Maxwell Week 11 summary

The Maxwell Ratings will rank the 444 teams of the Georgia High School Association and the Georgia Independent School Association throughout the 2020 season. The ratings are based entirely on historical performance and on field results and do not consider personnel changes on the roster or coaching staffs.
This off season, the Maxwell ratings underwent its most significant overall in its 35-year history. The ratings are not only more accurate, but also now offer offense and defense ratings for each team.
Maxwell GHSA Football Ratings
As this season’s games are played, the Maxwell Ratings will be based on a modified logistic regression of the current football season’s results in combination with each team’s historical performance. More recent games and games against similarly rated opponents carry more weight and the weight of each team’s historical performance diminishes as the team’s season progresses.
The ratings are scaled so that there is a 50% chance in any given year of at least one team eclipsing a rating of 100.00.
A hypothetical score at a neutral location can be calculated between two teams by adding their offensive and defensive ratings. To account for home advantage, adjust the hypothetical scores in favor of the home team by half of the home advantage.
For the current season, the ratings accurately account for the winner of 1657 of 1784 total games including 0 tie(s) (92.88%) and accurately reflect approximately 68.3% of all game scores within 9.60 points and all game margins within 12.66 points.
All data is courtesy of the Georgia High School Football Historians Association.
The Maxwell Ratings are a regular feature of Georgia High School Football Daily, a free newsletter. To join the mailing list, click here.
Home Advantage: 1.41
By Class
|AAAAAAA
|AAAAAA
|Rank
|Team
|Rec
|Rating
|Rank
|Team
|Rec
|Rating
|1
|Colquitt County
|7-0
|109.87
|1
|Lee County
|8-1
|96.05
|2
|Grayson
|9-0
|102.54
|2
|Valdosta
|5-3
|89.11
|3
|Lowndes
|7-1
|97.98
|3
|Buford
|7-1
|87.80
|4
|Norcross
|9-0
|89.84
|4
|Westlake
|7-1
|81.04
|5
|Collins Hill
|8-2
|89.58
|5
|Richmond Hill
|8-2
|80.73
|6
|North Cobb
|8-1
|87.64
|6
|Allatoona
|8-0
|80.14
|7
|North Gwinnett
|6-3
|85.82
|7
|Carrollton
|5-2
|79.37
|8
|Milton
|7-1
|85.75
|8
|Hughes
|8-1
|78.01
|9
|Cherokee
|8-1
|84.93
|9
|Rome
|6-3
|76.99
|10
|Archer
|6-3
|84.36
|10
|Houston County
|5-5
|76.51
|11
|East Coweta
|7-1
|81.72
|11
|Dacula
|6-2
|76.20
|12
|Parkview
|6-2
|81.13
|12
|Northside (Warner Robins)
|4-6
|75.86
|13
|Brookwood
|7-2
|80.84
|13
|Lovejoy
|7-2
|74.36
|14
|Newnan
|9-0
|80.66
|14
|Douglas County
|7-2
|74.35
|15
|Mill Creek
|4-5
|79.62
|15
|River Ridge
|8-0
|73.83
|AAAAA
|AAAA
|Rank
|Team
|Rec
|Rating
|Rank
|Team
|Rec
|Rating
|1
|Warner Robins
|6-2
|94.10
|1
|Jefferson
|7-0
|85.66
|2
|Ware County
|7-1
|90.29
|2
|Marist
|7-0
|83.87
|3
|Blessed Trinity
|5-0
|87.94
|3
|Bainbridge
|6-3
|75.36
|4
|Cartersville
|8-1
|85.83
|4
|Benedictine
|6-2
|74.70
|5
|Coffee
|7-2
|84.59
|5
|Cedartown
|6-2
|70.80
|6
|Calhoun
|7-3
|76.10
|6
|Flowery Branch
|7-2
|69.19
|7
|Veterans
|4-5
|75.09
|7
|Carver (Columbus)
|7-0
|67.86
|8
|Starr's Mill
|8-1
|73.20
|8
|Hapeville Charter
|3-3
|66.64
|9
|Jones County
|6-3
|73.17
|9
|Stephenson
|4-2
|64.14
|10
|Ola
|8-1
|72.35
|10
|Cairo
|3-4
|63.30
|11
|Wayne County
|3-6
|69.97
|11
|Perry
|5-4
|62.28
|12
|St. Pius X
|7-1
|69.77
|12
|North Oconee
|4-5
|62.11
|13
|Clarke Central
|7-2
|69.51
|13
|Islands
|6-0
|61.50
|14
|Dutchtown
|6-3
|66.50
|14
|Baldwin
|4-0
|60.68
|15
|Eastside
|7-2
|65.19
|15
|Hardaway
|7-2
|58.27
|AAA
|AA
|Rank
|Team
|Rec
|Rating
|Rank
|Team
|Rec
|Rating
|1
|Cedar Grove
|5-0
|90.37
|1
|Fitzgerald
|9-0
|80.78
|2
|Oconee County
|8-0
|83.49
|2
|Rabun County
|9-1
|73.22
|3
|Crisp County
|8-1
|79.09
|3
|Thomasville
|6-4
|70.68
|4
|Peach County
|7-1
|78.99
|4
|Callaway
|6-1
|67.54
|5
|Appling County
|7-0
|78.72
|5
|Haralson County
|7-1
|63.71
|6
|Greater Atlanta Christian
|7-1
|77.86
|6
|Dodge County
|5-3
|63.65
|7
|Pierce County
|7-1
|76.54
|7
|Jefferson County
|6-2
|62.78
|8
|Rockmart
|7-1
|71.48
|8
|Lovett
|6-2
|62.03
|9
|Carver (Atlanta)
|3-5
|68.57
|9
|Jeff Davis
|8-1
|60.29
|10
|Thomson
|7-2
|66.90
|10
|Early County
|6-2
|60.16
|11
|Westminster (Atlanta)
|4-3
|66.84
|11
|Bleckley County
|6-3
|60.11
|12
|Sandy Creek
|2-4
|64.52
|12
|Vidalia
|6-2
|60.06
|13
|Monroe Area
|7-2
|63.04
|13
|Fannin County
|7-0
|59.57
|14
|Richmond Academy
|8-1
|62.83
|14
|Washington County
|5-4
|59.12
|15
|White County
|6-2
|62.21
|15
|Northeast
|6-2
|58.31
|A Public
|A Private
|Rank
|Team
|Rec
|Rating
|Rank
|Team
|Rec
|Rating
|1
|Brooks County
|8-1
|72.07
|1
|Prince Avenue Christian
|7-1
|76.91
|2
|Metter
|9-0
|70.44
|2
|Fellowship Christian
|8-0
|73.80
|3
|Irwin County
|6-3
|68.95
|3
|Eagle's Landing Christian
|5-3
|70.32
|4
|Dublin
|8-1
|68.63
|4
|Athens Academy
|8-1
|70.28
|5
|Clinch County
|5-3
|61.75
|5
|North Cobb Christian
|7-1
|63.15
|6
|Commerce
|8-1
|60.98
|6
|Savannah Christian
|8-1
|61.85
|7
|Chattahoochee County
|8-0
|60.88
|7
|Christian Heritage
|6-1
|61.44
|8
|Macon County
|7-1
|60.70
|8
|Wesleyan
|7-2
|60.59
|9
|Wilcox County
|7-2
|59.04
|9
|George Walton Academy
|6-2
|59.83
|10
|Turner County
|6-3
|58.32
|10
|Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg)
|6-2
|56.72
|11
|Washington-Wilkes
|6-1
|56.34
|11
|Calvary Day
|5-4
|54.31
|12
|Pelham
|5-1
|54.72
|12
|Holy Innocents
|3-5
|52.95
|13
|McIntosh County Academy
|5-3
|54.35
|13
|Stratford Academy
|6-2
|52.63
|14
|Taylor County
|6-2
|51.95
|14
|Aquinas
|7-2
|52.63
|15
|Johnson County
|7-2
|50.84
|15
|Whitefield Academy
|5-4
|51.29
|GISA AAA
|GISA AA
|Rank
|Team
|Rec
|Rating
|Rank
|Team
|Rec
|Rating
|1
|John Milledge Academy
|7-0
|68.04
|1
|Gatewood School
|8-1
|43.28
|2
|Bulloch Academy
|7-1
|46.90
|2
|Brentwood School
|7-1
|42.65
|3
|Pinewood Christian
|6-3
|45.29
|3
|Southwest Georgia Academy
|7-2
|36.41
|4
|Frederica Academy
|5-3
|43.12
|4
|Terrell Academy
|6-3
|31.94
|5
|Brookwood School
|7-2
|39.11
|5
|Briarwood Academy
|5-3-1
|27.38
All-Class
Classification rankings are shown in [brackets]. Each team links to its page at the Georgia High School Football Historians Association.
