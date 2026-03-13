Sports

Freshman scores 26 to lead Kennesaw into CUSA semifinals

Owls defeat Western Kentucky 96-87 for the third time this season.
Frankquon Sherman scores on a slam dunk during Kennesaw State’s 96-87 win over Western Kentucky in the Conference USA Tournament on March 12, 2026, at the Propst Arena in Huntsville, Ala.
By Stan Awtrey
1 hour ago

Trey Simpson, earlier this week named to Conference USA All-Freshman team, scored 26 points to help sixth-seeded Kennesaw State defeat third-seeded Western Kentucky 96-87 on Thursday in the CUSA Tournament in Huntsville, Ala.

Simpson was 8-for-13 from the field and 9-for-9 at the line, finishing two points shy of his career high, to help the Owls (19-13) beat the Hilltoppers for the third time and reach the semifinal round for the second straight season.

KSU will play third seed Sam Houston State in the semifinal on Friday at 3 p.m. at Propst Arena in Huntsville, Ala. The Owls lost both meetings against Sam Houston during the regular season.

KSU got a double-double from Frankquon Sherman, who had 19 points and 10 rebounds, 18 points and six assists from R.J. Johnson, and 16 points from Braedan Lue.

Kennesaw State never trailed. KSU took control midway in the first half thanks to an 11-3 streak that put them ahead by 11 points at 12:42. The Owls led 46-42 at halftime.

KSU maintained the edge and led by 10 points, 58-48, with 16:42 left on a fastbreak basket by Johnson. But Western Kentucky began to chip away and eventually tied the game at 8:42 on a 3-pointer by Moore.

The Owls responded and built the lead back to six on Sherman’s three-point play that restored the six-point lead at 88-82. Sherman followed moments later with an alley-oop slam off a pass from R.J. Johnson, who made a pair of free throws with 59 seconds left to complete a 7-1 run that put KSU ahead 92-83.

Stan Awtrey has been covering sports for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution since 1977. He currently writes about high school sports, Georgia State University athletics and golf.

