Maxwell regular season summary

The Maxwell Ratings will rank the 444 teams of the Georgia High School Association and the Georgia Independent School Association throughout the 2020 season. The ratings are based entirely on historical performance and on field results and do not consider personnel changes on the roster or coaching staffs.
This off season, the Maxwell ratings underwent its most significant overall in its 35-year history. The ratings are not only more accurate, but also now offer offense and defense ratings for each team.
Maxwell GHSA Football Ratings
As this season’s games are played, the Maxwell Ratings will be based on a modified logistic regression of the current football season’s results in combination with each team’s historical performance. More recent games and games against similarly rated opponents carry more weight and the weight of each team’s historical performance diminishes as the team’s season progresses.
The ratings are scaled so that there is a 50% chance in any given year of at least one team eclipsing a rating of 100.00.
A hypothetical score at a neutral location can be calculated between two teams by adding their offensive and defensive ratings. To account for home advantage, adjust the hypothetical scores in favor of the home team by half of the home advantage.
For the current season, the ratings accurately account for the winner of 1804 of 1956 total games including 0 tie(s) (92.23%) and accurately reflect approximately 68.3% of all game scores within 9.59 points and all game margins within 12.65 points.
All data is courtesy of the Georgia High School Football Historians Association.
Home Advantage: 1.76
By Class
|AAAAAAA
|AAAAAA
|Rank
|Team
|Rec
|Rating
|Rank
|Team
|Rec
|Rating
|1
|Colquitt County
|7-0
|109.16
|1
|Lee County
|8-1
|95.65
|2
|Grayson
|9-0
|101.68
|2
|Buford
|8-1
|89.58
|3
|Lowndes
|7-1
|97.33
|3
|Valdosta
|5-3
|88.67
|4
|Norcross
|10-0
|91.51
|4
|Westlake
|8-1
|82.63
|5
|Collins Hill
|8-2
|88.83
|5
|Richmond Hill
|8-2
|81.04
|6
|North Cobb
|9-1
|87.12
|6
|Allatoona
|9-0
|80.29
|7
|Milton
|8-1
|86.71
|7
|Carrollton
|6-2
|79.98
|8
|North Gwinnett
|7-3
|84.81
|8
|Hughes
|9-1
|78.97
|9
|East Coweta
|8-1
|83.61
|9
|Houston County
|5-5
|76.55
|10
|Cherokee
|8-2
|82.40
|10
|Lovejoy
|8-2
|75.99
|11
|Archer
|6-4
|81.94
|11
|Rome
|7-3
|75.68
|12
|Brookwood
|8-2
|81.66
|12
|Northside (Warner Robins)
|4-6
|75.68
|13
|Mill Creek
|5-5
|80.33
|13
|Dacula
|6-3
|75.19
|14
|Parkview
|6-3
|79.00
|14
|River Ridge
|9-0
|74.88
|15
|Newnan
|9-1
|78.76
|15
|Douglas County
|7-3
|72.74
|AAAAA
|AAAA
|Rank
|Team
|Rec
|Rating
|Rank
|Team
|Rec
|Rating
|1
|Warner Robins
|7-2
|94.07
|1
|Jefferson
|8-0
|87.56
|2
|Ware County
|8-1
|90.95
|2
|Marist
|8-0
|80.93
|3
|Blessed Trinity
|6-0
|88.21
|3
|Bainbridge
|7-3
|74.74
|4
|Cartersville
|8-1
|85.36
|4
|Benedictine
|6-2
|73.97
|5
|Coffee
|7-2
|84.73
|5
|Cedartown
|6-2
|70.87
|6
|Calhoun
|7-3
|75.55
|6
|Flowery Branch
|8-2
|69.39
|7
|Veterans
|4-6
|75.19
|7
|Hapeville Charter
|4-3
|66.10
|8
|Jones County
|7-3
|72.86
|8
|Carver (Columbus)
|8-0
|64.53
|9
|Starr's Mill
|8-1
|72.54
|9
|Stephenson
|4-2
|63.60
|10
|Ola
|9-1
|71.71
|10
|Cairo
|4-4
|62.75
|11
|St. Pius X
|8-1
|71.53
|11
|Perry
|6-4
|62.03
|12
|Clarke Central
|7-2
|70.21
|12
|North Oconee
|4-5
|61.92
|13
|Wayne County
|3-7
|69.25
|13
|Baldwin
|4-1
|59.43
|14
|Eastside
|8-2
|68.01
|14
|Islands
|6-1
|58.93
|15
|Creekside
|6-2
|67.37
|15
|West Laurens
|5-4
|58.74
|AAA
|AA
|Rank
|Team
|Rec
|Rating
|Rank
|Team
|Rec
|Rating
|1
|Cedar Grove
|5-0
|90.60
|1
|Fitzgerald
|9-0
|81.45
|2
|Oconee County
|8-0
|83.74
|2
|Rabun County
|9-1
|74.31
|3
|Pierce County
|8-1
|79.77
|3
|Thomasville
|6-4
|70.52
|4
|Crisp County
|8-1
|78.14
|4
|Callaway
|7-1
|66.79
|5
|Peach County
|7-1
|77.93
|5
|Dodge County
|5-3
|63.63
|6
|Greater Atlanta Christian
|8-1
|77.30
|6
|Lovett
|6-2
|61.78
|7
|Appling County
|7-1
|75.63
|7
|Fannin County
|8-0
|61.54
|8
|Rockmart
|8-1
|71.37
|8
|Vidalia
|7-2
|61.45
|9
|Carver (Atlanta)
|3-5
|68.60
|9
|Jefferson County
|7-2
|61.35
|10
|Westminster (Atlanta)
|4-3
|66.83
|10
|Jeff Davis
|8-1
|61.18
|11
|White County
|7-2
|66.70
|11
|Haralson County
|7-2
|60.56
|12
|Thomson
|8-2
|65.93
|12
|Bleckley County
|6-3
|60.06
|13
|Monroe Area
|8-2
|64.91
|13
|Early County
|6-2
|59.85
|14
|Richmond Academy
|9-1
|64.38
|14
|Toombs County
|7-3
|59.16
|15
|Sandy Creek
|2-4
|63.90
|15
|Washington County
|6-4
|58.96
|A Public
|A Private
|Rank
|Team
|Rec
|Rating
|Rank
|Team
|Rec
|Rating
|1
|Metter
|10-0
|72.92
|1
|Prince Avenue Christian
|8-1
|77.90
|2
|Brooks County
|9-1
|72.54
|2
|Fellowship Christian
|8-0
|73.95
|3
|Irwin County
|7-3
|70.91
|3
|Athens Academy
|8-1
|70.42
|4
|Dublin
|9-1
|68.59
|4
|Eagle's Landing Christian
|6-3
|69.58
|5
|Macon County
|8-1
|63.34
|5
|Christian Heritage
|7-1
|65.29
|6
|Clinch County
|6-3
|62.36
|6
|Savannah Christian
|9-1
|62.25
|7
|Chattahoochee County
|8-1
|60.85
|7
|North Cobb Christian
|7-2
|61.75
|8
|Commerce
|9-1
|60.21
|8
|Wesleyan
|8-2
|60.82
|9
|Wilcox County
|8-2
|58.25
|9
|George Walton Academy
|7-2
|60.31
|10
|Turner County
|6-4
|57.39
|10
|Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg)
|7-2
|56.64
|11
|Washington-Wilkes
|7-1
|56.90
|11
|Calvary Day
|6-4
|55.41
|12
|McIntosh County Academy
|6-3
|55.30
|12
|Holy Innocents
|4-5
|54.15
|13
|Pelham
|5-1
|54.27
|13
|Stratford Academy
|7-2
|53.04
|14
|Taylor County
|6-2
|52.43
|14
|Darlington
|6-4
|51.01
|15
|Johnson County
|8-2
|49.97
|15
|Aquinas
|7-3
|50.94
|GISA AAA
|GISA AA
|Rank
|Team
|Rec
|Rating
|Rank
|Team
|Rec
|Rating
|1
|John Milledge Academy
|8-0
|71.79
|1
|Gatewood School
|9-1
|46.19
|2
|Pinewood Christian
|7-3
|48.86
|2
|Brentwood School
|7-2
|41.11
|3
|Bulloch Academy
|7-2
|45.15
|3
|Terrell Academy
|7-3
|35.40
|4
|Frederica Academy
|6-3
|43.75
|4
|Southwest Georgia Academy
|7-3
|32.62
|5
|Westfield School
|6-2-1
|39.43
|5
|Piedmont Academy
|6-3
|27.87
All-Class
Classification rankings are shown in [brackets]. Each team links to its page at the Georgia High School Football Historians Association.
