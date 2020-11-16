X

Maxwell Week 11 summary

By Loren Maxwell

The Maxwell Ratings will rank the 444 teams of the Georgia High School Association and the Georgia Independent School Association throughout the 2020 season. The ratings are based entirely on historical performance and on field results and do not consider personnel changes on the roster or coaching staffs.

This off season, the Maxwell ratings underwent its most significant overall in its 35-year history. The ratings are not only more accurate, but also now offer offense and defense ratings for each team.

Maxwell GHSA Football Ratings

As this season’s games are played, the Maxwell Ratings will be based on a modified logistic regression of the current football season’s results in combination with each team’s historical performance. More recent games and games against similarly rated opponents carry more weight and the weight of each team’s historical performance diminishes as the team’s season progresses.

The ratings are scaled so that there is a 50% chance in any given year of at least one team eclipsing a rating of 100.00.

A hypothetical score at a neutral location can be calculated between two teams by adding their offensive and defensive ratings. To account for home advantage, adjust the hypothetical scores in favor of the home team by half of the home advantage.

For the current season, the ratings accurately account for the winner of 1657 of 1784 total games including 0 tie(s) (92.88%) and accurately reflect approximately 68.3% of all game scores within 9.60 points and all game margins within 12.66 points.

All data is courtesy of the Georgia High School Football Historians Association.

Home Advantage: 1.41

By Class

AAAAAAA AAAAAA
Rank Team Rec Rating Rank Team Rec Rating
1Colquitt County7-0109.871Lee County8-196.05
2Grayson9-0102.542Valdosta5-389.11
3Lowndes7-197.983Buford7-187.80
4Norcross9-089.844Westlake7-181.04
5Collins Hill8-289.585Richmond Hill8-280.73
6North Cobb8-187.646Allatoona8-080.14
7North Gwinnett6-385.827Carrollton5-279.37
8Milton7-185.758Hughes8-178.01
9Cherokee8-184.939Rome6-376.99
10Archer6-384.3610Houston County5-576.51
11East Coweta7-181.7211Dacula6-276.20
12Parkview6-281.1312Northside (Warner Robins)4-675.86
13Brookwood7-280.8413Lovejoy7-274.36
14Newnan9-080.6614Douglas County7-274.35
15Mill Creek4-579.6215River Ridge8-073.83



AAAAA AAAA
Rank Team Rec Rating Rank Team Rec Rating
1Warner Robins6-294.101Jefferson7-085.66
2Ware County7-190.292Marist7-083.87
3Blessed Trinity5-087.943Bainbridge6-375.36
4Cartersville8-185.834Benedictine6-274.70
5Coffee7-284.595Cedartown6-270.80
6Calhoun7-376.106Flowery Branch7-269.19
7Veterans4-575.097Carver (Columbus)7-067.86
8Starr's Mill8-173.208Hapeville Charter3-366.64
9Jones County6-373.179Stephenson4-264.14
10Ola8-172.3510Cairo3-463.30
11Wayne County3-669.9711Perry5-462.28
12St. Pius X7-169.7712North Oconee4-562.11
13Clarke Central7-269.5113Islands6-061.50
14Dutchtown6-366.5014Baldwin4-060.68
15Eastside7-265.1915Hardaway7-258.27



AAA AA
Rank Team Rec Rating Rank Team Rec Rating
1Cedar Grove5-090.371Fitzgerald9-080.78
2Oconee County8-083.492Rabun County9-173.22
3Crisp County8-179.093Thomasville6-470.68
4Peach County7-178.994Callaway6-167.54
5Appling County7-078.725Haralson County7-163.71
6Greater Atlanta Christian7-177.866Dodge County5-363.65
7Pierce County7-176.547Jefferson County6-262.78
8Rockmart7-171.488Lovett6-262.03
9Carver (Atlanta)3-568.579Jeff Davis8-160.29
10Thomson7-266.9010Early County6-260.16
11Westminster (Atlanta)4-366.8411Bleckley County6-360.11
12Sandy Creek2-464.5212Vidalia6-260.06
13Monroe Area7-263.0413Fannin County7-059.57
14Richmond Academy8-162.8314Washington County5-459.12
15White County6-262.2115Northeast6-258.31



A Public A Private
Rank Team Rec Rating Rank Team Rec Rating
1Brooks County8-172.071Prince Avenue Christian7-176.91
2Metter9-070.442Fellowship Christian8-073.80
3Irwin County6-368.953Eagle's Landing Christian5-370.32
4Dublin8-168.634Athens Academy8-170.28
5Clinch County5-361.755North Cobb Christian7-163.15
6Commerce8-160.986Savannah Christian8-161.85
7Chattahoochee County8-060.887Christian Heritage6-161.44
8Macon County7-160.708Wesleyan7-260.59
9Wilcox County7-259.049George Walton Academy6-259.83
10Turner County6-358.3210Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg)6-256.72
11Washington-Wilkes6-156.3411Calvary Day5-454.31
12Pelham5-154.7212Holy Innocents3-552.95
13McIntosh County Academy5-354.3513Stratford Academy6-252.63
14Taylor County6-251.9514Aquinas7-252.63
15Johnson County7-250.8415Whitefield Academy5-451.29



GISA AAA GISA AA
Rank Team Rec Rating Rank Team Rec Rating
1John Milledge Academy7-068.041Gatewood School8-143.28
2Bulloch Academy7-146.902Brentwood School7-142.65
3Pinewood Christian6-345.293Southwest Georgia Academy7-236.41
4Frederica Academy5-343.124Terrell Academy6-331.94
5Brookwood School7-239.115Briarwood Academy5-3-127.38



All-Class

Classification rankings are shown in [brackets]. Each team links to its page at the Georgia High School Football Historians Association.

