for the team. The booster club began raising money to buy the team championship rings, stating, “We know what has happened. The 2017 Peach County Trojans were robbed. ... It’s up to the community to show its support to this championship team.” The controversial ending coupled with an equally controversial call in the 2022 Cedar Grove-Sandy Creek championship game were the catalysts for the GHSA adopting video replay in 2023.

RELATED GHSA takes positive step to move away from controversial ‘bad call’ No. 23: Bowdon 20, Southeast Bulloch 19 (1971 Class B) Line: Southeast Bulloch -2 (57% chance of winning). The two-point conversion was first allowed in 1969. Two years later, Southeast Bulloch’s Fred Shaver became the first Georgia coach faced with the ultimate two-point decision: Kick the extra point to tie and share a state title, or go for two to win it outright. Shaver went for it. His Yellow Jackets had controlled the game but for a certain Bowdon agitator named Craig Roop, who had scored on a 40-yard run and a 30-yard interception return. Michael Striplin also had a pick six as Bowdon had the lead despite just three first downs. Southeast pulled within 20-19 with nine seconds left on Ray Davis’ 4-yard pass to Glenn Davis. For the two-pointer, Ray Davis rolled out to pass again but found no one open. “In desperation, he split for the corner of the end zone with only Roop left between him and a victory,” wrote Bill Fordham of The Times-Georgian of Carrollton. “Roop squared on Davis and met him with a collision that knocked Davis completely off the field, two yards short of the end zone. Both Davis and Roop were momentarily knocked out, but both left the field on their own power with tears in their eyes. But Roop’s were tears of joy.” It was Bowdon’s first state title. Only two other times has a Georgia coach been given that late choice to tie or win. His fellow brave hearts, Peach County’s Neal Rumble in 1992 and Gainesville’s Bruce Miller in 2009, also came up short. Southeast would win its next 34 games with state titles in 1972 and 1973. Had Craig Roop not stood in the way, Southeast Bulloch would have won 47 straight games from 1971 to 1974. No. 24: Valdosta 14, Athens 13 (1965 Class 3A) Line: Athens -9 (83% chance of winning). Athens had won state titles in 1941 and 1955, but this was thought to be its best team yet. The Trojans were 13-0, no game closer than 12 points. Quarterback Paul Gilbert, who would sign with Georgia, was the Class 3A Back of the Year and the state’s most heralded player. Athens was playing the championship game at home, where it hadn’t lost in more than two years. The field seated 8,000 but squeezed in 10,000, according to the Valdosta Daily Times, which estimated 4,000 came up from South Georgia. Valdosta dominated the first half, leading 14-0 as quarterback Glenn Davis ran for a touchdown and passed for another. Early in the third quarter, Davis suffered a rib injury and couldn’t pass, stalling Valdosta’s offense the rest of the night. On Athens’ next possession, speedy Ed Allen scored on a 71-yard run. With four minutes left, and starting from its 20-yard line, Athens put together its only sustained drive. Gilbert hit on three passes. Valdosta was penalized twice. Allen ran 11 yards to the 3. It took Athens four plays, but with 20 seconds left, Gilbert finally scored from the 1. There was no two-point option or overtime in 1965. A tie and a co-championship were all that Weyman Sellers’ Trojans could salvage. But Athens’ kicker, Chuck Perry, missed against a hard Valdosta rush. It wasn’t close. Perry had made 62 of 70 extra points that season, making him far more accurate that most high school kickers in his day. According to GHSF Daily’s research, Gilbert’s touchdown was the 378th in state finals history. There had been only 223 successful extra points. Valdosta had its fourth state title of the decade. No. 25: Peachtree Ridge 14, Roswell 14 (2006 Class 5A) Line: Roswell -5 (65% chance of winning). It was a tie to end all ties in championship games. Peachtree Ridge quarterback Zach Graham scored on a 6-yard scramble with 4:57 left, then ran in the conversion, knotting the score at 14. The score would stay that way, making it the ninth state finals tie in history and the first in the highest classification since 1978. The game was played before more than 10,000 fans at McEachern’s Cantrell Stadium. “How about a big hand for Peachtree Ridge and Roswell,” the neutral public address announcer said. He was booed. “Nobody wants a point-five championship,” said Peachtree Ridge defensive lineman Cameron Heyward, a future Ohio State All-American and NFL star. “We just wish it could have been settled.” Dublin and Charlton County had tied in the Class 2A final in Dublin earlier in the day. The fallout prompted the GHSA to change its rules, calling for overtime in future finals. The game was a good one, with Peachtree Ridge — which had won four road playoff games to arrive as the first No. 4 seed to reach the finals — driving 55 yards for the tying score. Graham was 20-of-30 passing for 202 yards. Drew Butler, a future NFL punter, kicked two 42-yard field goals but missed two others, one a 20-yarder. Roswell’s Dustin Taliaferro threw an 83-yard TD pass to Garrett Embry in the second quarter for a 14-3 lead that held until early in the fourth. Peachtree Ridge became the first team in the highest class to win a state title after trailing by more than 10 points in the fourth quarter. Only six in any class have done it. It was Peachtree Ridge’s first state title in its four-season history. It was Roswell’s first state title since 1970. No. 26: Clarke Central 16, Valdosta 14 (1977 Class 3A) Line: Valdosta -13 (87% chance of winning). Clarke Central was 13-0 and ranked No. 1, but Valdosta had just crushed defending champion Warner Robins 27-8, and South Georgia teams had won the past four Class 3A titles. Valdosta also had the state’s most renowned quarterback, Buck Belue. The retroactive Maxwell Ratings projected Valdosta as a 13-point favorite. Clarke, playing at home, came out playing like its human ranking, leading 16-0 in the first half. Lionel Huff returned an interception 41 yards for a touchdown, and Charles