|Rank
|Team
|Region
|Rec
|Rating
|Sch Str
|Rank
|Offense
|Defense
|1 [1]
|Colquitt County
|1 - AAAAAAA
|7-0
|109.87
|75.95
|18 [13]
|40.64
|-19.81
|2 [2]
|Grayson
|4 - AAAAAAA
|9-0
|102.54
|78.51
|8 [5]
|37.13
|-16.00
|3 [3]
|Lowndes
|1 - AAAAAAA
|7-1
|97.98
|84.14
|3 [2]
|37.81
|-10.75
|4 [1]
|Lee County
|1 - AAAAAA
|8-1
|96.05
|65.89
|55 [11]
|33.13
|-13.50
|5 [1]
|Warner Robins
|1 - AAAAA
|6-2
|94.10
|82.35
|4 [1]
|34.47
|-10.21
|6 [1]
|Cedar Grove
|5 - AAA
|5-0
|90.37
|67.10
|48 [4]
|29.98
|-10.97
|7 [2]
|Ware County
|1 - AAAAA
|7-1
|90.29
|75.99
|17 [2]
|33.04
|-7.83
|8 [4]
|Norcross
|7 - AAAAAAA
|9-0
|89.84
|58.10
|127 [42]
|33.39
|-7.03
|9 [5]
|Collins Hill
|8 - AAAAAAA
|8-2
|89.58
|77.51
|11 [7]
|32.81
|-7.35
|10 [2]
|Valdosta
|1 - AAAAAA
|5-3
|89.11
|89.39
|1 [1]
|31.55
|-8.15
|11 [3]
|Blessed Trinity
|7 - AAAAA
|5-0
|87.94
|65.45
|63 [8]
|32.08
|-6.44
|12 [3]
|Buford
|8 - AAAAAA
|7-1
|87.80
|65.69
|59 [13]
|30.37
|-8.01
|13 [6]
|North Cobb
|3 - AAAAAAA
|8-1
|87.64
|73.48
|25 [18]
|30.88
|-7.34
|14 [4]
|Cartersville
|7 - AAAAA
|8-1
|85.83
|63.07
|78 [10]
|29.08
|-7.32
|15 [7]
|North Gwinnett
|8 - AAAAAAA
|6-3
|85.82
|78.50
|9 [6]
|27.17
|-9.23
|16 [8]
|Milton
|5 - AAAAAAA
|7-1
|85.75
|70.81
|32 [23]
|28.44
|-7.89
|17 [1]
|Jefferson
|8 - AAAA
|7-0
|85.66
|57.08
|131 [16]
|27.63
|-8.62
|18 [9]
|Cherokee
|5 - AAAAAAA
|8-1
|84.93
|70.64
|33 [24]
|29.01
|-6.51
|19 [5]
|Coffee
|1 - AAAAA
|7-2
|84.59
|67.38
|46 [5]
|29.95
|-5.22
|20 [10]
|Archer
|7 - AAAAAAA
|6-3
|84.36
|65.91
|54 [30]
|28.47
|-6.47
|21 [2]
|Marist
|6 - AAAA
|7-0
|83.87
|54.43
|166 [22]
|26.41
|-8.04
|22 [2]
|Oconee County
|8 - AAA
|8-0
|83.49
|60.73
|101 [9]
|26.57
|-7.50
|23 [11]
|East Coweta
|2 - AAAAAAA
|7-1
|81.72
|65.47
|62 [34]
|29.20
|-3.11
|24 [12]
|Parkview
|4 - AAAAAAA
|6-2
|81.13
|73.09
|28 [20]
|29.63
|-2.08
|25 [4]
|Westlake
|4 - AAAAAA
|7-1
|81.04
|63.90
|69 [17]
|29.74
|-1.88
|26 [13]
|Brookwood
|4 - AAAAAAA
|7-2
|80.84
|74.79
|22 [16]
|31.21
|-0.21
|27 [1]
|Fitzgerald
|1 - AA
|9-0
|80.78
|60.08
|103 [2]
|26.85
|-4.51
|28 [5]
|Richmond Hill
|2 - AAAAAA
|8-2
|80.73
|63.20
|76 [22]
|28.31
|-3.00
|29 [14]
|Newnan
|2 - AAAAAAA
|9-0
|80.66
|58.98
|115 [40]
|30.76
|-0.49
|30 [6]
|Allatoona
|6 - AAAAAA
|8-0
|80.14
|49.97
|215 [51]
|22.71
|-8.01
|31 [15]
|Mill Creek
|8 - AAAAAAA
|4-5
|79.62
|81.37
|5 [3]
|25.35
|-4.85
|32 [7]
|Carrollton
|5 - AAAAAA
|5-2
|79.37
|68.38
|40 [7]
|28.39
|-1.56
|33 [3]
|Crisp County
|2 - AAA
|8-1
|79.09
|61.69
|93 [8]
|23.38
|-6.29
|34 [4]
|Peach County
|2 - AAA
|7-1
|78.99
|56.25
|138 [12]
|25.66
|-3.92
|35 [16]
|Roswell
|5 - AAAAAAA
|6-2
|78.73
|66.15
|51 [28]
|27.03
|-2.29
|36 [5]
|Appling County
|1 - AAA
|7-0
|78.72
|48.28
|236 [28]
|25.48
|-3.82
|37 [8]
|Hughes
|4 - AAAAAA
|8-1
|78.01
|60.91
|100 [33]
|25.80
|-2.79
|38 [6]
|Greater Atlanta Christian
|5 - AAA
|7-1
|77.86
|66.73
|50 [5]
|25.56
|-2.88
|39 [9]
|Rome
|5 - AAAAAA
|6-3
|76.99
|73.33
|27 [4]
|23.42
|-4.15
|40 [1]
|Prince Avenue Christian
|8 - A Private
|7-1
|76.91
|55.23
|150 [2]
|28.46
|0.97
|41 [17]
|Alpharetta
|5 - AAAAAAA
|3-4
|76.74
|77.22
|12 [8]
|25.06
|-2.26
|42 [18]
|Camden County
|1 - AAAAAAA
|5-5
|76.67
|84.39
|2 [1]
|24.80
|-2.45
|43 [7]
|Pierce County
|1 - AAA
|7-1
|76.54
|49.68
|221 [27]
|23.77
|-3.35
|44 [10]
|Houston County
|1 - AAAAAA
|5-5
|76.51
|78.33
|10 [3]
|23.24
|-3.85
|45 [19]
|Walton
|3 - AAAAAAA
|5-4
|76.28
|73.35
|26 [19]
|24.39
|-2.47
|46 [11]
|Dacula
|8 - AAAAAA
|6-2
|76.20
|65.17
|65 [15]
|25.68
|-1.10
|47 [6]
|Calhoun
|7 - AAAAA
|7-3
|76.10
|62.45
|86 [11]
|25.72
|-0.96
|48 [12]
|Northside (Warner Robins)
|1 - AAAAAA
|4-6
|75.86
|79.52
|7 [2]
|23.08
|-3.37
|49 [20]
|West Forsyth
|6 - AAAAAAA
|6-3
|75.53
|70.19
|34 [25]
|23.64
|-2.47
|50 [3]
|Bainbridge
|1 - AAAA
|6-3
|75.36
|68.43
|39 [2]
|23.85
|-2.09
|51 [21]
|Hillgrove
|3 - AAAAAAA
|4-4
|75.22
|76.38
|14 [10]
|25.36
|-0.44
|52 [7]
|Veterans
|1 - AAAAA
|4-5
|75.09
|74.90
|21 [3]
|22.62
|-3.05
|53 [4]
|Benedictine
|3 - AAAA
|6-2
|74.70
|63.74
|72 [4]
|27.53
|2.25
|54 [13]
|Lovejoy
|4 - AAAAAA
|7-2
|74.36
|62.54
|85 [26]
|21.03
|-3.91
|55 [14]
|Douglas County
|5 - AAAAAA
|7-2
|74.35
|62.07
|90 [27]
|21.02
|-3.91
|56 [15]
|River Ridge
|7 - AAAAAA
|8-0
|73.83
|54.86
|156 [44]
|24.69
|0.28
|57 [2]
|Fellowship Christian
|6 - A Private
|8-0
|73.80
|41.11
|325 [27]
|24.53
|0.15
|58 [22]
|South Gwinnett
|4 - AAAAAAA
|5-4
|73.62
|72.60
|31 [22]
|21.78
|-2.42
|59 [23]
|McEachern
|2 - AAAAAAA
|3-5
|73.40
|76.57
|13 [9]
|24.16
|0.18
|60 [2]
|Rabun County
|8 - AA
|9-1
|73.22
|50.59
|209 [16]
|28.16
|4.36
|61 [8]
|Starr's Mill
|2 - AAAAA
|8-1
|73.20
|55.81
|143 [23]
|19.63
|-4.15
|62 [9]
|Jones County
|4 - AAAAA
|6-3
|73.17
|65.77
|57 [7]
|25.98
|2.23
|63 [24]
|Denmark
|6 - AAAAAAA
|5-3
|73.10
|68.18
|42 [27]
|21.57
|-2.10
|64 [16]
|Alexander
|5 - AAAAAA
|6-3
|73.01
|65.88
|56 [12]
|23.29
|-0.30
|65 [10]
|Ola
|4 - AAAAA
|8-1
|72.35
|55.72
|146 [24]
|24.65
|1.73
|66 [1]
|Brooks County
|2 - A Public
|8-1
|72.07
|57.51
|130 [1]
|23.81
|1.17
|67 [17]
|Creekview
|7 - AAAAAA
|6-2
|71.95
|63.45
|74 [20]
|18.76
|-3.77
|68 [25]
|South Forsyth
|6 - AAAAAAA
|5-3
|71.50
|63.83
|70 [36]
|25.16
|3.08
|69 [8]
|Rockmart
|6 - AAA
|7-1
|71.48
|47.44
|247 [31]
|24.83
|2.76
|70 [18]
|Kell
|6 - AAAAAA
|5-3
|71.23
|58.90
|117 [37]
|26.30
|4.48
|71 [26]
|Newton
|4 - AAAAAAA
|3-5
|70.91
|76.31
|15 [11]
|19.24
|-2.25
|72 [5]
|Cedartown
|7 - AAAA
|6-2
|70.80
|55.66
|147 [18]
|19.71
|-1.68
|73 [19]
|Glynn Academy
|2 - AAAAAA
|6-3
|70.77
|60.93
|99 [32]
|20.37
|-0.98
|74 [3]
|Thomasville
|1 - AA
|6-4
|70.68
|62.84
|82 [1]
|22.38
|1.12
|75 [27]
|Harrison
|3 - AAAAAAA
|2-5
|70.49
|74.99
|20 [15]
|21.03
|-0.04
|76 [2]
|Metter
|3 - A Public
|9-0
|70.44
|36.29
|374 [37]
|20.43
|-0.59
|77 [3]
|Eagle's Landing Christian
|2 - A Private
|5-3
|70.32
|59.04
|114 [1]
|21.86
|0.97
