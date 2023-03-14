X

Woodstock River Ridge severs Hampton Lovejoy’s hopes

Sports
By Sports Bot
25 minutes ago

Woodstock River Ridge handed Hampton Lovejoy a tough 68-50 loss for a Georgia girls basketball victory on March 13.

ExploreRead more game stories and news about Georgia high school football from the AJC

This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI using automation technology. To see more game results from your favorite high school team, download the ScoreStream app and start scoring your local games. Also, for statewide results and expert analysis of sports coverage across Georgia, sign up for our free newsletter Sports Daily and follow AJC's high school sports coverage.

Editors' Picks

Credit: AP

Damon Stoudamire’s job - return Georgia Tech to the fast track6h ago

Credit: TNS

Falcons to sign All-Pro safety Jessie Bates
6h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Falcons get busy heading into new league year
5h ago

Credit: AP

Braves notes: Eli White, Braden Shewmake continue impressing
7h ago

Credit: AP

Braves notes: Eli White, Braden Shewmake continue impressing
7h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Final girls basketball rankings: 5 teams earn first titles, No. 1 finishes
8h ago
The Latest

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Savannah Benedictine Military mows down Savannah Islands
25m ago
Gainesville North Hall denies Gainesville East Forsyth’s challenge
25m ago
Atlanta TV sports listings
9h ago
Featured

Watch: Meet the Braves’ new public address announcer
15h ago
KSU Owls: Things to know about Kennesaw State University
Over 38 years, Emory students quizzed and grew to love Jimmy Carter
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top