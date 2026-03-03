Jeff Francoeur signs extension as game analyst for TNT Sports

Jeff Francoeur (left) and Chip Caray broadcast the Atlanta Braves vs Miami Marlins game from the right field stands at Truist Park Friday, May 27, 2022, in Atlanta. Francoeur signed a multiyear extension with TNT Sports on Tuesday. (Jason Getz/AJC)

The former Braves outfielder received a multiyear extension and will be part of “MLB Tuesday” this season.

Francoeur, 42, played 12 major league seasons, most notably spending six years with his hometown team. He began his post-playing broadcasting career in 2017, becoming a lead analyst on Braves broadcasts, and joined Turner in a national capacity September 2019.

Beloved former Braves outfielder Jeff Francoeur will continue as a game analyst for TNT Sports during the 2026 season. The network announced a multiyear extension with Francoeur on Tuesday.

He’s become an integral part of the company’s baseball broadcasts, which has included being in the booth for multiple postseasons.

“Frenchy” will continue that role in 2026 alongside play-by-play commentators Brian Anderson and Alex Faust, along with game analyst Ron Darling. Francoeur will be part of TNT Sports’ “MLB Tuesday” regular-season and postseason coverage, beginning March 31 when the Mariners host the Yankees at 9:30 p.m.

An Atlanta native and Parkview High School product, Francoeur long has been a Braves fan favorite. He arrived a highly touted prospect and a key member of the “Baby Braves,” who won the 2005 division title. He hit .265 with a .726 OPS over 730 games for the club and amazed with one of the game’s best outfield arms.

He launched his TV career analyzing Braves games and became the lead analyst on broadcasts from 2019 through 2023, then stepping back to spend more time with his family.