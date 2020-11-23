X

Maxwell regular season summary

By Loren Maxwell

The Maxwell Ratings will rank the 444 teams of the Georgia High School Association and the Georgia Independent School Association throughout the 2020 season. The ratings are based entirely on historical performance and on field results and do not consider personnel changes on the roster or coaching staffs.

This off season, the Maxwell ratings underwent its most significant overall in its 35-year history. The ratings are not only more accurate, but also now offer offense and defense ratings for each team.

Maxwell GHSA Football Ratings

As this season’s games are played, the Maxwell Ratings will be based on a modified logistic regression of the current football season’s results in combination with each team’s historical performance. More recent games and games against similarly rated opponents carry more weight and the weight of each team’s historical performance diminishes as the team’s season progresses.

The ratings are scaled so that there is a 50% chance in any given year of at least one team eclipsing a rating of 100.00.

A hypothetical score at a neutral location can be calculated between two teams by adding their offensive and defensive ratings. To account for home advantage, adjust the hypothetical scores in favor of the home team by half of the home advantage.

For the current season, the ratings accurately account for the winner of 1804 of 1956 total games including 0 tie(s) (92.23%) and accurately reflect approximately 68.3% of all game scores within 9.59 points and all game margins within 12.65 points.

All data is courtesy of the Georgia High School Football Historians Association.

Home Advantage: 1.76

By Class

AAAAAAA AAAAAA
Rank Team Rec Rating Rank Team Rec Rating
1Colquitt County7-0109.161Lee County8-195.65
2Grayson9-0101.682Buford8-189.58
3Lowndes7-197.333Valdosta5-388.67
4Norcross10-091.514Westlake8-182.63
5Collins Hill8-288.835Richmond Hill8-281.04
6North Cobb9-187.126Allatoona9-080.29
7Milton8-186.717Carrollton6-279.98
8North Gwinnett7-384.818Hughes9-178.97
9East Coweta8-183.619Houston County5-576.55
10Cherokee8-282.4010Lovejoy8-275.99
11Archer6-481.9411Rome7-375.68
12Brookwood8-281.6612Northside (Warner Robins)4-675.68
13Mill Creek5-580.3313Dacula6-375.19
14Parkview6-379.0014River Ridge9-074.88
15Newnan9-178.7615Douglas County7-372.74



AAAAA AAAA
Rank Team Rec Rating Rank Team Rec Rating
1Warner Robins7-294.071Jefferson8-087.56
2Ware County8-190.952Marist8-080.93
3Blessed Trinity6-088.213Bainbridge7-374.74
4Cartersville8-185.364Benedictine6-273.97
5Coffee7-284.735Cedartown6-270.87
6Calhoun7-375.556Flowery Branch8-269.39
7Veterans4-675.197Hapeville Charter4-366.10
8Jones County7-372.868Carver (Columbus)8-064.53
9Starr's Mill8-172.549Stephenson4-263.60
10Ola9-171.7110Cairo4-462.75
11St. Pius X8-171.5311Perry6-462.03
12Clarke Central7-270.2112North Oconee4-561.92
13Wayne County3-769.2513Baldwin4-159.43
14Eastside8-268.0114Islands6-158.93
15Creekside6-267.3715West Laurens5-458.74



AAA AA
Rank Team Rec Rating Rank Team Rec Rating
1Cedar Grove5-090.601Fitzgerald9-081.45
2Oconee County8-083.742Rabun County9-174.31
3Pierce County8-179.773Thomasville6-470.52
4Crisp County8-178.144Callaway7-166.79
5Peach County7-177.935Dodge County5-363.63
6Greater Atlanta Christian8-177.306Lovett6-261.78
7Appling County7-175.637Fannin County8-061.54
8Rockmart8-171.378Vidalia7-261.45
9Carver (Atlanta)3-568.609Jefferson County7-261.35
10Westminster (Atlanta)4-366.8310Jeff Davis8-161.18
11White County7-266.7011Haralson County7-260.56
12Thomson8-265.9312Bleckley County6-360.06
13Monroe Area8-264.9113Early County6-259.85
14Richmond Academy9-164.3814Toombs County7-359.16
15Sandy Creek2-463.9015Washington County6-458.96



A Public A Private
Rank Team Rec Rating Rank Team Rec Rating
1Metter10-072.921Prince Avenue Christian8-177.90
2Brooks County9-172.542Fellowship Christian8-073.95
3Irwin County7-370.913Athens Academy8-170.42
4Dublin9-168.594Eagle's Landing Christian6-369.58
5Macon County8-163.345Christian Heritage7-165.29
6Clinch County6-362.366Savannah Christian9-162.25
7Chattahoochee County8-160.857North Cobb Christian7-261.75
8Commerce9-160.218Wesleyan8-260.82
9Wilcox County8-258.259George Walton Academy7-260.31
10Turner County6-457.3910Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg)7-256.64
11Washington-Wilkes7-156.9011Calvary Day6-455.41
12McIntosh County Academy6-355.3012Holy Innocents4-554.15
13Pelham5-154.2713Stratford Academy7-253.04
14Taylor County6-252.4314Darlington6-451.01
15Johnson County8-249.9715Aquinas7-350.94



GISA AAA GISA AA
Rank Team Rec Rating Rank Team Rec Rating
1John Milledge Academy8-071.791Gatewood School9-146.19
2Pinewood Christian7-348.862Brentwood School7-241.11
3Bulloch Academy7-245.153Terrell Academy7-335.40
4Frederica Academy6-343.754Southwest Georgia Academy7-332.62
5Westfield School6-2-139.435Piedmont Academy6-327.87



All-Class

Classification rankings are shown in [brackets]. Each team links to its page at the Georgia High School Football Historians Association.

