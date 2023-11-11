Warner Robins Houston County tops North Atlanta

Sports
By Sports Bot
4 minutes ago

Warner Robins Houston County collected a solid win over North Atlanta in a 42-32 verdict in a Georgia high school football matchup on Nov. 10.

Defense ruled the first quarter as Warner Robins Houston County and North Atlanta were both scoreless.

The Bears registered a 21-17 advantage at intermission over the Warriors.

Warner Robins Houston County darted to a 28-17 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Bears maintained the upper hand despite being outscored 15-14 in the final quarter.

Recently on Oct. 27, North Atlanta squared off with Austell South Cobb in a football game.

Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

ExploreRead more game stories and news about Georgia high school football from the AJC

This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI using automation technology. To see more game results from your favorite high school team, download the ScoreStream app and start scoring your local games. Also, for statewide results and expert analysis of sports coverage across Georgia, sign up for our free newsletter Sports Daily and follow AJC's high school sports coverage.