|Rank
|Team
|Region
|Rec
|Rating
|Sch Str
|Rank
|Offense
|Defense
|1 [1]
|Colquitt County
|1 - AAAAAAA
|7-0
|109.16
|75.62
|17 [11]
|40.52
|-19.58
|2 [2]
|Grayson
|4 - AAAAAAA
|9-0
|101.68
|77.88
|9 [5]
|37.19
|-15.42
|3 [3]
|Lowndes
|1 - AAAAAAA
|7-1
|97.33
|83.52
|3 [2]
|37.91
|-10.37
|4 [1]
|Lee County
|1 - AAAAAA
|8-1
|95.65
|65.88
|54 [12]
|33.02
|-13.57
|5 [1]
|Warner Robins
|1 - AAAAA
|7-2
|94.07
|81.21
|4 [1]
|35.41
|-9.60
|6 [4]
|Norcross
|7 - AAAAAAA
|10-0
|91.51
|59.05
|109 [40]
|34.64
|-7.80
|7 [2]
|Ware County
|1 - AAAAA
|8-1
|90.95
|75.04
|19 [4]
|33.55
|-8.33
|8 [1]
|Cedar Grove
|5 - AAA
|5-0
|90.60
|67.47
|42 [2]
|29.87
|-11.67
|9 [2]
|Buford
|8 - AAAAAA
|8-1
|89.58
|66.73
|46 [9]
|31.11
|-9.40
|10 [5]
|Collins Hill
|8 - AAAAAAA
|8-2
|88.83
|76.86
|10 [6]
|32.70
|-7.08
|11 [3]
|Valdosta
|1 - AAAAAA
|5-3
|88.67
|89.03
|1 [1]
|31.53
|-8.08
|12 [3]
|Blessed Trinity
|7 - AAAAA
|6-0
|88.21
|62.10
|85 [9]
|32.87
|-6.28
|13 [1]
|Jefferson
|8 - AAAA
|8-0
|87.56
|55.56
|140 [19]
|28.49
|-10.01
|14 [6]
|North Cobb
|3 - AAAAAAA
|9-1
|87.12
|72.70
|28 [20]
|31.04
|-7.02
|15 [7]
|Milton
|5 - AAAAAAA
|8-1
|86.71
|71.75
|31 [23]
|30.62
|-7.03
|16 [4]
|Cartersville
|7 - AAAAA
|8-1
|85.36
|62.72
|78 [8]
|28.78
|-7.51
|17 [8]
|North Gwinnett
|8 - AAAAAAA
|7-3
|84.81
|76.00
|14 [9]
|27.47
|-8.28
|18 [5]
|Coffee
|1 - AAAAA
|7-2
|84.73
|67.74
|41 [5]
|30.32
|-5.34
|19 [2]
|Oconee County
|8 - AAA
|8-0
|83.74
|60.83
|93 [8]
|27.07
|-7.60
|20 [9]
|East Coweta
|2 - AAAAAAA
|8-1
|83.61
|66.45
|50 [32]
|29.54
|-5.00
|21 [4]
|Westlake
|4 - AAAAAA
|8-1
|82.63
|63.72
|67 [18]
|30.37
|-3.20
|22 [10]
|Cherokee
|5 - AAAAAAA
|8-2
|82.40
|71.95
|30 [22]
|29.07
|-4.27
|23 [11]
|Archer
|7 - AAAAAAA
|6-4
|81.94
|67.10
|44 [28]
|26.88
|-6.00
|24 [12]
|Brookwood
|4 - AAAAAAA
|8-2
|81.66
|74.78
|21 [14]
|31.52
|-1.07
|25 [1]
|Fitzgerald
|1 - AA
|9-0
|81.45
|60.23
|98 [2]
|27.28
|-5.11
|26 [5]
|Richmond Hill
|2 - AAAAAA
|8-2
|81.04
|62.75
|77 [23]
|28.91
|-3.07
|27 [2]
|Marist
|6 - AAAA
|8-0
|80.93
|52.87
|180 [24]
|26.36
|-5.51
|28 [13]
|Mill Creek
|8 - AAAAAAA
|5-5
|80.33
|79.43
|6 [4]
|25.81
|-5.46
|29 [6]
|Allatoona
|6 - AAAAAA
|9-0
|80.29
|50.93
|201 [50]
|23.53
|-7.70
|30 [7]
|Carrollton
|5 - AAAAAA
|6-2
|79.98
|68.36
|39 [7]
|28.59
|-2.33
|31 [3]
|Pierce County
|1 - AAA
|8-1
|79.77
|52.68
|183 [19]
|26.14
|-4.57
|32 [14]
|Parkview
|4 - AAAAAAA
|6-3
|79.00
|73.86
|25 [18]
|28.11
|-1.83
|33 [8]
|Hughes
|4 - AAAAAA
|9-1
|78.97
|58.65
|112 [36]
|26.48
|-3.43
|34 [15]
|Newnan
|2 - AAAAAAA
|9-1
|78.76
|60.77
|94 [39]
|29.62
|-0.08
|35 [4]
|Crisp County
|2 - AAA
|8-1
|78.14
|60.59
|95 [9]
|23.22
|-5.86
|36 [16]
|Roswell
|5 - AAAAAAA
|7-2
|77.98
|64.85
|61 [34]
|26.59
|-2.33
|37 [5]
|Peach County
|2 - AAA
|7-1
|77.93
|54.98
|148 [13]
|25.50
|-3.37
|38 [1]
|Prince Avenue Christian
|8 - A Private
|8-1
|77.90
|53.41
|173 [3]
|29.23
|0.40
|39 [6]
|Greater Atlanta Christian
|5 - AAA
|8-1
|77.30
|62.98
|74 [7]
|25.71
|-2.53
|40 [17]
|Camden County
|1 - AAAAAAA
|5-5
|76.97
|84.75
|2 [1]
|25.07
|-2.83
|41 [9]
|Houston County
|1 - AAAAAA
|5-5
|76.55
|78.21
|8 [3]
|23.43
|-4.05
|42 [18]
|West Forsyth
|6 - AAAAAAA
|7-3
|76.27
|70.10
|35 [26]
|24.27
|-2.94
|43 [10]
|Lovejoy
|4 - AAAAAA
|8-2
|75.99
|61.16
|91 [30]
|22.85
|-4.07
|44 [11]
|Rome
|5 - AAAAAA
|7-3
|75.68
|70.50
|33 [4]
|23.60
|-3.02
|45 [12]
|Northside (Warner Robins)
|1 - AAAAAA
|4-6
|75.68
|78.81
|7 [2]
|23.02
|-3.59
|46 [7]
|Appling County
|1 - AAA
|7-1
|75.63
|51.58
|196 [21]
|24.98
|-1.59
|47 [6]
|Calhoun
|7 - AAAAA
|7-3
|75.55
|61.98
|86 [10]
|25.88
|-0.61
|48 [7]
|Veterans
|1 - AAAAA
|4-6
|75.19
|76.86
|11 [2]
|23.43
|-2.70
|49 [13]
|Dacula
|8 - AAAAAA
|6-3
|75.19
|67.85
|40 [8]
|25.21
|-0.91
|50 [14]
|River Ridge
|7 - AAAAAA
|9-0
|74.88
|55.86
|138 [43]
|25.85
|0.04
|51 [3]
|Bainbridge
|1 - AAAA
|7-3
|74.74
|65.53
|57 [1]
|23.91
|-1.77
|52 [2]
|Rabun County
|8 - AA
|9-1
|74.31
|50.60
|206 [14]
|29.09
|3.85
|53 [4]
|Benedictine
|3 - AAAA
|6-2
|73.97
|63.07
|73 [4]
|27.46
|2.54
|54 [19]
|Walton
|3 - AAAAAAA
|5-5
|73.97
|72.85
|27 [19]
|23.61
|-1.29
|55 [2]
|Fellowship Christian
|6 - A Private
|8-0
|73.95
|40.55
|333 [30]
|25.06
|0.18
|56 [1]
|Metter
|3 - A Public
|10-0
|72.92
|36.89
|371 [36]
|21.89
|-1.96
|57 [20]
|Newton
|4 - AAAAAAA
|4-5
|72.90
|75.67
|16 [10]
|20.90
|-2.94
|58 [8]
|Jones County
|4 - AAAAA
|7-3
|72.86
|64.17
|64 [7]
|25.58
|1.78
|59 [21]
|Harrison
|3 - AAAAAAA
|3-5
|72.75
|74.48
|23 [16]
|22.18
|-1.51
|60 [15]
|Douglas County
|5 - AAAAAA
|7-3
|72.74
|63.14
|71 [21]
|20.45
|-3.23
|61 [2]
|Brooks County
|2 - A Public
|9-1
|72.54
|56.29
|133 [1]
|24.04
|0.56
|62 [9]
|Starr's Mill
|2 - AAAAA
|8-1
|72.54
|55.39
|143 [19]
|19.56
|-3.91
|63 [22]
|Alpharetta
|5 - AAAAAAA
|3-5
|72.48
|74.02
|24 [17]
|22.11
|-1.30
|64 [16]
|Creekview
|7 - AAAAAA
|7-2
|72.47
|63.45
|69 [20]
|19.42
|-3.99
|65 [23]
|McEachern
|2 - AAAAAAA
|4-5
|72.46
|74.71
|22 [15]
|23.09
|-0.31
|66 [17]
|Alexander
|5 - AAAAAA
|6-3
|72.40
|65.15
|58 [14]
|23.44
|0.11
|67 [18]
|Glynn Academy
|2 - AAAAAA
|7-3
|72.28
|60.22
|99 [31]
|20.99
|-2.23
|68 [24]
|Hillgrove
|3 - AAAAAAA
|4-5
|72.15
|76.18
|13 [8]
|24.20
|1.12
|69 [25]
|Denmark
|6 - AAAAAAA
|5-4
|71.93
|68.47
|38 [27]
|21.19
|-1.68
|70 [1]
|John Milledge Academy
|GISA 4 - AAA
|8-0
|71.79
|38.69
|354 [3]
|22.85
|0.13
|71 [10]
|Ola
|4 - AAAAA
|9-1
|71.71
|52.83
|182 [31]
|24.90
|2.25
|72 [11]
|St. Pius X
|5 - AAAAA
|8-1
|71.53
|52.99
|178 [29]
|24.09
|1.63
|73 [19]
|Kell
|6 - AAAAAA
|6-3
|71.45
|56.94
|124 [40]
|26.46
|4.08
|74 [8]
|Rockmart
|6 - AAA
|8-1
|71.37
|46.64
|246 [29]
|24.80
|2.50
|75 [26]
|South Forsyth
|6 - AAAAAAA
|5-3
|71.11
|62.86
|76 [35]
|25.35
|3.30
|76 [27]
|Gainesville
|6 - AAAAAAA
|6-4
|70.98
|65.75
|56 [33]
|22.39
|0.48
|77 [28]
|South Gwinnett
|4 - AAAAAAA
|5-5
|70.92
|71.39
|32 [24]
|20.75
|-1.11