|78 [4]
|Athens Academy
|8 - A Private
|8-1
|70.28
|49.89
|218 [9]
|21.72
|0.86
|79 [28]
|Tift County
|1 - AAAAAAA
|2-6
|70.24
|79.87
|6 [4]
|21.41
|0.59
|80 [29]
|North Forsyth
|6 - AAAAAAA
|6-3
|70.05
|65.59
|60 [32]
|20.79
|0.16
|81 [30]
|Gainesville
|6 - AAAAAAA
|5-4
|70.02
|65.73
|58 [31]
|22.27
|1.67
|82 [11]
|Wayne County
|1 - AAAAA
|3-6
|69.97
|73.92
|24 [4]
|20.01
|-0.54
|83 [12]
|St. Pius X
|5 - AAAAA
|7-1
|69.77
|52.07
|196 [32]
|23.54
|3.20
|84 [13]
|Clarke Central
|8 - AAAAA
|7-2
|69.51
|59.36
|113 [18]
|22.83
|2.74
|85 [20]
|Brunswick
|2 - AAAAAA
|6-3
|69.45
|61.23
|95 [29]
|21.33
|1.30
|86 [6]
|Flowery Branch
|8 - AAAA
|7-2
|69.19
|58.56
|123 [14]
|24.01
|4.24
|87 [3]
|Irwin County
|2 - A Public
|6-3
|68.95
|54.86
|155 [3]
|19.47
|-0.05
|88 [4]
|Dublin
|4 - A Public
|8-1
|68.63
|43.96
|285 [16]
|23.79
|4.57
|89 [9]
|Carver (Atlanta)
|5 - AAA
|3-5
|68.57
|72.90
|29 [1]
|22.35
|3.20
|90 [1]
|John Milledge Academy
|GISA 4 - AAA
|7-0
|68.04
|37.75
|365 [3]
|20.67
|2.05
|91 [21]
|Sprayberry
|6 - AAAAAA
|4-4
|67.98
|60.54
|102 [34]
|22.84
|4.28
|92 [7]
|Carver (Columbus)
|2 - AAAA
|7-0
|67.86
|28.39
|418 [54]
|23.61
|5.17
|93 [4]
|Callaway
|5 - AA
|6-1
|67.54
|56.21
|139 [4]
|20.87
|2.74
|94 [10]
|Thomson
|4 - AAA
|7-2
|66.90
|52.65
|189 [18]
|20.93
|3.45
|95 [11]
|Westminster (Atlanta)
|5 - AAA
|4-3
|66.84
|64.69
|67 [6]
|17.94
|0.52
|96 [31]
|Marietta
|3 - AAAAAAA
|2-7
|66.81
|72.85
|30 [21]
|23.51
|6.12
|97 [8]
|Hapeville Charter
|6 - AAAA
|3-3
|66.64
|67.95
|43 [3]
|19.56
|2.34
|98 [14]
|Dutchtown
|4 - AAAAA
|6-3
|66.50
|56.99
|133 [20]
|17.25
|0.17
|99 [32]
|North Paulding
|3 - AAAAAAA
|2-7
|65.98
|74.26
|23 [17]
|21.07
|4.50
|100 [22]
|Lanier
|8 - AAAAAA
|4-4
|65.82
|67.35
|47 [9]
|19.80
|3.40
|101 [23]
|Tucker
|4 - AAAAAA
|3-3
|65.72
|63.64
|73 [19]
|19.85
|3.55
|102 [24]
|South Paulding
|5 - AAAAAA
|5-4
|65.69
|63.76
|71 [18]
|19.22
|2.94
|103 [15]
|Eastside
|8 - AAAAA
|7-2
|65.19
|49.69
|220 [37]
|19.04
|3.28
|104 [33]
|Forsyth Central
|6 - AAAAAAA
|4-4
|65.03
|65.94
|52 [29]
|19.57
|3.95
|105 [16]
|Creekside
|3 - AAAAA
|5-2
|65.00
|56.11
|140 [21]
|17.54
|1.96
|106 [12]
|Sandy Creek
|5 - AAA
|2-4
|64.52
|67.49
|44 [2]
|16.83
|1.73
|107 [9]
|Stephenson
|6 - AAAA
|4-2
|64.14
|58.67
|121 [13]
|15.21
|0.49
|108 [25]
|Cambridge
|7 - AAAAAA
|5-4
|63.85
|61.08
|96 [30]
|18.96
|4.53
|109 [26]
|Johns Creek
|7 - AAAAAA
|4-3
|63.85
|62.78
|83 [24]
|17.24
|2.81
|110 [5]
|Haralson County
|5 - AA
|7-1
|63.71
|49.31
|225 [18]
|19.27
|4.98
|111 [6]
|Dodge County
|3 - AA
|5-3
|63.65
|54.24
|170 [9]
|19.03
|4.79
|112 [10]
|Cairo
|1 - AAAA
|3-4
|63.30
|62.89
|80 [5]
|17.56
|3.68
|113 [34]
|Peachtree Ridge
|8 - AAAAAAA
|4-3
|63.24
|65.55
|61 [33]
|20.02
|6.20
|114 [5]
|North Cobb Christian
|7 - A Private
|7-1
|63.15
|44.65
|277 [18]
|18.40
|4.67
|115 [13]
|Monroe Area
|8 - AAA
|7-2
|63.04
|52.28
|193 [22]
|18.19
|4.57
|116 [14]
|Richmond Academy
|4 - AAA
|8-1
|62.83
|42.05
|314 [46]
|17.27
|3.86
|117 [7]
|Jefferson County
|4 - AA
|6-2
|62.78
|37.70
|366 [41]
|18.03
|4.67
|118 [17]
|Decatur
|5 - AAAAA
|6-0
|62.75
|46.57
|256 [48]
|18.31
|4.98
|119 [18]
|Griffin
|2 - AAAAA
|6-4
|62.67
|59.91
|104 [14]
|17.72
|4.47
|120 [35]
|Lambert
|6 - AAAAAAA
|5-5
|62.67
|62.03
|91 [38]
|20.74
|7.50
|121 [36]
|Woodstock
|5 - AAAAAAA
|3-6
|62.60
|69.83
|37 [26]
|19.64
|6.45
|122 [27]
|Shiloh
|8 - AAAAAA
|3-6
|62.48
|69.95
|35 [5]
|17.89
|4.83
|123 [37]
|Pebblebrook
|2 - AAAAAAA
|6-3
|62.31
|56.46
|136 [43]
|18.34
|5.45
|124 [11]
|Perry
|4 - AAAA
|5-4
|62.28
|57.05
|132 [17]
|17.30
|4.44
|125 [19]
|Harris County
|2 - AAAAA
|6-3
|62.23
|56.09
|141 [22]
|16.22
|3.40
|126 [15]
|White County
|7 - AAA
|6-2
|62.21
|44.32
|281 [39]
|20.58
|7.78
|127 [20]
|Woodward Academy
|3 - AAAAA
|6-3
|62.16
|49.58
|223 [38]
|17.40
|4.66
|128 [12]
|North Oconee
|8 - AAAA
|4-5
|62.11
|59.40
|112 [10]
|20.05
|7.36
|129 [8]
|Lovett
|6 - AA
|6-2
|62.03
|45.95
|261 [26]
|16.52
|3.91
|130 [6]
|Savannah Christian
|3 - A Private
|8-1
|61.85
|45.05
|271 [17]
|17.65
|5.22
|131 [5]
|Clinch County
|2 - A Public
|5-3
|61.75
|56.00
|142 [2]
|16.73
|4.40
|132 [13]
|Islands
|3 - AAAA
|6-0
|61.50
|32.41
|398 [53]
|16.12
|4.05
|133 [7]
|Christian Heritage
|7 - A Private
|6-1
|61.44
|44.43
|279 [19]
|19.05
|7.02
|134 [16]
|Cherokee Bluff
|7 - AAA
|9-0
|61.36
|26.86
|421 [57]
|17.77
|5.83
|135 [28]
|East Paulding
|5 - AAAAAA
|4-5
|61.22
|63.43
|75 [21]
|17.37
|5.57
|136 [38]
|Mountain View
|8 - AAAAAAA
|1-8
|61.11
|76.06
|16 [12]
|18.83
|7.15
|137 [17]
|Hart County
|8 - AAA
|3-4
|61.04
|61.93
|92 [7]
|18.99
|7.38
|138 [6]
|Commerce
|8 - A Public
|8-1
|60.98
|38.03
|362 [34]
|19.31
|7.75
|139 [7]
|Chattahoochee County
|5 - A Public
|8-0
|60.88
|34.39
|388 [42]
|14.70
|3.24
|140 [8]
|Macon County
|5 - A Public
|7-1
|60.70
|41.07
|327 [21]
|17.84
|6.56
|141 [14]
|Baldwin
|4 - AAAA
|4-0
|60.68
|44.47
|278 [35]
|18.03
|6.77
|142 [8]
|Wesleyan
|5 - A Private
|7-2
|60.59
|49.06
|228 [11]
|15.49
|4.31
|143 [29]
|Habersham Central
|8 - AAAAAA
|4-4
|60.58
|62.71
|84 [25]
|17.56
|6.40
|144 [30]
|Evans
|3 - AAAAAA
|7-2
|60.35
|43.30
|291 [55]
|15.95
|5.01
|145 [31]
|Dalton
|5 - AAAAAA
|2-6
|60.30
|66.89
|49 [10]
|17.94
|7.05
|146 [9]
|Jeff Davis
|2 - AA
|8-1
|60.29
|42.37
|311 [32]
|16.99
|6.12
|147 [32]
|Sequoyah
|7 - AAAAAA
|3-6
|60.20
|65.37
|64 [14]
|16.88
|6.10
|148 [10]
|Early County
|1 - AA
|6-2
|60.16
|52.90
|184 [13]
|19.08
|8.33
|149 [11]
|Bleckley County
|3 - AA
|6-3
|60.11
|54.10
|173 [10]
|18.64
|7.95
|150 [12]
|Vidalia
|2 - AA
|6-2
|60.06
|48.45
|233 [21]
|17.20
|6.56
|151 [33]
|Winder-Barrow
|8 - AAAAAA
|4-5
|59.90
|61.68
|94 [28]
|17.40
|6.91
|152 [21]
|Union Grove
|4 - AAAAA
|5-4
|59.89
|55.07
|152 [27]
|17.01
|6.54
|153 [9]
|George Walton Academy
|8 - A Private
|6-2
|59.83
|49.95
|216 [8]
|17.82
|7.41
|154 [18]
|Central (Macon)