Rank Team Region Rec Rating Sch Str Rank Offense Defense
1 [1]Colquitt County1 - AAAAAAA7-0109.8775.9518 [13]40.64-19.81
2 [2]Grayson4 - AAAAAAA9-0102.5478.518 [5]37.13-16.00
3 [3]Lowndes1 - AAAAAAA7-197.9884.143 [2]37.81-10.75
4 [1]Lee County1 - AAAAAA8-196.0565.8955 [11]33.13-13.50
5 [1]Warner Robins1 - AAAAA6-294.1082.354 [1]34.47-10.21
6 [1]Cedar Grove5 - AAA5-090.3767.1048 [4]29.98-10.97
7 [2]Ware County1 - AAAAA7-190.2975.9917 [2]33.04-7.83
8 [4]Norcross7 - AAAAAAA9-089.8458.10127 [42]33.39-7.03
9 [5]Collins Hill8 - AAAAAAA8-289.5877.5111 [7]32.81-7.35
10 [2]Valdosta1 - AAAAAA5-389.1189.391 [1]31.55-8.15
11 [3]Blessed Trinity7 - AAAAA5-087.9465.4563 [8]32.08-6.44
12 [3]Buford8 - AAAAAA7-187.8065.6959 [13]30.37-8.01
13 [6]North Cobb3 - AAAAAAA8-187.6473.4825 [18]30.88-7.34
14 [4]Cartersville7 - AAAAA8-185.8363.0778 [10]29.08-7.32
15 [7]North Gwinnett8 - AAAAAAA6-385.8278.509 [6]27.17-9.23
16 [8]Milton5 - AAAAAAA7-185.7570.8132 [23]28.44-7.89
17 [1]Jefferson8 - AAAA7-085.6657.08131 [16]27.63-8.62
18 [9]Cherokee5 - AAAAAAA8-184.9370.6433 [24]29.01-6.51
19 [5]Coffee1 - AAAAA7-284.5967.3846 [5]29.95-5.22
20 [10]Archer7 - AAAAAAA6-384.3665.9154 [30]28.47-6.47
21 [2]Marist6 - AAAA7-083.8754.43166 [22]26.41-8.04
22 [2]Oconee County8 - AAA8-083.4960.73101 [9]26.57-7.50
23 [11]East Coweta2 - AAAAAAA7-181.7265.4762 [34]29.20-3.11
24 [12]Parkview4 - AAAAAAA6-281.1373.0928 [20]29.63-2.08
25 [4]Westlake4 - AAAAAA7-181.0463.9069 [17]29.74-1.88
26 [13]Brookwood4 - AAAAAAA7-280.8474.7922 [16]31.21-0.21
27 [1]Fitzgerald1 - AA9-080.7860.08103 [2]26.85-4.51
28 [5]Richmond Hill2 - AAAAAA8-280.7363.2076 [22]28.31-3.00
29 [14]Newnan2 - AAAAAAA9-080.6658.98115 [40]30.76-0.49
30 [6]Allatoona6 - AAAAAA8-080.1449.97215 [51]22.71-8.01
31 [15]Mill Creek8 - AAAAAAA4-579.6281.375 [3]25.35-4.85
32 [7]Carrollton5 - AAAAAA5-279.3768.3840 [7]28.39-1.56
33 [3]Crisp County2 - AAA8-179.0961.6993 [8]23.38-6.29
34 [4]Peach County2 - AAA7-178.9956.25138 [12]25.66-3.92
35 [16]Roswell5 - AAAAAAA6-278.7366.1551 [28]27.03-2.29
36 [5]Appling County1 - AAA7-078.7248.28236 [28]25.48-3.82
37 [8]Hughes4 - AAAAAA8-178.0160.91100 [33]25.80-2.79
38 [6]Greater Atlanta Christian5 - AAA7-177.8666.7350 [5]25.56-2.88
39 [9]Rome5 - AAAAAA6-376.9973.3327 [4]23.42-4.15
40 [1]Prince Avenue Christian8 - A Private7-176.9155.23150 [2]28.460.97
41 [17]Alpharetta5 - AAAAAAA3-476.7477.2212 [8]25.06-2.26
42 [18]Camden County1 - AAAAAAA5-576.6784.392 [1]24.80-2.45
43 [7]Pierce County1 - AAA7-176.5449.68221 [27]23.77-3.35
44 [10]Houston County1 - AAAAAA5-576.5178.3310 [3]23.24-3.85
45 [19]Walton3 - AAAAAAA5-476.2873.3526 [19]24.39-2.47
46 [11]Dacula8 - AAAAAA6-276.2065.1765 [15]25.68-1.10
47 [6]Calhoun7 - AAAAA7-376.1062.4586 [11]25.72-0.96
48 [12]Northside (Warner Robins)1 - AAAAAA4-675.8679.527 [2]23.08-3.37
49 [20]West Forsyth6 - AAAAAAA6-375.5370.1934 [25]23.64-2.47
50 [3]Bainbridge1 - AAAA6-375.3668.4339 [2]23.85-2.09
51 [21]Hillgrove3 - AAAAAAA4-475.2276.3814 [10]25.36-0.44
52 [7]Veterans1 - AAAAA4-575.0974.9021 [3]22.62-3.05
53 [4]Benedictine3 - AAAA6-274.7063.7472 [4]27.532.25
54 [13]Lovejoy4 - AAAAAA7-274.3662.5485 [26]21.03-3.91
55 [14]Douglas County5 - AAAAAA7-274.3562.0790 [27]21.02-3.91
56 [15]River Ridge7 - AAAAAA8-073.8354.86156 [44]24.690.28
57 [2]Fellowship Christian6 - A Private8-073.8041.11325 [27]24.530.15
58 [22]South Gwinnett4 - AAAAAAA5-473.6272.6031 [22]21.78-2.42
59 [23]McEachern2 - AAAAAAA3-573.4076.5713 [9]24.160.18
60 [2]Rabun County8 - AA9-173.2250.59209 [16]28.164.36
61 [8]Starr's Mill2 - AAAAA8-173.2055.81143 [23]19.63-4.15
62 [9]Jones County4 - AAAAA6-373.1765.7757 [7]25.982.23
63 [24]Denmark6 - AAAAAAA5-373.1068.1842 [27]21.57-2.10
64 [16]Alexander5 - AAAAAA6-373.0165.8856 [12]23.29-0.30
65 [10]Ola4 - AAAAA8-172.3555.72146 [24]24.651.73
66 [1]Brooks County2 - A Public8-172.0757.51130 [1]23.811.17
67 [17]Creekview7 - AAAAAA6-271.9563.4574 [20]18.76-3.77
68 [25]South Forsyth6 - AAAAAAA5-371.5063.8370 [36]25.163.08
69 [8]Rockmart6 - AAA7-171.4847.44247 [31]24.832.76
70 [18]Kell6 - AAAAAA5-371.2358.90117 [37]26.304.48
71 [26]Newton4 - AAAAAAA3-570.9176.3115 [11]19.24-2.25
72 [5]Cedartown7 - AAAA6-270.8055.66147 [18]19.71-1.68
73 [19]Glynn Academy2 - AAAAAA6-370.7760.9399 [32]20.37-0.98
74 [3]Thomasville1 - AA6-470.6862.8482 [1]22.381.12
75 [27]Harrison3 - AAAAAAA2-570.4974.9920 [15]21.03-0.04
76 [2]Metter3 - A Public9-070.4436.29374 [37]20.43-0.59
77 [3]Eagle's Landing Christian2 - A Private5-370.3259.04114 [1]21.860.97