|78 [3]
|Irwin County
|2 - A Public
|7-3
|70.91
|55.43
|142 [2]
|21.16
|-0.69
|79 [5]
|Cedartown
|7 - AAAA
|6-2
|70.87
|55.60
|139 [18]
|19.95
|-1.86
|80 [29]
|Tift County
|1 - AAAAAAA
|2-6
|70.53
|79.71
|5 [3]
|21.91
|0.44
|81 [3]
|Thomasville
|1 - AA
|6-4
|70.52
|62.64
|79 [1]
|22.57
|1.11
|82 [3]
|Athens Academy
|8 - A Private
|8-1
|70.42
|49.23
|225 [7]
|22.27
|0.91
|83 [20]
|Brunswick
|2 - AAAAAA
|7-3
|70.40
|59.31
|105 [34]
|22.04
|0.71
|84 [12]
|Clarke Central
|8 - AAAAA
|7-2
|70.21
|59.95
|100 [12]
|23.53
|2.38
|85 [4]
|Eagle's Landing Christian
|2 - A Private
|6-3
|69.58
|55.48
|141 [1]
|21.42
|0.89
|86 [6]
|Flowery Branch
|8 - AAAA
|8-2
|69.39
|56.48
|130 [16]
|24.79
|4.47
|87 [13]
|Wayne County
|1 - AAAAA
|3-7
|69.25
|75.79
|15 [3]
|19.77
|-0.42
|88 [30]
|North Forsyth
|6 - AAAAAAA
|6-4
|69.13
|66.54
|48 [30]
|20.11
|0.05
|89 [31]
|Marietta
|3 - AAAAAAA
|3-7
|68.84
|72.56
|29 [21]
|24.99
|5.22
|90 [21]
|Sprayberry
|6 - AAAAAA
|5-4
|68.64
|57.59
|117 [38]
|23.30
|3.73
|91 [9]
|Carver (Atlanta)
|5 - AAA
|3-5
|68.60
|73.06
|26 [1]
|22.38
|2.85
|92 [4]
|Dublin
|4 - A Public
|9-1
|68.59
|42.95
|288 [16]
|23.94
|4.41
|93 [14]
|Eastside
|8 - AAAAA
|8-2
|68.01
|50.55
|207 [37]
|20.61
|1.66
|94 [15]
|Creekside
|3 - AAAAA
|6-2
|67.37
|56.50
|127 [18]
|19.67
|1.36
|95 [10]
|Westminster (Atlanta)
|5 - AAA
|4-3
|66.83
|65.07
|60 [5]
|18.24
|0.47
|96 [4]
|Callaway
|5 - AA
|7-1
|66.79
|55.03
|146 [5]
|20.52
|2.79
|97 [11]
|White County
|7 - AAA
|7-2
|66.70
|45.53
|261 [34]
|23.45
|5.82
|98 [7]
|Hapeville Charter
|6 - AAAA
|4-3
|66.10
|64.67
|62 [3]
|19.34
|2.30
|99 [12]
|Thomson
|4 - AAA
|8-2
|65.93
|51.22
|197 [22]
|21.56
|4.69
|100 [32]
|Forsyth Central
|6 - AAAAAAA
|4-4
|65.36
|66.48
|49 [31]
|20.17
|3.87
|101 [33]
|North Paulding
|3 - AAAAAAA
|2-8
|65.36
|74.91
|20 [13]
|21.08
|4.79
|102 [5]
|Christian Heritage
|7 - A Private
|7-1
|65.29
|46.21
|252 [15]
|21.00
|4.78
|103 [22]
|Tucker
|4 - AAAAAA
|3-4
|65.03
|66.18
|52 [11]
|19.38
|3.41
|104 [23]
|South Paulding
|5 - AAAAAA
|5-4
|64.96
|63.09
|72 [22]
|19.31
|3.40
|105 [13]
|Monroe Area
|8 - AAA
|8-2
|64.91
|53.18
|175 [17]
|18.64
|2.79
|106 [8]
|Carver (Columbus)
|2 - AAAA
|8-0
|64.53
|30.01
|412 [54]
|22.97
|7.51
|107 [14]
|Richmond Academy
|4 - AAA
|9-1
|64.38
|42.58
|293 [42]
|17.78
|2.46
|108 [16]
|Dutchtown
|4 - AAAAA
|6-4
|64.14
|56.92
|125 [17]
|16.03
|0.95
|109 [24]
|Habersham Central
|8 - AAAAAA
|6-4
|64.09
|61.81
|87 [29]
|20.54
|5.51
|110 [15]
|Sandy Creek
|5 - AAA
|2-4
|63.90
|66.74
|45 [4]
|16.83
|1.99
|111 [25]
|Cambridge
|7 - AAAAAA
|5-5
|63.76
|62.20
|83 [27]
|19.28
|4.59
|112 [5]
|Dodge County
|3 - AA
|5-3
|63.63
|53.99
|160 [8]
|19.27
|4.70
|113 [9]
|Stephenson
|6 - AAAA
|4-2
|63.60
|57.91
|115 [11]
|15.10
|0.56
|114 [26]
|Lanier
|8 - AAAAAA
|4-5
|63.56
|66.26
|51 [10]
|18.10
|3.60
|115 [27]
|Johns Creek
|7 - AAAAAA
|4-4
|63.43
|63.82
|66 [17]
|17.55
|3.19
|116 [5]
|Macon County
|5 - A Public
|8-1
|63.34
|43.86
|274 [13]
|19.15
|4.87
|117 [10]
|Cairo
|1 - AAAA
|4-4
|62.75
|61.43
|90 [6]
|17.32
|3.63
|118 [34]
|Pebblebrook
|2 - AAAAAAA
|6-4
|62.69
|57.87
|116 [41]
|18.10
|4.47
|119 [17]
|Decatur
|5 - AAAAA
|6-1
|62.67
|49.72
|221 [41]
|17.81
|4.20
|120 [6]
|Clinch County
|2 - A Public
|6-3
|62.36
|55.33
|144 [3]
|17.79
|4.49
|121 [6]
|Savannah Christian
|3 - A Private
|9-1
|62.25
|45.01
|267 [18]
|18.76
|5.57
|122 [35]
|Lambert
|6 - AAAAAAA
|5-5
|62.07
|61.14
|92 [38]
|20.96
|7.96
|123 [11]
|Perry
|4 - AAAA
|6-4
|62.03
|56.34
|131 [17]
|16.81
|3.85
|124 [12]
|North Oconee
|8 - AAAA
|4-5
|61.92
|59.13
|107 [8]
|20.20
|7.34
|125 [36]
|Woodstock
|5 - AAAAAAA
|3-7
|61.89
|70.46
|34 [25]
|19.49
|6.66
|126 [28]
|East Paulding
|5 - AAAAAA
|5-5
|61.81
|62.56
|80 [24]
|17.10
|4.34
|127 [37]
|Peachtree Ridge
|8 - AAAAAAA
|4-4
|61.80
|66.65
|47 [29]
|19.50
|6.76
|128 [6]
|Lovett
|6 - AA
|6-2
|61.78
|45.46
|262 [25]
|16.67
|3.95
|129 [29]
|Winder-Barrow
|8 - AAAAAA
|5-5
|61.78
|62.18
|84 [28]
|17.93
|5.22
|130 [7]
|North Cobb Christian
|7 - A Private
|7-2
|61.75
|46.74
|244 [13]
|17.49
|4.80
|131 [18]
|Griffin
|2 - AAAAA
|6-4
|61.71
|59.12
|108 [16]
|17.32
|4.67
|132 [7]
|Fannin County
|7 - AA
|8-0
|61.54
|33.95
|395 [44]
|19.92
|7.44
|133 [8]
|Vidalia
|2 - AA
|7-2
|61.45
|49.33
|224 [19]
|18.03
|5.64
|134 [9]
|Jefferson County
|4 - AA
|7-2
|61.35
|36.68
|373 [42]
|17.45
|5.17
|135 [10]
|Jeff Davis
|2 - AA
|8-1
|61.18
|42.24
|305 [31]
|17.80
|5.68
|136 [7]
|Chattahoochee County
|5 - A Public
|8-1
|60.85
|37.70
|363 [35]
|14.60
|2.81
|137 [8]
|Wesleyan
|5 - A Private
|8-2
|60.82
|48.81
|228 [8]
|15.20
|3.44
|138 [16]
|Hart County
|8 - AAA
|3-5
|60.64
|63.19
|70 [6]
|18.33
|6.75
|139 [11]
|Haralson County
|5 - AA
|7-2
|60.56
|50.02
|217 [16]
|17.83
|6.32
|140 [30]
|Shiloh
|8 - AAAAAA
|3-7
|60.44
|68.89
|37 [6]
|18.06
|6.69
|141 [9]
|George Walton Academy
|8 - A Private
|7-2
|60.31
|47.21
|239 [11]
|18.43
|7.18
|142 [8]
|Commerce
|8 - A Public
|9-1
|60.21
|38.10
|359 [33]
|18.17
|7.02
|143 [12]
|Bleckley County
|3 - AA
|6-3
|60.06
|54.02
|159 [7]
|18.92
|7.92
|144 [31]
|Sequoyah
|7 - AAAAAA
|4-6
|59.97
|62.22
|82 [26]
|17.33
|6.43
|145 [13]
|Early County
|1 - AA
|6-2
|59.85
|52.21
|188 [12]
|19.43
|8.64
|146 [32]
|Evans
|3 - AAAAAA
|8-2
|59.76
|43.33
|283 [54]
|16.42
|5.72
|147 [19]
|Union Grove
|4 - AAAAA
|6-4
|59.73
|52.87
|181 [30]
|17.02
|6.35
|148 [38]
|Mountain View
|8 - AAAAAAA
|1-9
|59.63
|76.32
|12 [7]
|18.86
|8.29
|149 [13]
|Baldwin
|4 - AAAA
|4-1
|59.43
|47.10
|241 [29]
|17.39
|7.03
|150 [17]
|Stephens County
|8 - AAA
|5-3
|59.40
|52.90
|179 [18]
|17.04
|6.70
|151 [20]
|Loganville
|8 - AAAAA
|5-5
|59.31
|53.84
|163 [23]
|15.63
|5.38
|152 [21]
|Woodward Academy
|3 - AAAAA
|6-4
|59.27
|51.15
|198 [35]
|17.27
|7.06
|153 [14]
|Toombs County
|2 - AA
|7-3
|59.16
|49.90
|219 [18]
|17.94
|7.84
|154 [15]
|Washington County