|2 - AAA
|6-2
|59.60
|52.16
|195 [23]
|16.78
|6.60
|155 [13]
|Fannin County
|7 - AA
|7-0
|59.57
|35.71
|381 [44]
|18.40
|8.25
|156 [22]
|Cass
|7 - AAAAA
|6-4
|59.21
|60.98
|98 [13]
|15.11
|5.33
|157 [14]
|Washington County
|3 - AA
|5-4
|59.12
|54.60
|163 [8]
|16.31
|6.61
|158 [9]
|Wilcox County
|4 - A Public
|7-2
|59.04
|45.84
|262 [10]
|16.53
|6.90
|159 [10]
|Turner County
|2 - A Public
|6-3
|58.32
|51.81
|198 [6]
|15.74
|6.83
|160 [15]
|Northeast
|3 - AA
|6-2
|58.31
|48.97
|229 [19]
|17.06
|8.17
|161 [15]
|Hardaway
|2 - AAAA
|7-2
|58.27
|36.13
|376 [48]
|15.52
|6.67
|162 [23]
|Loganville
|8 - AAAAA
|4-5
|58.16
|54.85
|157 [28]
|14.48
|5.74
|163 [16]
|West Laurens
|4 - AAAA
|4-4
|57.97
|54.14
|172 [24]
|13.43
|4.88
|164 [16]
|Toombs County
|2 - AA
|6-3
|57.87
|51.16
|205 [15]
|17.10
|8.64
|165 [17]
|Heard County
|5 - AA
|6-3
|57.79
|55.38
|148 [5]
|16.82
|8.45
|166 [18]
|Pace Academy
|6 - AA
|5-2
|57.65
|41.99
|316 [34]
|13.61
|5.37
|167 [19]
|Stephens County
|8 - AAA
|4-3
|57.49
|54.33
|167 [14]
|15.82
|7.75
|168 [20]
|Morgan County
|4 - AAA
|5-4
|57.20
|47.87
|240 [29]
|12.59
|4.81
|169 [17]
|New Hampstead
|3 - AAAA
|5-1
|57.04
|35.36
|386 [51]
|16.11
|8.49
|170 [21]
|Dawson County
|7 - AAA
|5-4
|57.01
|47.21
|249 [32]
|17.97
|10.38
|171 [18]
|Thomas County Central
|1 - AAAA
|3-5
|56.87
|59.69
|106 [8]
|15.76
|8.31
|172 [34]
|Riverwood
|7 - AAAAAA
|3-5
|56.81
|56.27
|137 [41]
|14.83
|7.45
|173 [10]
|Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg)
|4 - A Private
|6-2
|56.72
|47.77
|241 [13]
|13.12
|5.82
|174 [19]
|Cook
|1 - AA
|5-4
|56.47
|53.32
|179 [12]
|14.83
|7.77
|175 [39]
|Meadowcreek
|7 - AAAAAAA
|3-5
|56.36
|64.88
|66 [35]
|18.17
|11.23
|176 [11]
|Washington-Wilkes
|8 - A Public
|6-1
|56.34
|39.42
|348 [29]
|14.31
|7.40
|177 [22]
|Burke County
|4 - AAA
|3-4
|56.29
|52.88
|185 [17]
|18.16
|11.28
|178 [35]
|Statesboro
|2 - AAAAAA
|4-5
|56.23
|58.63
|122 [38]
|16.21
|9.40
|179 [24]
|Southwest DeKalb
|5 - AAAAA
|3-3
|56.08
|55.11
|151 [26]
|13.45
|6.78
|180 [36]
|North Atlanta
|4 - AAAAAA
|3-4
|56.07
|56.94
|134 [40]
|12.59
|5.94
|181 [19]
|Central (Carrollton)
|7 - AAAA
|5-3
|56.07
|51.32
|203 [28]
|16.60
|9.96
|182 [20]
|Temple
|5 - AA
|5-5
|55.42
|54.61
|162 [7]
|13.79
|7.79
|183 [25]
|Woodland (Stockbridge)
|4 - AAAAA
|6-3
|55.14
|47.97
|239 [45]
|15.02
|9.30
|184 [21]
|Bremen
|5 - AA
|5-4
|55.07
|52.71
|188 [14]
|13.64
|7.99
|185 [26]
|New Manchester
|6 - AAAAA
|4-3
|55.03
|52.87
|186 [31]
|14.25
|8.64
|186 [12]
|Pelham
|1 - A Public
|5-1
|54.72
|36.25
|375 [38]
|14.73
|9.44
|187 [27]
|Greenbrier
|8 - AAAAA
|7-2
|54.56
|42.62
|302 [52]
|14.83
|9.69
|188 [28]
|Jonesboro
|3 - AAAAA
|6-2
|54.48
|42.55
|307 [54]
|11.66
|6.60
|189 [37]
|Pope
|6 - AAAAAA
|4-3
|54.47
|50.92
|206 [49]
|13.52
|8.48
|190 [13]
|McIntosh County Academy
|3 - A Public
|5-3
|54.35
|47.41
|248 [9]
|13.72
|8.79
|191 [38]
|Kennesaw Mountain
|6 - AAAAAA
|3-5
|54.35
|55.79
|144 [42]
|15.07
|10.14
|192 [11]
|Calvary Day
|3 - A Private
|5-4
|54.31
|53.03
|183 [5]
|13.81
|8.92
|193 [20]
|Westside (Macon)
|4 - AAAA
|3-4
|54.30
|54.27
|169 [23]
|13.72
|8.83
|194 [21]
|Cedar Shoals
|8 - AAAA
|1-6
|54.30
|69.69
|38 [1]
|11.02
|6.13
|195 [22]
|Putnam County
|4 - AA
|8-1
|54.20
|32.29
|399 [47]
|13.71
|8.92
|196 [40]
|Etowah
|5 - AAAAAAA
|0-9
|54.14
|75.61
|19 [14]
|10.75
|6.02
|197 [22]
|Riverdale
|5 - AAAA
|5-2
|53.90
|38.39
|358 [44]
|13.66
|9.17
|198 [23]
|Jackson
|2 - AAA
|4-4
|53.72
|57.79
|128 [10]
|15.52
|11.21
|199 [23]
|Northwest Whitfield
|7 - AAAA
|6-2
|53.54
|42.85
|298 [36]
|15.28
|11.16
|200 [29]
|Stockbridge
|4 - AAAAA
|2-7
|53.48
|63.08
|77 [9]
|13.93
|9.87
|201 [30]
|Chapel Hill
|6 - AAAAA
|6-3
|53.37
|47.11
|250 [47]
|14.64
|10.68
|202 [23]
|Swainsboro
|2 - AA
|4-5
|53.36
|56.65
|135 [3]
|10.99
|7.05
|203 [24]
|Arabia Mountain
|6 - AAAA
|2-4
|53.22
|62.87
|81 [6]
|12.61
|8.80
|204 [31]
|Whitewater
|2 - AAAAA
|4-5
|52.97
|54.30
|168 [29]
|12.08
|8.53
|205 [12]
|Holy Innocents
|5 - A Private
|3-5
|52.95
|53.20
|182 [4]
|12.40
|8.88
|206 [24]
|Mary Persons
|2 - AAA
|4-5
|52.85
|52.36
|192 [21]
|13.04
|9.61
|207 [25]
|Franklin County
|8 - AAA
|7-2
|52.76
|39.55
|346 [52]
|12.80
|9.47
|208 [13]
|Stratford Academy
|1 - A Private
|6-2
|52.63
|46.47
|257 [15]
|12.58
|9.36
|209 [14]
|Aquinas
|3 - A Private
|7-2
|52.63
|40.39
|336 [28]
|15.21
|12.00
|210 [32]
|Northgate
|2 - AAAAA
|3-6
|52.55
|58.84
|119 [19]
|13.36
|10.23
|211 [41]
|Duluth
|7 - AAAAAAA
|5-4
|52.47
|49.71
|219 [45]
|15.17
|12.12
|212 [25]
|Westover
|1 - AAAA
|1-3
|52.18
|58.20
|125 [15]
|11.87
|9.11
|213 [26]
|Douglass
|5 - AAA
|0-5
|52.09
|67.47
|45 [3]
|11.72
|9.06
|214 [26]
|Troup
|2 - AAAA
|5-3
|52.06
|38.72
|356 [42]
|11.29
|8.65
|215 [14]
|Taylor County
|5 - A Public
|6-2
|51.95
|34.21
|389 [43]
|14.92
|12.39
|216 [27]
|Adairsville
|6 - AAA
|6-3
|51.92
|45.05
|272 [38]
|13.02
|10.52
|217 [24]
|Pepperell
|7 - AA
|5-4
|51.91
|47.75
|242 [22]
|13.24
|10.75
|218 [39]
|Paulding County
|5 - AAAAAA
|3-6
|51.89
|63.00
|79 [23]
|11.61
|9.15
|219 [27]
|Jenkins
|3 - AAAA
|3-3
|51.86
|39.64
|344 [40]
|12.70
|10.26
|220 [33]
|M.L. King
|5 - AAAAA
|2-5
|51.69
|59.60
|107 [15]
|10.75
|8.47
|221 [28]
|Howard
|4 - AAAA
|2-4
|51.50
|58.89
|118 [11]
|11.97
|9.89
|222 [28]
|North Murray
|6 - AAA
|5-3
|51.48
|43.71
|288 [41]
|14.53
|12.47
|223 [15]
|Whitefield Academy
|2 - A Private
|5-4
|51.29
|48.39
|234 [12]
|12.47
|10.59
|224 [40]
|Chattahoochee
|7 - AAAAAA
|2-6
|51.28
|61.08
|97 [31]
|15.43
|13.57
|225 [41]
|Alcovy
|3 - AAAAAA
|2-5
|51.25
|58.26
|124 [39]
|13.67
|11.84
|226 [29]
|Upson-Lee
|2 - AAA
|4-5
|51.09
|53.60
|176 [16]
|13.75
|12.08
|227 [42]
|Central Gwinnett
|8 - AAAAAA
|1-8
|51.01
|69.87
|36 [6]
|12.41
|10.82
|228 [30]
|Windsor Forest
|3 - AAA
|5-1
|51.01
|32.41
|398 [56]
|8.75
|7.16
|229 [15]
|Johnson County
|4 - A Public
|7-2
