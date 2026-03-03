Jeff Francoeur signs extension as game analyst for TNT Sports

Beloved former Braves outfielder Jeff Francoeur will continue as a game analyst for TNT Sports during the 2026 season. The network announced a multiyear extension with Francoeur on Tuesday.
Francoeur, 42, played 12 major league seasons, most notably spending six years with his hometown team. He began his post-playing broadcasting career in 2017, becoming a lead analyst on Braves broadcasts, and joined Turner in a national capacity September 2019.
He’s become an integral part of the company’s baseball broadcasts, which has included being in the booth for multiple postseasons.
“Frenchy” will continue that role in 2026 alongside play-by-play commentators Brian Anderson and Alex Faust, along with game analyst Ron Darling. Francoeur will be part of TNT Sports’ “MLB Tuesday” regular-season and postseason coverage, beginning March 31 when the Mariners host the Yankees at 9:30 p.m.
An Atlanta native and Parkview High School product, Francoeur long has been a Braves fan favorite. He arrived a highly touted prospect and a key member of the “Baby Braves,” who won the 2005 division title. He hit .265 with a .726 OPS over 730 games for the club and amazed with one of the game’s best outfield arms.
He launched his TV career analyzing Braves games and became the lead analyst on broadcasts from 2019 through 2023, then stepping back to spend more time with his family.
TNT Sports also announced a multiyear extension with studio analyst Jimmy Rollins, the former Phillies shortstop who’s worked for the company since 2016. He’ll work alongside Pedro Martinez, Curtis Granderson and hosts Lauren Shehadi and Adam Lefkoe in the studio.
This marks TNT Sports’ 53rd season broadcasting baseball. The network will air the American League Division Series and AL Championship Series across its networks and platforms this October.
The Braves will play on “MLB Tuesday” twice in the first half of the season. TNT Sports will show the Braves hosting the Tigers on April 28, and the Braves visiting the Red Sox on May 26.