78 [4]Athens Academy8 - A Private8-170.2849.89218 [9]21.720.86
79 [28]Tift County1 - AAAAAAA2-670.2479.876 [4]21.410.59
80 [29]North Forsyth6 - AAAAAAA6-370.0565.5960 [32]20.790.16
81 [30]Gainesville6 - AAAAAAA5-470.0265.7358 [31]22.271.67
82 [11]Wayne County1 - AAAAA3-669.9773.9224 [4]20.01-0.54
83 [12]St. Pius X5 - AAAAA7-169.7752.07196 [32]23.543.20
84 [13]Clarke Central8 - AAAAA7-269.5159.36113 [18]22.832.74
85 [20]Brunswick2 - AAAAAA6-369.4561.2395 [29]21.331.30
86 [6]Flowery Branch8 - AAAA7-269.1958.56123 [14]24.014.24
87 [3]Irwin County2 - A Public6-368.9554.86155 [3]19.47-0.05
88 [4]Dublin4 - A Public8-168.6343.96285 [16]23.794.57
89 [9]Carver (Atlanta)5 - AAA3-568.5772.9029 [1]22.353.20
90 [1]John Milledge AcademyGISA 4 - AAA7-068.0437.75365 [3]20.672.05
91 [21]Sprayberry6 - AAAAAA4-467.9860.54102 [34]22.844.28
92 [7]Carver (Columbus)2 - AAAA7-067.8628.39418 [54]23.615.17
93 [4]Callaway5 - AA6-167.5456.21139 [4]20.872.74
94 [10]Thomson4 - AAA7-266.9052.65189 [18]20.933.45
95 [11]Westminster (Atlanta)5 - AAA4-366.8464.6967 [6]17.940.52
96 [31]Marietta3 - AAAAAAA2-766.8172.8530 [21]23.516.12
97 [8]Hapeville Charter6 - AAAA3-366.6467.9543 [3]19.562.34
98 [14]Dutchtown4 - AAAAA6-366.5056.99133 [20]17.250.17
99 [32]North Paulding3 - AAAAAAA2-765.9874.2623 [17]21.074.50
100 [22]Lanier8 - AAAAAA4-465.8267.3547 [9]19.803.40
101 [23]Tucker4 - AAAAAA3-365.7263.6473 [19]19.853.55
102 [24]South Paulding5 - AAAAAA5-465.6963.7671 [18]19.222.94
103 [15]Eastside8 - AAAAA7-265.1949.69220 [37]19.043.28
104 [33]Forsyth Central6 - AAAAAAA4-465.0365.9452 [29]19.573.95
105 [16]Creekside3 - AAAAA5-265.0056.11140 [21]17.541.96
106 [12]Sandy Creek5 - AAA2-464.5267.4944 [2]16.831.73
107 [9]Stephenson6 - AAAA4-264.1458.67121 [13]15.210.49
108 [25]Cambridge7 - AAAAAA5-463.8561.0896 [30]18.964.53
109 [26]Johns Creek7 - AAAAAA4-363.8562.7883 [24]17.242.81
110 [5]Haralson County5 - AA7-163.7149.31225 [18]19.274.98
111 [6]Dodge County3 - AA5-363.6554.24170 [9]19.034.79
112 [10]Cairo1 - AAAA3-463.3062.8980 [5]17.563.68
113 [34]Peachtree Ridge8 - AAAAAAA4-363.2465.5561 [33]20.026.20
114 [5]North Cobb Christian7 - A Private7-163.1544.65277 [18]18.404.67
115 [13]Monroe Area8 - AAA7-263.0452.28193 [22]18.194.57
116 [14]Richmond Academy4 - AAA8-162.8342.05314 [46]17.273.86
117 [7]Jefferson County4 - AA6-262.7837.70366 [41]18.034.67
118 [17]Decatur5 - AAAAA6-062.7546.57256 [48]18.314.98
119 [18]Griffin2 - AAAAA6-462.6759.91104 [14]17.724.47
120 [35]Lambert6 - AAAAAAA5-562.6762.0391 [38]20.747.50
121 [36]Woodstock5 - AAAAAAA3-662.6069.8337 [26]19.646.45
122 [27]Shiloh8 - AAAAAA3-662.4869.9535 [5]17.894.83
123 [37]Pebblebrook2 - AAAAAAA6-362.3156.46136 [43]18.345.45
124 [11]Perry4 - AAAA5-462.2857.05132 [17]17.304.44
125 [19]Harris County2 - AAAAA6-362.2356.09141 [22]16.223.40
126 [15]White County7 - AAA6-262.2144.32281 [39]20.587.78
127 [20]Woodward Academy3 - AAAAA6-362.1649.58223 [38]17.404.66
128 [12]North Oconee8 - AAAA4-562.1159.40112 [10]20.057.36
129 [8]Lovett6 - AA6-262.0345.95261 [26]16.523.91
130 [6]Savannah Christian3 - A Private8-161.8545.05271 [17]17.655.22
131 [5]Clinch County2 - A Public5-361.7556.00142 [2]16.734.40
132 [13]Islands3 - AAAA6-061.5032.41398 [53]16.124.05
133 [7]Christian Heritage7 - A Private6-161.4444.43279 [19]19.057.02
134 [16]Cherokee Bluff7 - AAA9-061.3626.86421 [57]17.775.83
135 [28]East Paulding5 - AAAAAA4-561.2263.4375 [21]17.375.57
136 [38]Mountain View8 - AAAAAAA1-861.1176.0616 [12]18.837.15
137 [17]Hart County8 - AAA3-461.0461.9392 [7]18.997.38
138 [6]Commerce8 - A Public8-160.9838.03362 [34]19.317.75
139 [7]Chattahoochee County5 - A Public8-060.8834.39388 [42]14.703.24
140 [8]Macon County5 - A Public7-160.7041.07327 [21]17.846.56
141 [14]Baldwin4 - AAAA4-060.6844.47278 [35]18.036.77
142 [8]Wesleyan5 - A Private7-260.5949.06228 [11]15.494.31
143 [29]Habersham Central8 - AAAAAA4-460.5862.7184 [25]17.566.40
144 [30]Evans3 - AAAAAA7-260.3543.30291 [55]15.955.01
145 [31]Dalton5 - AAAAAA2-660.3066.8949 [10]17.947.05
146 [9]Jeff Davis2 - AA8-160.2942.37311 [32]16.996.12
147 [32]Sequoyah7 - AAAAAA3-660.2065.3764 [14]16.886.10
148 [10]Early County1 - AA6-260.1652.90184 [13]19.088.33
149 [11]Bleckley County3 - AA6-360.1154.10173 [10]18.647.95
150 [12]Vidalia2 - AA6-260.0648.45233 [21]17.206.56
151 [33]Winder-Barrow8 - AAAAAA4-559.9061.6894 [28]17.406.91
152 [21]Union Grove4 - AAAAA5-459.8955.07152 [27]17.016.54
153 [9]George Walton Academy8 - A Private6-259.8349.95216 [8]17.827.41