Rank Team Region Rec Rating Sch Str Rank Offense Defense
1 [1]Colquitt County1 - AAAAAAA7-0109.1675.6217 [11]40.52-19.58
2 [2]Grayson4 - AAAAAAA9-0101.6877.889 [5]37.19-15.42
3 [3]Lowndes1 - AAAAAAA7-197.3383.523 [2]37.91-10.37
4 [1]Lee County1 - AAAAAA8-195.6565.8854 [12]33.02-13.57
5 [1]Warner Robins1 - AAAAA7-294.0781.214 [1]35.41-9.60
6 [4]Norcross7 - AAAAAAA10-091.5159.05109 [40]34.64-7.80
7 [2]Ware County1 - AAAAA8-190.9575.0419 [4]33.55-8.33
8 [1]Cedar Grove5 - AAA5-090.6067.4742 [2]29.87-11.67
9 [2]Buford8 - AAAAAA8-189.5866.7346 [9]31.11-9.40
10 [5]Collins Hill8 - AAAAAAA8-288.8376.8610 [6]32.70-7.08
11 [3]Valdosta1 - AAAAAA5-388.6789.031 [1]31.53-8.08
12 [3]Blessed Trinity7 - AAAAA6-088.2162.1085 [9]32.87-6.28
13 [1]Jefferson8 - AAAA8-087.5655.56140 [19]28.49-10.01
14 [6]North Cobb3 - AAAAAAA9-187.1272.7028 [20]31.04-7.02
15 [7]Milton5 - AAAAAAA8-186.7171.7531 [23]30.62-7.03
16 [4]Cartersville7 - AAAAA8-185.3662.7278 [8]28.78-7.51
17 [8]North Gwinnett8 - AAAAAAA7-384.8176.0014 [9]27.47-8.28
18 [5]Coffee1 - AAAAA7-284.7367.7441 [5]30.32-5.34
19 [2]Oconee County8 - AAA8-083.7460.8393 [8]27.07-7.60
20 [9]East Coweta2 - AAAAAAA8-183.6166.4550 [32]29.54-5.00
21 [4]Westlake4 - AAAAAA8-182.6363.7267 [18]30.37-3.20
22 [10]Cherokee5 - AAAAAAA8-282.4071.9530 [22]29.07-4.27
23 [11]Archer7 - AAAAAAA6-481.9467.1044 [28]26.88-6.00
24 [12]Brookwood4 - AAAAAAA8-281.6674.7821 [14]31.52-1.07
25 [1]Fitzgerald1 - AA9-081.4560.2398 [2]27.28-5.11
26 [5]Richmond Hill2 - AAAAAA8-281.0462.7577 [23]28.91-3.07
27 [2]Marist6 - AAAA8-080.9352.87180 [24]26.36-5.51
28 [13]Mill Creek8 - AAAAAAA5-580.3379.436 [4]25.81-5.46
29 [6]Allatoona6 - AAAAAA9-080.2950.93201 [50]23.53-7.70
30 [7]Carrollton5 - AAAAAA6-279.9868.3639 [7]28.59-2.33
31 [3]Pierce County1 - AAA8-179.7752.68183 [19]26.14-4.57
32 [14]Parkview4 - AAAAAAA6-379.0073.8625 [18]28.11-1.83
33 [8]Hughes4 - AAAAAA9-178.9758.65112 [36]26.48-3.43
34 [15]Newnan2 - AAAAAAA9-178.7660.7794 [39]29.62-0.08
35 [4]Crisp County2 - AAA8-178.1460.5995 [9]23.22-5.86
36 [16]Roswell5 - AAAAAAA7-277.9864.8561 [34]26.59-2.33
37 [5]Peach County2 - AAA7-177.9354.98148 [13]25.50-3.37
38 [1]Prince Avenue Christian8 - A Private8-177.9053.41173 [3]29.230.40
39 [6]Greater Atlanta Christian5 - AAA8-177.3062.9874 [7]25.71-2.53
40 [17]Camden County1 - AAAAAAA5-576.9784.752 [1]25.07-2.83
41 [9]Houston County1 - AAAAAA5-576.5578.218 [3]23.43-4.05
42 [18]West Forsyth6 - AAAAAAA7-376.2770.1035 [26]24.27-2.94
43 [10]Lovejoy4 - AAAAAA8-275.9961.1691 [30]22.85-4.07
44 [11]Rome5 - AAAAAA7-375.6870.5033 [4]23.60-3.02
45 [12]Northside (Warner Robins)1 - AAAAAA4-675.6878.817 [2]23.02-3.59
46 [7]Appling County1 - AAA7-175.6351.58196 [21]24.98-1.59
47 [6]Calhoun7 - AAAAA7-375.5561.9886 [10]25.88-0.61
48 [7]Veterans1 - AAAAA4-675.1976.8611 [2]23.43-2.70
49 [13]Dacula8 - AAAAAA6-375.1967.8540 [8]25.21-0.91
50 [14]River Ridge7 - AAAAAA9-074.8855.86138 [43]25.850.04
51 [3]Bainbridge1 - AAAA7-374.7465.5357 [1]23.91-1.77
52 [2]Rabun County8 - AA9-174.3150.60206 [14]29.093.85
53 [4]Benedictine3 - AAAA6-273.9763.0773 [4]27.462.54
54 [19]Walton3 - AAAAAAA5-573.9772.8527 [19]23.61-1.29
55 [2]Fellowship Christian6 - A Private8-073.9540.55333 [30]25.060.18
56 [1]Metter3 - A Public10-072.9236.89371 [36]21.89-1.96
57 [20]Newton4 - AAAAAAA4-572.9075.6716 [10]20.90-2.94
58 [8]Jones County4 - AAAAA7-372.8664.1764 [7]25.581.78
59 [21]Harrison3 - AAAAAAA3-572.7574.4823 [16]22.18-1.51
60 [15]Douglas County5 - AAAAAA7-372.7463.1471 [21]20.45-3.23
61 [2]Brooks County2 - A Public9-172.5456.29133 [1]24.040.56
62 [9]Starr's Mill2 - AAAAA8-172.5455.39143 [19]19.56-3.91
63 [22]Alpharetta5 - AAAAAAA3-572.4874.0224 [17]22.11-1.30
64 [16]Creekview7 - AAAAAA7-272.4763.4569 [20]19.42-3.99
65 [23]McEachern2 - AAAAAAA4-572.4674.7122 [15]23.09-0.31
66 [17]Alexander5 - AAAAAA6-372.4065.1558 [14]23.440.11
67 [18]Glynn Academy2 - AAAAAA7-372.2860.2299 [31]20.99-2.23
68 [24]Hillgrove3 - AAAAAAA4-572.1576.1813 [8]24.201.12
69 [25]Denmark6 - AAAAAAA5-471.9368.4738 [27]21.19-1.68
70 [1]John Milledge AcademyGISA 4 - AAA8-071.7938.69354 [3]22.850.13
71 [10]Ola4 - AAAAA9-171.7152.83182 [31]24.902.25
72 [11]St. Pius X5 - AAAAA8-171.5352.99178 [29]24.091.63
73 [19]Kell6 - AAAAAA6-371.4556.94124 [40]26.464.08
74 [8]Rockmart6 - AAA8-171.3746.64246 [29]24.802.50
75 [26]South Forsyth6 - AAAAAAA5-371.1162.8676 [35]25.353.30
76 [27]Gainesville6 - AAAAAAA6-470.9865.7556 [33]22.390.48
77 [28]South Gwinnett4 - AAAAAAA5-570.9271.3932 [24]20.75-1.11