Campbell ran Belue out of the end zone for a safety on a play that started at Valdosta’s 10. It would have been worse, but Valdosta stopped Clarke at the 1-yard line just before halftime. Valdosta rallied on Belue’s TD passes to John Lastinger and Frank Council. Belue was stopped on a two-point conversion run on the final play of the third quarter, keeping Clarke ahead 16-14. With five minutes left, Valdosta intercepted Clarke’s Jim Bob Harris and got a final chance starting at its 14. Belue completed five passes on a drive that put Valdosta on the Clarke 14, where his 7-yard scramble was 7 yards short of a first down. Valdosta went for the field goal. The snap was high, throwing kicker Robert Baldwin’s timing off, and his kick was a pop-up that fell around the goal line. The game’s quarterbacks would start on national championship teams, Harris as an Alabama safety in 1978 and 1979 and Belue as Georgia’s quarterback in 1980. No. 27: Peach County 13, Gainesville 12 (2009 Class 3A) Line: Gainesville -5 (65% chance of winning). Trailing 13-6 with 50 seconds left, Gainesville drove 66 yards and scored as time expired on a 21-yard pass from Blake Sims to Michael Lorentz. Gainesville could have kicked an extra point and forced the first overtime in state finals history. Instead, coach Bruce Miller chose to let the hot-handed Sims, who would star at Alabama, win or lose it on a two-point try. As expected, Sims targeted wide receiver Tai-ler Jones, a blue-chip recruit headed to Notre Dame and then the NFL, but Peach County’s unrecruited 5-foot-8 linebacker Luke Crowell knocked down the pass, securing the Trojans’ third state championship in five seasons. The spotlight-sealing Crowell also scored a touchdown in the second quarter and intercepted a pass in the third, returning it 43 yards to the Gainesville 30, setting up a field goal and a 13-6 lead ahead of Gainesville’s last-minute TD drive. Gainesville’s Miller remains one of only three coaches in GHSA finals history to choose a two-point try over a tying PAT. The others — Peach County’s Neal Rumble in 1992 and Southeast Bulloch’s Fred Shaver in 1971 — also failed bravely. It was Gainesville’s seventh straight losing final dating to the 1940s. Peach County coach Chad Campbell made another kind of history. He and Lee Campbell became the first brothers to win GHSA championships. Lee won with Hawkinsville in 2003 and 2004.

No. 28: Lyons 20, Duluth 12 (1975 Class B) Line: Duluth -3 (63% chance of winning). Trailing 12-7 in the fourth quarter, Lyons faced a third-and-14 from its 9-yard line. Lyons hadn’t completed a pass in the game. The other team had George Rogers, the future Heisman Trophy winner. Things were not looking good for the home team. Next came a screen pass to Eugene Corbett. The Lyons Progress newspaper wrote that Corbett “zigzagged, twisted, turned and broke at least five tackles.” The play went for 77 yards. Lyons needed five plays to advance the final 14 yards, but Corbett’s 3-yard run hit pay dirt, making it 14-12. The Bulldogs still had to contend with Rogers, or maybe not entirely. Duluth had a third-and-1 at its 35 but was stopped cold on consecutive plays. Rogers didn’t get the carry in either. Lyons quarterback Timmy Vaughn then completed his second pass of the game, a 24-yarder, setting up another score and a 20-12 lead. Duluth got to the Lyons’ 43 after a long Rogers kickoff return but was sacked twice and lost a fumble. Rogers finished with 135 yards rushing. Corbett ran for 93 and had a game-high 170 yards from scrimmage. No. 29: Buford 17, Warner Robins 14 (OT) (2019 Class 5A) Line: Buford -1 (52.4% chance of winning). Jamarius Isaac caught a 22-yard game-tying touchdown pass with 26 seconds left in regulation, then intercepted a pass on Warner Robins’ overtime possession. Hayden Olsen followed with a 24-yard field goal to win it. Isaac also recovered a game-changing Warner Robins fumble at the Buford 22 with 4:50 left in regulation. Another Buford hero was backup quarterback Ashton Daniels, who entered in the third quarter and later drove the Wolves 78 yards on 14 plays and threw the clutch strike to Isaac in the end zone for the tie. This proved to be the most exciting of the eight finals played in their debut season at Georgia State’s Center Parc Stadium. Both blue-blood programs had first-year coaches (Buford’s Bryant Appling, Warner Robins’ Marquis Westbrook), each the first African American head football coach at their schools. Buford had lost in an upset to Clarke Central in the regular-season finale and entered ranked No. 5. Warner Robins was No. 2. Buford, ending a five-year title drought, became the first school to win championships in five classifications (A through 5A). Warner Robins, which had lost in overtime the previous season to Bainbridge, became the third school in GHSA history to lose in three straight finals, first since Calhoun (2008-10). No. 30: Marietta 14, Columbus 7 (1967 Class 3A) Line: Columbus -3 (64% chance of winning). Eddie Woody’s 61-yard punt return in the rain at Georgia Tech’s Grant Field is likely the greatest special teams moment in state finals history. Seeking its first state title, Marietta trailed 7-0 midway in the fourth quarter and tied the game 7-7 on quarterback Hal Mote’s 8-yard run with about five minutes left. Marietta then forced a three-and-out. The Marietta Daily Journal described the game’s seminal moment: “Young Eddie gathered in a Columbus punt on his own 39, swung to his left and threaded his way down the slippery sideline behind savage blocking for the remaining 61 yards and glory.” It was Marietta’s first state title. In 1966, the Blue Devils lost to Valdosta 14-3 in the championship game. The night before, Marietta’s school for African Americans, Lemon Street, won the GIA’s Class A title. Lemon Street closed, and Marietta absorbed its students. Lemon Street’s coach, Ben Wilkins, became a Marietta assistant under French Johnson and was integral in the integration of the team and school system. Wilkins’ motto, “Be Somebody,” is still the school’s motto, nearly 40 years after Wilkins’ passing, and his plaque is displayed at Marietta’s French Johnson Field/Northcutt Stadium. Marietta would wait 52 years for