|50.84
|39.57
|345 [28]
|10.39
|8.97
|230 [29]
|Mays
|6 - AAAA
|3-6
|50.68
|54.53
|165 [21]
|13.34
|12.08
|231 [16]
|Darlington
|7 - A Private
|6-4
|50.66
|41.95
|317 [25]
|12.82
|11.58
|232 [17]
|Mount Vernon Presbyterian
|5 - A Private
|5-3
|50.50
|43.08
|293 [22]
|13.36
|12.27
|233 [34]
|Hiram
|7 - AAAAA
|1-9
|50.38
|65.93
|53 [6]
|13.55
|12.59
|234 [25]
|South Atlanta
|6 - AA
|5-3
|50.13
|47.06
|252 [24]
|10.67
|9.95
|235 [18]
|First Presbyterian
|1 - A Private
|5-4
|49.87
|43.00
|295 [23]
|10.88
|10.43
|236 [26]
|Washington
|6 - AA
|6-2
|49.61
|31.25
|407 [49]
|12.49
|12.30
|237 [43]
|Heritage (Conyers)
|3 - AAAAAA †
|2-2
|49.60
|46.92
|253 [53]
|10.67
|10.49
|238 [16]
|Marion County
|5 - A Public
|3-4
|49.60
|49.22
|227 [7]
|10.30
|10.12
|239 [35]
|Lithia Springs
|6 - AAAAA
|3-6
|49.56
|59.45
|111 [17]
|12.75
|12.61
|240 [31]
|North Hall
|7 - AAA
|5-4
|49.29
|43.05
|294 [43]
|13.41
|13.54
|241 [30]
|Miller Grove
|6 - AAAA
|3-4
|49.14
|51.67
|199 [27]
|7.55
|7.83
|242 [19]
|Hebron Christian
|5 - A Private
|3-5
|48.94
|54.72
|160 [3]
|10.34
|10.82
|243 [20]
|Mount Pisgah Christian
|6 - A Private
|5-4
|48.75
|45.59
|264 [16]
|12.80
|13.47
|244 [36]
|Lithonia
|5 - AAAAA
|3-4
|48.48
|51.37
|202 [35]
|10.93
|11.87
|245 [17]
|Atkinson County
|2 - A Public
|4-5
|48.44
|52.76
|187 [4]
|12.03
|13.01
|246 [18]
|Gordon Lee
|6 - A Public
|8-1
|48.35
|31.18
|408 [47]
|10.99
|12.05
|247 [31]
|Heritage (Ringgold)
|7 - AAAA
|5-4
|48.34
|47.07
|251 [30]
|9.32
|10.40
|248 [32]
|Madison County
|8 - AAAA
|3-6
|48.10
|53.28
|180 [25]
|9.47
|10.79
|249 [19]
|Bowdon
|6 - A Public
|5-4
|48.10
|45.18
|268 [12]
|11.75
|13.07
|250 [27]
|Worth County
|1 - AA
|4-6
|48.04
|54.75
|159 [6]
|12.72
|14.10
|251 [20]
|Mitchell County
|1 - A Public
|4-3
|47.96
|40.60
|332 [24]
|13.99
|15.44
|252 [37]
|Woodland (Cartersville)
|7 - AAAAA
|4-3
|47.24
|47.67
|243 [46]
|7.42
|9.60
|253 [32]
|Southeast Bulloch
|3 - AAA
|5-3
|46.93
|41.56
|320 [47]
|9.68
|12.17
|254 [2]
|Bulloch Academy
|GISA 2 - AAA
|7-1
|46.90
|21.89
|431 [12]
|10.90
|13.42
|255 [38]
|Tri-Cities
|3 - AAAAA
|4-4
|46.88
|42.59
|303 [53]
|8.96
|11.50
|256 [39]
|Locust Grove
|4 - AAAAA
|3-6
|46.68
|53.41
|178 [30]
|9.91
|12.65
|257 [33]
|Fayette County
|5 - AAAA
|7-2
|46.61
|35.66
|382 [50]
|7.72
|10.53
|258 [33]
|Liberty County
|3 - AAA
|2-3
|46.14
|45.17
|270 [37]
|8.50
|11.77
|259 [42]
|Discovery
|7 - AAAAAAA
|3-6
|45.89
|58.14
|126 [41]
|9.36
|12.89
|260 [40]
|Banneker
|3 - AAAAA
|2-5
|45.82
|59.59
|109 [16]
|8.29
|11.90
|261 [28]
|Elbert County
|8 - AA
|2-5
|45.80
|54.00
|174 [11]
|9.48
|13.10
|262 [41]
|Villa Rica
|6 - AAAAA
|4-4
|45.65
|41.22
|322 [56]
|10.56
|14.33
|263 [29]
|Bacon County
|2 - AA
|5-5
|45.35
|41.10
|326 [37]
|8.99
|13.05
|264 [21]
|Savannah Country Day
|3 - A Private
|3-4
|45.31
|49.65
|222 [10]
|10.85
|14.95
|265 [3]
|Pinewood Christian
|GISA 2 - AAA
|6-3
|45.29
|31.52
|404 [8]
|10.67
|14.80
|266 [34]
|Hephzibah
|4 - AAA
|3-4
|44.98
|42.73
|301 [44]
|11.00
|15.44
|267 [43]
|Campbell
|2 - AAAAAAA
|2-8
|44.88
|62.41
|87 [37]
|7.08
|11.62
|268 [30]
|Lamar County
|3 - AA
|4-5
|44.77
|42.86
|297 [29]
|7.97
|12.62
|269 [34]
|LaGrange
|2 - AAAA
|6-3
|44.65
|34.09
|390 [52]
|9.71
|14.47
|270 [21]
|Manchester
|5 - A Public
|4-6
|44.61
|44.85
|275 [14]
|7.37
|12.18
|271 [22]
|Charlton County
|2 - A Public
|4-4
|44.60
|44.99
|273 [13]
|10.49
|15.30
|272 [42]
|Maynard Jackson
|6 - AAAAA
|2-6
|44.57
|55.35
|149 [25]
|7.94
|12.79
|273 [35]
|Ringgold
|6 - AAA
|5-4
|44.46
|39.86
|340 [50]
|9.83
|14.79
|274 [23]
|Lincoln County
|8 - A Public
|5-3
|44.38
|38.94
|352 [31]
|8.00
|13.05
|275 [43]
|Jackson County
|8 - AAAAA
|3-6
|44.32
|49.27
|226 [40]
|7.52
|12.62
|276 [44]
|Wheeler
|6 - AAAAAA
|3-6
|44.28
|53.52
|177 [47]
|8.18
|13.32
|277 [44]
|Apalachee
|8 - AAAAA
|2-7
|44.18
|51.67
|200 [33]
|10.37
|15.61
|278 [35]
|Monroe
|1 - AAAA
|0-3
|44.02
|59.49
|110 [9]
|8.70
|14.10
|279 [45]
|Mundy's Mill
|3 - AAAAA
|4-5
|43.88
|48.46
|232 [42]
|10.49
|16.03
|280 [22]
|Mount de Sales
|1 - A Private
|5-4
|43.64
|46.71
|255 [14]
|9.26
|15.03
|281 [46]
|Chamblee
|5 - AAAAA †
|5-1
|43.42
|31.80
|402 [57]
|7.22
|13.22
|282 [45]
|Effingham County
|2 - AAAAAA
|3-6
|43.30
|54.56
|164 [45]
|6.87
|12.99
|283 [1]
|Gatewood School
|GISA 1 - AA
|8-1
|43.28
|29.41
|414 [2]
|6.94
|13.07
|284 [24]
|Hancock Central
|7 - A Public
|5-0
|43.28
|18.93
|432 [58]
|8.52
|14.66
|285 [25]
|Montgomery County
|4 - A Public
|6-3
|43.22
|32.95
|394 [45]
|8.54
|14.74
|286 [36]
|Luella
|5 - AAAA
|6-3
|43.22
|38.53
|357 [43]
|7.07
|13.27
|287 [4]
|Frederica Academy
|GISA 2 - AAA
|5-3
|43.12
|32.49
|396 [6]
|5.84
|12.14
|288 [31]
|Columbia
|6 - AA
|3-2
|43.05
|34.72
|387 [45]
|7.34
|13.70
|289 [32]
|Union County
|8 - AA
|3-5
|42.89
|47.65
|244 [23]
|7.70
|14.23
|290 [2]
|Brentwood School
|GISA 1 - AA
|7-1
|42.65
|16.05
|436 [7]
|9.74
|16.51
|291 [33]
|Model
|7 - AA
|4-4
|42.43
|42.56
|304 [30]
|4.96
|11.95
|292 [47]
|Walnut Grove
|8 - AAAAA
|3-6
|42.29
|48.16
|237 [44]
|4.86
|12.00
|293 [26]
|Schley County
|5 - A Public
|4-5
|41.99
|45.64
|263 [11]
|5.35
|12.78
|294 [36]
|Americus-Sumter
|2 - AAA
|1-7
|41.88
|57.70
|129 [11]
|6.04
|13.58
|295 [27]
|Lanier County
|2 - A Public
|3-5
|41.68
|48.04
|238 [8]
|6.52
|14.26
|296 [28]
|Telfair County
|4 - A Public
|4-5
|41.58
|43.83
|286 [17]
|7.33
|15.16
|297 [46]
|Lassiter
|6 - AAAAAA
|2-7
|41.35
|54.20
|171 [46]
|6.12
|14.19
|298 [29]
|Emanuel County Institute
|3 - A Public
|4-4
|41.14
|38.76
|355 [33]
|5.80
|14.08
|299 [23]
|Mount Paran Christian
|7 - A Private
|0-6
|41.13
|50.77
|207 [6]
|5.36
|13.65
|300 [24]
|Brookstone
|4 - A Private
|4-5
|41.09
|41.17
|323 [26]
|6.88
|15.20
|301 [48]
|Eagle's Landing
|4 - AAAAA
|0-9
|40.95
|62.10
|89 [12]
|5.53
|14.00
|302 [37]
|LaFayette
|6 - AAA
|4-4
|40.94
|39.43
|347 [53]
|9.33
|17.81
|303 [47]