154 [18]Central (Macon)2 - AAA6-259.6052.16195 [23]16.786.60
155 [13]Fannin County7 - AA7-059.5735.71381 [44]18.408.25
156 [22]Cass7 - AAAAA6-459.2160.9898 [13]15.115.33
157 [14]Washington County3 - AA5-459.1254.60163 [8]16.316.61
158 [9]Wilcox County4 - A Public7-259.0445.84262 [10]16.536.90
159 [10]Turner County2 - A Public6-358.3251.81198 [6]15.746.83
160 [15]Northeast3 - AA6-258.3148.97229 [19]17.068.17
161 [15]Hardaway2 - AAAA7-258.2736.13376 [48]15.526.67
162 [23]Loganville8 - AAAAA4-558.1654.85157 [28]14.485.74
163 [16]West Laurens4 - AAAA4-457.9754.14172 [24]13.434.88
164 [16]Toombs County2 - AA6-357.8751.16205 [15]17.108.64
165 [17]Heard County5 - AA6-357.7955.38148 [5]16.828.45
166 [18]Pace Academy6 - AA5-257.6541.99316 [34]13.615.37
167 [19]Stephens County8 - AAA4-357.4954.33167 [14]15.827.75
168 [20]Morgan County4 - AAA5-457.2047.87240 [29]12.594.81
169 [17]New Hampstead3 - AAAA5-157.0435.36386 [51]16.118.49
170 [21]Dawson County7 - AAA5-457.0147.21249 [32]17.9710.38
171 [18]Thomas County Central1 - AAAA3-556.8759.69106 [8]15.768.31
172 [34]Riverwood7 - AAAAAA3-556.8156.27137 [41]14.837.45
173 [10]Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg)4 - A Private6-256.7247.77241 [13]13.125.82
174 [19]Cook1 - AA5-456.4753.32179 [12]14.837.77
175 [39]Meadowcreek7 - AAAAAAA3-556.3664.8866 [35]18.1711.23
176 [11]Washington-Wilkes8 - A Public6-156.3439.42348 [29]14.317.40
177 [22]Burke County4 - AAA3-456.2952.88185 [17]18.1611.28
178 [35]Statesboro2 - AAAAAA4-556.2358.63122 [38]16.219.40
179 [24]Southwest DeKalb5 - AAAAA3-356.0855.11151 [26]13.456.78
180 [36]North Atlanta4 - AAAAAA3-456.0756.94134 [40]12.595.94
181 [19]Central (Carrollton)7 - AAAA5-356.0751.32203 [28]16.609.96
182 [20]Temple5 - AA5-555.4254.61162 [7]13.797.79
183 [25]Woodland (Stockbridge)4 - AAAAA6-355.1447.97239 [45]15.029.30
184 [21]Bremen5 - AA5-455.0752.71188 [14]13.647.99
185 [26]New Manchester6 - AAAAA4-355.0352.87186 [31]14.258.64
186 [12]Pelham1 - A Public5-154.7236.25375 [38]14.739.44
187 [27]Greenbrier8 - AAAAA7-254.5642.62302 [52]14.839.69
188 [28]Jonesboro3 - AAAAA6-254.4842.55307 [54]11.666.60
189 [37]Pope6 - AAAAAA4-354.4750.92206 [49]13.528.48
190 [13]McIntosh County Academy3 - A Public5-354.3547.41248 [9]13.728.79
191 [38]Kennesaw Mountain6 - AAAAAA3-554.3555.79144 [42]15.0710.14
192 [11]Calvary Day3 - A Private5-454.3153.03183 [5]13.818.92
193 [20]Westside (Macon)4 - AAAA3-454.3054.27169 [23]13.728.83
194 [21]Cedar Shoals8 - AAAA1-654.3069.6938 [1]11.026.13
195 [22]Putnam County4 - AA8-154.2032.29399 [47]13.718.92
196 [40]Etowah5 - AAAAAAA0-954.1475.6119 [14]10.756.02
197 [22]Riverdale5 - AAAA5-253.9038.39358 [44]13.669.17
198 [23]Jackson2 - AAA4-453.7257.79128 [10]15.5211.21
199 [23]Northwest Whitfield7 - AAAA6-253.5442.85298 [36]15.2811.16
200 [29]Stockbridge4 - AAAAA2-753.4863.0877 [9]13.939.87
201 [30]Chapel Hill6 - AAAAA6-353.3747.11250 [47]14.6410.68
202 [23]Swainsboro2 - AA4-553.3656.65135 [3]10.997.05
203 [24]Arabia Mountain6 - AAAA2-453.2262.8781 [6]12.618.80
204 [31]Whitewater2 - AAAAA4-552.9754.30168 [29]12.088.53
205 [12]Holy Innocents5 - A Private3-552.9553.20182 [4]12.408.88
206 [24]Mary Persons2 - AAA4-552.8552.36192 [21]13.049.61
207 [25]Franklin County8 - AAA7-252.7639.55346 [52]12.809.47
208 [13]Stratford Academy1 - A Private6-252.6346.47257 [15]12.589.36
209 [14]Aquinas3 - A Private7-252.6340.39336 [28]15.2112.00
210 [32]Northgate2 - AAAAA3-652.5558.84119 [19]13.3610.23
211 [41]Duluth7 - AAAAAAA5-452.4749.71219 [45]15.1712.12
212 [25]Westover1 - AAAA1-352.1858.20125 [15]11.879.11
213 [26]Douglass5 - AAA0-552.0967.4745 [3]11.729.06
214 [26]Troup2 - AAAA5-352.0638.72356 [42]11.298.65
215 [14]Taylor County5 - A Public6-251.9534.21389 [43]14.9212.39
216 [27]Adairsville6 - AAA6-351.9245.05272 [38]13.0210.52
217 [24]Pepperell7 - AA5-451.9147.75242 [22]13.2410.75
218 [39]Paulding County5 - AAAAAA3-651.8963.0079 [23]11.619.15
219 [27]Jenkins3 - AAAA3-351.8639.64344 [40]12.7010.26
220 [33]M.L. King5 - AAAAA2-551.6959.60107 [15]10.758.47
221 [28]Howard4 - AAAA2-451.5058.89118 [11]11.979.89
222 [28]North Murray6 - AAA5-351.4843.71288 [41]14.5312.47
223 [15]Whitefield Academy2 - A Private5-451.2948.39234 [12]12.4710.59
224 [40]Chattahoochee7 - AAAAAA2-651.2861.0897 [31]15.4313.57
225 [41]Alcovy3 - AAAAAA2-551.2558.26124 [39]13.6711.84
226 [29]Upson-Lee2 - AAA4-551.0953.60176 [16]13.7512.08
227 [42]Central Gwinnett8 - AAAAAA1-851.0169.8736 [6]12.4110.82