its next state title, in 2019. RELATED Marietta honors Lemon Street legacy with signature uniforms No. 31: Southwest DeKalb 14, Parkview 7 (1995 Class 4A) Line: Parkview -8 (78% chance of winning). Before a state finals record crowd of 16,000, Southwest DeKalb won its first state title in the coach Buck Godfrey era with a team featuring future Georgia and Dallas Cowboys quarterback Quincy Carter and Olympic track-and-field medalists Angelo Taylor and Terrence Trammell. The Panthers broke a 7-7 tie on fullback Jerrold Dennis’s 14-yard TD run with 5:35 left at the end of an 11-play, 81-yard drive, and Trammell, who would become a two-time Olympic silver-medal hurdler, intercepted a pass with 3:24 left. Southwest DeKalb then ran out the clock. From 1983 — when Godfrey was hired — until this game, Southwest DeKalb had won nine region titles and reached the semifinals or better six times. Godfrey’s record was 139-30. Only Valdosta in the highest classification had won more games than Southwest DeKalb over Godfrey’s first 13 seasons. What was lacking, of course, was a state title. Southwest entered the season ranked No. 1 but dropped to No. 8 after an October loss to Douglass, led by future NFL running back Jamal Lewis. Parkview entered 14-0 and ranked No. 2. Quincy Carter, the AJC’s all-classification player of the year, was held to 76 yards passing and 34 rushing. Arvin Richard rushed for 140 yards for Southwest. Parkview’s Brett Millican rushed for 116. The crowd at DeKalb Memorial Stadium, now known as Hallford, was the biggest for a GHSA championship game until the finals moved to the Georgia Dome in 2008. No. 32: Valdosta 17, Clarke Central 14 (1992 Class 4A) Line: Valdosta -14 (89% chance of winning). Valdosta rallied from a 14-0 first-quarter deficit and won after Clarke Central’s potential tying field goal from 28 yards was controversially ruled wide left in the final minutes. Valdosta scored the winning touchdown on Nakia McMullen’s 13-yard run with 11:11 left. Clarke Central then went 75 yards on 11 plays and got to Valdosta’s 9, but the next three plays lost three yards, necessitating a field-goal try with 2:28 left. Matt McNeil’s attempt might have left these two longtime state powers as co-champions. There was no overtime in 1992. Many Clarke Central fans believe McNeil’s kick was good, and video from Atlanta’s 11 Alive, which televised the game, did not clearly disprove the notion. In any event, Valdosta came away with its 22nd state title and a sixth national championship (National Sports News Service). After the field goal miss, Valdosta got one first down and took a knee, running out the clock. The teams’ late coaches — Clarke Central’s Billy Henderson and Valdosta’s Nick Hyder — each would coach three more seasons. This was the last of their five meetings for the championship of the highest classification. Hyder won four. Citing his interpretation of the video, Henderson sometimes claimed he won two.

No. 33: Benedictine 14, Cedartown 13 (2022 Class 4A) Line: Cedartown -2 (57.6% chance of winning). Executing the most clutch goal-line stand in state finals history, defending Class 4A champion Benedictine kept Cedartown out of the end zone four times inside the 2-yard line in the final seconds of a rainy, eventful fourth quarter at Georgia State’s Center Parc Stadium. With 7:42 left, Cedartown was barely hanging on, trailing 14-7 with Benedictine on its 37-yard line, but Cedartown’s Carlos Jones forced a fumble on a sack, and Mikey Esquivel recovered. Cedartown drove 57 yards on seven plays and scored on QB Reece Tanner’s 1-yard run with 4:53 left. But Cedartown missed the extra point, leaving Benedictine ahead 14-13. Benedictine then faced a fourth-and-1 at its 24 and gambled with a fake punt. The up man dropped the snap, and Cedartown’s Maleek Frederick tackled him for no gain. Back in business, Cedartown used six running plays to earn a first-and-goal at the 1. Having missed an extra point and rain pouring, Cedartown tried four times to run it in, twice with Tanner and twice with 230-pound Patrick Gardner. On fourth down with three seconds left, Cedartown called time out, then ran Gardner into the teeth of Benedictine’s defense again, but for no gain. Had Cedartown scored on the last attempt, it would have been the first final-play game-winning touchdown in state finals history and the fourth winning comeback from 14 points down in the second half. Cedartown, ranked No. 1, was denied what would have been its first state title since 1963. Credited with the goal-line tackles were Cole Semien, Keiran Glover, Alijah Alexander and Jeremiah Thomas. No. 34: Valdosta 20, Avondale 14 (1960 Class 3A) Line: Valdosta -5 (69% chance of winning). With the score 14-14 in the fourth quarter, Valdosta drove 60 yards on 16 plays in what coach Wright Bazemore called “our best drive of the season.” Quarterback Bruce Bennett, a Georgia Football Hall of Fame inductee this year, plunged over from inside the 1-yard line with 29 seconds left. Valdosta’s 1960 team was mostly juniors and sophomores. Bennett, a junior that year, would play at Florida and in the CFL. Bill Myddleton, Bill Schroer, Giles Smith and Rick Thomas, then sophomores, would sign with Georgia Tech. This was Valdosta’s eighth state title but first in the highest class. The ‘60 team started Valdosta on a 36-game winning streak, a state record that established Valdosta as Georgia’s king of high school football. Against Avondale, which entered 12-0, Valdosta went up 14-0 in the first half and allowed only six first downs and six rushing yards for the game, but Avondale rallied with two TD passes from Ed Pritchett, who later would start at Florida State. Avondale nearly scored again on the final play of the third quarter, but Valdosta’s Stan Reaves made a TD-saving tackle from behind at the 17 on Avondale’s fullback, who had gone 59 yards on a pass play. Valdosta stopped the threat on a turnover on downs. In the final minutes, Valdosta went on its winning march, keeping the ball on the ground. Valdosta completed only two passes in the game but rushed for 233 yards. Immediately after the game, played in chilly weather before 8,500 fans at Cleveland Field, the Valdosta Touchdown Club