|3 - AA
|6-4
|58.96
|51.91
|193 [13]
|16.44
|6.54
|155 [14]
|Islands
|3 - AAAA
|6-1
|58.93
|34.46
|391 [52]
|14.78
|4.91
|156 [15]
|West Laurens
|4 - AAAA
|5-4
|58.74
|53.40
|174 [23]
|14.96
|5.28
|157 [16]
|Northeast
|3 - AA
|7-2
|58.74
|47.89
|233 [21]
|17.53
|7.86
|158 [22]
|New Manchester
|6 - AAAAA
|5-3
|58.47
|52.99
|177 [28]
|16.22
|6.81
|159 [39]
|Etowah
|5 - AAAAAAA
|1-9
|58.41
|75.04
|18 [12]
|12.93
|3.59
|160 [33]
|Dalton
|5 - AAAAAA
|2-7
|58.35
|65.81
|55 [13]
|16.11
|6.82
|161 [23]
|Cass
|7 - AAAAA
|6-4
|58.34
|60.29
|97 [11]
|14.96
|5.68
|162 [9]
|Wilcox County
|4 - A Public
|8-2
|58.25
|42.54
|295 [18]
|16.46
|7.27
|163 [24]
|Harris County
|2 - AAAAA
|6-4
|58.23
|55.06
|145 [20]
|14.44
|5.28
|164 [16]
|New Hampstead
|3 - AAAA
|6-1
|58.09
|34.58
|389 [51]
|17.01
|7.98
|165 [18]
|Central (Macon)
|2 - AAA
|6-2
|57.92
|50.46
|210 [26]
|16.17
|7.31
|166 [17]
|Pace Academy
|6 - AA
|6-2
|57.83
|41.00
|326 [36]
|14.24
|5.47
|167 [34]
|Riverwood
|7 - AAAAAA
|4-5
|57.57
|54.75
|150 [45]
|14.69
|6.18
|168 [18]
|Bremen
|5 - AA
|6-4
|57.55
|53.71
|165 [10]
|15.01
|6.52
|169 [10]
|Turner County
|2 - A Public
|6-4
|57.39
|53.55
|170 [4]
|15.71
|7.39
|170 [19]
|Morgan County
|4 - AAA
|6-4
|57.38
|46.42
|249 [32]
|12.76
|4.45
|171 [19]
|Heard County
|5 - AA
|6-4
|57.26
|56.49
|128 [4]
|16.84
|8.64
|172 [11]
|Washington-Wilkes
|8 - A Public
|7-1
|56.90
|36.86
|372 [37]
|15.17
|7.33
|173 [10]
|Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg)
|4 - A Private
|7-2
|56.64
|46.34
|250 [14]
|13.74
|6.16
|174 [25]
|Southwest DeKalb
|5 - AAAAA
|4-3
|56.56
|52.34
|187 [32]
|14.21
|6.70
|175 [20]
|Cook
|1 - AA
|5-4
|56.43
|53.18
|176 [11]
|14.94
|7.57
|176 [20]
|Windsor Forest
|3 - AAA
|6-1
|55.80
|34.91
|387 [56]
|10.26
|3.53
|177 [17]
|Central (Carrollton)
|7 - AAAA
|5-3
|55.73
|50.26
|215 [27]
|16.61
|9.93
|178 [35]
|North Atlanta
|4 - AAAAAA
|3-5
|55.61
|59.48
|103 [33]
|13.24
|6.70
|179 [11]
|Calvary Day
|3 - A Private
|6-4
|55.41
|52.68
|184 [4]
|14.66
|8.32
|180 [21]
|Cherokee Bluff
|7 - AAA
|9-1
|55.40
|29.97
|413 [57]
|14.06
|7.73
|181 [18]
|Thomas County Central
|1 - AAAA
|4-5
|55.34
|56.86
|126 [15]
|16.16
|9.89
|182 [12]
|McIntosh County Academy
|3 - A Public
|6-3
|55.30
|46.65
|245 [10]
|15.33
|9.09
|183 [19]
|Riverdale
|5 - AAAA
|6-2
|55.23
|37.32
|369 [45]
|14.65
|8.49
|184 [36]
|Statesboro
|2 - AAAAAA
|4-6
|55.03
|59.04
|110 [35]
|15.53
|9.57
|185 [37]
|Pope
|6 - AAAAAA
|4-4
|54.95
|54.47
|153 [46]
|14.25
|8.36
|186 [21]
|Temple
|5 - AA
|5-5
|54.95
|53.87
|162 [9]
|13.83
|7.94
|187 [26]
|Whitewater
|2 - AAAAA
|5-5
|54.85
|53.57
|169 [26]
|13.45
|7.67
|188 [38]
|Kennesaw Mountain
|6 - AAAAAA
|4-5
|54.82
|51.70
|195 [49]
|15.80
|10.05
|189 [20]
|Cedar Shoals
|8 - AAAA
|2-6
|54.28
|65.12
|59 [2]
|11.06
|5.84
|190 [13]
|Pelham
|1 - A Public
|5-1
|54.27
|35.38
|382 [40]
|14.73
|9.52
|191 [12]
|Holy Innocents
|5 - A Private
|4-5
|54.15
|52.16
|189 [5]
|13.71
|8.62
|192 [27]
|Jonesboro
|3 - AAAAA
|7-2
|53.88
|42.39
|300 [52]
|10.55
|5.73
|193 [22]
|Franklin County
|8 - AAA
|7-2
|53.68
|39.70
|346 [52]
|13.94
|9.32
|194 [23]
|Burke County
|4 - AAA
|3-5
|53.56
|53.89
|161 [16]
|16.69
|12.19
|195 [22]
|Swainsboro
|2 - AA
|4-6
|53.06
|57.29
|120 [3]
|10.86
|6.86
|196 [13]
|Stratford Academy
|1 - A Private
|7-2
|53.04
|44.43
|272 [19]
|12.82
|8.84
|197 [23]
|Putnam County
|4 - AA
|9-1
|52.85
|31.20
|407 [49]
|13.46
|9.67
|198 [28]
|Greenbrier
|8 - AAAAA
|7-3
|52.84
|44.60
|269 [48]
|14.33
|10.55
|199 [21]
|Arabia Mountain
|6 - AAAA
|3-4
|52.81
|57.16
|123 [14]
|13.28
|9.53
|200 [22]
|Northwest Whitfield
|7 - AAAA
|7-2
|52.79
|41.44
|316 [37]
|15.42
|11.70
|201 [29]
|Stockbridge
|4 - AAAAA
|3-7
|52.73
|59.29
|106 [15]
|14.18
|10.52
|202 [23]
|Hardaway
|2 - AAAA
|7-3
|52.63
|35.89
|379 [47]
|12.65
|9.08
|203 [24]
|Dawson County
|7 - AAA
|5-5
|52.52
|46.86
|242 [28]
|16.17
|12.71
|204 [14]
|Taylor County
|5 - A Public
|6-2
|52.43
|34.84
|388 [43]
|15.56
|12.19
|205 [24]
|Pepperell
|7 - AA
|5-4
|52.11
|47.62
|235 [22]
|13.50
|10.45
|206 [39]
|Paulding County
|5 - AAAAAA
|3-7
|52.11
|63.85
|65 [16]
|12.99
|9.95
|207 [25]
|Douglass
|5 - AAA
|0-5
|51.73
|67.13
|43 [3]
|11.87
|9.21
|208 [30]
|Woodland (Stockbridge)
|4 - AAAAA
|6-4
|51.67
|47.34
|238 [47]
|13.67
|11.07
|209 [26]
|Upson-Lee
|2 - AAA
|5-5
|51.66
|51.93
|192 [20]
|13.74
|11.14
|210 [40]
|Duluth
|7 - AAAAAAA
|6-4
|51.59
|46.18
|253 [45]
|14.39
|11.87
|211 [27]
|Adairsville
|6 - AAA
|6-3
|51.58
|44.48
|271 [37]
|12.91
|10.40
|212 [24]
|Westover
|1 - AAAA
|1-4
|51.52
|58.92
|111 [9]
|11.01
|8.56
|213 [31]
|M.L. King
|5 - AAAAA
|2-5
|51.51
|59.43
|104 [14]
|11.02
|8.57
|214 [32]
|Northgate
|2 - AAAAA
|4-6
|51.51
|54.87
|149 [21]
|13.02
|10.58
|215 [28]
|Mary Persons
|2 - AAA
|4-5
|51.33
|50.47
|209 [25]
|12.85
|10.59
|216 [25]
|Westside (Macon)
|4 - AAAA
|4-5
|51.18
|50.72
|204 [26]
|13.34
|11.23
|217 [29]
|North Murray
|6 - AAA
|6-3
|51.08
|43.04
|287 [39]
|15.20
|13.18
|218 [33]
|Chapel Hill
|6 - AAAAA
|6-4
|51.08
|47.56
|236 [46]
|13.37
|11.36
|219 [14]
|Darlington
|7 - A Private
|6-4
|51.01
|42.32
|302 [23]
|13.37
|11.42
|220 [15]
|Aquinas
|3 - A Private
|7-3
|50.94
|41.58
|314 [26]
|14.37
|12.49
|221 [16]
|First Presbyterian
|1 - A Private
|6-4
|50.93
|41.99
|311 [25]
|11.71
|9.85
|222 [26]
|Mays
|6 - AAAA
|3-7
|50.76
|57.20
|122 [13]
|14.00
|12.30
|223 [17]
|Whitefield Academy
|2 - A Private
|5-4
|50.75
|48.17
|231 [10]
|12.42
|10.73
|224 [30]
|North Hall
|7 - AAA
|6-4
|50.74
|43.67
|278 [38]
|14.28
|12.60
|225 [34]
|Hiram
|7 - AAAAA
|1-9
|50.74
|66.12
|53 [6]
|13.88
|12.20
|226 [25]
|South Atlanta
|6 - AA
|6-3
|50.69
|46.09
|254 [24]
|10.40
|8.78
|227 [40]
|Alcovy
|3 - AAAAAA
|2-6
|50.40
|58.00
|114 [37]
|14.55
|13.21
|228 [27]
|Troup
|2 - AAAA
|6-4
|50.24
|37.94
|361 [41]
|11.29
|10.10
|229 [28]
|Jenkins
|3 - AAAA
|4-3
|50.15