228 [30]Windsor Forest3 - AAA5-151.0132.41398 [56]8.757.16
229 [15]Johnson County4 - A Public7-250.8439.57345 [28]10.398.97
230 [29]Mays6 - AAAA3-650.6854.53165 [21]13.3412.08
231 [16]Darlington7 - A Private6-450.6641.95317 [25]12.8211.58
232 [17]Mount Vernon Presbyterian5 - A Private5-350.5043.08293 [22]13.3612.27
233 [34]Hiram7 - AAAAA1-950.3865.9353 [6]13.5512.59
234 [25]South Atlanta6 - AA5-350.1347.06252 [24]10.679.95
235 [18]First Presbyterian1 - A Private5-449.8743.00295 [23]10.8810.43
236 [26]Washington6 - AA6-249.6131.25407 [49]12.4912.30
237 [43]Heritage (Conyers)3 - AAAAAA †2-249.6046.92253 [53]10.6710.49
238 [16]Marion County5 - A Public3-449.6049.22227 [7]10.3010.12
239 [35]Lithia Springs6 - AAAAA3-649.5659.45111 [17]12.7512.61
240 [31]North Hall7 - AAA5-449.2943.05294 [43]13.4113.54
241 [30]Miller Grove6 - AAAA3-449.1451.67199 [27]7.557.83
242 [19]Hebron Christian5 - A Private3-548.9454.72160 [3]10.3410.82
243 [20]Mount Pisgah Christian6 - A Private5-448.7545.59264 [16]12.8013.47
244 [36]Lithonia5 - AAAAA3-448.4851.37202 [35]10.9311.87
245 [17]Atkinson County2 - A Public4-548.4452.76187 [4]12.0313.01
246 [18]Gordon Lee6 - A Public8-148.3531.18408 [47]10.9912.05
247 [31]Heritage (Ringgold)7 - AAAA5-448.3447.07251 [30]9.3210.40
248 [32]Madison County8 - AAAA3-648.1053.28180 [25]9.4710.79
249 [19]Bowdon6 - A Public5-448.1045.18268 [12]11.7513.07
250 [27]Worth County1 - AA4-648.0454.75159 [6]12.7214.10
251 [20]Mitchell County1 - A Public4-347.9640.60332 [24]13.9915.44
252 [37]Woodland (Cartersville)7 - AAAAA4-347.2447.67243 [46]7.429.60
253 [32]Southeast Bulloch3 - AAA5-346.9341.56320 [47]9.6812.17
254 [2]Bulloch AcademyGISA 2 - AAA7-146.9021.89431 [12]10.9013.42
255 [38]Tri-Cities3 - AAAAA4-446.8842.59303 [53]8.9611.50
256 [39]Locust Grove4 - AAAAA3-646.6853.41178 [30]9.9112.65
257 [33]Fayette County5 - AAAA7-246.6135.66382 [50]7.7210.53
258 [33]Liberty County3 - AAA2-346.1445.17270 [37]8.5011.77
259 [42]Discovery7 - AAAAAAA3-645.8958.14126 [41]9.3612.89
260 [40]Banneker3 - AAAAA2-545.8259.59109 [16]8.2911.90
261 [28]Elbert County8 - AA2-545.8054.00174 [11]9.4813.10
262 [41]Villa Rica6 - AAAAA4-445.6541.22322 [56]10.5614.33
263 [29]Bacon County2 - AA5-545.3541.10326 [37]8.9913.05
264 [21]Savannah Country Day3 - A Private3-445.3149.65222 [10]10.8514.95
265 [3]Pinewood ChristianGISA 2 - AAA6-345.2931.52404 [8]10.6714.80
266 [34]Hephzibah4 - AAA3-444.9842.73301 [44]11.0015.44
267 [43]Campbell2 - AAAAAAA2-844.8862.4187 [37]7.0811.62
268 [30]Lamar County3 - AA4-544.7742.86297 [29]7.9712.62
269 [34]LaGrange2 - AAAA6-344.6534.09390 [52]9.7114.47
270 [21]Manchester5 - A Public4-644.6144.85275 [14]7.3712.18
271 [22]Charlton County2 - A Public4-444.6044.99273 [13]10.4915.30
272 [42]Maynard Jackson6 - AAAAA2-644.5755.35149 [25]7.9412.79
273 [35]Ringgold6 - AAA5-444.4639.86340 [50]9.8314.79
274 [23]Lincoln County8 - A Public5-344.3838.94352 [31]8.0013.05
275 [43]Jackson County8 - AAAAA3-644.3249.27226 [40]7.5212.62
276 [44]Wheeler6 - AAAAAA3-644.2853.52177 [47]8.1813.32
277 [44]Apalachee8 - AAAAA2-744.1851.67200 [33]10.3715.61
278 [35]Monroe1 - AAAA0-344.0259.49110 [9]8.7014.10
279 [45]Mundy's Mill3 - AAAAA4-543.8848.46232 [42]10.4916.03
280 [22]Mount de Sales1 - A Private5-443.6446.71255 [14]9.2615.03
281 [46]Chamblee5 - AAAAA †5-143.4231.80402 [57]7.2213.22
282 [45]Effingham County2 - AAAAAA3-643.3054.56164 [45]6.8712.99
283 [1]Gatewood SchoolGISA 1 - AA8-143.2829.41414 [2]6.9413.07
284 [24]Hancock Central7 - A Public5-043.2818.93432 [58]8.5214.66
285 [25]Montgomery County4 - A Public6-343.2232.95394 [45]8.5414.74
286 [36]Luella5 - AAAA6-343.2238.53357 [43]7.0713.27
287 [4]Frederica AcademyGISA 2 - AAA5-343.1232.49396 [6]5.8412.14
288 [31]Columbia6 - AA3-243.0534.72387 [45]7.3413.70
289 [32]Union County8 - AA3-542.8947.65244 [23]7.7014.23
290 [2]Brentwood SchoolGISA 1 - AA7-142.6516.05436 [7]9.7416.51
291 [33]Model7 - AA4-442.4342.56304 [30]4.9611.95
292 [47]Walnut Grove8 - AAAAA3-642.2948.16237 [44]4.8612.00
293 [26]Schley County5 - A Public4-541.9945.64263 [11]5.3512.78
294 [36]Americus-Sumter2 - AAA1-741.8857.70129 [11]6.0413.58
295 [27]Lanier County2 - A Public3-541.6848.04238 [8]6.5214.26
296 [28]Telfair County4 - A Public4-541.5843.83286 [17]7.3315.16
297 [46]Lassiter6 - AAAAAA2-741.3554.20171 [46]6.1214.19
298 [29]Emanuel County Institute3 - A Public4-441.1438.76355 [33]5.8014.08
299 [23]Mount Paran Christian7 - A Private0-641.1350.77207 [6]5.3613.65