presented Bazemore with a 1961 Chevrolet station wagon. The coach called it “the nicest thing that has ever happened to me.” He’d win seven state titles from 1960 until 1971, his final season. No. 35: North Springs 28, Gainesville 21 (1969 Class 2A) Line: North Springs -10 (84% chance of winning). If back and forth is what you like, this was the championship game of the 20th century. The six ties or lead changes set a state finals record that lasted 47 years. The game was knotted 14-14 on the final play of the third quarter. North Springs’ punter bobbled a snap, and Gainesville recovered at the 16. It took eight plays and two fourth-down conversions for the Red Elephants to score, making it 21-14 with 8:27 left. North Springs came back on its next drive with quarterback Jim Gregory scoring from the 4 with 6:19 left. It was Gregory’s third touchdown, and it was 21-21. Three minutes later, Gregory scored again — this one a 75-yarder — giving North Springs its final margin with 2:56 left. Though he would play at Wake Forest, Gregory was sometimes overshadowed by two others in the North Springs backfield, fullback Dennis Whitt (Georgia) and halfback Frank Schwahn (Georgia Tech). But this night was Gregory’s. His TD runs tied the championship-game record set by Washington-Wilkes’ Johnny Gresham in 1960. North Springs had its first state title. Gainesville would have to wait another 43 years. The game’s scoring sequence was 0-7, 7-7, 14-7, 14-14, 14-21, 21-21, 28-21. No. 36: Calhoun 19, Fort Valley 14 (1952 Class C) Line: Fort Valley -10 (81% chance of winning). Trailing 14-0, Calhoun carried out the most unlikely fourth-quarter comeback in state finals history, scoring three touchdowns, one sparked by a gutsy fourth-and-8 play. The Yellow Jackets then stopped Fort Valley at the 10 on the game’s final desperate play. Starring was Calhoun quarterback Robert Agee, who scored two of the fourth-quarter touchdowns and passed for the other. Calhoun’s first two point-after attempts were wide and blocked, leaving the score 14-12. The winning drive, set up by J.H. Chapman’s interception, went 70 yards on eight plays, with Agee tossing to Hershel Strickland for the final 28. Three plays before, Calhoun faced fourth down at the Fort Valley 38. Instead of passing, Calhoun called for a halfback sweep, and junior halfback Wiley Clark, needing eight yards, got nine. Fort Valley kept fighting and completed a 36-yard pass to the Calhoun 10-yard line, but that was the final play. It wasn’t until 1996, when Washington County beat Americus, that a team would rally to win from a deficit as large as 14 points in the fourth quarter in a GHSA final. The Calhoun comeback was more unlikely than Washington County’s given the teams involved (Fort Valley had lost only six games in five seasons) and the low-scoring patterns of the era. The Maxwell Ratings, using all game scores from 1952, gave Calhoun only a 19% chance at the outset. Those odds fell to less than 1% (a 1-in-152, to be precise) entering the final 12 minutes. Calhoun would not win another state title until 2011. No. 37: Lee County 28, Coffee 21 (OT) (2017 Class 6A) Line: Lee County -2 (56.8% chance of winning). Lee County, which started football in 1971, won its first state championship in an overtime game against its Region 1 rival. The game was supposed to be played in Mercedes-Benz Stadium but was postponed a week and moved to Lee County because of a snowstorm. In the overtime, Jase Orndorff’s 11-yard touchdown pass to Drequan Garmon gave Lee County its only lead of the game, and Tay Mayo secured the victory with an interception on Coffee’s ensuing possession. Coffee had a chance to win in regulation, but missed a 29-yard field goal as time expired. Coffee had led 14-0 and 21-7 in the second quarter. Ty Terrell’s 95-yard kickoff return and two Orndorff TD passes rallied the Trojans, who are among 12 teams in history to overcome a 14-point deficit to win a championship game. Lee County had beaten Coffee 23-7 five weeks earlier in region play.

RELATED Lee County 28, Coffee 21 No. 38: Fitzgerald 20, Decatur 19 (1948 Class A) Line: Decatur -7 (79.7% chance of winning). Fitzgerald was a seven-point underdog trailing 13-0 at halftime. That’s after having scored only seven points the week prior in beating Thomasville for the South Georgia championship. Now playing a team that hadn’t allowed more than 13 points in a game all season, Fitzgerald had only a 1% chance of a comeback victory, according to the Maxwell Ratings’ retrospective assessment, which computed the scores of every 1948 game leading up to the finals. What the Purple Hurricane did have was the state’s fastest and most famous player, All-America halfback Lauren Hargrove. The Phantom of Fitzgerald did his part, scoring on a 13-yard pass reception and 28-yard run in the rally. Playing all 48 minutes, he also intercepted a pass in the first half and recovered a fumble in the second to set up the middle touchdown that put Fitzgerald ahead 14-13. On that score, Fitzgerald faced a fourth-and-goal at the 3, and Gene Pedrick passed to Billy White for pay dirt. Decatur fumbled the ensuing kickoff, setting up Hargrove’s second TD. Even with the 20-13 lead, Fitzgerald remained in trouble with 10 minutes left. There were no overtimes or co-champions in 1948. There had to be a winner, and Decatur led on all three tiebreakers (first downs, total yards, penetrations inside the opponent’s 20-yard line). A 20-20 tie would make Decatur the champion. The touchdown was the easy part. Decatur went 62 yards in seven plays. A 15-yard penalty — Fitzgerald was flagged for “slugging” — put the ball on the 1-yard line, as there was no half-the-distance rule then. Decatur scored on a sneak. But as so often happened in those days, the extra point went badly. The clock still showed 5:30, but Decatur didn’t threaten again. Decatur’s kicker, Butch Dowman, also was the one who fumbled the kickoff ahead of Fitzgerald’s last touchdown. And he missed another extra point in the first half. He would redeem himself a year later by going 3-for-3 on PATs in a 21-19 championship victory over Tifton. Fitzgerald would endure six lost finals until winning again in 2021. The Maxwell Ratings