78 [3]Irwin County2 - A Public7-370.9155.43142 [2]21.16-0.69
79 [5]Cedartown7 - AAAA6-270.8755.60139 [18]19.95-1.86
80 [29]Tift County1 - AAAAAAA2-670.5379.715 [3]21.910.44
81 [3]Thomasville1 - AA6-470.5262.6479 [1]22.571.11
82 [3]Athens Academy8 - A Private8-170.4249.23225 [7]22.270.91
83 [20]Brunswick2 - AAAAAA7-370.4059.31105 [34]22.040.71
84 [12]Clarke Central8 - AAAAA7-270.2159.95100 [12]23.532.38
85 [4]Eagle's Landing Christian2 - A Private6-369.5855.48141 [1]21.420.89
86 [6]Flowery Branch8 - AAAA8-269.3956.48130 [16]24.794.47
87 [13]Wayne County1 - AAAAA3-769.2575.7915 [3]19.77-0.42
88 [30]North Forsyth6 - AAAAAAA6-469.1366.5448 [30]20.110.05
89 [31]Marietta3 - AAAAAAA3-768.8472.5629 [21]24.995.22
90 [21]Sprayberry6 - AAAAAA5-468.6457.59117 [38]23.303.73
91 [9]Carver (Atlanta)5 - AAA3-568.6073.0626 [1]22.382.85
92 [4]Dublin4 - A Public9-168.5942.95288 [16]23.944.41
93 [14]Eastside8 - AAAAA8-268.0150.55207 [37]20.611.66
94 [15]Creekside3 - AAAAA6-267.3756.50127 [18]19.671.36
95 [10]Westminster (Atlanta)5 - AAA4-366.8365.0760 [5]18.240.47
96 [4]Callaway5 - AA7-166.7955.03146 [5]20.522.79
97 [11]White County7 - AAA7-266.7045.53261 [34]23.455.82
98 [7]Hapeville Charter6 - AAAA4-366.1064.6762 [3]19.342.30
99 [12]Thomson4 - AAA8-265.9351.22197 [22]21.564.69
100 [32]Forsyth Central6 - AAAAAAA4-465.3666.4849 [31]20.173.87
101 [33]North Paulding3 - AAAAAAA2-865.3674.9120 [13]21.084.79
102 [5]Christian Heritage7 - A Private7-165.2946.21252 [15]21.004.78
103 [22]Tucker4 - AAAAAA3-465.0366.1852 [11]19.383.41
104 [23]South Paulding5 - AAAAAA5-464.9663.0972 [22]19.313.40
105 [13]Monroe Area8 - AAA8-264.9153.18175 [17]18.642.79
106 [8]Carver (Columbus)2 - AAAA8-064.5330.01412 [54]22.977.51
107 [14]Richmond Academy4 - AAA9-164.3842.58293 [42]17.782.46
108 [16]Dutchtown4 - AAAAA6-464.1456.92125 [17]16.030.95
109 [24]Habersham Central8 - AAAAAA6-464.0961.8187 [29]20.545.51
110 [15]Sandy Creek5 - AAA2-463.9066.7445 [4]16.831.99
111 [25]Cambridge7 - AAAAAA5-563.7662.2083 [27]19.284.59
112 [5]Dodge County3 - AA5-363.6353.99160 [8]19.274.70
113 [9]Stephenson6 - AAAA4-263.6057.91115 [11]15.100.56
114 [26]Lanier8 - AAAAAA4-563.5666.2651 [10]18.103.60
115 [27]Johns Creek7 - AAAAAA4-463.4363.8266 [17]17.553.19
116 [5]Macon County5 - A Public8-163.3443.86274 [13]19.154.87
117 [10]Cairo1 - AAAA4-462.7561.4390 [6]17.323.63
118 [34]Pebblebrook2 - AAAAAAA6-462.6957.87116 [41]18.104.47
119 [17]Decatur5 - AAAAA6-162.6749.72221 [41]17.814.20
120 [6]Clinch County2 - A Public6-362.3655.33144 [3]17.794.49
121 [6]Savannah Christian3 - A Private9-162.2545.01267 [18]18.765.57
122 [35]Lambert6 - AAAAAAA5-562.0761.1492 [38]20.967.96
123 [11]Perry4 - AAAA6-462.0356.34131 [17]16.813.85
124 [12]North Oconee8 - AAAA4-561.9259.13107 [8]20.207.34
125 [36]Woodstock5 - AAAAAAA3-761.8970.4634 [25]19.496.66
126 [28]East Paulding5 - AAAAAA5-561.8162.5680 [24]17.104.34
127 [37]Peachtree Ridge8 - AAAAAAA4-461.8066.6547 [29]19.506.76
128 [6]Lovett6 - AA6-261.7845.46262 [25]16.673.95
129 [29]Winder-Barrow8 - AAAAAA5-561.7862.1884 [28]17.935.22
130 [7]North Cobb Christian7 - A Private7-261.7546.74244 [13]17.494.80
131 [18]Griffin2 - AAAAA6-461.7159.12108 [16]17.324.67
132 [7]Fannin County7 - AA8-061.5433.95395 [44]19.927.44
133 [8]Vidalia2 - AA7-261.4549.33224 [19]18.035.64
134 [9]Jefferson County4 - AA7-261.3536.68373 [42]17.455.17
135 [10]Jeff Davis2 - AA8-161.1842.24305 [31]17.805.68
136 [7]Chattahoochee County5 - A Public8-160.8537.70363 [35]14.602.81
137 [8]Wesleyan5 - A Private8-260.8248.81228 [8]15.203.44
138 [16]Hart County8 - AAA3-560.6463.1970 [6]18.336.75
139 [11]Haralson County5 - AA7-260.5650.02217 [16]17.836.32
140 [30]Shiloh8 - AAAAAA3-760.4468.8937 [6]18.066.69
141 [9]George Walton Academy8 - A Private7-260.3147.21239 [11]18.437.18
142 [8]Commerce8 - A Public9-160.2138.10359 [33]18.177.02
143 [12]Bleckley County3 - AA6-360.0654.02159 [7]18.927.92
144 [31]Sequoyah7 - AAAAAA4-659.9762.2282 [26]17.336.43
145 [13]Early County1 - AA6-259.8552.21188 [12]19.438.64
146 [32]Evans3 - AAAAAA8-259.7643.33283 [54]16.425.72
147 [19]Union Grove4 - AAAAA6-459.7352.87181 [30]17.026.35
148 [38]Mountain View8 - AAAAAAA1-959.6376.3212 [7]18.868.29
149 [13]Baldwin4 - AAAA4-159.4347.10241 [29]17.397.03
150 [17]Stephens County8 - AAA5-359.4052.90179 [18]17.046.70
151 [20]Loganville8 - AAAAA5-559.3153.84163 [23]15.635.38
152 [21]Woodward Academy3 - AAAAA6-459.2751.15198 [35]17.277.06
153 [14]Toombs County2 - AA7-359.1649.90219 [18]17.947.84
