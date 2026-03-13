Freshman scores 26 to lead Kennesaw into CUSA semifinals

Frankquon Sherman scores on a slam dunk during Kennesaw State’s 96-87 win over Western Kentucky in the Conference USA Tournament on March 12, 2026, at the Propst Arena in Huntsville, Ala.

Owls defeat Western Kentucky 96-87 for the third time this season.

Simpson was 8-for-13 from the field and 9-for-9 at the line, finishing two points shy of his career high, to help the Owls (19-13) beat the Hilltoppers for the third time and reach the semifinal round for the second straight season.

Trey Simpson, earlier this week named to Conference USA All-Freshman team, scored 26 points to help sixth-seeded Kennesaw State defeat third-seeded Western Kentucky 96-87 on Thursday in the CUSA Tournament in Huntsville, Ala.

KSU will play third seed Sam Houston State in the semifinal on Friday at 3 p.m. at Propst Arena in Huntsville, Ala. The Owls lost both meetings against Sam Houston during the regular season.

KSU got a double-double from Frankquon Sherman, who had 19 points and 10 rebounds, 18 points and six assists from R.J. Johnson, and 16 points from Braedan Lue.

Kennesaw State never trailed. KSU took control midway in the first half thanks to an 11-3 streak that put them ahead by 11 points at 12:42. The Owls led 46-42 at halftime.

KSU maintained the edge and led by 10 points, 58-48, with 16:42 left on a fastbreak basket by Johnson. But Western Kentucky began to chip away and eventually tied the game at 8:42 on a 3-pointer by Moore.