still considers Fitzgerald’s victory the most unlikely halftime comeback in finals history. No. 39: Thomas County Central 14, Peach County 13 (1992 Class 3A) Line: Peach County -7 (75% chance of winning). Peach County scored two touchdowns in the final eight minutes in what might have been the best fourth quarter comeback in state finals history to that point, but the Trojans’ two-point try with 1:36 left was stopped by Thomas County Central’s Doss Bozeman. All of Thomas Central’s gambles seemed to pay off as the Yellow Jackets scored both their touchdowns on fourth-down plays in the first half. On fourth-and-5, Julius Smith threw a 19-yard TD pass to Deron Andrews. On fourth-and-1, Dondell Green scored on a 7-yard run. Peach County scored their points in the fourth quarter on Luwon Penamon’s 58-yard pass to Jacquez Green with 7:10 left and Kalen Jackson’s 6-yard run with 1:36 left. Only two other times has a Georgia coach been given that late choice to tie or win: Southeast Bulloch’s Fred Shaver in 1971 and Gainesville’s Bruce Miller in 2009. All lost. Peach County could have been the first team since 1952 Calhoun to win a title game after trailing by 14 in the fourth quarter. Thomas Central became the first team to win a state title after a 1-5 start. Central would win four more state titles in the decade under GACA Hall of Fame coach Ed Pilcher. No. 40: Prince Avenue Christian 52, Swainsboro 34 (2022 Class A Division I) Line: Swainsboro -6 (68.8% chance of winning). No other final in history provided such a contrast in offensive styles, and few equaled it in scoring and suspense, as Prince Avenue trailed 20-7 in the first half, 27-17 midway in the third quarter and 34-31 early in the fourth. Prince Avenue Christian’s Aaron Philo that season became the first quarterback in Georgia history to pass for more than 4,000 yards in two seasons, and the Wolverines had three 1,000-yard receivers — Bailey Stockton (1,425), Ethan Christian (1,123) and Josh Britt (1,203), each of whom went over 100 receiving in this game. Meanwhile, Swainsboro had been 0-for-7 passing in the semifinals and averaged only about four attempts per game. The old-school team took a 34-31 lead with 11:10 left on Ty Adams’ 46-yard run, the North Carolina signee’s fourth touchdown of the game. Adams rushed for 259 yards. But Philo responded with three TD passes, giving him a state finals record six in the game. In the end, the Wolverines scored touchdowns on five straight second-half drives that totaled 356 yards on just 20 plays, and Swainsboro couldn’t keep pace. Prince Avenue’s Britt had six receptions for 201 yards and three touchdowns, a team-leading seven solo tackles, one forced fumble and an interception. That was his final football game. He enrolled at Georgia as a regular student. No. 41: Decatur 21, Tifton 19 (1949 Class A) Line: Tifton -4 (67% chance of winning). Decatur was the only school in DeKalb County playing 11-man football in 1949, and it was a dynasty in the making. The Bulldogs would make the state semifinals or better each year from 1948 through 1953. Their first championship would require the third-most-unlikely fourth-quarter comeback in state finals history, according to the Maxwell Ratings, which computed scores of all 1949 games leading up to this one played at Macon’s Porter Stadium. Decatur trailed 19-7 in the fourth, its chances of winning down to 1.2%, and that was before a fumble inside Tifton’s 20-yard line. But Tifton gave the ball back on a fumbled snap, and Decatur got within 19-14 on Courts Redford’s 9-yard TD pass to Dick Popwell. On Tifton’s next drive, future NFL star Larry Morris intercepted a pass at Decatur’s 35-yard line and returned it to the Tifton 44. Decatur cashed that on Redford’s 8-yard run for the 21-19 lead. Redford passed for two touchdowns and ran for another in the game. Tifton didn’t seriously threaten over the last five minutes. The victory was redemption for Decatur’s bitter 1948 loss to Fitzgerald. Decatur led that one 13-0 in the second half but was undone by the heroics of a legendary runner named Lauren Hargrove. Butch Dowman missed two critical extra points in that one-point loss. Dowman was 3-for-3 in this game, making all the difference. Missed extra points were so common in those days that they cost four teams titles in the first nine championship games — including this one, as Tifton missed twice. Two-point attempts were not allowed until 1969. Dowman went on to play at Auburn as an end. Morris went on to fame with Georgia Tech and the Chicago Bears. He won two high school state titles, one college national title and one professional title as MVP of the 1963 NFL championship game. Decatur would win Class 2A in 1950. Coach Charlie Waller was 43-3-1 in his four Decatur seasons. He also ended up in the NFL, finishing up on George Allen’s Washington Redskins staff in Super Bowl VII. No. 42: Johnson County 35, Feldwood 17 (1979 Class A) Line: Feldwood -2 (56% chance of winning). Georgia’s Vince Dooley and Clemson’s Danny Ford were among the 5,000 spectators jammed into Johnson County’s home stadium to watch Herschel Walker’s final high school game. The Johnson County tailback and future Heisman Trophy winner was the nation’s most highly recruited player, and he put on a record-setting final performance, starting with a 63-yard touchdown run in the first two minutes. He finished with 302 rushing yards and four touchdowns on 40 carries, blocked Feldwood’s first extra-point try and made seven tackles at linebacker. But Feldwood, a College Park school that existed from 1977 to 1988, was an undefeated opponent and ranked higher (No. 2 to No. 3) than Johnson County, which had lost to ECI 3-0 in the regular season. Feldwood, known as the Flames, trailed only 21-17 with 4:08 left in the third quarter and had a first-and-goal at the Johnson County 4-yard line. Johnson County’s Jack Devero forced a fumble on Feldwood’s quarterback, and linebacker Thomas Jenkins scooped it and ran 92 yards for a touchdown, the longest scoring fumble return in finals history to that point. Walker’s 302 yards rushing stood as the state finals record for 42 years. Brooks County’s Omari Arnold broke it with a 320-yard effort in 2021.