|35.72
|380 [48]
|12.56
|11.48
|230 [29]
|Howard
|4 - AAAA
|3-4
|50.01
|54.57
|151 [20]
|12.15
|11.20
|231 [15]
|Johnson County
|4 - A Public
|8-2
|49.97
|38.10
|358 [32]
|10.92
|10.01
|232 [41]
|Meadowcreek
|7 - AAAAAAA
|3-6
|49.96
|61.70
|89 [37]
|16.37
|15.47
|233 [16]
|Marion County
|5 - A Public
|3-4
|49.92
|49.89
|220 [7]
|10.72
|9.86
|234 [31]
|Jackson
|2 - AAA
|4-5
|49.69
|55.96
|136 [11]
|13.10
|12.47
|235 [26]
|Washington
|6 - AA
|7-2
|49.68
|29.25
|416 [51]
|13.40
|12.78
|236 [41]
|Central Gwinnett
|8 - AAAAAA
|1-9
|49.59
|69.15
|36 [5]
|12.07
|11.55
|237 [17]
|Atkinson County
|2 - A Public
|5-5
|49.49
|52.51
|186 [5]
|13.03
|12.61
|238 [35]
|Lithia Springs
|6 - AAAAA
|4-6
|49.26
|54.27
|156 [22]
|13.03
|12.84
|239 [18]
|Mount Vernon Presbyterian
|5 - A Private
|5-4
|49.14
|44.42
|273 [20]
|12.52
|12.44
|240 [42]
|Heritage (Conyers)
|3 - AAAAAA †
|3-2
|48.98
|42.25
|304 [55]
|10.64
|10.72
|241 [2]
|Pinewood Christian
|GISA 2 - AAA
|7-3
|48.86
|33.50
|396 [6]
|11.76
|11.96
|242 [30]
|Miller Grove
|6 - AAAA
|3-5
|48.78
|52.54
|185 [25]
|7.57
|7.85
|243 [43]
|Chattahoochee
|7 - AAAAAA
|2-7
|48.78
|59.84
|101 [32]
|13.58
|13.86
|244 [18]
|Gordon Lee
|6 - A Public
|9-1
|48.48
|30.45
|410 [49]
|11.17
|11.75
|245 [31]
|Madison County
|8 - AAAA
|3-7
|48.34
|57.21
|121 [12]
|9.95
|10.66
|246 [32]
|Heritage (Ringgold)
|7 - AAAA
|5-4
|48.21
|47.10
|240 [28]
|9.47
|10.32
|247 [36]
|Lithonia
|5 - AAAAA
|3-4
|48.10
|51.05
|200 [36]
|11.11
|12.08
|248 [19]
|Mount Pisgah Christian
|6 - A Private
|6-4
|48.07
|42.20
|308 [24]
|13.06
|14.05
|249 [19]
|Mitchell County
|1 - A Public
|4-3
|47.56
|39.88
|338 [26]
|14.05
|15.56
|250 [20]
|Bowdon
|6 - A Public
|6-4
|47.55
|41.97
|312 [21]
|11.76
|13.28
|251 [27]
|Worth County
|1 - AA
|4-6
|47.47
|54.40
|154 [6]
|12.71
|14.29
|252 [42]
|Discovery
|7 - AAAAAAA
|4-6
|47.35
|56.49
|129 [43]
|10.70
|12.42
|253 [32]
|Southeast Bulloch
|3 - AAA
|6-3
|46.97
|39.79
|339 [50]
|10.28
|12.37
|254 [37]
|Woodland (Cartersville)
|7 - AAAAA
|4-4
|46.96
|52.15
|190 [33]
|7.46
|9.57
|255 [20]
|Hebron Christian
|5 - A Private
|3-6
|46.84
|54.15
|157 [2]
|9.92
|12.14
|256 [33]
|LaGrange
|2 - AAAA
|7-3
|46.45
|34.93
|386 [50]
|10.44
|13.06
|257 [38]
|Maynard Jackson
|6 - AAAAA
|3-6
|46.26
|53.71
|166 [24]
|9.48
|12.29
|258 [1]
|Gatewood School
|GISA 1 - AA
|9-1
|46.19
|31.81
|404 [2]
|8.11
|10.98
|259 [39]
|Jackson County
|8 - AAAAA
|4-6
|45.81
|49.12
|226 [43]
|8.08
|11.34
|260 [28]
|Bacon County
|2 - AA
|5-5
|45.65
|41.18
|323 [35]
|9.50
|12.92
|261 [34]
|Fayette County
|5 - AAAA
|7-2
|45.46
|34.02
|393 [53]
|6.98
|10.58
|262 [33]
|Hephzibah
|4 - AAA
|3-5
|45.32
|45.20
|264 [35]
|12.18
|15.93
|263 [29]
|Elbert County
|8 - AA
|3-5
|45.18
|50.01
|218 [17]
|9.82
|13.70
|264 [21]
|Hancock Central
|7 - A Public
|6-0
|45.15
|14.99
|438 [58]
|10.48
|14.39
|265 [3]
|Bulloch Academy
|GISA 2 - AAA
|7-2
|45.15
|25.53
|427 [12]
|9.33
|13.24
|266 [30]
|Model
|7 - AA
|6-4
|45.03
|40.35
|334 [38]
|7.10
|11.13
|267 [21]
|Savannah Country Day
|3 - A Private
|3-5
|44.95
|51.10
|199 [6]
|11.81
|15.92
|268 [22]
|Lincoln County
|8 - A Public
|5-4
|44.80
|41.20
|321 [23]
|7.50
|11.77
|269 [23]
|Manchester
|5 - A Public
|4-6
|44.63
|45.02
|266 [12]
|7.58
|12.01
|270 [40]
|Banneker
|3 - AAAAA
|3-5
|44.54
|53.41
|172 [27]
|8.36
|12.88
|271 [34]
|Liberty County
|3 - AAA
|2-3
|44.50
|42.44
|299 [45]
|7.90
|12.47
|272 [41]
|Locust Grove
|4 - AAAAA
|3-7
|44.44
|53.59
|168 [25]
|8.91
|13.53
|273 [35]
|Ringgold
|6 - AAA
|5-5
|44.31
|42.67
|291 [40]
|9.80
|14.56
|274 [44]
|Wheeler
|6 - AAAAAA
|3-6
|44.18
|53.70
|167 [47]
|8.44
|13.32
|275 [42]
|Mundy's Mill
|3 - AAAAA
|4-6
|44.13
|49.43
|223 [42]
|9.97
|14.90
|276 [43]
|Tri-Cities
|3 - AAAAA
|4-5
|43.95
|42.00
|310 [54]
|7.24
|12.36
|277 [43]
|Campbell
|2 - AAAAAAA
|2-8
|43.81
|61.77
|88 [36]
|6.95
|12.20
|278 [4]
|Frederica Academy
|GISA 2 - AAA
|6-3
|43.75
|29.24
|417 [10]
|6.49
|11.80
|279 [44]
|Apalachee
|8 - AAAAA
|2-8
|43.58
|51.91
|194 [34]
|10.04
|15.52
|280 [24]
|Charlton County
|2 - A Public
|4-6
|43.50
|48.25
|230 [9]
|10.40
|15.96
|281 [22]
|Mount de Sales
|1 - A Private
|6-4
|43.46
|45.60
|260 [17]
|9.37
|14.98
|282 [25]
|Claxton
|3 - A Public
|3-5
|43.44
|50.53
|208 [6]
|8.31
|13.93
|283 [35]
|Monroe
|1 - AAAA
|0-4
|43.42
|62.89
|75 [5]
|8.53
|14.17
|284 [31]
|Lamar County
|3 - AA
|4-6
|43.28
|43.41
|282 [27]
|7.37
|13.15
|285 [45]
|Walnut Grove
|8 - AAAAA
|3-7
|42.39
|50.04
|216 [40]
|5.41
|12.09
|286 [26]
|Schley County
|5 - A Public
|4-5
|42.20
|45.98
|255 [11]
|5.78
|12.64
|287 [46]
|Villa Rica
|6 - AAAAA
|4-5
|42.12
|41.30
|318 [55]
|10.25
|17.19
|288 [27]
|Telfair County
|4 - A Public
|5-5
|42.03
|42.31
|303 [19]
|7.68
|14.71
|289 [28]
|Lanier County
|2 - A Public
|3-6
|42.00
|49.70
|222 [8]
|7.39
|14.45
|290 [47]
|Chamblee
|5 - AAAAA †
|5-1
|41.96
|29.55
|415 [57]
|6.73
|13.83
|291 [29]
|Montgomery County
|4 - A Public
|6-4
|41.95
|34.98
|385 [42]
|7.93
|15.04
|292 [32]
|Union County
|8 - AA
|4-5
|41.92
|45.20
|265 [26]
|6.63
|13.78
|293 [45]
|South Effingham
|2 - AAAAAA
|1-9
|41.91
|64.55
|63 [15]
|7.68
|14.83
|294 [36]
|Dougherty
|1 - AAAA
|0-5
|41.89
|60.35
|96 [7]
|9.01
|16.18
|295 [46]
|Lassiter
|6 - AAAAAA
|2-8
|41.20
|56.17
|134 [42]
|6.13
|13.99
|296 [2]
|Brentwood School
|GISA 1 - AA
|7-2
|41.11
|20.51
|432 [5]
|8.86
|16.82
|297 [36]
|LaFayette
|6 - AAA
|4-5
|41.09
|40.75
|328 [47]
|10.03
|18.00
|298 [47]
|Effingham County
|2 - AAAAAA
|3-7
|40.91
|55.03
|147 [44]
|5.69
|13.84
|299 [33]
|Columbia
|6 - AA
|3-3
|40.84
|36.63
|374 [43]
|5.41
|13.63
|300 [30]
|Emanuel County Institute
|3 - A Public
|4-5
|40.66
|42.77
|289 [17]
|5.56
|13.97
|301 [23]
|Brookstone
|4 - A Private
|5-5
|40.42
|39.08
|349 [31]
|7.18
|15.82
|302 [37]
|Americus-Sumter
|2 - AAA
|1-7
|40.12
|55.87
|137 [12]
|5.69
|14.64
|303 [37]
|Luella
|5 - AAAA