154 [15]Washington County3 - AA6-458.9651.91193 [13]16.446.54
155 [14]Islands3 - AAAA6-158.9334.46391 [52]14.784.91
156 [15]West Laurens4 - AAAA5-458.7453.40174 [23]14.965.28
157 [16]Northeast3 - AA7-258.7447.89233 [21]17.537.86
158 [22]New Manchester6 - AAAAA5-358.4752.99177 [28]16.226.81
159 [39]Etowah5 - AAAAAAA1-958.4175.0418 [12]12.933.59
160 [33]Dalton5 - AAAAAA2-758.3565.8155 [13]16.116.82
161 [23]Cass7 - AAAAA6-458.3460.2997 [11]14.965.68
162 [9]Wilcox County4 - A Public8-258.2542.54295 [18]16.467.27
163 [24]Harris County2 - AAAAA6-458.2355.06145 [20]14.445.28
164 [16]New Hampstead3 - AAAA6-158.0934.58389 [51]17.017.98
165 [18]Central (Macon)2 - AAA6-257.9250.46210 [26]16.177.31
166 [17]Pace Academy6 - AA6-257.8341.00326 [36]14.245.47
167 [34]Riverwood7 - AAAAAA4-557.5754.75150 [45]14.696.18
168 [18]Bremen5 - AA6-457.5553.71165 [10]15.016.52
169 [10]Turner County2 - A Public6-457.3953.55170 [4]15.717.39
170 [19]Morgan County4 - AAA6-457.3846.42249 [32]12.764.45
171 [19]Heard County5 - AA6-457.2656.49128 [4]16.848.64
172 [11]Washington-Wilkes8 - A Public7-156.9036.86372 [37]15.177.33
173 [10]Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg)4 - A Private7-256.6446.34250 [14]13.746.16
174 [25]Southwest DeKalb5 - AAAAA4-356.5652.34187 [32]14.216.70
175 [20]Cook1 - AA5-456.4353.18176 [11]14.947.57
176 [20]Windsor Forest3 - AAA6-155.8034.91387 [56]10.263.53
177 [17]Central (Carrollton)7 - AAAA5-355.7350.26215 [27]16.619.93
178 [35]North Atlanta4 - AAAAAA3-555.6159.48103 [33]13.246.70
179 [11]Calvary Day3 - A Private6-455.4152.68184 [4]14.668.32
180 [21]Cherokee Bluff7 - AAA9-155.4029.97413 [57]14.067.73
181 [18]Thomas County Central1 - AAAA4-555.3456.86126 [15]16.169.89
182 [12]McIntosh County Academy3 - A Public6-355.3046.65245 [10]15.339.09
183 [19]Riverdale5 - AAAA6-255.2337.32369 [45]14.658.49
184 [36]Statesboro2 - AAAAAA4-655.0359.04110 [35]15.539.57
185 [37]Pope6 - AAAAAA4-454.9554.47153 [46]14.258.36
186 [21]Temple5 - AA5-554.9553.87162 [9]13.837.94
187 [26]Whitewater2 - AAAAA5-554.8553.57169 [26]13.457.67
188 [38]Kennesaw Mountain6 - AAAAAA4-554.8251.70195 [49]15.8010.05
189 [20]Cedar Shoals8 - AAAA2-654.2865.1259 [2]11.065.84
190 [13]Pelham1 - A Public5-154.2735.38382 [40]14.739.52
191 [12]Holy Innocents5 - A Private4-554.1552.16189 [5]13.718.62
192 [27]Jonesboro3 - AAAAA7-253.8842.39300 [52]10.555.73
193 [22]Franklin County8 - AAA7-253.6839.70346 [52]13.949.32
194 [23]Burke County4 - AAA3-553.5653.89161 [16]16.6912.19
195 [22]Swainsboro2 - AA4-653.0657.29120 [3]10.866.86
196 [13]Stratford Academy1 - A Private7-253.0444.43272 [19]12.828.84
197 [23]Putnam County4 - AA9-152.8531.20407 [49]13.469.67
198 [28]Greenbrier8 - AAAAA7-352.8444.60269 [48]14.3310.55
199 [21]Arabia Mountain6 - AAAA3-452.8157.16123 [14]13.289.53
200 [22]Northwest Whitfield7 - AAAA7-252.7941.44316 [37]15.4211.70
201 [29]Stockbridge4 - AAAAA3-752.7359.29106 [15]14.1810.52
202 [23]Hardaway2 - AAAA7-352.6335.89379 [47]12.659.08
203 [24]Dawson County7 - AAA5-552.5246.86242 [28]16.1712.71
204 [14]Taylor County5 - A Public6-252.4334.84388 [43]15.5612.19
205 [24]Pepperell7 - AA5-452.1147.62235 [22]13.5010.45
206 [39]Paulding County5 - AAAAAA3-752.1163.8565 [16]12.999.95
207 [25]Douglass5 - AAA0-551.7367.1343 [3]11.879.21
208 [30]Woodland (Stockbridge)4 - AAAAA6-451.6747.34238 [47]13.6711.07
209 [26]Upson-Lee2 - AAA5-551.6651.93192 [20]13.7411.14
210 [40]Duluth7 - AAAAAAA6-451.5946.18253 [45]14.3911.87
211 [27]Adairsville6 - AAA6-351.5844.48271 [37]12.9110.40
212 [24]Westover1 - AAAA1-451.5258.92111 [9]11.018.56
213 [31]M.L. King5 - AAAAA2-551.5159.43104 [14]11.028.57
214 [32]Northgate2 - AAAAA4-651.5154.87149 [21]13.0210.58
215 [28]Mary Persons2 - AAA4-551.3350.47209 [25]12.8510.59
216 [25]Westside (Macon)4 - AAAA4-551.1850.72204 [26]13.3411.23
217 [29]North Murray6 - AAA6-351.0843.04287 [39]15.2013.18
218 [33]Chapel Hill6 - AAAAA6-451.0847.56236 [46]13.3711.36
219 [14]Darlington7 - A Private6-451.0142.32302 [23]13.3711.42
220 [15]Aquinas3 - A Private7-350.9441.58314 [26]14.3712.49
221 [16]First Presbyterian1 - A Private6-450.9341.99311 [25]11.719.85
222 [26]Mays6 - AAAA3-750.7657.20122 [13]14.0012.30
223 [17]Whitefield Academy2 - A Private5-450.7548.17231 [10]12.4210.73
224 [30]North Hall7 - AAA6-450.7443.67278 [38]14.2812.60
225 [34]Hiram7 - AAAAA1-950.7466.1253 [6]13.8812.20
226 [25]South Atlanta6 - AA6-350.6946.09254 [24]10.408.78
227 [40]Alcovy3 - AAAAAA2-650.4058.00114 [37]14.5513.21