No. 43: Cedar Grove 14, Peach County 13 (2018 Class 3A) Line: Cedar Grove -7 (70.0% chance of winning). Cedar Grove wide receiver Jadon Haselwood was Georgia’s most heralded player in 2018, and he put an exclamation point on his state player of the year season in this game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. With four seconds left and Cedar Grove facing a third-and-goal, Haselwood caught a 22-yard TD pass from Kendall Boney, and the extra point won it for the Saints. Haselwood set up the drive with a 59-yard kickoff return to the Peach 37. Cedar Grove drove to the Peach 7, then suffered three false-start penalties but was saved by Haselwood’s catch just beyond the goal line on a post pattern. Haselwood had 140 all-purpose yards plus two tackles for losses and a forced fumble while playing safety. Cedar Grove became the first school in DeKalb County since Lakeside (1970, 1972) to win two state titles in three seasons. Peach County, also the 2017 runner-up to Calhoun, suffered its second consecutive heartbreaking loss in the finals. Haselwood, the consensus No. 4 recruit in the country, finished with 1,053 receiving yards and was the AJC’s all-classification player of the year. He would sign with Oklahoma and finish at Arkansas. RELATED Cedar Grove’s Jadon Haselwood is Georgia’s 2018 high school football player of the year No. 44: Model 24, Lincoln County 21 (1979 Class 2A) Line: Lincoln County -2 (57% chance of winning). Relying on a player who had never attempted a field goal, Model became the first team in GHSA history to kick a last-minute game-winner in a championship game. It went for 22 yards with two seconds left, making it also the latest game-winning score of any kind in a state final to that point. The kicker was Norris Allen, a 5-foot-5 scatback and one of Model’s two 1,000-yard rushers (the other was David Stone). Model’s comeback was more dramatic than just a kick. Lincoln County took a 21-13 lead on Barney Bussey’s 5-yard run with 5:37 left. Bussey would play 10 seasons in the NFL as a safety. Model’s Vincent Tutt returned the kickoff to midfield, and Model went the rest on seven running plays. Stone scored the touchdown and ran in a two-point conversion for a 21-21 tie. Lee Jones then intercepted a pass at the Lincoln County 34. Model drove to the 5, but time had run too short to risk another play from scrimmage. The field goal wasn’t much longer than an extra point, but Model had failed on a PAT earlier in the quarter on a high snap. This time, the snap, hold and kick were perfect. Model is one of only four state champions to overcome a fourth-quarter deficit of more than seven points (along with 1952 Calhoun, 1980 Greenville and 2015 Westminster). Allen’s kick was the second game-winning field goal in state finals history. Redan’s Kevin Butler hit one the day before against Marist, though Butler’s came with 9:19 remaining. Allen’s remains one of only six in the final minute. No. 45: Central (Macon) 21, Douglass 14 (1975 Class 3A) Line: Central -3 (61% chance of winning). Central coach Gene Brodie called them “Jolly good drives,” a nod to Mike Jolly, his quarterback. Jolly, the AJC’s Class 3A Back of the Year, led Central on a pair of fourth-quarter rallies that defined the 1975 playoffs. In the quarterfinals against No. 1 Northside of Warner Robins, Central trailed 19-14 late in the fourth quarter and faced a fourth-and-20 at Central’s 40. Jolly escaped on a 23-yard run. He scored from the 1 in the final seconds for the win. In the championship at Atlanta’s Lakewood Stadium, Central was up against it again, down 14-13 after Douglass’s Stanley Driskell hit Eddie Slaton for a 50-yard TD pass with 6:03 left. Jolly calmly led the Chargers 76 yards, again scoring from the 1, this time with 1:23 left. It was Central’s first and only state title, though its predecessor, Lanier, had won two. No Macon public school has won a state title since. Jolly went on to play at Georgia Tech and Tennessee Tech. He was inducted into the Macon Sports Hall of Fame in 2014. No. 46: R.E. Lee 17, Washington-Wilkes 16 (1988 Class 2A) Line: R.E. Lee -8 (77% chance of winning). Troy Woodard kicked an 18-yard field goal with 55 seconds left to give R.E. Lee its first state title. This was the seventh of what is now a dozen last-minute winning scores in state finals history. The decisive drive started with 3:57 left and covered 71 yards. Quarterback Douglas Stanley threw completions of 20 and 39 yards to Gary Thornton, who had 580 of Lee’s 679 receiving yards that season, 135 of those in the final, as Lee averaged fewer than five passes per game. Lee’s 1,000-yard rushers, Tim Perry and Randy Marshall, were banged up in the closing minutes, forcing a change in strategy. A critical play in the game occurred when R.E. Lee’s Anthony Thornton and Terry Stinson forced a fumble on a punt return. R.E. Lee’s Marcus Hollis returned the loose ball 28 yards for a touchdown and a 14-7 lead. Washington-Wilkes was on top 16-14 at halftime, and Woodward’s field goal was the only scoring in the second half. R.E. Lee played its first football game in 1905. The school closed in 1992 in a merger with Upson County to form Upson-Lee. Two of R.E. Lee’s starting defensive linemen, Steve DeVoursney and Tommy Parks, became successful GHSA head coaches. There had been two previous last-minute field goals to win state championships, but those broke ties in the era when a tie still gave a team a state championship. Woodward’s kick for R.E. Lee was the first field goal in a last-minute do-or-die situation. No. 47: LaGrange 21, Cedartown 19 (2001 Class 3A) Line: LaGrange -6 (70% chance of winning). Trailing 19-7 entering the fourth quarter, LaGrange launched a comeback and a dynasty. Blake Mitchell’s 4-yard TD pass to Patrick Higgins with 26 seconds left was the game-winner. Skyler Thornton scored on a 4-yard run early in the quarter. Thornton, who would play at Florida, was held to 54 yards rushing. Mitchell, who would play at South Carolina, was 19-of-33 passing for 210 yards. The 2001 LaGrange team (15-0) is one of only five in state finals history to rally from a 12-point deficit to win and one of 11 to score the winning points in the final minute of regulation. (LaGrange’s 1991 champion won similarly in the final minute.) Under GACA Hall of Fame coach Steve Pardue, LaGrange also would win state titles in 2003 and 2004, going 55-2 over four seasons.