|6-4
|39.86
|38.26
|357 [40]
|5.39
|14.59
|304 [24]
|Mount Paran Christian
|7 - A Private
|1-6
|39.62
|45.73
|258 [16]
|4.86
|14.31
|305 [38]
|Sonoraville
|6 - AAA
|5-5
|39.55
|42.53
|297 [43]
|8.63
|18.14
|306 [31]
|Warren County
|7 - A Public
|7-2
|39.50
|24.25
|428 [54]
|4.89
|14.45
|307 [5]
|Westfield School
|GISA 4 - AAA
|6-2-1
|39.43
|30.78
|408 [7]
|8.97
|18.60
|308 [48]
|Northside (Columbus)
|2 - AAAAA
|4-5
|39.43
|41.26
|320 [56]
|8.94
|18.57
|309 [25]
|Pacelli
|4 - A Private
|6-3
|39.43
|34.23
|392 [36]
|5.02
|14.65
|310 [6]
|Brookwood School
|GISA 3 - AAA
|8-2
|39.09
|30.60
|409 [8]
|7.85
|17.83
|311 [26]
|Tattnall Square
|1 - A Private
|4-6
|39.05
|39.01
|351 [32]
|6.10
|16.12
|312 [39]
|Harlem
|4 - AAA
|2-8
|38.87
|50.28
|213 [27]
|8.35
|18.54
|313 [48]
|Centennial
|7 - AAAAAA
|0-8
|38.67
|63.52
|68 [19]
|7.04
|17.43
|314 [38]
|East Hall
|8 - AAAA
|4-4
|38.63
|41.55
|315 [36]
|8.45
|18.89
|315 [27]
|Athens Christian
|8 - A Private
|5-5
|38.48
|41.12
|325 [28]
|8.34
|18.93
|316 [34]
|Westside (Augusta)
|4 - AA
|6-4
|38.46
|29.75
|414 [50]
|5.23
|15.83
|317 [49]
|Drew
|3 - AAAAA
|3-7
|38.27
|47.74
|234 [45]
|1.12
|11.91
|318 [49]
|Lakeside (Evans)
|3 - AAAAAA
|2-8
|38.01
|52.00
|191 [48]
|4.74
|15.79
|319 [40]
|Redan
|5 - AAA
|2-4
|37.89
|55.97
|135 [10]
|7.54
|18.71
|320 [41]
|Johnson (Savannah)
|3 - AAA
|3-4
|37.11
|37.58
|366 [53]
|6.35
|18.30
|321 [39]
|Ridgeland
|7 - AAAA
|1-7
|37.09
|58.31
|113 [10]
|6.28
|18.25
|322 [40]
|Mount Zion (Jonesboro)
|5 - AAAA
|2-5
|37.09
|43.49
|280 [34]
|5.45
|17.43
|323 [7]
|Tiftarea Academy
|GISA 3 - AAA
|5-4
|36.93
|39.01
|350 [2]
|7.36
|19.50
|324 [35]
|KIPP Atlanta Collegiate
|6 - AA
|2-4
|36.88
|39.74
|342 [39]
|6.04
|18.22
|325 [32]
|Jenkins County
|3 - A Public
|4-6
|36.82
|39.75
|341 [28]
|3.47
|15.71
|326 [41]
|Pickens
|7 - AAAA
|3-6
|36.57
|45.73
|259 [31]
|4.47
|16.96
|327 [33]
|Mount Zion (Carroll)
|6 - A Public
|8-2
|36.23
|26.80
|423 [52]
|7.05
|19.88
|328 [28]
|Strong Rock Christian
|1 - A Private
|4-6
|36.12
|38.47
|356 [34]
|5.91
|18.86
|329 [50]
|Eagle's Landing
|4 - AAAAA
|0-10
|35.62
|59.71
|102 [13]
|3.26
|16.70
|330 [42]
|West Hall
|7 - AAA
|4-6
|35.54
|37.04
|370 [54]
|4.19
|17.71
|331 [42]
|Spalding
|4 - AAAA
|1-9
|35.51
|53.41
|171 [22]
|5.46
|19.01
|332 [43]
|Salem
|5 - AAA †
|1-4
|35.47
|54.13
|158 [15]
|5.06
|18.66
|333 [34]
|Dooly County
|4 - A Public
|3-5
|35.42
|43.24
|284 [14]
|2.26
|15.91
|334 [3]
|Terrell Academy
|GISA 2 - AA
|7-3
|35.40
|26.55
|425 [4]
|1.92
|15.58
|335 [51]
|Northview
|5 - AAAAA
|2-7
|35.35
|50.40
|212 [38]
|6.75
|20.46
|336 [35]
|Miller County
|1 - A Public
|3-5
|35.15
|38.08
|360 [34]
|2.60
|16.51
|337 [36]
|B.E.S.T. Academy
|6 - A Public
|3-5
|34.61
|39.42
|347 [29]
|3.68
|18.14
|338 [50]
|Morrow
|4 - AAAAAA
|1-7
|34.48
|62.34
|81 [25]
|3.40
|17.97
|339 [37]
|Terrell County
|1 - A Public
|4-4
|34.38
|27.48
|421 [50]
|3.25
|17.93
|340 [51]
|Bradwell Institute
|2 - AAAAAA
|0-8
|34.12
|56.32
|132 [41]
|3.20
|18.15
|341 [36]
|Chattooga
|7 - AA
|3-7
|34.09
|42.55
|294 [29]
|4.26
|19.23
|342 [52]
|South Cobb
|6 - AAAAAA
|1-9
|34.00
|57.36
|119 [39]
|6.71
|21.77
|343 [53]
|Grovetown
|3 - AAAAAA
|2-8
|33.50
|46.26
|251 [52]
|2.26
|17.82
|344 [38]
|Screven County
|3 - A Public
|4-6
|33.30
|40.66
|329 [25]
|3.56
|19.32
|345 [39]
|Wheeler County
|4 - A Public
|5-5
|32.79
|35.94
|378 [39]
|5.50
|21.77
|346 [4]
|Southwest Georgia Academy
|GISA 2 - AA
|7-3
|32.62
|19.04
|433 [6]
|6.97
|23.42
|347 [40]
|Hawkinsville
|4 - A Public
|3-7
|32.41
|38.55
|355 [31]
|2.98
|19.64
|348 [37]
|Monticello
|3 - AA
|2-8
|32.40
|47.50
|237 [23]
|3.01
|19.68
|349 [52]
|Stone Mountain
|5 - AAAAA
|2-6
|32.19
|43.77
|276 [51]
|5.47
|22.34
|350 [38]
|Berrien
|1 - AA
|2-8
|32.09
|50.41
|211 [15]
|5.44
|22.42
|351 [29]
|Lakeview Academy
|6 - A Private
|5-3
|31.93
|28.58
|418 [37]
|2.85
|19.98
|352 [30]
|King's Ridge Christian
|6 - A Private
|3-4
|31.76
|37.68
|364 [35]
|-0.17
|17.13
|353 [44]
|Murray County
|6 - AAA
|4-6
|31.74
|40.16
|335 [48]
|3.85
|21.17
|354 [45]
|Pike County
|2 - AAA
|1-7
|31.55
|50.93
|202 [23]
|4.16
|21.67
|355 [39]
|Laney
|4 - AA
|4-5
|31.51
|32.32
|402 [46]
|-1.14
|16.41
|356 [46]
|Gilmer
|7 - AAA
|3-6
|31.15
|36.47
|376 [55]
|0.13
|18.05
|357 [40]
|Gordon Central
|7 - AA
|3-7
|31.11
|41.27
|319 [33]
|2.78
|20.73
|358 [41]
|East Laurens
|2 - AA
|3-6
|31.01
|39.73
|343 [40]
|2.72
|20.77
|359 [43]
|Columbus
|2 - AAAA
|4-6
|30.98
|35.25
|383 [49]
|5.46
|23.54
|360 [41]
|Social Circle
|8 - A Public
|4-6
|30.98
|38.72
|353 [30]
|5.65
|23.73
|361 [8]
|Creekside Christian
|GISA 4 - AAA
|5-3
|30.95
|28.12
|420 [11]
|2.78
|20.89
|362 [44]
|Dunwoody
|7 - AAAAAAA
|1-7
|30.74
|57.52
|118 [42]
|-1.09
|17.23
|363 [31]
|Deerfield-Windsor
|1 - A Private
|2-8
|30.04
|43.48
|281 [21]
|2.28
|21.31
|364 [53]
|Grady
|6 - AAAAA
|1-9
|29.74
|44.59
|270 [49]
|-0.50
|18.82
|365 [42]
|Therrell
|6 - AA
|2-6
|29.73
|42.24
|306 [32]
|3.12
|22.45
|366 [43]
|Southwest
|3 - AA
|1-5
|29.17
|42.67
|290 [28]
|2.80
|22.70
|367 [47]
|East Jackson
|8 - AAA
|1-8
|28.94
|54.53
|152 [14]
|5.62
|25.74
|368 [48]
|Tattnall County
|1 - AAA
|2-8
|28.82
|46.60
|247 [30]
|2.51
|22.75
|369 [49]
|Coahulla Creek
|6 - AAA
|2-8
|28.78
|42.62
|292 [41]
|-0.93
|19.35
|370 [44]
|Coosa
|7 - AA
|4-4
|28.75
|33.35
|397 [45]
|0.02
|20.33
|371 [9]
|Valwood School
|GISA 3 - AAA
|3-7
|28.68
|40.05
|337 [1]
|3.68
|24.06
|372 [44]
|Shaw
|2 - AAAA
|3-7
|28.39
|37.65
|365 [42]
|-1.41
|19.26
|373 [45]
|Chestatee
|8 - AAAA
|0-10
|28.30
|54.37
|155 [21]
|5.09
|25.85
|374 [42]
|Trion
|6 - A Public
|3-7
|28.28
|33.34
|398 [45]
|2.67
|23.45
|375 [46]
|Rutland
|4 - AAAA
|1-7
|28.05
|45.42
|263 [32]
|0.25
|21.26
|376 [54]
|McIntosh
|2 - AAAAA
|0-10
|27.92
|50.28
|214 [39]
|3.34
|24.49
|377 [5]
|Piedmont Academy
|GISA 1 - AA
|6-3
|27.87
|18.81
|434 [7]
|2.63