228 [27]Troup2 - AAAA6-450.2437.94361 [41]11.2910.10
229 [28]Jenkins3 - AAAA4-350.1535.72380 [48]12.5611.48
230 [29]Howard4 - AAAA3-450.0154.57151 [20]12.1511.20
231 [15]Johnson County4 - A Public8-249.9738.10358 [32]10.9210.01
232 [41]Meadowcreek7 - AAAAAAA3-649.9661.7089 [37]16.3715.47
233 [16]Marion County5 - A Public3-449.9249.89220 [7]10.729.86
234 [31]Jackson2 - AAA4-549.6955.96136 [11]13.1012.47
235 [26]Washington6 - AA7-249.6829.25416 [51]13.4012.78
236 [41]Central Gwinnett8 - AAAAAA1-949.5969.1536 [5]12.0711.55
237 [17]Atkinson County2 - A Public5-549.4952.51186 [5]13.0312.61
238 [35]Lithia Springs6 - AAAAA4-649.2654.27156 [22]13.0312.84
239 [18]Mount Vernon Presbyterian5 - A Private5-449.1444.42273 [20]12.5212.44
240 [42]Heritage (Conyers)3 - AAAAAA †3-248.9842.25304 [55]10.6410.72
241 [2]Pinewood ChristianGISA 2 - AAA7-348.8633.50396 [6]11.7611.96
242 [30]Miller Grove6 - AAAA3-548.7852.54185 [25]7.577.85
243 [43]Chattahoochee7 - AAAAAA2-748.7859.84101 [32]13.5813.86
244 [18]Gordon Lee6 - A Public9-148.4830.45410 [49]11.1711.75
245 [31]Madison County8 - AAAA3-748.3457.21121 [12]9.9510.66
246 [32]Heritage (Ringgold)7 - AAAA5-448.2147.10240 [28]9.4710.32
247 [36]Lithonia5 - AAAAA3-448.1051.05200 [36]11.1112.08
248 [19]Mount Pisgah Christian6 - A Private6-448.0742.20308 [24]13.0614.05
249 [19]Mitchell County1 - A Public4-347.5639.88338 [26]14.0515.56
250 [20]Bowdon6 - A Public6-447.5541.97312 [21]11.7613.28
251 [27]Worth County1 - AA4-647.4754.40154 [6]12.7114.29
252 [42]Discovery7 - AAAAAAA4-647.3556.49129 [43]10.7012.42
253 [32]Southeast Bulloch3 - AAA6-346.9739.79339 [50]10.2812.37
254 [37]Woodland (Cartersville)7 - AAAAA4-446.9652.15190 [33]7.469.57
255 [20]Hebron Christian5 - A Private3-646.8454.15157 [2]9.9212.14
256 [33]LaGrange2 - AAAA7-346.4534.93386 [50]10.4413.06
257 [38]Maynard Jackson6 - AAAAA3-646.2653.71166 [24]9.4812.29
258 [1]Gatewood SchoolGISA 1 - AA9-146.1931.81404 [2]8.1110.98
259 [39]Jackson County8 - AAAAA4-645.8149.12226 [43]8.0811.34
260 [28]Bacon County2 - AA5-545.6541.18323 [35]9.5012.92
261 [34]Fayette County5 - AAAA7-245.4634.02393 [53]6.9810.58
262 [33]Hephzibah4 - AAA3-545.3245.20264 [35]12.1815.93
263 [29]Elbert County8 - AA3-545.1850.01218 [17]9.8213.70
264 [21]Hancock Central7 - A Public6-045.1514.99438 [58]10.4814.39
265 [3]Bulloch AcademyGISA 2 - AAA7-245.1525.53427 [12]9.3313.24
266 [30]Model7 - AA6-445.0340.35334 [38]7.1011.13
267 [21]Savannah Country Day3 - A Private3-544.9551.10199 [6]11.8115.92
268 [22]Lincoln County8 - A Public5-444.8041.20321 [23]7.5011.77
269 [23]Manchester5 - A Public4-644.6345.02266 [12]7.5812.01
270 [40]Banneker3 - AAAAA3-544.5453.41172 [27]8.3612.88
271 [34]Liberty County3 - AAA2-344.5042.44299 [45]7.9012.47
272 [41]Locust Grove4 - AAAAA3-744.4453.59168 [25]8.9113.53
273 [35]Ringgold6 - AAA5-544.3142.67291 [40]9.8014.56
274 [44]Wheeler6 - AAAAAA3-644.1853.70167 [47]8.4413.32
275 [42]Mundy's Mill3 - AAAAA4-644.1349.43223 [42]9.9714.90
276 [43]Tri-Cities3 - AAAAA4-543.9542.00310 [54]7.2412.36
277 [43]Campbell2 - AAAAAAA2-843.8161.7788 [36]6.9512.20
278 [4]Frederica AcademyGISA 2 - AAA6-343.7529.24417 [10]6.4911.80
279 [44]Apalachee8 - AAAAA2-843.5851.91194 [34]10.0415.52
280 [24]Charlton County2 - A Public4-643.5048.25230 [9]10.4015.96
281 [22]Mount de Sales1 - A Private6-443.4645.60260 [17]9.3714.98
282 [25]Claxton3 - A Public3-543.4450.53208 [6]8.3113.93
283 [35]Monroe1 - AAAA0-443.4262.8975 [5]8.5314.17
284 [31]Lamar County3 - AA4-643.2843.41282 [27]7.3713.15
285 [45]Walnut Grove8 - AAAAA3-742.3950.04216 [40]5.4112.09
286 [26]Schley County5 - A Public4-542.2045.98255 [11]5.7812.64
287 [46]Villa Rica6 - AAAAA4-542.1241.30318 [55]10.2517.19
288 [27]Telfair County4 - A Public5-542.0342.31303 [19]7.6814.71
289 [28]Lanier County2 - A Public3-642.0049.70222 [8]7.3914.45
290 [47]Chamblee5 - AAAAA †5-141.9629.55415 [57]6.7313.83
291 [29]Montgomery County4 - A Public6-441.9534.98385 [42]7.9315.04
292 [32]Union County8 - AA4-541.9245.20265 [26]6.6313.78
293 [45]South Effingham2 - AAAAAA1-941.9164.5563 [15]7.6814.83
294 [36]Dougherty1 - AAAA0-541.8960.3596 [7]9.0116.18
295 [46]Lassiter6 - AAAAAA2-841.2056.17134 [42]6.1313.99
296 [2]Brentwood SchoolGISA 1 - AA7-241.1120.51432 [5]8.8616.82
297 [36]LaFayette6 - AAA4-541.0940.75328 [47]10.0318.00
298 [47]Effingham County2 - AAAAAA3-740.9155.03147 [44]5.6913.84
299 [33]Columbia6 - AA3-340.8436.63374 [43]5.4113.63
300 [30]Emanuel County Institute3 - A Public4-540.6642.77289 [17]5.5613.97