300 [24]Brookstone4 - A Private4-541.0941.17323 [26]6.8815.20
301 [48]Eagle's Landing4 - AAAAA0-940.9562.1089 [12]5.5314.00
302 [37]LaFayette6 - AAA4-440.9439.43347 [53]9.3317.81
303 [47]Lakeside (Evans)3 - AAAAAA2-740.9253.22181 [48]5.6814.18
304 [38]Harlem4 - AAA2-740.7350.08212 [25]8.8517.54
305 [30]Claxton3 - A Public2-540.7151.86197 [5]7.1815.89
306 [48]Centennial7 - AAAAAA0-740.5364.5168 [16]7.1416.03
307 [37]Dougherty1 - AAAA0-440.4362.2988 [7]6.2315.22
308 [25]Tattnall Square1 - A Private4-540.1739.09351 [30]6.5915.84
309 [49]Northside (Columbus)2 - AAAAA4-539.9442.17313 [55]8.5618.03
310 [49]South Effingham2 - AAAAAA0-939.7868.2641 [8]5.8515.49
311 [50]Bradwell Institute2 - AAAAAA0-739.6458.97116 [36]5.8315.61
312 [26]Pacelli4 - A Private6-239.4431.26406 [36]4.1614.13
313 [39]Sonoraville6 - AAA4-539.1544.23282 [40]8.3118.58
314 [5]Brookwood SchoolGISA 3 - AAA7-239.1131.61403 [7]7.7318.04
315 [31]Warren County7 - A Public6-239.0824.01427 [55]5.4515.80
316 [38]East Hall8 - AAAA4-338.9038.04360 [45]8.5519.07
317 [27]Athens Christian8 - A Private5-438.7437.33370 [33]8.1318.82
318 [32]B.E.S.T. Academy6 - A Public3-438.3441.05328 [22]4.6615.74
319 [33]Dooly County4 - A Public3-438.0144.41280 [15]3.6315.03
320 [6]Westfield SchoolGISA 4 - AAA6-1-137.9125.14424 [11]7.5419.05
321 [40]Johnson (Savannah)3 - AAA3-337.7935.36386 [55]6.4618.10
322 [39]Ridgeland7 - AAAA1-737.7358.75120 [12]6.2517.93
323 [50]Northview5 - AAAAA2-637.6850.50210 [36]7.5519.30
324 [40]Pickens7 - AAAA3-537.5444.95274 [33]4.4216.30
325 [28]Strong Rock Christian1 - A Private4-537.5036.97372 [35]6.1718.10
326 [34]Westside (Augusta)4 - AA5-437.1431.00410 [50]3.6815.96
327 [41]Salem5 - AAA †1-436.9255.01153 [13]5.6518.15
328 [42]West Hall7 - AAA3-636.8242.40310 [45]4.0516.65
329 [51]Grovetown3 - AAAAAA2-736.8047.58246 [52]3.8816.50
330 [34]Jenkins County3 - A Public4-536.6538.00363 [35]2.1814.95
331 [41]Spalding4 - AAAA1-836.5354.67161 [20]4.2917.18
332 [43]Redan5 - AAA2-336.5052.44190 [19]6.3119.22
333 [3]Southwest Georgia AcademyGISA 2 - AA7-236.4115.94437 [8]9.3822.39
334 [35]Chattooga7 - AA3-636.3042.48309 [31]4.6617.77
335 [52]Morrow4 - AAAAAA1-636.2159.60108 [35]4.3817.58
336 [7]Tiftarea AcademyGISA 3 - AAA4-435.7839.86341 [2]6.0519.69
337 [36]KIPP Atlanta Collegiate6 - AA2-335.5335.87379 [43]4.2918.18
338 [42]Mount Zion (Jonesboro)5 - AAAA0-535.4452.28194 [26]2.9516.94
339 [35]Screven County3 - A Public4-535.0639.99339 [27]4.7519.11
340 [51]Drew3 - AAAAA2-734.8548.30235 [43]-1.2213.36
341 [36]Mount Zion (Carroll)6 - A Public7-234.3025.50423 [53]5.0820.20
342 [37]Miller County1 - A Public2-534.2839.35349 [30]1.8917.03
343 [53]South Cobb6 - AAAAAA1-834.2755.77145 [43]6.6621.81
344 [38]Wheeler County4 - A Public5-534.1536.56373 [36]6.0221.29
345 [39]Hawkinsville4 - A Public3-634.0638.82354 [32]2.8618.22
346 [37]Monticello3 - AA2-733.8146.86254 [25]3.2618.87
347 [44]Dunwoody7 - AAAAAAA1-633.3859.75105 [39]0.7116.75
348 [54]Rockdale County3 - AAAAAA †0-432.9342.56305 [56]3.2419.73
349 [38]East Laurens2 - AA3-532.8338.12359 [39]3.9320.51
350 [44]Pike County2 - AAA1-732.8252.43191 [20]4.8321.43
351 [43]Hampton5 - AAAA2-632.7750.07213 [29]2.2718.92
352 [39]Gordon Central7 - AA3-632.6141.12324 [36]3.1819.99
353 [45]Murray County6 - AAA4-632.3040.55334 [49]3.7220.85
354 [52]Stone Mountain5 - AAAAA1-632.2848.60231 [41]5.0322.17
355 [40]Terrell County1 - A Public3-432.1528.59417 [50]1.9719.24
356 [46]Gilmer7 - AAA3-532.1237.40368 [54]1.3418.64
357 [4]Terrell AcademyGISA 2 - AA6-331.9424.61426 [4]0.3117.79
358 [44]Shaw2 - AAAA3-631.9039.74342 [39]1.1118.63
359 [40]Berrien1 - AA2-831.9050.40211 [17]5.2722.79
360 [29]Lakeview Academy6 - A Private4-331.2929.84411 [37]2.5920.72
361 [30]King's Ridge Christian6 - A Private3-431.1437.19371 [34]-0.7617.52
362 [41]Laney4 - AA4-431.0629.39415 [51]-1.8416.52
363 [42]Therrell6 - AA2-631.0242.88296 [28]3.3421.73
364 [41]Social Circle8 - A Public3-630.9342.56306 [18]5.3123.80
365 [8]Creekside ChristianGISA 4 - AAA4-330.8929.02416 [10]2.5121.04
366 [53]Grady6 - AAAAA1-930.7445.30267 [49]0.2018.88
367 [43]Southwest3 - AA1-530.6044.13284 [27]3.3022.12
368 [31]Deerfield-Windsor1 - A Private2-730.4542.52308 [24]2.3921.36
369 [9]Valwood SchoolGISA 3 - AAA3-630.3340.68331 [1]3.5322.62
370 [54]McIntosh2 - AAAAA0-930.3351.63201 [34]4.1323.23
371 [47]Coahulla Creek6 - AAA2-730.1043.33290 [42]-0.4818.83
372 [48]East Jackson8 - AAA1-730.1053.91175 [15]5.2124.52
373 [45]Columbus2 - AAAA3-629.9537.35369 [47]5.8125.28