|23.82
|378 [10]
|Southland Academy
|GISA 3 - AAA
|2-8
|27.69
|35.52
|381 [4]
|-1.62
|19.76
|379 [47]
|Hampton
|5 - AAAA
|3-7
|27.50
|43.69
|277 [33]
|0.34
|21.90
|380 [54]
|Rockdale County
|3 - AAAAAA †
|0-5
|27.25
|43.55
|279 [53]
|1.46
|23.27
|381 [45]
|Dade County
|7 - AA
|2-8
|26.44
|40.63
|331 [37]
|2.41
|25.03
|382 [32]
|Loganville Christian
|8 - A Private
|2-6
|26.42
|41.37
|317 [27]
|-0.83
|21.81
|383 [33]
|Landmark Christian
|2 - A Private
|1-9
|26.34
|46.84
|243 [12]
|-0.06
|22.66
|384 [50]
|Lakeview-Ft. Oglethorpe
|6 - AAA
|1-8
|26.19
|44.96
|268 [36]
|2.81
|25.68
|385 [46]
|Butler
|4 - AA
|4-5
|25.50
|26.43
|426 [52]
|-2.74
|20.82
|386 [47]
|Banks County
|8 - AA
|1-9
|24.34
|48.16
|232 [20]
|-3.48
|21.24
|387 [43]
|Seminole County
|1 - A Public
|3-7
|23.89
|34.00
|394 [44]
|-2.14
|23.03
|388 [44]
|Greenville
|5 - A Public
|2-7
|23.45
|41.12
|324 [24]
|1.40
|27.01
|389 [48]
|Oglethorpe County
|4 - AA
|3-7
|23.04
|32.15
|403 [47]
|-3.25
|22.77
|390 [51]
|Brantley County
|1 - AAA
|1-8
|22.85
|46.53
|248 [31]
|-2.66
|23.55
|391 [52]
|Beach
|3 - AAA
|2-5
|22.29
|39.70
|345 [51]
|-2.81
|23.96
|392 [6]
|Thomas Jefferson
|GISA 4 - AA
|8-3
|22.28
|11.93
|441 [11]
|-4.52
|22.27
|393 [45]
|Berkmar
|7 - AAAAAAA
|1-7
|21.94
|53.78
|164 [44]
|-0.59
|26.53
|394 [7]
|Briarwood Academy
|GISA 4 - AA
|5-4-1
|21.79
|16.12
|437 [9]
|-3.48
|23.79
|395 [48]
|McDonough
|5 - AAAA
|1-9
|21.04
|42.13
|309 [35]
|-4.75
|23.27
|396 [34]
|Heritage School
|4 - A Private
|0-9
|20.80
|40.61
|332 [29]
|-2.99
|25.27
|397 [49]
|Towers
|6 - AA
|1-6
|20.75
|42.53
|296 [30]
|-6.93
|21.38
|398 [45]
|Georgia Military College
|7 - A Public
|6-4
|20.62
|21.23
|431 [57]
|-3.22
|25.22
|Treutlen
|4 - A Public
|1-9
|19.94
|41.63
|313 [22]
|-2.22
|26.91
|400 [35]
|Providence Christian
|5 - A Private
|0-10
|19.93
|48.71
|229 [9]
|-0.38
|28.75
|401 [49]
|Druid Hills
|6 - AAAA
|0-3
|19.58
|45.81
|257 [30]
|-3.63
|25.85
|402 [47]
|Towns County
|8 - A Public
|3-6
|19.29
|27.46
|422 [51]
|-5.08
|24.70
|403 [48]
|Wilkinson County
|7 - A Public
|2-6
|18.57
|32.61
|401 [47]
|-6.61
|23.88
|404 [36]
|Walker
|7 - A Private
|1-9
|18.23
|43.13
|285 [22]
|-5.66
|25.17
|405 [8]
|Edmund Burke Academy
|GISA 4 - AA
|5-6
|17.94
|17.74
|435 [8]
|-3.54
|27.59
|406 [50]
|Jordan
|2 - AAAA
|2-7
|17.61
|36.27
|377 [46]
|-3.19
|28.26
|407 [51]
|Southeast Whitfield
|7 - AAAA
|1-7
|16.54
|37.39
|368 [44]
|-3.75
|28.77
|408 [49]
|Armuchee
|6 - A Public
|2-6
|16.43
|32.73
|400 [46]
|-7.20
|25.43
|409 [55]
|Osborne
|6 - AAAAAA
|1-9
|16.39
|50.78
|203 [51]
|-6.13
|26.54
|410 [53]
|Savannah
|3 - AAA
|1-6
|14.73
|40.78
|327 [46]
|-7.26
|27.07
|411 [50]
|Josey
|4 - AA
|2-7
|13.81
|31.51
|406 [48]
|-6.38
|28.88
|412 [52]
|North Clayton
|5 - AAAA
|0-9
|12.99
|39.72
|344 [38]
|-6.87
|29.20
|413 [56]
|Lakeside (Atlanta)
|4 - AAAAAA †
|0-8
|12.91
|40.66
|330 [56]
|-7.45
|28.71
|414 [50]
|Portal
|3 - A Public
|0-7
|12.88
|39.77
|340 [27]
|-7.35
|28.83
|415 [54]
|Long County
|1 - AAA
|0-10
|12.69
|45.87
|256 [33]
|-7.17
|29.20
|416 [11]
|Bethlehem Christian Academy
|GISA 4 - AAA
|2-8
|12.01
|30.12
|411 [9]
|-4.44
|32.62
|417 [37]
|St. Francis
|6 - A Private
|1-8
|11.62
|38.90
|352 [33]
|-3.88
|33.57
|418 [55]
|North Springs
|6 - AAAAA
|0-8
|11.53
|43.86
|275 [50]
|-6.10
|31.43
|419 [51]
|Randolph-Clay
|1 - A Public
|2-7
|11.46
|31.78
|405 [48]
|-6.72
|30.88
|420 [56]
|Forest Park
|3 - AAAAA
|0-10
|11.28
|42.35
|301 [53]
|-3.47
|34.32
|421 [53]
|Spencer
|2 - AAAA
|1-9
|11.26
|37.49
|367 [43]
|-9.93
|27.87
|422 [9]
|Memorial Day
|GISA 2 - AA
|2-7
|9.26
|32.75
|399 [1]
|-6.93
|32.87
|423 [52]
|ACE Charter
|7 - A Public
|2-7
|9.17
|26.74
|424 [53]
|-6.81
|33.09
|424 [55]
|Cross Creek
|4 - AAA
|0-10
|7.94
|50.68
|205 [24]
|-11.67
|29.45
|425 [53]
|Greene County
|8 - A Public
|1-8
|7.51
|35.24
|384 [41]
|-10.83
|30.72
|426 [51]
|McNair
|6 - AA
|0-5
|7.17
|41.20
|322 [34]
|-9.50
|32.40
|427 [54]
|Bryan County
|3 - A Public
|0-7
|6.55
|42.21
|307 [20]
|-6.73
|35.78
|428 [57]
|Johnson (Gainesville)
|8 - AAAAA
|0-9
|6.27
|49.06
|227 [44]
|-8.23
|34.56
|429 [12]
|St. Andrew's School
|GISA 2 - AAA
|2-4-1
|6.09
|17.55
|436 [13]
|-18.80
|24.16
|430 [55]
|Pataula Charter
|1 - A Public †
|5-5
|4.17
|2.65
|444 [61]
|-13.39
|31.50
|431 [56]
|Calhoun County
|1 - A Public
|0-3
|3.41
|23.24
|429 [55]
|-12.21
|33.44
|432 [13]
|Trinity Christian (Dublin)
|GISA 2 - AAA
|0-9
|3.31
|34.48
|390 [5]
|-7.33
|38.42
|433 [56]
|Groves
|3 - AAA
|0-7
|3.09
|42.44
|298 [44]
|-11.89
|34.09
|434 [54]
|Kendrick
|2 - AAAA
|0-9
|2.53
|39.09
|348 [39]
|-9.41
|37.12
|435 [57]
|Central (Talbotton)
|5 - A Public
|0-7
|-0.23
|43.08
|286 [15]
|-13.49
|35.80
|436 [58]
|Glascock County
|7 - A Public †
|3-7
|-2.02
|12.55
|440 [59]
|-12.02
|39.07
|437 [52]
|Glenn Hills
|4 - AA
|0-9
|-2.41
|37.85
|362 [41]
|-14.13
|37.34
|438 [59]
|Baconton Charter
|1 - A Public †
|1-7
|-2.53
|22.22
|430 [56]
|-14.04
|37.55
|439 [57]
|Lumpkin County
|7 - AAA
|0-10
|-5.09
|40.10
|336 [49]
|-14.48
|39.68
|440 [60]
|Crawford County
|7 - A Public
|0-10
|-5.42
|36.63
|375 [38]
|-13.45
|41.03
|441 [10]
|Augusta Prep
|GISA 4 - AA
|3-8
|-7.78
|14.84
|439 [10]
|-17.03
|39.81
|442 [11]
|Robert Toombs Academy
|GISA 2 - AA
|0-8
|-18.82
|28.56
|419 [3]
|-12.37
|55.51
|443 [58]
|Cross Keys
|5 - AAAAA †
|1-2
|-21.32
|4.17
|442 [58]
|-17.55
|52.83
|444 [61]
|GSIC
|7 - A Public †
|0-4
|-38.35
|3.99
|443 [60]
|-33.11
|54.31
† - Plays a non-region schedule
Regions
Each region is shown with its “Competitive Rating,” which is the mode of the Extreme Value Type I Distribution (i.e., the Gumbel minimum distribution) applied to the ratings. This calculation favors regions with large numbers of highly rated teams. The “Average Rating” is the rating required to win 50% of all games against the region’s teams in an infinite round robin competition.