301 [23]Brookstone4 - A Private5-540.4239.08349 [31]7.1815.82
302 [37]Americus-Sumter2 - AAA1-740.1255.87137 [12]5.6914.64
303 [37]Luella5 - AAAA6-439.8638.26357 [40]5.3914.59
304 [24]Mount Paran Christian7 - A Private1-639.6245.73258 [16]4.8614.31
305 [38]Sonoraville6 - AAA5-539.5542.53297 [43]8.6318.14
306 [31]Warren County7 - A Public7-239.5024.25428 [54]4.8914.45
307 [5]Westfield SchoolGISA 4 - AAA6-2-139.4330.78408 [7]8.9718.60
308 [48]Northside (Columbus)2 - AAAAA4-539.4341.26320 [56]8.9418.57
309 [25]Pacelli4 - A Private6-339.4334.23392 [36]5.0214.65
310 [6]Brookwood SchoolGISA 3 - AAA8-239.0930.60409 [8]7.8517.83
311 [26]Tattnall Square1 - A Private4-639.0539.01351 [32]6.1016.12
312 [39]Harlem4 - AAA2-838.8750.28213 [27]8.3518.54
313 [48]Centennial7 - AAAAAA0-838.6763.5268 [19]7.0417.43
314 [38]East Hall8 - AAAA4-438.6341.55315 [36]8.4518.89
315 [27]Athens Christian8 - A Private5-538.4841.12325 [28]8.3418.93
316 [34]Westside (Augusta)4 - AA6-438.4629.75414 [50]5.2315.83
317 [49]Drew3 - AAAAA3-738.2747.74234 [45]1.1211.91
318 [49]Lakeside (Evans)3 - AAAAAA2-838.0152.00191 [48]4.7415.79
319 [40]Redan5 - AAA2-437.8955.97135 [10]7.5418.71
320 [41]Johnson (Savannah)3 - AAA3-437.1137.58366 [53]6.3518.30
321 [39]Ridgeland7 - AAAA1-737.0958.31113 [10]6.2818.25
322 [40]Mount Zion (Jonesboro)5 - AAAA2-537.0943.49280 [34]5.4517.43
323 [7]Tiftarea AcademyGISA 3 - AAA5-436.9339.01350 [2]7.3619.50
324 [35]KIPP Atlanta Collegiate6 - AA2-436.8839.74342 [39]6.0418.22
325 [32]Jenkins County3 - A Public4-636.8239.75341 [28]3.4715.71
326 [41]Pickens7 - AAAA3-636.5745.73259 [31]4.4716.96
327 [33]Mount Zion (Carroll)6 - A Public8-236.2326.80423 [52]7.0519.88
328 [28]Strong Rock Christian1 - A Private4-636.1238.47356 [34]5.9118.86
329 [50]Eagle's Landing4 - AAAAA0-1035.6259.71102 [13]3.2616.70
330 [42]West Hall7 - AAA4-635.5437.04370 [54]4.1917.71
331 [42]Spalding4 - AAAA1-935.5153.41171 [22]5.4619.01
332 [43]Salem5 - AAA †1-435.4754.13158 [15]5.0618.66
333 [34]Dooly County4 - A Public3-535.4243.24284 [14]2.2615.91
334 [3]Terrell AcademyGISA 2 - AA7-335.4026.55425 [4]1.9215.58
335 [51]Northview5 - AAAAA2-735.3550.40212 [38]6.7520.46
336 [35]Miller County1 - A Public3-535.1538.08360 [34]2.6016.51
337 [36]B.E.S.T. Academy6 - A Public3-534.6139.42347 [29]3.6818.14
338 [50]Morrow4 - AAAAAA1-734.4862.3481 [25]3.4017.97
339 [37]Terrell County1 - A Public4-434.3827.48421 [50]3.2517.93
340 [51]Bradwell Institute2 - AAAAAA0-834.1256.32132 [41]3.2018.15
341 [36]Chattooga7 - AA3-734.0942.55294 [29]4.2619.23
342 [52]South Cobb6 - AAAAAA1-934.0057.36119 [39]6.7121.77
343 [53]Grovetown3 - AAAAAA2-833.5046.26251 [52]2.2617.82
344 [38]Screven County3 - A Public4-633.3040.66329 [25]3.5619.32
345 [39]Wheeler County4 - A Public5-532.7935.94378 [39]5.5021.77
346 [4]Southwest Georgia AcademyGISA 2 - AA7-332.6219.04433 [6]6.9723.42
347 [40]Hawkinsville4 - A Public3-732.4138.55355 [31]2.9819.64
348 [37]Monticello3 - AA2-832.4047.50237 [23]3.0119.68
349 [52]Stone Mountain5 - AAAAA2-632.1943.77276 [51]5.4722.34
350 [38]Berrien1 - AA2-832.0950.41211 [15]5.4422.42
351 [29]Lakeview Academy6 - A Private5-331.9328.58418 [37]2.8519.98
352 [30]King's Ridge Christian6 - A Private3-431.7637.68364 [35]-0.1717.13
353 [44]Murray County6 - AAA4-631.7440.16335 [48]3.8521.17
354 [45]Pike County2 - AAA1-731.5550.93202 [23]4.1621.67
355 [39]Laney4 - AA4-531.5132.32402 [46]-1.1416.41
356 [46]Gilmer7 - AAA3-631.1536.47376 [55]0.1318.05
357 [40]Gordon Central7 - AA3-731.1141.27319 [33]2.7820.73
358 [41]East Laurens2 - AA3-631.0139.73343 [40]2.7220.77
359 [43]Columbus2 - AAAA4-630.9835.25383 [49]5.4623.54
360 [41]Social Circle8 - A Public4-630.9838.72353 [30]5.6523.73
361 [8]Creekside ChristianGISA 4 - AAA5-330.9528.12420 [11]2.7820.89
362 [44]Dunwoody7 - AAAAAAA1-730.7457.52118 [42]-1.0917.23
363 [31]Deerfield-Windsor1 - A Private2-830.0443.48281 [21]2.2821.31
364 [53]Grady6 - AAAAA1-929.7444.59270 [49]-0.5018.82
365 [42]Therrell6 - AA2-629.7342.24306 [32]3.1222.45
366 [43]Southwest3 - AA1-529.1742.67290 [28]2.8022.70
367 [47]East Jackson8 - AAA1-828.9454.53152 [14]5.6225.74
368 [48]Tattnall County1 - AAA2-828.8246.60247 [30]2.5122.75
369 [49]Coahulla Creek6 - AAA2-828.7842.62292 [41]-0.9319.35
370 [44]Coosa7 - AA4-428.7533.35397 [45]0.0220.33
371 [9]Valwood SchoolGISA 3 - AAA3-728.6840.05337 [1]3.6824.06
372 [44]Shaw2 - AAAA3-728.3937.65365 [42]-1.4119.26
373 [45]Chestatee8 - AAAA0-1028.3054.37155 [21]5.0925.85