No. 48: Buford 21, Hughes 20 (2021 Class 6A) Line: Buford -16 (87.6% chance of winning). For the third time in three seasons, Buford won a championship game after trailing in the fourth quarter. In this one at Center Parc Stadium, Buford trailed 14-0 in the second period, took the lead for the first time with 2:55 left on Ashton Daniels’ 34-yard pass to Tobi Olawole and won when Hughes missed a 35-yard field goal on the final play. It was the first field goal that Hughes had attempted all season, and it came after the Panthers had made haste with a 62-yard, nine-play drive. Hughes also missed an extra point on its final touchdown late in the third quarter, leaving the Panthers with a 20-14 lead. Buford began its winning drive with 5:49 left and went 75 yards on eight plays, hitting pay dirt when Olawole made a diving catch of the long throw in the end zone. Each of Buford’s three championship rallies included a critical TD pass from Daniels. He’d sign with Stanford. This victory gave Buford (14-1) its 14th state title, 13th this century and third in a row. Bryant Appling became the first GHSA head coach to win state titles in each of his first three seasons. Had Hughes won, it would have been the second-biggest upset in finals history based on the Maxwell Ratings’ line of -16 points. Buford became just the 12th team to come back from a 14-point deficit to win a title game. RELATED Class 6A blog: 2021 runner-up Hughes the favorite as playoffs begin No. 49: ELCA 34, Fellowship Christian 27 (2OT) (2016 Class A private) Line: ELCA -8 (71.2% chance of winning). This game holds the state finals record for the most lead changes and ties (eight). Eagle’s Landing Christian, the defending champion, was 13-0 and ranked No. 1. Fellowship Christian was 13-0 and ranked No. 3. With 2:08 left in regulation, the underdogs led 24-21 after driving 80 yards on 13 plays in 6 minutes, 24 seconds. ELCA soon faced a fourth-and-9 at its 25 but converted on Brayden Rush’s 13-yard pass to Tre Douglas. ELCA went 77 yards to set up Alex Usry’s 30-yard field goal, sending the game into overtime. After both teams kicked field goals in the first overtime, ELCA took a lead on Josh Mays’ 1-yard run and won when Fellowship’s fourth-and-5 pass went incomplete. ELCA had won its third title in five seasons. The overtime game was the third in GHSA finals history. The historic scoring procession went 7-0, 7-7, 14-7, 14-14, 14-17, 21-17, 21-24, 24-24, 24-27, 27-27, 34-27. No. 50: Glynn Academy 21, Avondale 19 (1964 Class 3A) Line: Avondale -13 (89% chance of winning). By the Maxwell Ratings’ metrics, this was the championship game upset of the 20th Century. Avondale was the defending champion, ranked No. 1 and riding a 22-game winning streak. No coastal Georgia team had won a state title, and Glynn Academy needed a near-miracle in the semifinals, when Tash Van Dora threw an 85-yard TD pass to Johnny Tullos in the final minute to secure the South Georgia championship. In the huddle before the play, Van Dora had quipped, “At least we don’t have to practice next week.” The state final was played at Brunswick’s Lanier Field, which had become a quagmire after days of rain. A crowd of 7,000 attended, including 17 busloads of Avondale students, according to the Atlanta Constitution’s Charlie Roberts. Glynn took the opening kickoff and drove 68 yards on 16 plays in the mud, with Van Dora going over from the 1. Avondale, led by future Georgia fullback Brad Johnson, controlled the game’s middle stages and led 12-7 entering the fourth quarter. Glynn then girded its loins and drove for two touchdowns, one each from Van Dora and Tullos on short runs. Avondale freshman QB Charlie Dudish rallied Avondale to a touchdown with 2:50 left, but Glynn got the ball back and ran out the clock. Avondale led in total yards 233-224, but Glynn led 3-0 in extra points made, all by Chickie George. Tullos rushed for 142 yards on 28 carries. Van Dora and Tullos would sign with Georgia Tech. According to the calculations of Loren Maxwell, who used scores of all games since 1948 to calculate projections margins of victory and odds, Glynn’s chance of winning – 11% – was the second-smallest of the GHSA’s 393 state champions all-time behind Milton’s 9.4% in 2018. No. 51: Lanier (Macon) 7, Richmond Academy 6 (1947 Class 2A) Line: Tossup. The first GHSA championship game took place in 1947, and it came down to the final seconds and a single play, the dreaded extra point. Lanier led 6-0 midway in the fourth quarter and punted out of bounds at the Richmond Academy 1-foot line. The coffin-corner kick had to feel like Richmond Academy’s death warrant — neither team completed a pass in the game, and Richmond’s home field was slick with mud — but the Musketeers delivered an implausible 99-yard drive. All-state back Johnny Cooper went 47 yards to the Lanier 13, and Richmond Academy quarterback Billy Beale sneaked over on the Musketeers’ third try from the 1-yard line with 21 seconds left. That made the score 6-6. Only 18 players for either team participated in this game, and until then, James Huguley was not one of them. He was Richmond Academy’s holder on extra points. “Huguley looked weird out there in a spanking clean white uniform against a background of players who had wallowed in the mud for nearly 48 minutes,” Macon News sports editor Hank Drane wrote. “He knelt down for the ball. The snap came, and the Richmond back, evidently nervous, mishandled the pigskin, and before he could get it placed for the attempted kick, a swarm of muddy-faced Maconites converged on him.” With that, Lanier won 6-6, or 7-6 as it went down officially. There were no overtimes then, just a single point awarded to the team that tallied the most nonscoring penetrations inside the opponent’s 20-yard line. Lanier led the category 2-1, earning the final penetration on a blocked punt in the third quarter. Richmond Academy had gotten to the Lanier 22, two yards short of a penetration, on another regretful drive. By this same rule, the Maconites won their semifinal against Brown 7-6 the previous week. Richmond Academy’s 254-143 edge in total yards and 10-6 advantage in first downs didn’t count. The GHSA added those statistics for a best-of-three tiebreaker the next year. History should be gentle to James Huguley. Missed extra points in state finals occurred at a 31% rate through the 1960s. They’ve been the difference in 26 state championship games, including recent ones in 2022 (Benedictine vs. Cedartown) and 2021 (Buford vs. Hughes). In 1947, Lanier and Richmond Academy were two of Georgia’s biggest and best known schools. Some would define this game as Macon vs. Augusta, as these were the GHSA’s only football-playing high schools from those towns, although that ignores segregation and the outstanding teams and athletes playing in the African American schools at the time. Lanier, called the Poets, would successfully defend its GHSA title in 1948 but not win another in its history. The school closed in 1970. Richmond Academy won two in the 1950s. It’s now one of eight public high schools in Augusta. No. 52: Thomasville 12, Stephens County 7 (1988 Class 3A) Line: Thomasville -4 (63% chance of winning). In a battle between 14-0 teams, Thomasville quarterback Charles Bostick threw an 11-yard TD pass to Jerome Williams with 30 seconds left. The scoring play remains one of the five latest winning touchdowns in state finals history and was the first inside the final minute since Greenville’s Hail Mary beat Clinch County in 1980. Thomasville trailed 7-6 with 1:50 left. Stephens County hadn’t completed a pass but risked one to get a clinching first down, and Thomasville’s Leonard Christian intercepted it, giving the Bulldogs possession at the Indians’ 41. Bostick drove the Bulldogs home in eight plays. He’d fumbled four times in the first half, losing two, and was held to minus-5 yards rushing, but he bounced back in the second half with 98 yards on 14 carries. Thomasville held Stephens County to four first downs, 102 yards rushing and 0-for-6 passing with two interceptions.