|Lakeside (Evans)
|3 - AAAAAA
|2-7
|40.92
|53.22
|181 [48]
|5.68
|14.18
|304 [38]
|Harlem
|4 - AAA
|2-7
|40.73
|50.08
|212 [25]
|8.85
|17.54
|305 [30]
|Claxton
|3 - A Public
|2-5
|40.71
|51.86
|197 [5]
|7.18
|15.89
|306 [48]
|Centennial
|7 - AAAAAA
|0-7
|40.53
|64.51
|68 [16]
|7.14
|16.03
|307 [37]
|Dougherty
|1 - AAAA
|0-4
|40.43
|62.29
|88 [7]
|6.23
|15.22
|308 [25]
|Tattnall Square
|1 - A Private
|4-5
|40.17
|39.09
|351 [30]
|6.59
|15.84
|309 [49]
|Northside (Columbus)
|2 - AAAAA
|4-5
|39.94
|42.17
|313 [55]
|8.56
|18.03
|310 [49]
|South Effingham
|2 - AAAAAA
|0-9
|39.78
|68.26
|41 [8]
|5.85
|15.49
|311 [50]
|Bradwell Institute
|2 - AAAAAA
|0-7
|39.64
|58.97
|116 [36]
|5.83
|15.61
|312 [26]
|Pacelli
|4 - A Private
|6-2
|39.44
|31.26
|406 [36]
|4.16
|14.13
|313 [39]
|Sonoraville
|6 - AAA
|4-5
|39.15
|44.23
|282 [40]
|8.31
|18.58
|314 [5]
|Brookwood School
|GISA 3 - AAA
|7-2
|39.11
|31.61
|403 [7]
|7.73
|18.04
|315 [31]
|Warren County
|7 - A Public
|6-2
|39.08
|24.01
|427 [55]
|5.45
|15.80
|316 [38]
|East Hall
|8 - AAAA
|4-3
|38.90
|38.04
|360 [45]
|8.55
|19.07
|317 [27]
|Athens Christian
|8 - A Private
|5-4
|38.74
|37.33
|370 [33]
|8.13
|18.82
|318 [32]
|B.E.S.T. Academy
|6 - A Public
|3-4
|38.34
|41.05
|328 [22]
|4.66
|15.74
|319 [33]
|Dooly County
|4 - A Public
|3-4
|38.01
|44.41
|280 [15]
|3.63
|15.03
|320 [6]
|Westfield School
|GISA 4 - AAA
|6-1-1
|37.91
|25.14
|424 [11]
|7.54
|19.05
|321 [40]
|Johnson (Savannah)
|3 - AAA
|3-3
|37.79
|35.36
|386 [55]
|6.46
|18.10
|322 [39]
|Ridgeland
|7 - AAAA
|1-7
|37.73
|58.75
|120 [12]
|6.25
|17.93
|323 [50]
|Northview
|5 - AAAAA
|2-6
|37.68
|50.50
|210 [36]
|7.55
|19.30
|324 [40]
|Pickens
|7 - AAAA
|3-5
|37.54
|44.95
|274 [33]
|4.42
|16.30
|325 [28]
|Strong Rock Christian
|1 - A Private
|4-5
|37.50
|36.97
|372 [35]
|6.17
|18.10
|326 [34]
|Westside (Augusta)
|4 - AA
|5-4
|37.14
|31.00
|410 [50]
|3.68
|15.96
|327 [41]
|Salem
|5 - AAA †
|1-4
|36.92
|55.01
|153 [13]
|5.65
|18.15
|328 [42]
|West Hall
|7 - AAA
|3-6
|36.82
|42.40
|310 [45]
|4.05
|16.65
|329 [51]
|Grovetown
|3 - AAAAAA
|2-7
|36.80
|47.58
|246 [52]
|3.88
|16.50
|330 [34]
|Jenkins County
|3 - A Public
|4-5
|36.65
|38.00
|363 [35]
|2.18
|14.95
|331 [41]
|Spalding
|4 - AAAA
|1-8
|36.53
|54.67
|161 [20]
|4.29
|17.18
|332 [43]
|Redan
|5 - AAA
|2-3
|36.50
|52.44
|190 [19]
|6.31
|19.22
|333 [3]
|Southwest Georgia Academy
|GISA 2 - AA
|7-2
|36.41
|15.94
|437 [8]
|9.38
|22.39
|334 [35]
|Chattooga
|7 - AA
|3-6
|36.30
|42.48
|309 [31]
|4.66
|17.77
|335 [52]
|Morrow
|4 - AAAAAA
|1-6
|36.21
|59.60
|108 [35]
|4.38
|17.58
|336 [7]
|Tiftarea Academy
|GISA 3 - AAA
|4-4
|35.78
|39.86
|341 [2]
|6.05
|19.69
|337 [36]
|KIPP Atlanta Collegiate
|6 - AA
|2-3
|35.53
|35.87
|379 [43]
|4.29
|18.18
|338 [42]
|Mount Zion (Jonesboro)
|5 - AAAA
|0-5
|35.44
|52.28
|194 [26]
|2.95
|16.94
|339 [35]
|Screven County
|3 - A Public
|4-5
|35.06
|39.99
|339 [27]
|4.75
|19.11
|340 [51]
|Drew
|3 - AAAAA
|2-7
|34.85
|48.30
|235 [43]
|-1.22
|13.36
|341 [36]
|Mount Zion (Carroll)
|6 - A Public
|7-2
|34.30
|25.50
|423 [53]
|5.08
|20.20
|342 [37]
|Miller County
|1 - A Public
|2-5
|34.28
|39.35
|349 [30]
|1.89
|17.03
|343 [53]
|South Cobb
|6 - AAAAAA
|1-8
|34.27
|55.77
|145 [43]
|6.66
|21.81
|344 [38]
|Wheeler County
|4 - A Public
|5-5
|34.15
|36.56
|373 [36]
|6.02
|21.29
|345 [39]
|Hawkinsville
|4 - A Public
|3-6
|34.06
|38.82
|354 [32]
|2.86
|18.22
|346 [37]
|Monticello
|3 - AA
|2-7
|33.81
|46.86
|254 [25]
|3.26
|18.87
|347 [44]
|Dunwoody
|7 - AAAAAAA
|1-6
|33.38
|59.75
|105 [39]
|0.71
|16.75
|348 [54]
|Rockdale County
|3 - AAAAAA †
|0-4
|32.93
|42.56
|305 [56]
|3.24
|19.73
|349 [38]
|East Laurens
|2 - AA
|3-5
|32.83
|38.12
|359 [39]
|3.93
|20.51
|350 [44]
|Pike County
|2 - AAA
|1-7
|32.82
|52.43
|191 [20]
|4.83
|21.43
|351 [43]
|Hampton
|5 - AAAA
|2-6
|32.77
|50.07
|213 [29]
|2.27
|18.92
|352 [39]
|Gordon Central
|7 - AA
|3-6
|32.61
|41.12
|324 [36]
|3.18
|19.99
|353 [45]
|Murray County
|6 - AAA
|4-6
|32.30
|40.55
|334 [49]
|3.72
|20.85
|354 [52]
|Stone Mountain
|5 - AAAAA
|1-6
|32.28
|48.60
|231 [41]
|5.03
|22.17
|355 [40]
|Terrell County
|1 - A Public
|3-4
|32.15
|28.59
|417 [50]
|1.97
|19.24
|356 [46]
|Gilmer
|7 - AAA
|3-5
|32.12
|37.40
|368 [54]
|1.34
|18.64
|357 [4]
|Terrell Academy
|GISA 2 - AA
|6-3
|31.94
|24.61
|426 [4]
|0.31
|17.79
|358 [44]
|Shaw
|2 - AAAA
|3-6
|31.90
|39.74
|342 [39]
|1.11
|18.63
|359 [40]
|Berrien
|1 - AA
|2-8
|31.90
|50.40
|211 [17]
|5.27
|22.79
|360 [29]
|Lakeview Academy
|6 - A Private
|4-3
|31.29
|29.84
|411 [37]
|2.59
|20.72
|361 [30]
|King's Ridge Christian
|6 - A Private
|3-4
|31.14
|37.19
|371 [34]
|-0.76
|17.52
|362 [41]
|Laney
|4 - AA
|4-4
|31.06
|29.39
|415 [51]
|-1.84
|16.52
|363 [42]
|Therrell
|6 - AA
|2-6
|31.02
|42.88
|296 [28]
|3.34
|21.73
|364 [41]
|Social Circle
|8 - A Public
|3-6
|30.93
|42.56
|306 [18]
|5.31
|23.80
|365 [8]
|Creekside Christian
|GISA 4 - AAA
|4-3
|30.89
|29.02
|416 [10]
|2.51
|21.04
|366 [53]
|Grady
|6 - AAAAA
|1-9
|30.74
|45.30
|267 [49]
|0.20
|18.88
|367 [43]
|Southwest
|3 - AA
|1-5
|30.60
|44.13
|284 [27]
|3.30
|22.12
|368 [31]
|Deerfield-Windsor
|1 - A Private
|2-7
|30.45
|42.52
|308 [24]
|2.39
|21.36
|369 [9]
|Valwood School
|GISA 3 - AAA
|3-6
|30.33
|40.68
|331 [1]
|3.53
|22.62
|370 [54]
|McIntosh
|2 - AAAAA
|0-9
|30.33
|51.63
|201 [34]
|4.13
|23.23
|371 [47]
|Coahulla Creek
|6 - AAA
|2-7
|30.10
|43.33
|290 [42]
|-0.48
|18.83
|372 [48]
|East Jackson
|8 - AAA
|1-7
|30.10
|53.91
|175 [15]
|5.21
|24.52
|373 [45]
|Columbus
|2 - AAAA
|3-6
|29.95
|37.35
|369 [47]
|5.81
|25.28
|374 [46]
|Chestatee
|8 - AAAA
|0-9
|29.72
|54.92
|154 [19]
|5.14
|24.84
|375 [44]
|Coosa
|7 - AA
|4-4
|29.22
|33.74
|392 [46]
|0.13
|20.33
|376 [42]
|Trion
|6 - A Public
|3-6
|29.19
|31.49
|405 [46]
|2.99
|23.22
|377 [47]
|Rutland
|4 - AAAA
|1-6
|29.08
|45.57
|265 [31]
|0.91
|21.26