374 [42]Trion6 - A Public3-728.2833.34398 [45]2.6723.45
375 [46]Rutland4 - AAAA1-728.0545.42263 [32]0.2521.26
376 [54]McIntosh2 - AAAAA0-1027.9250.28214 [39]3.3424.49
377 [5]Piedmont AcademyGISA 1 - AA6-327.8718.81434 [7]2.6323.82
378 [10]Southland AcademyGISA 3 - AAA2-827.6935.52381 [4]-1.6219.76
379 [47]Hampton5 - AAAA3-727.5043.69277 [33]0.3421.90
380 [54]Rockdale County3 - AAAAAA †0-527.2543.55279 [53]1.4623.27
381 [45]Dade County7 - AA2-826.4440.63331 [37]2.4125.03
382 [32]Loganville Christian8 - A Private2-626.4241.37317 [27]-0.8321.81
383 [33]Landmark Christian2 - A Private1-926.3446.84243 [12]-0.0622.66
384 [50]Lakeview-Ft. Oglethorpe6 - AAA1-826.1944.96268 [36]2.8125.68
385 [46]Butler4 - AA4-525.5026.43426 [52]-2.7420.82
386 [47]Banks County8 - AA1-924.3448.16232 [20]-3.4821.24
387 [43]Seminole County1 - A Public3-723.8934.00394 [44]-2.1423.03
388 [44]Greenville5 - A Public2-723.4541.12324 [24]1.4027.01
389 [48]Oglethorpe County4 - AA3-723.0432.15403 [47]-3.2522.77
390 [51]Brantley County1 - AAA1-822.8546.53248 [31]-2.6623.55
391 [52]Beach3 - AAA2-522.2939.70345 [51]-2.8123.96
392 [6]Thomas JeffersonGISA 4 - AA8-322.2811.93441 [11]-4.5222.27
393 [45]Berkmar7 - AAAAAAA1-721.9453.78164 [44]-0.5926.53
394 [7]Briarwood AcademyGISA 4 - AA5-4-121.7916.12437 [9]-3.4823.79
395 [48]McDonough5 - AAAA1-921.0442.13309 [35]-4.7523.27
396 [34]Heritage School4 - A Private0-920.8040.61332 [29]-2.9925.27
397 [49]Towers6 - AA1-620.7542.53296 [30]-6.9321.38
398 [45]Georgia Military College7 - A Public6-420.6221.23431 [57]-3.2225.22
399 [46]Treutlen4 - A Public1-919.9441.63313 [22]-2.2226.91
400 [35]Providence Christian5 - A Private0-1019.9348.71229 [9]-0.3828.75
401 [49]Druid Hills6 - AAAA0-319.5845.81257 [30]-3.6325.85
402 [47]Towns County8 - A Public3-619.2927.46422 [51]-5.0824.70
403 [48]Wilkinson County7 - A Public2-618.5732.61401 [47]-6.6123.88
404 [36]Walker7 - A Private1-918.2343.13285 [22]-5.6625.17
405 [8]Edmund Burke AcademyGISA 4 - AA5-617.9417.74435 [8]-3.5427.59
406 [50]Jordan2 - AAAA2-717.6136.27377 [46]-3.1928.26
407 [51]Southeast Whitfield7 - AAAA1-716.5437.39368 [44]-3.7528.77
408 [49]Armuchee6 - A Public2-616.4332.73400 [46]-7.2025.43
409 [55]Osborne6 - AAAAAA1-916.3950.78203 [51]-6.1326.54
410 [53]Savannah3 - AAA1-614.7340.78327 [46]-7.2627.07
411 [50]Josey4 - AA2-713.8131.51406 [48]-6.3828.88
412 [52]North Clayton5 - AAAA0-912.9939.72344 [38]-6.8729.20
413 [56]Lakeside (Atlanta)4 - AAAAAA †0-812.9140.66330 [56]-7.4528.71
414 [50]Portal3 - A Public0-712.8839.77340 [27]-7.3528.83
415 [54]Long County1 - AAA0-1012.6945.87256 [33]-7.1729.20
416 [11]Bethlehem Christian AcademyGISA 4 - AAA2-812.0130.12411 [9]-4.4432.62
417 [37]St. Francis6 - A Private1-811.6238.90352 [33]-3.8833.57
418 [55]North Springs6 - AAAAA0-811.5343.86275 [50]-6.1031.43
419 [51]Randolph-Clay1 - A Public2-711.4631.78405 [48]-6.7230.88
420 [56]Forest Park3 - AAAAA0-1011.2842.35301 [53]-3.4734.32
421 [53]Spencer2 - AAAA1-911.2637.49367 [43]-9.9327.87
422 [9]Memorial DayGISA 2 - AA2-79.2632.75399 [1]-6.9332.87
423 [52]ACE Charter7 - A Public2-79.1726.74424 [53]-6.8133.09
424 [55]Cross Creek4 - AAA0-107.9450.68205 [24]-11.6729.45
425 [53]Greene County8 - A Public1-87.5135.24384 [41]-10.8330.72
426 [51]McNair6 - AA0-57.1741.20322 [34]-9.5032.40
427 [54]Bryan County3 - A Public0-76.5542.21307 [20]-6.7335.78
428 [57]Johnson (Gainesville)8 - AAAAA0-96.2749.06227 [44]-8.2334.56
429 [12]St. Andrew's SchoolGISA 2 - AAA2-4-16.0917.55436 [13]-18.8024.16
430 [55]Pataula Charter1 - A Public †5-54.172.65444 [61]-13.3931.50
431 [56]Calhoun County1 - A Public0-33.4123.24429 [55]-12.2133.44
432 [13]Trinity Christian (Dublin)GISA 2 - AAA0-93.3134.48390 [5]-7.3338.42
433 [56]Groves3 - AAA0-73.0942.44298 [44]-11.8934.09
434 [54]Kendrick2 - AAAA0-92.5339.09348 [39]-9.4137.12
435 [57]Central (Talbotton)5 - A Public0-7-0.2343.08286 [15]-13.4935.80
436 [58]Glascock County7 - A Public †3-7-2.0212.55440 [59]-12.0239.07
437 [52]Glenn Hills4 - AA0-9-2.4137.85362 [41]-14.1337.34
438 [59]Baconton Charter1 - A Public †1-7-2.5322.22430 [56]-14.0437.55
439 [57]Lumpkin County7 - AAA0-10-5.0940.10336 [49]-14.4839.68
440 [60]Crawford County7 - A Public0-10-5.4236.63375 [38]-13.4541.03
441 [10]Augusta PrepGISA 4 - AA3-8-7.7814.84439 [10]-17.0339.81
442 [11]Robert Toombs AcademyGISA 2 - AA0-8-18.8228.56419 [3]-12.3755.51
443 [58]Cross Keys5 - AAAAA †1-2-21.324.17442 [58]-17.5552.83
444 [61]GSIC7 - A Public †0-4-38.353.99443 [60]-33.1154.31