|Rank
|Region
|Teams
|Comp Rating
|Avg Rating
|1
|1 - AAAAAAA
|4
|96.44
|88.50
|2
|1 - AAAAAA
|4
|88.51
|84.14
|3
|4 - AAAAAAA
|5
|87.53
|81.23
|4
|1 - AAAAA
|5
|87.47
|82.84
|5
|8 - AAAAAAA
|5
|81.10
|75.08
|6
|5 - AAAAAAA
|6
|78.41
|73.31
|7
|3 - AAAAAAA
|6
|77.28
|73.36
|8
|7 - AAAAA
|6
|75.78
|67.53
|9
|2 - AAAAAAA
|5
|74.91
|68.27
|10
|8 - AAAAAA
|7
|72.63
|66.32
|11
|6 - AAAAAAA
|7
|72.21
|69.55
|12
|5 - AAAAAA
|8
|71.83
|67.25
|13
|5 - AAA
|7
|70.43
|65.26
|14
|4 - AAAAAA
|6
|68.94
|65.45
|15
|8 - AAA
|6
|66.52
|58.55
|16
|1 - AA
|6
|65.82
|57.97
|17
|7 - AAAAAAA
|7
|65.80
|53.58
|18
|7 - AAAAAA
|8
|65.58
|59.94
|19
|3 - AAAA
|4
|65.29
|60.29
|20
|8 - AAAA
|7
|65.19
|55.49
|21
|2 - AAAAAA
|7
|65.11
|56.53
|22
|8 - A Private
|5
|64.15
|54.71
|23
|6 - AAAA
|7
|63.15
|54.65
|24
|4 - AAAAA
|8
|62.85
|56.61
|25
|2 - AAA
|8
|62.84
|54.79
|26
|2 - A Public
|7
|62.71
|56.88
|27
|5 - AA
|5
|61.70
|59.42
|28
|6 - AAAAAA
|9
|61.37
|51.77
|29
|1 - AAAA
|6
|60.94
|54.94
|30
|2 - AAAAA
|7
|59.11
|52.31
|31
|1 - AAA
|5
|58.32
|43.95
|32
|2 - A Private
|3
|57.54
|48.89
|33
|8 - AAAAA
|8
|57.04
|48.55
|34
|2 - AA
|6
|56.91
|51.92
|35
|3 - A Private
|4
|56.66
|53.39
|36
|8 - AA
|4
|56.32
|46.44
|37
|4 - AAA
|7
|56.02
|47.63
|38
|3 - AA
|7
|55.75
|49.46
|39
|7 - A Private
|5
|55.15
|47.18
|40
|4 - AAAA
|7
|54.85
|49.28
|41
|7 - AAAA
|7
|53.46
|45.40
|42
|5 - AAAAA
|7
|52.80
|51.13
|43
|3 - AAAAA
|8
|52.79
|45.34
|44
|5 - A Private
|5
|52.44
|46.18
|45
|5 - A Public
|8
|51.00
|42.07
|46
|7 - AAA
|7
|50.87
|40.99
|47
|6 - A Private
|5
|50.38
|39.47
|48
|6 - AAA
|9
|50.01
|42.85
|49
|GISA 4 - AAA
|4
|49.82
|38.55
|50
|4 - A Public
|9
|49.74
|42.37
|51
|3 - AAAAAA
|4
|48.69
|45.42
|52
|3 - A Public
|8
|47.84
|37.73
|53
|6 - AAAAA
|7
|47.84
|41.21
|54
|6 - AA
|9
|47.61
|39.48
|55
|7 - AA
|7
|46.53
|39.87
|56
|1 - A Private
|6
|46.17
|42.11
|57
|8 - A Public
|6
|46.12
|36.61
|58
|4 - A Private
|4
|45.60
|39.32
|59
|2 - AAAA
|9
|43.85
|33.85
|60
|GISA 1 - AA
|3
|42.44
|38.39
|61
|5 - AAAA
|7
|40.95
|34.17
|62
|3 - AAA
|7
|40.85
|32.07
|63
|6 - A Public
|6
|40.67
|35.26
|64
|4 - AA
|8
|40.22
|30.51
|65
|GISA 2 - AAA
|5
|39.38
|29.43
|66
|GISA 3 - AAA
|4
|35.93
|33.10
|67
|1 - A Public
|7
|33.49
|30.02
|68
|GISA 2 - AA
|4
|25.48
|14.61
|69
|7 - A Public
|6
|22.93
|21.26
|70
|GISA 4 - AA
|4
|19.04
|13.56
Least Likely Results
These are the least likely results of the season using the ratings above. These may change as the season progresses. Each row shows the game data, the difference in the teams after accounting for the home advantage, the expected winning percentage of the favored team, and the likelihood of the on-field result.
|Date
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Score
|Diff
|Prob
|Likelihood
|09/18
|Lovejoy
|Eagle's Landing
|12 - 6
|42.15
|99.4%
|0.187
|09/18
|Vidalia
|Emanuel County Institute
|8 - 14
|19.02
|91.1%
|0.189
|10/09
|Clinch County
|Charlton County
|14 - 18
|20.63
|92.6%
|0.194
|10/16
|Douglas County
|Paulding County
|20 - 22
|18.86
|90.9%
|0.249
|10/16
|White County
|North Hall
|31 - 34
|17.73
|89.7%
|0.249
|10/30
|Lowndes
|Tift County
|17 - 13
|28.58
|97.1%
|0.257
|09/17
|Denmark
|Shiloh
|0 - 7
|13.27
|83.5%
|0.267
|09/25
|Central (Macon)
|Howard
|20 - 37
|9.69
|76.6%
|0.267
|09/25
|North Gwinnett
|Lovejoy
|7 - 19
|10.60
|78.5%
|0.274
|09/25
|Peachtree Ridge
|Centennial
|35 - 32
|24.90
|95.5%
|0.274
|10/02
|Westlake
|Hillgrove
|21 - 42
|8.71
|74.4%
|0.276
|10/23
|Westfield School
|Briarwood Academy
|20 - 20
|19.42
|91.5%
|0.279
|10/02
|Jefferson County
|Butler
|22 - 14
|37.63
|99.0%
|0.282
|10/09
|White County
|Dawson County
|35 - 42
|12.40
|82.0%
|0.283
|11/05
|Shaw
|Kendrick
|26 - 22
|25.86
|95.9%
|0.288
Highest Rated Matchups
These are the highest rated matchups of the season using the ratings above. The game rating is the rating required to win 50% of all games in an infinite round robin competition against the expected rating of the loser of the game, which favors games with highly rated and closely matched opponents. These may change as the season progresses. Each row shows the game rating, the game data, the difference in the teams after accounting for the home advantage, and the expected winning percentage of the favored team.
|Game Rating
|Date
|Team
|Opponent
|Score
|Diff
|Prob
|99.50
|11/06
|Colquitt County
|Lowndes
|40 - 10
|13.60
|84.1%
|97.02
|09/25
|Lowndes
|Lee County
|38 - 13
|3.46
|60.4%
|95.41
|10/09
|Lee County
|Warner Robins
|27 - 7
|3.35
|60.1%
|92.69
|10/30
|Warner Robins
|Ware County
|22 - 19
|4.90
|64.5%
|92.52
|10/09
|Lowndes
|Valdosta
|33 - 21
|6.89
|69.9%
|91.86
|09/04
|Warner Robins
|Valdosta
|25 - 28
|3.62
|60.9%
|90.93
|09/18
|Grayson
|Collins Hill
|28 - 7
|14.62
|85.7%
|90.91
|11/13
|Lee County
|Valdosta
|41 - 7
|8.75
|74.5%
|90.04
|09/25
|Colquitt County
|Valdosta
|24 - 10
|22.26
|93.8%
|89.40
|10/02
|Cedar Grove
|Milton
|14 - 7
|2.12
|56.4%
|89.22
|09/11
|Buford
|North Cobb
|14 - 28
|0.68
|52.1%
|86.91
|10/23
|Ware County
|Coffee
|24 - 14
|8.00
|72.7%
|86.85
|10/09
|North Cobb
|North Gwinnett
|0 - 16
|0.54
|51.6%
|86.75
|10/09
|Collins Hill
|East Coweta
|17 - 24
|3.45
|60.4%
|86.72
|10/30
|Collins Hill
|North Gwinnett
|42 - 21
|5.80
|67.0%
About the Author