No. 53: Northside (Warner Robins) 20, Ware County 14 (2007 Class 4A) Line: Northside -8 (73% chance of winning). Northside, ranked No. 1 in Class 5A and No. 7 nationally by Sports Illustrated, trailed 14-10 entering the fourth quarter at Ware County’s Memorial Stadium. The game turned on a trick play. Northside quarterback Marques Ivory moved over to wide receiver. Running back Tijuan Green took a direct snap from center, made a step forward, then dropped back and threw a 40-yard TD pass to Nick Bass with 5:23 left. Bass had been knocked out of the game minutes earlier after a hard tackle to the ribs kept him down on the field for several minutes. Ware County didn’t seriously threaten again. Future NFL defensive end Abry Jones forced a wobbly pass that Darius Ivey intercepted, setting up Devon Pike’s field goal for a 20-14 lead. Green rushed for 143 yards and caught a 6-yard TD pass in the first half. The victory was Northside’s 30th straight. The Eagles had won Class 4A the previous season. No. 54: Carver (Columbus) 16, Cairo 13 (2007 Class 3A) Line: Cairo -6 (69% chance of winning). Coached by Columbus native Dell McGee, Carver won its first state title, scoring the game-winning touchdown with 1:02 left and completing a 15-0 season. Quarterback DeRon Furr, who would sign with Auburn, scored on a 24-yard run, diving over the goal line after getting inside the 5 to finish off an 80-yard drive that began with his team trailing 13-9. Furr had scored the game-winner the previous week in the semifinals on a 3-yard run with 10 seconds left to beat Chamblee at the Georgia Dome. He also scored a game-winner against Carrollton in the quarterfinals. This time, the winning touchdown occurred in the title game at Cairo’s Syrup Bowl. Jarmon Fortson, who would play at Florida State, made a game-clinching sack and had six receptions for 100 yards and a touchdown. Carver was the first Columbus school to win a state title since 2000 Shaw. McGee would move on to the college ranks. He’s now Georgia’s running backs coach. No. 55: Pierce County 13, Oconee County 7 (OT) (2020 Class 3A) Line: Oconee County -3 (60.6% chance of winning). Playing its 40th season of football, Pierce County won its first state title in the 10th overtime game in GHSA finals history. The game also was the 10th GHSA final to enter the fourth quarter scoreless, the first since 1974. In this contest at Georgia State’s Center Parc Stadium, neither team advanced past the other’s 36-yard line until the final period. Oconee County broke through first, driving 41 yards for a touchdown after a short Pierce County punt. Pierce got even on a seven-play, 80-yard drive. Overtime lasted only two plays. On the first, Pierce County’s Daytin Baker intercepted a pass over the middle. On the second, sophomore running back D.J. Bell took a direct snap from center and scored on a 15-yard run, eluding two diving defenders as he broke toward the sideline. Bell finished with 208 all-purpose yards. Though Pierce County High opened in 1981, predecessor schools in the county had played football since 1919 without a championship. Pierce County entered the game ranked No. 6 under third-year coach Ryan Herring. Oconee County, seeking its first title since 1999, was ranked No. 2. RELATED Class 3A: Pierce County 13, Oconee County 7 (overtime) No. 56: Cairo 37, Worth County 28 (1990 Class 3A) Line: Cairo -4 (65% chance of winning). This was the first GHSA final with four lead changes. It also featured a fumblerooski déjà vu. Worth County earned the first lead change when Robert Toomer, a junior who would rush for 101 yards in this game and break Herschel Walker’s career state rushing record the next season, scored on a 28-yard run and a 14-13 lead in the second quarter. Cairo got its first lead, 16-14, on a field goal. Worth moved back ahead on David Williams’ 73-yard interception return for a 28-24 lead with 11:40 left. Cairo got the last word on Herman Garland’s 9-yard run and Raymond Taylor’s clinching 15-yard TD. This game also was notable for Cairo’s fumblerooski in the first half. Guard Derek Edwards scored from 31 yards on the trick play in which the quarterback puts the ball on the ground and a sneaky lineman picks it up and runs with it. But it wasn’t the first fumblerooski TD in state finals history. In 1989, Marist pulled one off — also against Worth County. It was Cairo’s first state title since 1946, before the era of GHSA finals. Cairo coach Ralph Jones also won with Bainbridge in 1982. Cairo had beaten Worth County 38-8 in September when Worth was ranked No. 1. Worth was the home team for both meetings. No. 57: Statesboro 13, Northside (Warner Robins) 10 (2005 Class 4A) Line: Northside -5 (66% chance of winning). With the game tied 10-10, Statesboro defenders John Knox and Josh McCook forced a fumble, which set up Josh Rich’s 29-yard field goal with 11.2 seconds left. The critical turnover occurred with about a minute to go. Northside completed a pass to Kevyn Cooper, who was hit almost instantly, calling into question whether he possessed the ball. Officials ruled he did, which gave Statesboro its chance. Rich’s kick is one of five last-minute game-winning field goals in state finals history and was the first since LaGrange’s Scott Simons beat Colquitt County with a 24-yarder in 1991. Northside entered ranked No. 1. Statesboro was No. 2. The game was played at Georgia Southern’s Paulson Stadium in Statesboro.