† - Plays a non-region schedule

Regions

Each region is shown with its “Competitive Rating,” which is the mode of the Extreme Value Type I Distribution (i.e., the Gumbel minimum distribution) applied to the ratings. This calculation favors regions with large numbers of highly rated teams. The “Average Rating” is the rating required to win 50% of all games against the region’s teams in an infinite round robin competition.

Rank Region Teams Comp Rating Avg Rating
11 - AAAAAAA496.4488.50
21 - AAAAAA488.5184.14
34 - AAAAAAA587.5381.23
41 - AAAAA587.4782.84
58 - AAAAAAA581.1075.08
65 - AAAAAAA678.4173.31
73 - AAAAAAA677.2873.36
87 - AAAAA675.7867.53
92 - AAAAAAA574.9168.27
108 - AAAAAA772.6366.32
116 - AAAAAAA772.2169.55
125 - AAAAAA871.8367.25
135 - AAA770.4365.26
144 - AAAAAA668.9465.45
158 - AAA666.5258.55
161 - AA665.8257.97
177 - AAAAAAA765.8053.58
187 - AAAAAA865.5859.94
193 - AAAA465.2960.29
208 - AAAA765.1955.49
212 - AAAAAA765.1156.53
228 - A Private564.1554.71
236 - AAAA763.1554.65
244 - AAAAA862.8556.61
252 - AAA862.8454.79
262 - A Public762.7156.88
275 - AA561.7059.42
286 - AAAAAA961.3751.77
291 - AAAA660.9454.94
302 - AAAAA759.1152.31
311 - AAA558.3243.95
322 - A Private357.5448.89
338 - AAAAA857.0448.55
342 - AA656.9151.92
353 - A Private456.6653.39
368 - AA456.3246.44
374 - AAA756.0247.63
383 - AA755.7549.46
397 - A Private555.1547.18
404 - AAAA754.8549.28
417 - AAAA753.4645.40
425 - AAAAA752.8051.13
433 - AAAAA852.7945.34
445 - A Private552.4446.18
455 - A Public851.0042.07
467 - AAA750.8740.99
476 - A Private550.3839.47
486 - AAA950.0142.85
49GISA 4 - AAA449.8238.55
504 - A Public949.7442.37
513 - AAAAAA448.6945.42
523 - A Public847.8437.73
536 - AAAAA747.8441.21
546 - AA947.6139.48
557 - AA746.5339.87
561 - A Private646.1742.11
578 - A Public646.1236.61
584 - A Private445.6039.32
592 - AAAA943.8533.85
60GISA 1 - AA342.4438.39
615 - AAAA740.9534.17
623 - AAA740.8532.07
636 - A Public640.6735.26
644 - AA840.2230.51
65GISA 2 - AAA539.3829.43
66GISA 3 - AAA435.9333.10
671 - A Public733.4930.02
68GISA 2 - AA425.4814.61
697 - A Public622.9321.26
70GISA 4 - AA419.0413.56

Least Likely Results

These are the least likely results of the season using the ratings above. These may change as the season progresses. Each row shows the game data, the difference in the teams after accounting for the home advantage, the expected winning percentage of the favored team, and the likelihood of the on-field result.

Date Favorite Underdog Score Diff Prob Likelihood
09/18LovejoyEagle's Landing12 - 642.1599.4%0.187
09/18VidaliaEmanuel County Institute8 - 1419.0291.1%0.189
10/09Clinch CountyCharlton County14 - 1820.6392.6%0.194
10/16Douglas CountyPaulding County20 - 2218.8690.9%0.249
10/16White CountyNorth Hall31 - 3417.7389.7%0.249
10/30LowndesTift County17 - 1328.5897.1%0.257
09/17DenmarkShiloh0 - 713.2783.5%0.267
09/25Central (Macon)Howard20 - 379.6976.6%0.267
09/25North GwinnettLovejoy7 - 1910.6078.5%0.274
09/25Peachtree RidgeCentennial35 - 3224.9095.5%0.274
10/02WestlakeHillgrove21 - 428.7174.4%0.276
10/23Westfield SchoolBriarwood Academy20 - 2019.4291.5%0.279
10/02Jefferson CountyButler22 - 1437.6399.0%0.282
10/09White CountyDawson County35 - 4212.4082.0%0.283
11/05ShawKendrick26 - 2225.8695.9%0.288

Highest Rated Matchups

These are the highest rated matchups of the season using the ratings above. The game rating is the rating required to win 50% of all games in an infinite round robin competition against the expected rating of the loser of the game, which favors games with highly rated and closely matched opponents. These may change as the season progresses. Each row shows the game rating, the game data, the difference in the teams after accounting for the home advantage, and the expected winning percentage of the favored team.

Game Rating Date Team Opponent Score Diff Prob
99.5011/06Colquitt CountyLowndes40 - 1013.6084.1%
97.0209/25LowndesLee County38 - 133.4660.4%
95.4110/09Lee CountyWarner Robins27 - 73.3560.1%
92.6910/30Warner RobinsWare County22 - 194.9064.5%
92.5210/09LowndesValdosta33 - 216.8969.9%
91.8609/04Warner RobinsValdosta25 - 283.6260.9%
90.9309/18GraysonCollins Hill28 - 714.6285.7%
90.9111/13Lee CountyValdosta41 - 78.7574.5%
90.0409/25Colquitt CountyValdosta24 - 1022.2693.8%
89.4010/02Cedar GroveMilton14 - 72.1256.4%
89.2209/11BufordNorth Cobb14 - 280.6852.1%
86.9110/23Ware CountyCoffee24 - 148.0072.7%
86.8510/09North CobbNorth Gwinnett0 - 160.5451.6%
86.7510/09Collins HillEast Coweta17 - 243.4560.4%
86.7210/30Collins HillNorth Gwinnett42 - 215.8067.0%

Loren Maxwell