|378 [43]
|Seminole County
|1 - A Public
|3-5
|28.47
|35.45
|384 [41]
|-0.29
|20.66
|379 [10]
|Southland Academy
|GISA 3 - AAA
|2-7
|28.05
|33.75
|391 [4]
|-1.54
|19.83
|380 [5]
|Briarwood Academy
|GISA 4 - AA
|5-3-1
|27.38
|14.36
|438 [9]
|-1.20
|20.84
|381 [49]
|Tattnall County
|1 - AAA
|1-8
|27.19
|49.94
|217 [26]
|1.06
|23.29
|382 [6]
|Piedmont Academy
|GISA 1 - AA
|6-3
|27.12
|17.59
|433 [5]
|1.97
|24.27
|383 [45]
|Dade County
|7 - AA
|2-7
|26.83
|38.04
|361 [40]
|2.55
|25.14
|384 [50]
|Lakeview-Ft. Oglethorpe
|6 - AAA
|1-8
|26.76
|45.18
|269 [36]
|2.77
|25.43
|385 [46]
|Banks County
|8 - AA
|1-8
|26.68
|48.65
|230 [20]
|-2.51
|20.22
|386 [32]
|Loganville Christian
|8 - A Private
|2-5
|26.27
|38.85
|353 [31]
|-1.28
|21.87
|387 [48]
|McDonough
|5 - AAAA
|1-8
|26.03
|44.75
|276 [34]
|-2.36
|21.03
|388 [33]
|Landmark Christian
|2 - A Private
|1-8
|25.20
|43.29
|292 [21]
|-0.48
|23.74
|389 [47]
|Butler
|4 - AA
|4-4
|24.92
|23.95
|428 [52]
|-3.28
|21.22
|390 [45]
|Berkmar
|7 - AAAAAAA
|1-7
|24.60
|54.76
|158 [44]
|0.14
|24.96
|391 [48]
|Oglethorpe County
|4 - AA
|3-6
|24.31
|32.09
|401 [48]
|-3.19
|21.92
|392 [51]
|Beach
|3 - AAA
|1-5
|23.99
|46.08
|260 [35]
|-2.34
|23.08
|393 [52]
|Brantley County
|1 - AAA
|1-8
|23.29
|46.25
|258 [33]
|-2.38
|23.75
|394 [49]
|Towers
|6 - AA
|1-5
|22.70
|42.02
|315 [33]
|-6.20
|20.52
|395 [44]
|Greenville
|5 - A Public
|2-7
|22.66
|40.50
|335 [25]
|1.14
|27.89
|396 [34]
|Providence Christian
|5 - A Private
|0-9
|21.73
|50.68
|208 [7]
|0.43
|28.12
|397 [7]
|Thomas Jefferson
|GISA 4 - AA
|7-3
|21.00
|12.77
|440 [11]
|-5.65
|22.77
|398 [45]
|Treutlen
|4 - A Public
|1-8
|20.95
|40.72
|330 [23]
|-2.07
|26.39
|399 [49]
|Druid Hills
|6 - AAAA
|0-3
|19.47
|45.44
|266 [32]
|-3.93
|26.02
|400 [35]
|Heritage School
|4 - A Private
|0-8
|19.11
|40.31
|337 [29]
|-5.05
|25.26
|401 [46]
|Towns County
|8 - A Public
|3-5
|18.97
|23.38
|429 [56]
|-5.42
|25.02
|402 [50]
|Jordan
|2 - AAAA
|2-6
|18.71
|35.92
|377 [49]
|-3.34
|27.36
|403 [36]
|Walker
|7 - A Private
|1-8
|18.59
|43.33
|289 [20]
|-6.05
|24.78
|404 [47]
|Georgia Military College
|7 - A Public
|5-4
|18.32
|22.57
|430 [57]
|-5.13
|25.97
|405 [48]
|Wilkinson County
|7 - A Public
|2-5
|17.73
|31.09
|409 [48]
|-6.52
|25.17
|406 [53]
|Savannah
|3 - AAA
|1-5
|17.27
|39.64
|344 [51]
|-5.55
|26.59
|407 [51]
|Southeast Whitfield
|7 - AAAA
|1-7
|17.13
|37.66
|367 [46]
|-3.59
|28.71
|408 [55]
|Lakeside (Atlanta)
|4 - AAAAAA †
|0-7
|16.95
|43.76
|287 [54]
|-5.62
|26.85
|409 [56]
|Osborne
|6 - AAAAAA
|1-8
|15.79
|50.03
|214 [50]
|-7.00
|26.63
|410 [54]
|Long County
|1 - AAA
|0-9
|15.78
|47.64
|245 [30]
|-6.04
|27.60
|411 [49]
|Armuchee
|6 - A Public
|2-5
|15.57
|29.59
|412 [49]
|-8.46
|25.39
|412 [52]
|North Clayton
|5 - AAAA
|0-8
|15.50
|42.79
|299 [37]
|-6.76
|27.15
|413 [50]
|Randolph-Clay
|1 - A Public
|2-7
|14.47
|33.18
|393 [44]
|-5.30
|29.65
|414 [51]
|Portal
|3 - A Public
|0-7
|14.28
|40.23
|338 [26]
|-6.94
|28.20
|415 [50]
|Josey
|4 - AA
|1-7
|13.85
|35.90
|378 [42]
|-6.10
|29.47
|416 [55]
|North Springs
|6 - AAAAA
|0-7
|13.77
|44.22
|283 [50]
|-5.22
|30.43
|417 [8]
|Edmund Burke Academy
|GISA 4 - AA
|4-6
|12.32
|16.26
|435 [6]
|-7.35
|29.75
|418 [53]
|Spencer
|2 - AAAA
|1-9
|12.25
|39.20
|350 [41]
|-10.03
|27.14
|419 [37]
|St. Francis
|6 - A Private
|1-7
|11.55
|37.77
|364 [32]
|-4.23
|33.64
|420 [52]
|ACE Charter
|7 - A Public
|2-6
|10.25
|26.89
|420 [51]
|-6.44
|32.73
|421 [11]
|Bethlehem Christian Academy
|GISA 4 - AAA
|2-7
|9.97
|29.53
|413 [9]
|-5.02
|34.43
|422 [56]
|Forest Park
|3 - AAAAA
|0-9
|9.34
|42.77
|300 [51]
|-4.35
|35.73
|423 [53]
|Greene County
|8 - A Public
|1-7
|9.24
|35.81
|380 [39]
|-9.61
|30.57
|424 [51]
|McNair
|6 - AA
|0-5
|8.25
|41.71
|319 [35]
|-9.32
|31.85
|425 [9]
|Memorial Day
|GISA 2 - AA
|2-7
|8.24
|32.21
|400 [1]
|-7.45
|33.73
|426 [55]
|Cross Creek
|4 - AAA
|0-10
|7.83
|51.21
|204 [24]
|-12.37
|29.22
|427 [54]
|Bryan County
|3 - A Public
|0-7
|7.12
|42.20
|312 [19]
|-6.69
|35.61
|428 [57]
|Johnson (Gainesville)
|8 - AAAAA
|0-9
|6.70
|49.53
|224 [39]
|-8.08
|34.64
|429 [56]
|Groves
|3 - AAA
|0-6
|6.53
|46.08
|260 [35]
|-11.73
|31.15
|430 [12]
|St. Andrew's School
|GISA 2 - AAA
|2-4-1
|5.91
|16.57
|434 [13]
|-19.42
|24.09
|431 [55]
|Calhoun County
|1 - A Public
|0-3
|5.21
|25.03
|425 [54]
|-11.57
|32.64
|432 [56]
|Baconton Charter
|1 - A Public †
|1-6
|3.62
|26.32
|422 [52]
|-11.95
|33.85
|433 [54]
|Kendrick
|2 - AAAA
|0-9
|3.00
|40.59
|333 [38]
|-9.37
|37.05
|434 [13]
|Trinity Christian (Dublin)
|GISA 2 - AAA
|0-8
|2.50
|32.70
|395 [5]
|-8.03
|38.89
|435 [57]
|Pataula Charter
|1 - A Public †
|4-5
|0.83
|3.54
|443 [61]
|-16.06
|32.53
|436 [52]
|Glenn Hills
|4 - AA
|0-8
|-0.48
|41.03
|329 [38]
|-11.97
|37.92
|437 [58]
|Central (Talbotton)
|5 - A Public
|0-7
|-1.86
|41.92
|318 [20]
|-14.34
|36.95
|438 [59]
|Crawford County
|7 - A Public
|0-9
|-4.92
|35.50
|383 [40]
|-13.83
|40.52
|439 [60]
|Glascock County
|7 - A Public †
|3-7
|-5.00
|11.21
|441 [59]
|-13.10
|41.32
|440 [57]
|Lumpkin County
|7 - AAA
|0-9
|-5.21
|41.33
|321 [48]
|-15.78
|38.85
|441 [10]
|Augusta Prep
|GISA 4 - AA
|3-7
|-9.87
|12.87
|439 [10]
|-19.49
|39.80
|442 [11]
|Robert Toombs Academy
|GISA 2 - AA
|0-8
|-20.07
|28.03
|419 [3]
|-13.31
|56.18
|443 [58]
|Cross Keys
|5 - AAAAA †
|2-2
|-25.46
|0.83
|444 [58]
|-18.95
|55.93
|444 [61]
|GSIC
|7 - A Public †
|0-4
|-42.33
|4.17
|442 [60]
|-34.80
|56.94
† - Plays a non-region schedule
Regions
Each region is shown with its “Competitive Rating,” which is the mode of the Extreme Value Type I Distribution (i.e., the Gumbel minimum distribution) applied to the ratings. This calculation favors regions with large numbers of highly rated teams. The “Average Rating” is the rating required to win 50% of all games against the region’s teams in an infinite round robin competition.