374 [46]Chestatee8 - AAAA0-929.7254.92154 [19]5.1424.84
375 [44]Coosa7 - AA4-429.2233.74392 [46]0.1320.33
376 [42]Trion6 - A Public3-629.1931.49405 [46]2.9923.22
377 [47]Rutland4 - AAAA1-629.0845.57265 [31]0.9121.26
378 [43]Seminole County1 - A Public3-528.4735.45384 [41]-0.2920.66
379 [10]Southland AcademyGISA 3 - AAA2-728.0533.75391 [4]-1.5419.83
380 [5]Briarwood AcademyGISA 4 - AA5-3-127.3814.36438 [9]-1.2020.84
381 [49]Tattnall County1 - AAA1-827.1949.94217 [26]1.0623.29
382 [6]Piedmont AcademyGISA 1 - AA6-327.1217.59433 [5]1.9724.27
383 [45]Dade County7 - AA2-726.8338.04361 [40]2.5525.14
384 [50]Lakeview-Ft. Oglethorpe6 - AAA1-826.7645.18269 [36]2.7725.43
385 [46]Banks County8 - AA1-826.6848.65230 [20]-2.5120.22
386 [32]Loganville Christian8 - A Private2-526.2738.85353 [31]-1.2821.87
387 [48]McDonough5 - AAAA1-826.0344.75276 [34]-2.3621.03
388 [33]Landmark Christian2 - A Private1-825.2043.29292 [21]-0.4823.74
389 [47]Butler4 - AA4-424.9223.95428 [52]-3.2821.22
390 [45]Berkmar7 - AAAAAAA1-724.6054.76158 [44]0.1424.96
391 [48]Oglethorpe County4 - AA3-624.3132.09401 [48]-3.1921.92
392 [51]Beach3 - AAA1-523.9946.08260 [35]-2.3423.08
393 [52]Brantley County1 - AAA1-823.2946.25258 [33]-2.3823.75
394 [49]Towers6 - AA1-522.7042.02315 [33]-6.2020.52
395 [44]Greenville5 - A Public2-722.6640.50335 [25]1.1427.89
396 [34]Providence Christian5 - A Private0-921.7350.68208 [7]0.4328.12
397 [7]Thomas JeffersonGISA 4 - AA7-321.0012.77440 [11]-5.6522.77
398 [45]Treutlen4 - A Public1-820.9540.72330 [23]-2.0726.39
399 [49]Druid Hills6 - AAAA0-319.4745.44266 [32]-3.9326.02
400 [35]Heritage School4 - A Private0-819.1140.31337 [29]-5.0525.26
401 [46]Towns County8 - A Public3-518.9723.38429 [56]-5.4225.02
402 [50]Jordan2 - AAAA2-618.7135.92377 [49]-3.3427.36
403 [36]Walker7 - A Private1-818.5943.33289 [20]-6.0524.78
404 [47]Georgia Military College7 - A Public5-418.3222.57430 [57]-5.1325.97
405 [48]Wilkinson County7 - A Public2-517.7331.09409 [48]-6.5225.17
406 [53]Savannah3 - AAA1-517.2739.64344 [51]-5.5526.59
407 [51]Southeast Whitfield7 - AAAA1-717.1337.66367 [46]-3.5928.71
408 [55]Lakeside (Atlanta)4 - AAAAAA †0-716.9543.76287 [54]-5.6226.85
409 [56]Osborne6 - AAAAAA1-815.7950.03214 [50]-7.0026.63
410 [54]Long County1 - AAA0-915.7847.64245 [30]-6.0427.60
411 [49]Armuchee6 - A Public2-515.5729.59412 [49]-8.4625.39
412 [52]North Clayton5 - AAAA0-815.5042.79299 [37]-6.7627.15
413 [50]Randolph-Clay1 - A Public2-714.4733.18393 [44]-5.3029.65
414 [51]Portal3 - A Public0-714.2840.23338 [26]-6.9428.20
415 [50]Josey4 - AA1-713.8535.90378 [42]-6.1029.47
416 [55]North Springs6 - AAAAA0-713.7744.22283 [50]-5.2230.43
417 [8]Edmund Burke AcademyGISA 4 - AA4-612.3216.26435 [6]-7.3529.75
418 [53]Spencer2 - AAAA1-912.2539.20350 [41]-10.0327.14
419 [37]St. Francis6 - A Private1-711.5537.77364 [32]-4.2333.64
420 [52]ACE Charter7 - A Public2-610.2526.89420 [51]-6.4432.73
421 [11]Bethlehem Christian AcademyGISA 4 - AAA2-79.9729.53413 [9]-5.0234.43
422 [56]Forest Park3 - AAAAA0-99.3442.77300 [51]-4.3535.73
423 [53]Greene County8 - A Public1-79.2435.81380 [39]-9.6130.57
424 [51]McNair6 - AA0-58.2541.71319 [35]-9.3231.85
425 [9]Memorial DayGISA 2 - AA2-78.2432.21400 [1]-7.4533.73
426 [55]Cross Creek4 - AAA0-107.8351.21204 [24]-12.3729.22
427 [54]Bryan County3 - A Public0-77.1242.20312 [19]-6.6935.61
428 [57]Johnson (Gainesville)8 - AAAAA0-96.7049.53224 [39]-8.0834.64
429 [56]Groves3 - AAA0-66.5346.08260 [35]-11.7331.15
430 [12]St. Andrew's SchoolGISA 2 - AAA2-4-15.9116.57434 [13]-19.4224.09
431 [55]Calhoun County1 - A Public0-35.2125.03425 [54]-11.5732.64
432 [56]Baconton Charter1 - A Public †1-63.6226.32422 [52]-11.9533.85
433 [54]Kendrick2 - AAAA0-93.0040.59333 [38]-9.3737.05
434 [13]Trinity Christian (Dublin)GISA 2 - AAA0-82.5032.70395 [5]-8.0338.89
435 [57]Pataula Charter1 - A Public †4-50.833.54443 [61]-16.0632.53
436 [52]Glenn Hills4 - AA0-8-0.4841.03329 [38]-11.9737.92
437 [58]Central (Talbotton)5 - A Public0-7-1.8641.92318 [20]-14.3436.95
438 [59]Crawford County7 - A Public0-9-4.9235.50383 [40]-13.8340.52
439 [60]Glascock County7 - A Public †3-7-5.0011.21441 [59]-13.1041.32
440 [57]Lumpkin County7 - AAA0-9-5.2141.33321 [48]-15.7838.85
441 [10]Augusta PrepGISA 4 - AA3-7-9.8712.87439 [10]-19.4939.80
442 [11]Robert Toombs AcademyGISA 2 - AA0-8-20.0728.03419 [3]-13.3156.18
443 [58]Cross Keys5 - AAAAA †2-2-25.460.83444 [58]-18.9555.93
444 [61]GSIC7 - A Public †0-4-42.334.17442 [60]-34.8056.94