|Rank
|Region
|Teams
|Comp Rating
|Avg Rating
|1
|1 - AAAAAAA
|4
|96.84
|88.69
|2
|1 - AAAAAA
|4
|88.82
|84.38
|3
|4 - AAAAAAA
|5
|88.28
|81.81
|4
|1 - AAAAA
|5
|87.32
|82.81
|5
|8 - AAAAAAA
|5
|81.79
|75.87
|6
|5 - AAAAAAA
|6
|79.29
|73.82
|7
|3 - AAAAAAA
|6
|77.80
|73.74
|8
|7 - AAAAA
|6
|75.98
|67.78
|9
|2 - AAAAAAA
|5
|75.05
|68.59
|10
|5 - AAAAAA
|8
|72.50
|67.85
|11
|6 - AAAAAAA
|7
|72.25
|69.70
|12
|8 - AAAAAA
|7
|72.23
|66.26
|13
|5 - AAA
|7
|70.55
|65.25
|14
|4 - AAAAAA
|6
|68.59
|65.23
|15
|7 - AAAAAAA
|7
|66.96
|55.27
|16
|3 - AAAA
|4
|66.20
|61.27
|17
|8 - AAA
|6
|65.89
|57.99
|18
|1 - AA
|6
|65.72
|58.01
|19
|7 - AAAAAA
|8
|65.53
|60.29
|20
|2 - AAAAAA
|7
|65.07
|57.13
|21
|8 - AAAA
|7
|64.65
|55.43
|22
|6 - AAAA
|7
|64.25
|55.31
|23
|4 - AAAAA
|8
|64.24
|58.52
|24
|2 - AAA
|8
|64.23
|56.26
|25
|8 - A Private
|5
|63.71
|54.40
|26
|5 - AA
|5
|62.52
|59.91
|27
|2 - A Public
|7
|62.17
|56.54
|28
|1 - AAAA
|6
|61.44
|55.36
|29
|6 - AAAAAA
|9
|61.17
|51.54
|30
|2 - AAAAA
|7
|60.18
|53.41
|31
|1 - AAA
|5
|58.41
|44.30
|32
|2 - A Private
|3
|57.93
|48.94
|33
|3 - A Private
|4
|56.61
|53.52
|34
|8 - AA
|4
|56.39
|47.15
|35
|4 - AAA
|7
|56.36
|48.11
|36
|8 - AAAAA
|8
|56.28
|48.11
|37
|2 - AA
|6
|56.19
|51.63
|38
|3 - AA
|7
|56.01
|50.05
|39
|4 - AAAA
|7
|55.77
|50.33
|40
|7 - A Private
|5
|54.53
|46.99
|41
|7 - AAAA
|7
|53.80
|45.88
|42
|3 - AAAAA
|8
|52.89
|45.30
|43
|5 - A Private
|5
|52.78
|46.94
|44
|5 - AAAAA
|7
|52.64
|51.25
|45
|7 - AAA
|7
|51.66
|41.94
|46
|4 - A Public
|9
|50.57
|43.39
|47
|6 - A Private
|5
|50.27
|39.31
|48
|6 - AAA
|9
|50.25
|43.18
|49
|5 - A Public
|8
|50.20
|41.32
|50
|3 - AAAAAA
|4
|50.17
|47.33
|51
|6 - AAAAA
|7
|47.84
|41.81
|52
|6 - AA
|9
|47.83
|40.00
|53
|GISA 4 - AAA
|4
|47.45
|36.70
|54
|3 - A Public
|8
|47.00
|37.47
|55
|8 - A Public
|6
|46.21
|36.81
|56
|1 - A Private
|6
|46.10
|42.38
|57
|7 - AA
|7
|45.98
|39.84
|58
|2 - AAAA
|9
|45.90
|35.41
|59
|4 - A Private
|4
|45.62
|39.09
|60
|5 - AAAA
|7
|42.13
|36.21
|61
|GISA 1 - AA
|3
|41.46
|37.68
|62
|6 - A Public
|6
|41.11
|35.64
|63
|4 - AA
|8
|40.82
|30.97
|64
|3 - AAA
|7
|40.45
|32.81
|65
|GISA 2 - AAA
|5
|38.70
|28.74
|66
|GISA 3 - AAA
|4
|35.80
|33.32
|67
|1 - A Public
|7
|34.22
|31.04
|68
|GISA 2 - AA
|4
|25.31
|14.13
|69
|7 - A Public
|6
|21.70
|20.62
|70
|GISA 4 - AA
|4
|19.23
|12.71
Least Likely Results
These are the least likely results of the season using the ratings above. These may change as the season progresses. Each row shows the game data, the difference in the teams after accounting for the home advantage, the expected winning percentage of the favored team, and the likelihood of the on-field result.
|Date
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Score
|Diff
|Prob
|Likelihood
|09/18
|Vidalia
|Emanuel County Institute
|8 - 14
|17.52
|89.3%
|0.213
|10/16
|Douglas County
|Paulding County
|20 - 22
|21.06
|92.8%
|0.221
|10/09
|Clinch County
|Charlton County
|14 - 18
|18.55
|90.5%
|0.224
|09/25
|North Gwinnett
|Lovejoy
|7 - 19
|12.87
|82.7%
|0.233
|09/18
|Lovejoy
|Eagle's Landing
|12 - 6
|34.82
|98.6%
|0.249
|10/30
|Lowndes
|Tift County
|17 - 13
|29.14
|97.2%
|0.252
|11/05
|Shaw
|Kendrick
|26 - 22
|28.90
|97.1%
|0.255
|10/09
|Greenbrier
|Walnut Grove
|7 - 21
|10.87
|78.9%
|0.259
|10/02
|Jefferson County
|Butler
|22 - 14
|39.28
|99.2%
|0.268
|09/25
|Central (Macon)
|Howard
|20 - 37
|9.51
|76.0%
|0.273
|11/13
|North Cobb
|Marietta
|28 - 26
|22.24
|93.7%
|0.286
|09/25
|Peachtree Ridge
|Centennial
|35 - 32
|24.12
|94.9%
|0.286
|10/30
|Brookwood
|Newton
|16 - 28
|9.92
|76.9%
|0.290
|09/17
|Denmark
|Shiloh
|0 - 7
|12.03
|81.2%
|0.292
|09/25
|Bowdon
|Heritage School
|14 - 9
|27.58
|96.6%
|0.297
Highest Rated Matchups
These are the highest rated matchups of the season using the ratings above. The game rating is the rating required to win 50% of all games in an infinite round robin competition against the expected rating of the loser of the game, which favors games with highly rated and closely matched opponents. These may change as the season progresses. Each row shows the game rating, the game data, the difference in the teams after accounting for the home advantage, and the expected winning percentage of the favored team.
|Game Rating
|Date
|Team
|Opponent
|Score
|Diff
|Prob
|100.18
|11/06
|Colquitt County
|Lowndes
|40 - 10
|13.30
|83.4%
|97.38
|09/25
|Lowndes
|Lee County
|38 - 13
|3.34
|60.0%
|95.44
|10/09
|Lee County
|Warner Robins
|27 - 7
|3.36
|60.0%
|92.67
|10/09
|Lowndes
|Valdosta
|33 - 21
|7.45
|71.2%
|92.10
|10/30
|Warner Robins
|Ware County
|22 - 19
|5.22
|65.3%
|91.93
|09/04
|Warner Robins
|Valdosta
|25 - 28
|3.58
|60.7%
|91.72
|09/18
|Grayson
|Collins Hill
|28 - 7
|14.37
|85.1%
|91.33
|11/13
|Lee County
|Valdosta
|41 - 7
|8.35
|73.4%
|90.52
|09/25
|Colquitt County
|Valdosta
|24 - 10
|22.16
|93.6%
|88.45
|10/02
|Cedar Grove
|Milton
|14 - 7
|3.21
|59.6%
|88.38
|09/11
|North Cobb
|Buford
|28 - 14
|1.26
|53.8%
|88.03
|09/05
|Lowndes
|Archer
|35 - 21
|12.21
|81.5%
|87.71
|09/25
|Grayson
|Archer
|26 - 7
|16.77
|88.5%
|87.62
|10/30
|Collins Hill
|North Gwinnett
|42 - 21
|5.17
|65.2%
|87.43
|10/09
|North Cobb
|North Gwinnett
|0 - 16
|0.41
|51.2%
About the Author