† - Plays a non-region schedule

Regions

Each region is shown with its “Competitive Rating,” which is the mode of the Extreme Value Type I Distribution (i.e., the Gumbel minimum distribution) applied to the ratings. This calculation favors regions with large numbers of highly rated teams. The “Average Rating” is the rating required to win 50% of all games against the region’s teams in an infinite round robin competition.

Rank Region Teams Comp Rating Avg Rating
11 - AAAAAAA496.8488.69
21 - AAAAAA488.8284.38
34 - AAAAAAA588.2881.81
41 - AAAAA587.3282.81
58 - AAAAAAA581.7975.87
65 - AAAAAAA679.2973.82
73 - AAAAAAA677.8073.74
87 - AAAAA675.9867.78
92 - AAAAAAA575.0568.59
105 - AAAAAA872.5067.85
116 - AAAAAAA772.2569.70
128 - AAAAAA772.2366.26
135 - AAA770.5565.25
144 - AAAAAA668.5965.23
157 - AAAAAAA766.9655.27
163 - AAAA466.2061.27
178 - AAA665.8957.99
181 - AA665.7258.01
197 - AAAAAA865.5360.29
202 - AAAAAA765.0757.13
218 - AAAA764.6555.43
226 - AAAA764.2555.31
234 - AAAAA864.2458.52
242 - AAA864.2356.26
258 - A Private563.7154.40
265 - AA562.5259.91
272 - A Public762.1756.54
281 - AAAA661.4455.36
296 - AAAAAA961.1751.54
302 - AAAAA760.1853.41
311 - AAA558.4144.30
322 - A Private357.9348.94
333 - A Private456.6153.52
348 - AA456.3947.15
354 - AAA756.3648.11
368 - AAAAA856.2848.11
372 - AA656.1951.63
383 - AA756.0150.05
394 - AAAA755.7750.33
407 - A Private554.5346.99
417 - AAAA753.8045.88
423 - AAAAA852.8945.30
435 - A Private552.7846.94
445 - AAAAA752.6451.25
457 - AAA751.6641.94
464 - A Public950.5743.39
476 - A Private550.2739.31
486 - AAA950.2543.18
495 - A Public850.2041.32
503 - AAAAAA450.1747.33
516 - AAAAA747.8441.81
526 - AA947.8340.00
53GISA 4 - AAA447.4536.70
543 - A Public847.0037.47
558 - A Public646.2136.81
561 - A Private646.1042.38
577 - AA745.9839.84
582 - AAAA945.9035.41
594 - A Private445.6239.09
605 - AAAA742.1336.21
61GISA 1 - AA341.4637.68
626 - A Public641.1135.64
634 - AA840.8230.97
643 - AAA740.4532.81
65GISA 2 - AAA538.7028.74
66GISA 3 - AAA435.8033.32
671 - A Public734.2231.04
68GISA 2 - AA425.3114.13
697 - A Public621.7020.62
70GISA 4 - AA419.2312.71

Least Likely Results

These are the least likely results of the season using the ratings above. These may change as the season progresses. Each row shows the game data, the difference in the teams after accounting for the home advantage, the expected winning percentage of the favored team, and the likelihood of the on-field result.

Date Favorite Underdog Score Diff Prob Likelihood
09/18VidaliaEmanuel County Institute8 - 1417.5289.3%0.213
10/16Douglas CountyPaulding County20 - 2221.0692.8%0.221
10/09Clinch CountyCharlton County14 - 1818.5590.5%0.224
09/25North GwinnettLovejoy7 - 1912.8782.7%0.233
09/18LovejoyEagle's Landing12 - 634.8298.6%0.249
10/30LowndesTift County17 - 1329.1497.2%0.252
11/05ShawKendrick26 - 2228.9097.1%0.255
10/09GreenbrierWalnut Grove7 - 2110.8778.9%0.259
10/02Jefferson CountyButler22 - 1439.2899.2%0.268
09/25Central (Macon)Howard20 - 379.5176.0%0.273
11/13North CobbMarietta28 - 2622.2493.7%0.286
09/25Peachtree RidgeCentennial35 - 3224.1294.9%0.286
10/30BrookwoodNewton16 - 289.9276.9%0.290
09/17DenmarkShiloh0 - 712.0381.2%0.292
09/25BowdonHeritage School14 - 927.5896.6%0.297

Highest Rated Matchups

These are the highest rated matchups of the season using the ratings above. The game rating is the rating required to win 50% of all games in an infinite round robin competition against the expected rating of the loser of the game, which favors games with highly rated and closely matched opponents. These may change as the season progresses. Each row shows the game rating, the game data, the difference in the teams after accounting for the home advantage, and the expected winning percentage of the favored team.

Game Rating Date Team Opponent Score Diff Prob
100.1811/06Colquitt CountyLowndes40 - 1013.3083.4%
97.3809/25LowndesLee County38 - 133.3460.0%
95.4410/09Lee CountyWarner Robins27 - 73.3660.0%
92.6710/09LowndesValdosta33 - 217.4571.2%
92.1010/30Warner RobinsWare County22 - 195.2265.3%
91.9309/04Warner RobinsValdosta25 - 283.5860.7%
91.7209/18GraysonCollins Hill28 - 714.3785.1%
91.3311/13Lee CountyValdosta41 - 78.3573.4%
90.5209/25Colquitt CountyValdosta24 - 1022.1693.6%
88.4510/02Cedar GroveMilton14 - 73.2159.6%
88.3809/11North CobbBuford28 - 141.2653.8%
88.0309/05LowndesArcher35 - 2112.2181.5%
87.7109/25GraysonArcher26 - 716.7788.5%
87.6210/30Collins HillNorth Gwinnett42 - 215.1765.2%
87.4310/09North CobbNorth Gwinnett0 - 160.4151.2%

About the Author

Loren Maxwell

